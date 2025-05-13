Prince William & Kate ‘appeared more natural & comfortable with each other than ever’

Here are more screengrabs from the Princess of Wales’s fruity “Mother Nature” video, which was released yesterday. She’s planning to release four videos in total, one for each season, which will apparently feature beauty shots of the UK interspersed with Kate and William looking awkward. Speaking of, the above screengrab is getting a lot of attention, for reasons you can probably guess. A whole mess, but it definitely feels like William and Kate are still trying to “prove” that they’re sexy, cool and in love, just like you-know-who. Speaking of, Kensington Palace continues to tell and not show. Hello Magazine had an exclusive:

A lot has changed since Prince William and Princess Kate married in April 2011: they’ve had three wonderful children, they’ve become the next in line for the throne, and the Princess of Wales has undergone a full round of chemotherapy. Even though the couple have seen so much in their 14 years of marriage, or maybe because of it, William and Kate appear to be closer than ever before. During their visit to the Isle of Mull to celebrate their anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales looked more at ease and in love than we’ve ever seen them publicly. “They appeared more natural and comfortable with each other than ever,” a source involved with the visit tells HELLO!. “They were constantly touching one another, nudging each other to point things out and sharing lots of jokes,” they added. “Their newfound appreciation of life after everything that has happened seems to have made them even happier together. “It looked like them reconnecting with a place of which they clearly have happy memories. They were in their element.”

[From Hello]

I don’t really get why this is a talking point: “They appeared more natural and comfortable with each other than ever.” I’ve seen versions of that all year from “sources” – like, they’ve been together two decades, give or take a half-dozen breakups. They have three children together. It would be weird if they weren’t comfortable and natural with each other. That being said, they’re NOT comfortable with each other! He’s always trying to fend off her ass-grabbing and she’s always trying to get him to play along with the copykeening.