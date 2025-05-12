Princess Kate is ‘spearheading’ a new video series about the four seasons

The Princess of Wales has been talking about “nature” a lot since her medical issues last year. Granted, she’s always promoted a message of “go outside, stay active, make sure kids get a lot of fresh air.” Well, that message has become her new program or initiative or something. I’m not even sure what we’re supposed to call it, other than bizarre. Let me clear: I also believe in going outside and getting fresh air. I believe it’s good for kids to put down their devices and play outside. It’s great to go for walks and hikes and all of that. What I find bizarre is that it’s clear that Kate basically has no interest in doing much of anything, so Kensington Palace has built this weird program/initiative around “Kate loves being outside.” What does the program entail? KP has hired Will Warr to make videos celebrating the four seasons, videos which include “beauty shots” of Prince William and Kate, videos which are narrated by Kate. What are we doing here?

The Princess of Wales has turned her hand to film, personally launching a new video revealing how she embraced ‘the healing power of nature’ during her cancer treatment. The series, which will be released on Kensington Palace’s social media channels, began today with ‘Spring’, a three-minute film narrated by Catherine and including footage of her and Prince William on the Isle of Mull earlier this month.

The other three short films will be released across the course of the year, with Summer, Autumn and Winter editions in due course.

Referring to how she sought comfort and strength from being outdoors with her family during her cancer battle last year, she says: ‘Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary. The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations. It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other.’

She adds: ‘Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change. Just as nature revives and renews so too can we. Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts. It is often from the smallest of seeds that the greatest change can happen, and in this ever-growing complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all. Spring is here, so let’s make the most of it together.’

The launch of the series coincides with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, which begins today. Sources say it is being ‘spearheaded’ by the princess and will highlight humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, as well as nature’s capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit.

It is understood that the Princess of Wales is keen to spotlight the beauty of the changing seasons in the UK, and in doing so aiming to remind everyone just how much good can be done by spending time in nature – wherever they live in the country.