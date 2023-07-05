Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid were ‘together’ at the holiday parties in the Hamptons

Every celebrity must decide where they will be for Independence Day. Do you go to the West Coast and do a Malibu beach party with industry types? Or do you go for an East Coast vibe, a long weekend in the Hamptons, with tons of ritzy parties scheduled across all industries? Well, Leonardo DiCaprio surprisingly decided to go to the Hamptons over the holiday, and he was seen out and about at multiple parties. Interestingly enough, Gigi Hadid also chose to spend the holiday in the Hamptons, and Gigi and Leo were seen together at several parties. Keep in mind, Gigi has been tamping down the Leo rumors for months, meanwhile Leo has been spending a lot of time with British model Neelam Gill, even inviting Neelam on his yacht with his family. So I don’t know what this is about:

After spotting Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid partying together in the Hamptons for a second night in a row, a spy told Page Six: “They are together.”

After we reported the pair had “a vibe” while hanging at a bash in the Hamptons on Saturday night, we’re told they were at another party together on Sunday. A source tells us they spotted the “Great Gatsby” actor, 48, and 28-year-old model at Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July party.

We’re told they were with a group that included The Ned’s Richie Akiva, entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, Danny Abeckaser, and Hadid pal Leah McCarthy.

Later, DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted at Akiva and Garry Kanfer’s bottle-service fueled bash at Kissaki in Water Mill. A spy tells us the pair were hanging out and bopping to tunes from deejays JusSke, Rachel Winter and Zach Bia, saying that it seems as if they are dating.

“They are together,” the witness insisted after watching them interact.

Page Six previously reported that DiCaprio and Hadid were spending time together this weekend. On Saturday, they were seen chatting it up at tech guru David Rosenberg’s annual bash in Bridgehampton. A witness told Page Six there was a “vibe” between the two.

“The way they were talking to each other. . . You could feel the energy,” said the spy.

My take: the backlash against Leo when he dumped Camila Morrone on her 25th birthday changed Leo and his whole shtick. It was the first time his whole gross deal was exposed as common knowledge, the fact that he would rather curl up and die rather than date a woman past her 25th birthday. So he decided to expand his girlfriend criteria and now he’ll date women up to the age of 29. What’s happened is that Leo is experiencing a brave new world of dating – his dating pool has expanded and he’s enjoying it. He enjoys the Gigi rumors, he enjoys spending time with Neelam, and he’s still hanging out with other models in their teens and twenties. Normally, he would have settled down with a 20-year-old by now and made the young woman his “official girlfriend.” He’s trying to change. Gradually.

4 Responses to “Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid were ‘together’ at the holiday parties in the Hamptons”

  1. HeyKay says:
    July 5, 2023 at 11:24 am

    IDK. If Leo isn’t working, he is on a yacht somewhere.
    Seems a pretty boring lifestyle to me.
    I mean, I’d sure enjoy having some vacation time or some extra money but he never looks too happy to me.
    Man nears 50, starts to think about dating women over 25 but under 30 and THIS is progress? LOL. I guess in HW yeah.

    Meanwhile Kevin Costner is thinking “Yeah. Good for you Leo. Keep rotating those gf do not get married.”

    Btw, I dislike that white/yellow straw hair look on every female. Colorists can do better.

    Does Leo generally have a gf for about 2-3 years and then gets another one? Am I wrong? That sounds really empty to me.

    Reply
  2. Ellie says:
    July 5, 2023 at 11:35 am

    Okay my theory is they are dating but Gigi is embarrassed of dating him. (Because let’s be honest, he IS embarrassing at this point.) She is the first girlfriend since Gisele who doesn’t need him for money, fame or connections and this flips the power balance. I think it’s her who’s trying to keep this on the DL.

    Reply
    • Barbie1 says:
      July 5, 2023 at 12:16 pm

      I wouldn’t go near him if I were her. Fingers crossed he is std free. He just uses them and throws them away. We are all wondering why she is doing this lol. Maybe he is throwing expensive gifts her way.

      Reply
  3. Emily says:
    July 5, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    My take: Gigi is embarrassed and this is a shame f*ck for her.

    Reply

