Prince Harry & Meghan were seen in Santa Barbara amid claims they feel ‘unlucky’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen and photographed this weekend in Santa Barbara! I don’t know exactly what they were doing or where they were, TMZ just says that they left an office building in Santa Barbara. Given the casual way they’re dressed – Harry in jeans and worn polo, Meghan in shorts, shades & a hat – I would assume they were not doing business meetings, but probably just hanging out with friends or something. I really don’t know.
This appearance came amid a weekend full of Salt Island obsession. The Daily Mail ran several stories about Harry and Meghan’s business, and it’s all just so stalker-y. The Mail’s Alison Boshoff wrote an overwrought piece about how Meghan and Harry’s careers are diverging now, and Meghan is going to do more entertainment-industry stuff while Harry focuses more on charity and humanitarian work. It’s left unsaid that their next big Netflix project is something Harry put together: Heart of Invictus, which will come out this summer.
Boshoff also made a claim which has been widely picked up by British and American media, namely that the Sussexes “feel unlucky” because of global and family events. As in, the pandemic hit just as they were trying to build their new lives in America, and then Harry’s grandparents passed away in 2021 and 2022. Then there were market corrections when it came to Netflix and Spotify. Which… you know what, I’m actually glad they got their Netflix and Spotify deals when the money was good. Now Meghan has WME to help her get even better deals. Anyway, objectively speaking, they have been “unlucky” with how some things are timed. That being said, who f–king cares and why is the British media still writing these creepy, obsessive stalker articles?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The British press are exhausting. They need to start focusing on the “relevant” royals.
@Jais, IF Harry or Megan ever felt unlucky, their reply would probably have been along the lines of “only in our dogsht dysfunctional families”
True @mary pester! And yes @amy bee, they should focus on the relevant royals. Also, I love Meghan in shorts. She always looks so cute. They are such an attractive and interesting couple. Maybe that why the BM just can’t let them go.
If Meghan and Harry didn’t say it, why are people running with such stories? The British media DO NOT know what’s going on within the Sussex household, so why are they speaking on them? This is what annoys me so damn much, the Sussexes have said the British media continue making up lies about them and attributing quotes and feelings to them when in reality they know nothing, so why’s it being ran with?
And then accuse them of always whining when they never said a word to begin with. I’m starting to appreciate the long game they are playing. They write all these overwrought stories saying all these insiders say all these things and then they come out with something and completely destroy the narrative. It’s clearly going to be a long boring summer for the BM, I’m going to enjoy their hiatus and not get worked up.
Meghan and Harry have been clear that others don’t speak for them. There is no evidence this was ever said.
@Ash, they are running with it because the British rags are projecting. The press are the unlucky ones because THEY helped the Royal rats drive them out of the UK, and now they realise that without Harry and Megan the Royals are as boring as all hell and they have nothing of value to write about
I definitely think they are unlucky. Queen Elizabeth’s passing really shut the door on their European tour, pressed pause on Archetypes and that magazine cover (IIRC), and trapped Meghan in England. It would be interesting to know in a parallel universe without Covid what their launch would have looked like. In some ways, it might’ve been a fortunate for them to have had time to think. Remember that they were shopping Quibi? Dodged a bullet there!
Funny I’ve always thought of them as extremely lucky. Their farewell trip was like just one week before everything quickly and fully shut down for 6 weeks. Then after that big events were mostly closed for a year. I was glad they were able to get the Farewell tour in, because it would have been another year otherwise.
@duch Agree their timing has been very lucky. They’re just so charismatic and interesting, they’re guaranteed clickbait. That’s why the tabs can’t leave them alone. Stories about H&M probably get stratospheric engagement, especially compared to King Chuck and Bill and Cathy.
It sounds as if you take the words of habitual liars as their own thoughts and opinions. I actually think the events of last year were actually lucky for them, with exception of the Queen dying. I think their trip and her passing while they were there in the UK was very fortunate. The only things that didn’t go accordingly as far as like seeing the Queen prior to her passing had nothing to do with being unlucky but because of the actions of cruel and vindictive people. They were both able to do one of their projects (Meghan’s speaking engagement and Harry’s Invictus Games tour in Germany) prior to the Queen’s death. They received word of her death prior to the WellChild event that would have been swarming with UK media who don’t deserve them but still were able to participate in WellChild later through Zoom, which would have been harder or impossible for their other events. They showed more love, compassion, poise, grace and respect than any of the others through that whole ordeal. Their other events in the states were pushed back, but if you look at how everything was released almost perfectly once they returned. The podcasts, the Harry and Meghan docuseries, the Live to Lead docuseries and the release of Spare. Everything seemed to flow and give us an endless flow of Harry and Meghan material that was impressive, groundbreaking and some even award winning. I would say they are definitely lucky.
This is all very well stated! Agree 100%.
Dude, call off the hounds. I had this thought all on my own before this article came out. Because it was on topic, I shared the thought here.
This beautiful couple are blessed. What they have achieved in the face of endless obstacles and also hostility from too many, for no good reason is so admirable.
I’m wondering what Meghan made of IPSO’s findings. Did not expect that outcome – against all odds – at all!
The events around the funeral were eye opening for a lot of the public and the international press. The royal family and tabloids could not contain themselves and the horrible treatment of M&H was there for all to see
I prefer to think of everything as blessings in disguise. The pandemic forced to escape to America which fave them opportunities they probably wouldn’t have thought of if they had stayed in Canada. It also gave them a great excuse not to have to return to the UK and allowed them to get settled into their new life and have Lili in private. Time and space for Harry to reflect and work on Spare.
They got those Spotify and Netflix deals while money was still flowing. And was able to get out of the Spotify deal after producing an award winning podcast which helped give them leverage to sign with WME.
Every roadblock has steered them to better opportunities.
Saying Meghan and Harry feel unlucky, and even more so saying that they have been unlucky, is not the flex that the BM thinks it is. Oh what’s that? Your plans were derailed by a once in a lifetime global pandemic, the death of multiple family members, a second pregnancy and birth, and changing social media landscape? Oh. Ok. So, that award winning podcast, award nominated and record setting Netflix documentary, record breaking global best-selling book, and the incredibly successful NL Invictus Games? That was all what H&M can do with one hand tied behind their back from bad luck and timing? LOL!!!!
I agree. They have had some bad luck but good luck too. They left the royal family and survived. Harry was lucky he had Diana’s money to cushion them until they signed their Netflix and Spotify deals. The British press obsession with them has helped make their Netflix series and Spare not just successful but record breaking. The incessant media attention must be extremely annoying but it helps their projects in some ways.
Meghan also had millions of her own at the time.
I thought Harry said his inheritance was for their children.
I don’t know about “unlucky”, in a few short years they’ve had the most watched Netflix series, 2 best selling books, an award winning podcast, bought their own (beautiful) home, had their baby girl in privacy and have continued to work on causes and issues that matter to them. I don’t imagine that either of them consider themselves “unlucky” but given what we know of them, they consider themselves blessed.
Yes, many of us would wish to be so unlucky. These two found each other and fell in love. They escaped salt island after trying hard to give their all to Harry’s homeland. Yes, the pandemic happened just as they were trying to find their new home, but since that happened to the entire world I don’t feel as if they were specifically unlucky. Then, oh to be so unlucky as to live in Montecito! They have now had their darling children, and continue their work. I think they are some of the luckiest people ever: in love, 2 healthy children, important, fulfilling work, living in one of the most gorgeous places on earth. Best of all, they know who they are, and who they are is incredible.
I think Meghan and Harry went through enough, that anything life throws at them, they will be able to handle, the miscarriage was heartbreaking.
They’re planners, tabloids publishing crap to get a response, haven’t work in the last 3 years.
One of Harry’s battles with the tabloids is close to wrapping up, it’s clear that the current Fab4 (they cannot count) of CRex, Camzilla, Peggington, Keen, Sophie and Edward doesn’t sell, and someone had a hissy fit and demanded that the RR refocus on H&M.
Wait…..they shared a joke and laughed. Together? At the same time? How dare they! Don’t they know there are royals starving for attention in Britain?
Yeah I don’t really think they feel unlucky especially since Harry has literally said the opposite when he was asked during his mini press tour for Spare. He says that things turned out the way they should and that life they’ve made for their family is better than he imagined and i think he’s telling the truth. I mean the pandemic and everything shutting down(including Canada’s borders) came at a terrible time for them especially with losing their security but then they got the best luck imaginable: Tyler Perry stepped in with his generosity.
When you watch their doc and Harry is talking on camera during their “Freedom Flight” from Canada he’s all smiles while talking about how they were starting a new life thanks to “yet another” friend who they hadn’t met which i always took to mean that there had been a few people who helped them out along the way which is why Harry always says he’s so grateful for the kindness he’s received from strangers and how welcomed he’s felt in America. There have been bumps but tbh i think this has probably turned out better than they thought it would; i mean they have a pretty quiet peaceful life in a huge mansion in a community where no one ever really bothers them,they have friends, Doria’s nearby, and they have pretty much full privacy for their kids. Yeah Spotify didnt work out but Harry’s book did even better than expected, they’ve still got Netflix, and they have WME representing them- they’re fine. ( If the UK press could stop their obsessive hatred of them and just let them live they’d obviously be even better but i won’t hold my breath for that and i doubt they would either. )
Also superficial side note: they look hot in those pics lol
Is almost as if no one gives a flying F about the royals on salt isle . Obsessed about Harry and Meghan much?
There will come a time…….and I can see it already, altho I don’t believe that those with a vested interest in seeing H&M fail will ever acknowledge it even when everyone else can see it……..when the sensationalist, clickbait lies of the britshidtmedia & their cohorts in other places, will see their hits dwindle to almost nothing & will try to push a narrative that no one is interested in reading/hearing abt H&M anymore.
Meanwhile, everytime a H&M product drops, it’s gobbled up in record-breaking millions from consumers around the globe. And everytime H&M appear in person anywhere around the globe, hundreds of thousands swarm the venue just to be near them.
I anticipate having a lot of belly laughs at Shidthole Cuntry and the losers therein. As well as all the other gingy flies on utube and whatnot who hv jumped on the hate-for-profit bandwagon.
This groundless “unlucky” comment is meant to gin up resentment against the Sussexes (how dare this wealthy couple feel unlucky??). I’m not buying into it.
It’s just made-up crap.
I’m guessing — and it’s only a guess — that H&M feel very fortunate and grateful for the things that matter: their marriage, their children.
This Brit doesn’t believe anything she reads about Meg and Harry in the rags especially NOT the ones that they are suing. It is all BS and designed to generate hatred to a scary extent whilst simultaneously fawning over the rest of the RF whom I am expected to feel gratitude towards for setting me a moral example!! I remain a clear sighted citizen not a grovelling subject who swallows all the propaganda being broadcast by BM.