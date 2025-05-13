Prince William & Kate ‘appeared more natural & comfortable with each other than ever’

Here are more screengrabs from the Princess of Wales’s fruity “Mother Nature” video, which was released yesterday. She’s planning to release four videos in total, one for each season, which will apparently feature beauty shots of the UK interspersed with Kate and William looking awkward. Speaking of, the above screengrab is getting a lot of attention, for reasons you can probably guess. A whole mess, but it definitely feels like William and Kate are still trying to “prove” that they’re sexy, cool and in love, just like you-know-who. Speaking of, Kensington Palace continues to tell and not show. Hello Magazine had an exclusive:
A lot has changed since Prince William and Princess Kate married in April 2011: they’ve had three wonderful children, they’ve become the next in line for the throne, and the Princess of Wales has undergone a full round of chemotherapy. Even though the couple have seen so much in their 14 years of marriage, or maybe because of it, William and Kate appear to be closer than ever before.
During their visit to the Isle of Mull to celebrate their anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales looked more at ease and in love than we’ve ever seen them publicly.
“They appeared more natural and comfortable with each other than ever,” a source involved with the visit tells HELLO!.
“They were constantly touching one another, nudging each other to point things out and sharing lots of jokes,” they added. “Their newfound appreciation of life after everything that has happened seems to have made them even happier together.
“It looked like them reconnecting with a place of which they clearly have happy memories. They were in their element.”
I don’t really get why this is a talking point: “They appeared more natural and comfortable with each other than ever.” I’ve seen versions of that all year from “sources” – like, they’ve been together two decades, give or take a half-dozen breakups. They have three children together. It would be weird if they weren’t comfortable and natural with each other. That being said, they’re NOT comfortable with each other! He’s always trying to fend off her ass-grabbing and she’s always trying to get him to play along with the copykeening.
I’m guessing those sexy pictures of Harry and Meg at the Beyonce concert had them shook so they are coming out with this bit of nonsense. These two don’t exude anything but awkwardness and in most cases abject dislike for one another. It takes someone who directs these videos to tell them how they need to come across and to be honest they are very shitty actors!!
Bingo! And the funny thing is that they are calling more attention to it by running to the press and forcing them to run a “happier and closer then ever!” story every time Meghan and Harry are seen looking happy and in love.
Their pr mavens are not helping them at all. After two decades together they darned well ought to be comfortable with each other. That’s just a very weird thing to say.
Cringy…..Awkwardness is oozing from that thing 🙈…William tried to play along but boy whew I could see how difficult it was for him. Oh well, he’ll do anything to compete with Harry he tried 🤷🏽♀️… 😆
It really is a talking point they repeat a lot, and as pointed out, they’ve been together 20 years, give or take. You don’t need to say that kind of thing if it’s true. If you’ve even just known someone as long as they have, you’d expect there to be a natural rapport of some kind, even if they were just co workers. ”Relaxed and natural” is such a weird goal state of being to have for them.
The more they say it… the less I believe it. It’s obvious they can barely stand to be in the same room together, sheesh.
Lol……they tried😬😬😬😬. The British public should be thanking H&M for making these two work🙄
The way these articles are Streisand Effect-ing this couple’s complete lack of chemistry sends me. I’m convince the British tabloids are doing this on purpose.
Yes, it’s the overly flowery exaggerations that do not match the rather bland interactions. It just draws attention to it. Is it trolling at this point?
I have to say – these days they don’t look like they hate each other as much as they did before Kate’s disappearance.
Because he is not letting her go on tours with him and doing more solo engagements. He looks uncomfortable. If they are “so in love” why the desperation to try to make them happen as “romantic” couple.
W’s improved his demeanour around K while she’s still posing for the cameras.
@NMB – I also noticed that they seem more natural together in the photos over the last year or so.
A lot of posters think it’s because of more media training or someone got through to W that always looking miserable around his wife was not doing anything to dispel the rumors of a pending separation.
Personally I think it must not help that every time they appear together and don’t look completely in love and engaged, they’re compared to the Sussexes. But every time they appear together and make an attempt to look close, they are accused of copying the Sussexes. I’m sure their media team compared the two and decided this was the better path.
It certainly could be that, but deep down the optimist in me hopes they really are in a better place after the drama of the last few years.
I hope the same for H&M. It would be great if these two couples could be happy and successful without constantly being dragged into each others’ news cycles.
William and Kate caused the problems. He needs to get over his anger issues. And Kate lunged at Meghan during the mourning period for the Queen. Last year Kate was not seen a lot of the time, and there were fake pictures and sightings. Later, the shampoo commercial with Kate running through the fields and awkward “loved up” scene. William also has Knauf making trouble for the Sussexes.
@It really is you, not me….. Bless your delicate heart.
There is only one couple doing the competing here…the other one is just trying to live their lives.
First picture sure brings the Schitt’s Creek sign to mind.
LOL
Just came on to say this! Can’t unsee it. 😂
Really, really wish I hadn’t read your comment, Jane, with a mouthful of water lol.
For the press to push the Waleses are closer than ever means there have been and still are problems in that marriage and I’m not talking about the “cancer”. It’s about the Sussexes showing how loved up they are on Instagram; and Harry and Meghan will celebrate their 7th wedding anninversary so KP is trying to get ahead of anniversary posts woth this drivel.
These two have looked awkward from day one. It’s mostly because William never looks comfortable around her. Even if you go back to their engagement photos, there is always some lack of comfort coming from William.
Meanwhile you see him interacting with other women, including his aunt Sophie, and you see he doesn’t have that same awkwardness.
Sounds just like his dad with Diana.
Sounds like desperation. Full round of chemotherapy? Nothing specific about that was ever mentioned. Just that she was “better” and “treatment was over” and how she had strength to go skiing. Her trying to grab his rear end is embarrassing and shows more desperation. He looks uncomfortable around her.
Thank you, I was wondering if I had forgotten something, because I don’t recall chemo ever having been confirmed by Kate.
Just that sunlight is good, and so are trees.
The two of them in the woods looks like scene from The Blair Witch Project, with the sun setting
You know who agrees with you? Tom Sykes of the Royalist. His new column absolutely rips the video to shreds, and throws shade on Bill too.
Someone long ago (I think it was the Fug girls) described these two as having the awkward vibe of coworkers who once had an illicit one night stand more than a decade ago and still can’t look each other in the eyes. Story checks out!
The gross part about this is how these two lazy bums are conducting themselves is that it’s only a reaction to Harry & Meghan. The IG posts with snippets of their home & property, their babies and their friends — the laziest royals cannot compete and can only cosplay.
They’re middle aged with 3 children and they put more effort into appearances than into therapy to create a healthier marriage and life. Gross. Gross. Gross.
IDK why they won’t just be themselves. They’ve been together for decades, people will understand not being all over each other. Just try to look less like you despise each other. Charles and Camilla have mastered that imo
👍🏻 bingo
C&C didn’t master anything. Diana is dead. They have no one to compete.
At this point, it’s hard to tell how they even interact together without being try-hard.
@Jais — it seems to me what they should have been doing all along is playing to their strengths and the classic “royal” playbook: no PDA, no “vulgarity”, instead respect and dignity.
They can’t compete with a couple who truly love each other, and it was a fool’s errand to try. They should have tried instead to make H&M look “unEnglish” by comparison.
But as I write this, I realize that while Billy Idle might be able to pull that off, if poorly, Can’t seems to lack any capacity for dignified public behavior.
From her scowls and glares in church to her frequent “wardrobe mishaps” to her grabbing her husband’s ass (which at this point I think she does because it pisses him off and she thinks that’s funny), and cosplaying everyone from 12-year-old girls to Meghan Sussex to her own daughter, she just never appears even normal anymore, let alone dignified.
England had one somewhat decent (though in many ways problematic) Queen for a very long time, and now it seems it will have not one but two women desperately bad at the role, and for the country, in a row.
I hope the people who pay their hard earned money to these pointless grifters are paying attention.
who are they trying to convince?
The people who shoulder the burden of their grotesquely overblown salaries.
The taxpayers.
Everyone knew this article was coming after those photos of Harry and Meghan. We are totally in love, we swear! So much so we have to have an article about it because you can’t actually tell from these awkward photos! I’m undecided if this is solely due to Harry and Meghan or if it’s something else. They keep putting articles out like this and it’s weird. I don’t know their marriage, they could be happy as clams, but it’s clear they are trying to appear different in public than they use to and it doesn’t look natural. It makes it look fake and as if they are trying to copy another couple, who are touchy feely and loved up and look natural.
I think the ass grabbing thing is interesting. He obviously hates it . She must know by now he hates her doing it and yet she keeps doing it.
I think she knows full well it pisses him off, and she finds that funny.
the shot of them with their arms around each other by the lake is so awkward. he’s either leaning away from her or standing straight up while she leans towards him. But there’s no connection there.
Its not even about being physically affectionate in public. That is H&M’s style, it doesnt have to be everyone’s style. but you would expect a certain degree of affection and ease in public – we saw that with QEII and philip in my opinion – never touching in public besides him offering her his arm but its clear they liked each other, even with as flawed as their marriage might have been. William always looks like he’d rather be anywhere but with his wife.
That shot looks awkward and also so sussex-coded. If there is any natural rapport between them they are smothering it with the need to be like the Sussexes. So yeah just be how they are together irl. It can still be warm without being affectionate. Assuming that’s how they are together irl.
I think Philip had some level of respect for his wife and he was able to transfer that as some kind of affection even if they weren’t doing any PDA.
William has never been able to demonstrate that because he probably doesn’t respect her.
I swear this stuff is just painful to watch!
These articles are trying to hard.. and it’s not working because their body language/actions don’t match the narrative being pushed.
“More natural and comfortable with each other than ever” is such a sad-sack choice of words. It suggests a couple of things, none of them good: (a) the bar is pretty low and they weren’t close before, or (b) hey, we really need to make a point about how close they are, can you see it now, huh, huh!? These words just beg the question, why is it necessary to say anything at all? Nobody has to regularly repeat these things about Harry and Meghan or about any couple that actually loves and respects each other. Then there’s the fact that the press has to repeat “closer than ever” about once a month, which after the 100th repetition suggests a psychologically near-impossible love escalation.
I think it’s the Harry & Meghan at Beyonce’s concert that provoked this latest series of ‘Kate & William really love each other! no, really!’ articles.
Entirely as phony as a $3 bill. Gag-worthy, actually.
I think the keyword is “more”. Before #kategate, Will looked annoyed and disgusted around Kate, he would walk ahead of her like a caveman. Whatever deal they reached made him a little more comfortable, that is true. But, they still don’t look like a close couple. I am not even talking about hand holding or PDA. They are not in synch like a lot of couples with long marriages. These articles make their weird relationship more obvious. You don’t see that kind of articles written about Obamas. It would definitely be written about Trumps though.
Is it just me thinking there should have been a shift in their relationship since Kitty’s illness
Agreed @Lili Surely serious illness would bring a couple closer together and made both realise how much they love each other? Even a complacent husband would have had a jolt and realised how much he’d been taking her for granted and make amends by gulp, treating her like a princess?
?
And then again sometimes a serious illness only deepens a rift that’s already there.
You know the rota press are SO shortsighted. Imagine the fun they could have, the stories after stories if W and K divorced. They seriously could have a field day. Instead of attacking the Sussexes and trying to make fetch happen with these two wet blankets, they should be slavering for a separation or divorce with W and K. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone, except these two. They deserve it .
to me, if you need to continually write about a couple’s “closeness” and “comfort” with each other, then that indicates that none of it actually existed before. Me thinks they doth protest too much.
I’ve rarely seen anything so unsexy as these two together.
He’s just such a stiff … she is, too. No wonder they like woodlands.
Meanwhile, H&M have so much chemistry.
It’s obvious that the Royal rota have been given talking points and KP have told William and Kate to act more like Harry and Meghan.
I don’t know if those blissed out, date night, Beyoncé concert photos of H&M were the impetus for the Palace reminding the public of Kate’s unreciprocated, juvenile love for her unsmiling Prince but what a contrast.
No need to have a professional ghost writer remind anyone that the ‘duchy’ of Sussex in Montecito is a happy one, it is there to behold in any photo one sees.
There will come a time when Charles and William will regret the theatrically aggrieved royal dudgeon they tap dance for the tabloids and their bruised egos.
OK, no one else has said it so I’m going to say it: what exactly are they doing in this picture? I can’t make up my mind if William is seriously thinking about pushing her down the slope, or whether or not they are simulating something sexual. It is a very strange picture.
William got the crappy personality from his Dad.
They look like they’re getting along, prolly cause they’re living separately.
And yeah, she grabs his ass because it bugs him, AS IT SHOULD. She’s acting like “trailer park trash” touching him like that in public. Completely bad manners. Manners are important to these people. It’s about all they have. Over there, wouldn’t they say it isn’t “proper?”
Looks more like trying to desperately get any engagements at this point.
What kind of couple apparently takes a press corps with them on an anniversary holiday???
Obviously that is what these two did, apparently to document the success of their marriage. Very strange.