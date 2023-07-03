Kay: Prince William ‘would like to be loved’ by people like his mother was

I’ll never forget the week in which Prince William barked orders at his staff and demanded that they blanket the media with quotes about how he is the savior of homeless people. It was, in fact, just last week when the Kensington Palace clownshow went way overboard with their embiggening campaign for William, all because he’s donating £3 million of Royal Foundation money to create some kind of additional bureaucracy around housing people. The campaign, Homewards, might have been well-received if not for the wall-to-wall self-aggrandizement from William as he desperately tried to claim his mother’s memory and her popularity. Speaking of, KP went to Richard Kay at the Daily Mail, and Kay dutifully shat out this mess: “’If I become KING, I will let the homeless live in our PALACES’: William’s words to Diana at just 13 reveal why his crusade to end rough sleeping is inspired by his mother’s compassion.” Y’all. Some highlights!
William at 13: ‘If I become King,’ he told the Princess, using the deliberately cautious language of Royal Family members, ‘I will let the homeless live in our palaces.’ Diana was certainly struck by such an imaginative — if improbable — suggestion to solving a social crisis that is now many times more urgent than it was then. It was, she said, just the kind of unorthodox idea she might have come up with.
William isn’t “hot-headed” like Harry: For years, his somewhat guarded and watchful approach to his royal role has been contrasted with Harry’s outspoken, hot-headed, cavalier style. Insiders have long considered that while he physically resembled his mother, William was in temperament more a Windsor: wary like his late grandmother and stubborn like Charles. Yet, increasingly, it seems Diana’s influence on him outweighs that of his father. Indeed, as he gets older and moves closer to the throne, his outlook appears more than ever to resemble the mother he lost.
The first over ownership of Diana’s legacy: And yet, in the years after Diana’s death, it seemed at times as though her part in the Princes’ lives was being airbrushed from royal history. We now know that was not the case. As the 20th anniversary of the Princess’s death approached, both William and Harry spoke movingly of memories of their mother and the debt they owed her. Sadly, as the relationship between the brothers deteriorated, that affection for Diana turned into a tussle over her legacy. Who truly was Diana’s heir? The impulsive Harry, or the dutiful William?
Diana’s sons: Harry has chosen a grievance narrative, using it to cloak himself as his mother’s true son. He has cast Meghan as a victim of an unscrupulous Palace just as Diana was. In his book and in interviews he has often invoked her name. William, by contrast, has staked his claim by choosing his official priorities. Aged 23, he took on his mother’s patronage of Centrepoint, the homeless charity, and later succeeded her as president of the Royal Marsden Hospital where she did so much to highlight the fight against cancer. These were two of his most significant causes.
William can’t walk & chew gum at the same time: The truth is that both brothers have manifestly inherited much from her. And what is particularly intriguing is that with so many new responsibilities as Prince of Wales, William is declaring that what is motivating him is his mother’s unfinished business. Courtiers question whether he will display quite the same level of attention to the huge portfolios he has taken on from his father — such as the Duchy of Cornwall — that he is currently showing in his plans to eradicate homelessness. Perhaps because it had been such a large part of his own life for so long, Charles obsessed over every detail of the 130,000-acre estate, with its vast holdings of agricultural land and residential and commercial property, including London’s Oval cricket ground.
Is William actually like Diana at all? So who does he most take after? According to one of Diana’s oldest friends, William is driven by his mother’s influence. ‘He has a strong sense of duty he has inherited from his father, but everything else — and what motivates him as a parent — comes from Diana,’ says the friend. ‘He has an instinctive touch, which she had. But there is one thing I think he would like that his mother enjoyed: she was adored by people because of all the things she did. William would like to be loved like that.’
Curious: The affection for Diana was unique: an outsider trapped in a miserable marriage who drew comfort from the less privileged lives of ordinary people she met. William’s hinterland is the polar opposite: a uniquely happy marriage to Kate and a partnership of equals where, unlike his parents, there is no competition for the spotlight.
This sums it all up: “William would like to be loved like that.” It’s not that he particularly cares about homeless people or any particular cause. It’s not that William wants to emulate his mother’s work ethic and passions. It’s not that William even cares that much about reclaiming his mother’s legacy whatsoever. William just wants whatever Harry has, and William wants to be loved and admired as Diana was… without having to put in the work. William thinks he can simply mention Diana or invoke her name a few times and people will fall all over themselves because he’s “Diana’s son.” Meanwhile, we see Diana’s redheaded child living out Diana’s dream of getting away from that dreadful family and starting over. We see Diana’s iconoclastic nature mirrored in her youngest. Harry is actually too busy fighting all of his mother’s fights, whereas William just wanders around, telling people that he’s a lot like his mother.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Ya well, I’d like to be a billionaire, but I don’t see either happening anytime soon
Just say you’re a billionaire, because just saying it somehow makes it true!
So, William called his mum paranoid and she’s been snatching her good looks back ever since. And there’s that seriously creepy photo of William leering at the lovely little girl again. I just want to be loved like Mum, screams Mr. Incandescent With Rage!
So true!! He won’t be loved like his mother who had empathy and kindness for others. Harry has those qualities but Peg is not a nice human being at all and I am putting that nicely as to what I might like to call him.
Exactly.
He wants to be loved like Diana but for that he should love like Diana first.
Never seen much genuine care for other people though.
Sorry mister Kay the keen marriage is not one of equals and Katie keen loves the spotlight and there the keen s don’t look so lovey dovey . William is not headed. He called his mother paranoid. Harry is a lot more like Diana than William who actually drove out his only sibling. Kay is very wrong.
Here’s a thought, is putting in that blatant nonsense about the state of their marriage a code to disregard everything else he’s written there as lies?
Obviously I know that it isn’t but I wonder what it’s like to be these people and have to write such blatant lies day in and day out.
This is such an overload of BS. Part of actual humanitarianism is follow-through — something William lacks in spades. He’s looking for that shiny object to immediately bring him glory and fame blah blah blah, without the actual dedication and stick-to-it-iveness that effects real change. But you know who has it? The “impulsive” Harry, who has invested in powerful causes for years and isn’t afraid of the time and legwork to bring them to fruition.
Also, this characterization of Harry as impulsive and hot-headed makes me sick. He’s not the one flying off in an incandescent rage every time he doesn’t get his way. What a screwed-up narrative,
Kay has become sycophantic. Will is the incandescent one who got jealous of his brother. Will if he found someone he loved Kate would be out. Hardly a marriage of equals.
The whole thing about Diana wasn’t just her causes but her charisma and personality, both WanK can try all they like but they lack both of her star qualities so will never hold a candle to her unlike her younger son and family
Hot headed.
“ William isn’t “hot-headed” like Harry: For years, his somewhat guarded and watchful approach to his royal role has been contrasted with Harry’s outspoken, hot-headed, cavalier style. Insiders have long considered that while he physically resembled his mother, William was in temperament more a Windsor: wary like his late grandmother and stubborn like Charles. Yet, increasingly, it seems Diana’s influence on him outweighs that of his father.”
So, is this a roundabout way of acknowledging that William is “hot-headed”? This spring we were treated to a sudden outburst of articles about W’s temper. That description of W’s marriage of equality (lol for days), essentially that was written during “opposite day” as well. We were also treated to articles saying how W doesn’t like to be outshone and K is very, very careful not to do that.
No one in the British press refuted Harry’s story about William assaulting him. So Kay knows he’s stretching the truth about William not being hot-headed.
Kay knows he’s outright lying about Normal Bill not being hot headed. Which honestly makes me think most his other statements are lies. Like the Wails marriage being happy. Now I’m convinced it’s much more miserable than I thought it was. Khate needs to watch her back!
Is it a marriage of equals when one walks behind the other at all times?
Kay knows he lying about the uniquely happy marriage which is why his description of them is so utterly false.
The whole thing is a carefully curated lie meant to tell William they have his number and can print the reverse at any time….
Uniquely happy is interesting phrasing…
And what he misses above all is Diana’s (and Harry’s) way with people. Both harry and diana are warm and make others feel comfortable. William simply doesn’t posses the natural charm.
Willy wants to be loved like Diana was but by putting in minimal to no work. While Harry IS like Diana (and his wife by the way) because he actually DOES put in the work with a true heart for people behind it. It’s really that simple.
I don’t think William does have a wish to be loved by the people. If he did he would get up off his ass and work. I don’t think he cares either way. It’s the palace and courtiers who wish he was loved by the public – and was still popular as he was when he was the golden boy teen heart throb. This whole article is full of untruths from his marriage being happy and a partnership of equals, to William not being hotheaded, having his fathers strong sense of duty (umm…no. He doesn’t.) and the part about him wanting to be adored. He doesn’t care.
Although it was probably a shock to have zeroe people behind the crowd barriers in ScotLand compared to what he used to experience. Such as the huge welcome he got when he arrived at St. Andrews to start uni (which he was furious about, because he didn’t want to shake hands and wave and be photographed, he just wanted to go to uni, privately). Perhaps that was a wake up call.
If he didn’t care he wouldn’t have created that fackata climate change awards bullshit. Now he’s decided he will combat homelessness with 3 million bucks instead of using some of HIS money to start an endowment. He’s a FRAUD and wants to be admired and loved like his mom.
That’s the crux of the matter. William wants to be loved by the public like his mother and even his brother was.
Someone post all of Bill💩 pledges and has yet to fulfill any. Question do they do fundraisers?
I’ll just over here in the corner howling with laughter.
Lol he wants to be loved like Diana, he has lived 4 years longer than his Mum, has everything at his finger tips doesn’t really have to fight for anything, and has lived his life like that. When his mum died he was taken to heart by the nation, and n all that time he hasn’t done anything to warrant enduring love. Meanwhile Harry has had to fight for everything he has, and has been put on trial by the media especially since he got married and was forced to leave.
They both married commoners, but Willy chose what was in front of him another example of not having to fight for anything, she was waiting at every turn. Now she is trapped.
4 years longer than diana lived, had better education, everything was spoon-fed to him, and never had anyone painting him as dim. Yet his achievement is pale in comparison to Diana. He seems to think he has diana’s celebrity power that could just take pictures, and it would make a phenomenal changes. Well, somebody ought to tell him nobody wants to see his balding ass.
I think wiliam is dim making tactless remarks like his
Pointing out the homeless to his children and saying there were overreaction to covid and this during 2020
This line “William would like to be loved like that.” is incredibly sad. I’m not a William fan and think the royal family shouldn’t be praised for anything they do.
As a person, I felt empathy for the desire to be loved and the pain of not having the slightest clue how to get that love. He is lost without his mother cutting through all the royal “future king” enabling. He doesn’t love himself which leaves him incapable of loving anyone.
I think we will need to agree to disagree on this. While I don’t doubt his mothers death hurt him, and he’s never worked on healing that hurt, he clearly wants the adulteration without the hard work. He’s never wanted to do the hard work.
I completely agree with you. I think he’s been told and shown that he just needs to “say” things. That he’s going to be the king and that title will equal love (like for his Granny). And that isn’t happening and he has a deep down rage that he feels is justified because that love isn’t happening. It would take something catastrophic to get him to change himself now. And that is what is sad to me – how we deprive ourselves of love because we don’t want to look inside and fix the hurt.
@NotTheOne I see what you are saying, and yes that is sad.
LOL.
The BM always report that neither Charles nor William have read Spare or viewed H and M’s Netflix series. If that is true, then neither one of them have done their “due diligence” and have been derelict in gathering first hand information for themselves. That would be the logical first step in mending the family rift.
Basically, we’ve got two grown men with serious mommy issues. Harry, at least, is working through them.
The tragedy of their mother dying young was what they had to work through.
William might as well wrap himself in a cape embroidered with “Diana’s Son” and stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace screaming “WORSHIP ME!!!!!”
It’s funny to think about Wills and Kim Jong wandering around their palaces late at night muttering about the same urges to be worshipped.
He was.
As the son of Diana, he had mountains of sympathy and goodwill.
He just didn’t do enough to keep it.
Yeah ok. William only cares about William. Even his “work” with homelessness looks to be about making himself look good rather than any genuine concern. And I thought the environment was his true life’s “work”? Nobody takes him seriously.
William does not have an empathetic gene in his body and it shows. There is zero to love when you are not empathetic . He comes across and lives like an entitled being and every utterance he makes takes you back to the question, What has he actually contributed to society or done to make others life easier through his words or deeds? And the answer has been nothing. Like many people of wealth, he lacks the empathy gene, something Harry has in droves. If you look at Harry words and deeds the first thought that occurs is this is an empathetic person who seems to feel you and get you and is trying to make your life just a little bit better. You either have empathy or you do not and William does not.
Not to mention that he is incapable of a genuine smile. Most of his smiles resemble a shark about to attack.
Yup. Willnot is just another shallow, rich and super-entitled toff having everything handed to him on a silver platter. He has had every opportunity to make a world of difference but he just can’s see past his laziness to make it happen. As a 41 y.o. with his platform, that is pathetic. He just wants the adoration and influence that Diana naturally achieved through her empathy and kind-heartedness. Also, Willnot cannot stand that Harry has naturally inherited Diana’s heart and has achieved notable charitable goals, that Willnot is not willing to get off his high horse to attempt or follow though on. It also must get to him that Harry’s partner in life, is just as driven and compassionate as he is. And successful, despite his machinations.
Claiming that Harry s only links to Diana is him talking about her and calling out the press’ treatment of her and his wife while Williams’ is through “actions” without mentioning that it was HARRY who founded Sentabale to continue his mother’s work in HIV/AIDS and named it in her honor at only age 20, and it was Harry who teamed up with her friend Elton John on multiple campaihns around HIV/AIDS, and that it’s Harry who has partnered with the HALO Trust for years to continue her work on land mines,including partnering with them via Archewell during the war in Ukraine, is so disgusting.
For years they tried to insult Harry by saying that he was too concerned with continuing his mother’s legacy while William had his own and now they’re trying to cloak William as her only heir while ignoring all of Harry’s work over the years. They can try but they will fail. People know where Harry’s heart is and at the end of the day they are both Diana’s sons; it is truly revolting that William is trying to take sole ownership of that especially after he took the palace s side and helped them gaslight Diana from the grave by calling her paranoid both in a statement and on camera.
He is lost. I pity him.
Last couple years he latched on to his father’s and grandfather’s environment legacy with Earthshot for adoration points, now he is trying to use his mother’s name with Homewards for mor adoration points. 🤷♀️
Does William have anything of his own like Harry does with Invictus? 🤔 Harry has that in addition to Sentebale which he founded about a decade ago in honor of his mother.
William is playing catch-up for adoration points whereas Harry founded Senetbale from love of his mother and love of helping people, with Prince Seeiso who did it to honor his own mother and his people. Harry is not competing for adoration points.
If William really wanted to “honor” his mother he would reach out to Harry. Instead, he is his father’s son through and through. Constantly bashing and gas lighting Harry through the press is Charles’ specialty.
Wills and his grifter wife are far too narcissistic and greedy. He may have a chance without Khate but whilst he is married to the queen of mean , its not possible. Diana must be rolling over in her grave, there is no way she would be friends with someone like Khate. Commoner background would be nothing to Diana, it would be Khates arrogant belief in her own superiority, her contempt for everyone and her relentless over the top spending on herself, that would alienate Diana. Khate does not appear to endear herself to anyone, Wills seems far more pleasant and likeable when she is not around.
While Kate wasn’t around, William beat up Harry, so no, pleasant and likeable wouldn’t quite apply to William. There are too many descriptions of William’s behavior in private as cruel and misogynistic to ever think of him as “pleasant”.
Once again William is trying to claim what Harry HAS. Harry has his mother’s work ethic, Harry helped and founded charities in his teens and still supports them! Harry has sentebale, war child, the halo trust, well child, invictus and other charities, all of which he WORKS AT. William has his rages, his tame paps and his steptford wife. The press go overboard trying to sing his praises, when in fact all they do is underline the differences between the two brothers. Harry works and doesn’t have a price tag. William is just a name on a page in a few charities, but does sod all else for them, and DOES have a price tag
Sometimes I wonder if William wants the monarchy to be abolished, then he could live the life of a “country gentleman” without the pesky business of actual work or responsibilities. I’ve long thought this because William does as little as possible with his platform, helps as few causes as he can get away with and refuses to do traditional royal “work” of opening hospitals, unveiling plaques and visiting county fairs. The more I think about it the more I believe that William doesn’t want to be king, he just wants the perks.
He’s lazy and cursed with a lack of imagination. His life is going to be one frustration after another, and frankly his cold heart deserves nothing more. He will never know happiness.
Wank is a self centered ass-hat, always has been , always will be. He might have been born from his mother, but he is 💯 Windsor . Cheater, racist selfish, egotistical , yellow teeth and ugllyyyyy.
I don’t think Diana would approve of the RR creating the narrative that Harry & Pegs are fighting over her legacy. Her legacy is not a shiny bauble to be worn about or a weapon to be used against Harry. Diana hated the press intrusion & they will never let her rest in peace.
Sadly, William is the one whose office is briefing the tabloids about his mother’s legacy in this manner.
Pegs is dull & lazy so they are ghoulishly using Diana to make him look good.
It is possible that Khate has been doing her utmost to destroy any chance of Wills and Harry having a relationship . If they were friendly, Meghan would be there doing what she does and caring for people as did Diana, and Khates jealousy would be out of control. Khate would never allow this to happen.
I have seen and experienced an insanely jealous second wife destroy the relationship between two brothers, they had always been friendly but not best friends. She manipulated her husband into hating his brother and his wife so much, that he refused to even acknowledge their existence. The hated brother was successful, his wife was a charming and very beautiful person who helped many people. These two never understood what happened or why. They had welcomed the second wife into their family. There appeared to be no reason other than pure jealousy, the narcissistic second wife destroyed anyone who got in her way, including her husbands first wife, she did not care who got hurt.
I think the truth here is that William thinks adoration (like Diana had) is his birthright and he hasn’t the self-awareness to work out why he doesn’t have it. Instead, I suspect he’s just furious about it (as apparently he is about a lot of things) and how ungrateful his “subjects” are.
He will never have it as he is a complete dung-heap of a person. As far as I can see he doesn’t have a single redeeming quality. And he is becoming as unattractive as his horrid father.
So 13-year-old William wanted to open the palaces to the homeless, and 41-year-old William wants to add the Royal Lodge to his large portfolio of properties.
Diana’s influence on William has faded, and now he’s embraced Charles’ example of greediness and selfishness. That’s all I took from that insane article.
The phrase “uniquely happy marriage” really leaps out from this article which seems very shady. Happy marriage= clean cut image is Good PR but while Can was always non negotiatable life partner for Kingy, PoW doesn’t feel the same for thingy who he barely acknowledges in public.