Princess Kate is ‘spearheading’ a new video series about the four seasons

The Princess of Wales has been talking about “nature” a lot since her medical issues last year. Granted, she’s always promoted a message of “go outside, stay active, make sure kids get a lot of fresh air.” Well, that message has become her new program or initiative or something. I’m not even sure what we’re supposed to call it, other than bizarre. Let me clear: I also believe in going outside and getting fresh air. I believe it’s good for kids to put down their devices and play outside. It’s great to go for walks and hikes and all of that. What I find bizarre is that it’s clear that Kate basically has no interest in doing much of anything, so Kensington Palace has built this weird program/initiative around “Kate loves being outside.” What does the program entail? KP has hired Will Warr to make videos celebrating the four seasons, videos which include “beauty shots” of Prince William and Kate, videos which are narrated by Kate. What are we doing here?
The Princess of Wales has turned her hand to film, personally launching a new video revealing how she embraced ‘the healing power of nature’ during her cancer treatment. The series, which will be released on Kensington Palace’s social media channels, began today with ‘Spring’, a three-minute film narrated by Catherine and including footage of her and Prince William on the Isle of Mull earlier this month.
The other three short films will be released across the course of the year, with Summer, Autumn and Winter editions in due course.
Referring to how she sought comfort and strength from being outdoors with her family during her cancer battle last year, she says: ‘Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary. The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations. It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other.’
She adds: ‘Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change. Just as nature revives and renews so too can we. Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts. It is often from the smallest of seeds that the greatest change can happen, and in this ever-growing complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all. Spring is here, so let’s make the most of it together.’
The launch of the series coincides with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, which begins today. Sources say it is being ‘spearheaded’ by the princess and will highlight humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, as well as nature’s capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit.
It is understood that the Princess of Wales is keen to spotlight the beauty of the changing seasons in the UK, and in doing so aiming to remind everyone just how much good can be done by spending time in nature – wherever they live in the country.
“Sources say it is being ‘spearheaded’ by the princess” – WHAT is being spearheaded?? What is the actual initiative? “Kate loves nature and narrates videos about the seasons.” That’s it?? I have pity on the KP staffers who came up with this because Kate worked out some kind of deal which has her taking vacations every month and refusing to do anything but the bare minimum.
This woman has zero intellectual acumen. Therefore, her handlers have to go low to find something she can handle. I pity her. To carry this a little further, I pity their children because to have parents this intellectually stunted will most definitely effect their life journey.
But in reality she can’t handle – nothing? A 5 year old can DO more than Kate.. She’s mentally slow, she’s got an extremely low iq,. You’re dealing with the intellect and emotional ability of a 10 yr old
KATE IS REALLY USELESS 😶😶 SHE SPENDS HER WHOLE DAY WATCHING MEGHAN 🤣🤣🤣 SHE WILL BE GARDENING AND BAKING SOON, JUST GIVE IT SOME TIME 😎
Please don’t insult 10 year olds! I know some who do more than this supposed Future Consort and go to school full time as well. And without the endless vacations!
my 10 year old has already: made and sold her own bracelets and fresh juices, has come up with a concept for an entire hotel/job/life building whose entire focus is helping the homeless, and she records and edits her own Roblox edits that she posts on YT using capcut. we’re on like the 20th episode of the antics of a young girl called Baby whose arch nemesis Clara ruins her life on the regular. it’s def got the plot lines of a telenovela (think secret twins and accidental almost deaths). Kate literally has not accomplished as much in her life as my child. Kate could never. I think she is a person to be pitied, especially given all that she has access to. She is not bright, she never has been and she never will be. but what a total GD waste of a life given her position. I have to conclude that she is so stunted by her mom’s machinations and her own golden child status that she never had the chance to develop a psyche. this too is to be pitied. finally, it’s clear that she is in an emotionally abusive (perhaps other kinds too) relationship. the people I really feel for are the kids. good god I hope they have someone healthy and normal championing them in their lives. there’s still time.
I don’t think she has low IQ, I think she has average IQ compared to other Brits. (Her past school mates & Will’s friends gave her some nicknames, but I haven’t read of them calling her dumb.) She is just lazy, refuses to put efforts into things that are not interested to her.
I have not watch this video and do not plan to; but I did notice that it was shot in 4k (2160p) quality. What filters & special lights did the producer used to make the Wails look fine in the video, I wonder.
Yes katw is dim.can you test the smell by smelling it? Yes dim.
One of the teachers from Marlborough broke ranks and admitted she was dim, nothing special, unmemorable – and that anyone who said otherwise was lying for posterity.
There was also a lot of talk out of st Andrew’s that she only passed classes and got a degree because profs wouldn’t fail Williams bedmate.
+1
This woman is quite dumb! I continue to wonder if TOB knew about her limitations… perhaps that’s why he dragged his feet for so long!
Don’t worry, this latest dabbling in “film” (LOLOL) will join the long, long list of: Photography. Watercolors. Sailing. Baking and/or cooking and/or chutney making. Horticulture and garden design. Beekeeping. Playing the piano. Etc etc etc….
Kate always reminds me of the Austen heroine Emma where the title character is expected to dabble in various rich lady hobbies while waiting for a husband. Nothing pursued to excellence, nothing requiring study or discipline, no actual performance or results expected…that’s all just too middle class. It’s more aristocratic to simply go hither and yon whenever the mood takes her, for as much as the British taxpayer is willing to spend and to be forever praised to the skies no matter how average or banal her “effort”. Must be nice!
Lazy strikes me more as Caroline Bingley. Or Mark Darcy’s girlfriend in Bridget Jones’s’ Diary. Once she had her claws in Willy, she was never letting him go.
I’d say Pippa as Emma. Emma is more accomplished than Lazy. And Emma had Knightley waiting for her all along just as moderately wealthy Mathews did.
Except Emma was one of Austen’s cleverest heroines and was excellent at running her father’s house(which was the key skillset at the time). Also Emma was a character so blessed in everything, Austen worried that she was a heroine only herself as an author could love. So quite the opposite of Kate.
I don’t think Jane Austen ever wrote a female character as dim and lazy as Kate.
Well, there’s only going to be four of them anyway. We may be seeing that herd of cows in the snow again later in the year.
@Nic919 — Which was the sister in P&P who thought she was so clever trapping the superficially desirable guy into marrying her, with no thought for consequences beyond that?
@Hannah1:
Lydia Bennett is the youngest Bennett girl, she runs off with the horrible cad and grifter Wickham, and thinks she’s “won” because she is the first Bennett daughter to marry, and her husband, who marries her only because Darcy both forces him and pays him off, is *so handsome* (ew ew ew.)
She’s cunning, reckless, vulgar, and relatively stupid.
Thanks, @ Idles — “cunning, reckless, vulgar, and relatively stupid”
do we have a winner? Except for M reminding us to be kind …
Think you are soo right.
Whoever they have doing the video plus the words have obviously been done for her as her acumen is as you say stunted..
We said why is she trying to copy Sir David Attenborough who has always done this type of video.
Think that her and husband do nothing except go on many holidays.
They do nothing of actual substance for UK.
Is this leftover Attenborough footage? It’s pretty pictures, to be sure, but other than the flowering trees nothing in particular says ‘spring’ to me. And nothing she said really made a whole lot of sense; it was trying to be profound but greatly missed the mark. And let’s enjoy spring ‘together’–or the changing seasons or whatever; I’m not going to listen to it again–makes me think the folks who worked with her/for her on the ‘together’ stuff regarding kids still work for her & just re-wrote their earlier stuff.
Nah she just wanted pretty photos and video in greenery like Meghan in her garden in WLM and people mag cover. Meghan also had nice winter photos in Whistler, so Keen will have some too
I think there was nothing organically wrong with her brain before. I think years of being lazy with a capital ‘L’ and potentially an alleged life altering injury in late December 2023 may have made her less intelligent. But she still wants attention, hence the ABC Mouse video shorts about the four seasons. Maybe she’ll do the months of the year next.
I disagree. 12 months of the year sounds too much like hard work for the Lazy one. 12 videos? Mustn’t raise people’s expectations or they’d expect her to…WORK! 😂
“can you taste the smell by smelling” was said very early on after the marriage.
Kate went to university to catch a prince and while she was successful in that regard, eventually, she was never an intellectual person.
Cunning is not the same as wit and even the official meet cute story is that after a year or so of ignoring kate, william only noticed her after she stripped down to a see through slip at a fashion show.
Words are not the specialty of this princess.
And please guys, don’t give them excellent ideas on how they can turn this nothing-project into something intelligent. This is kate wanting to vacation and making videos at the same time, not to waste it on real work.
Bare minimum is now vacationing at least 4 times a year.
Projects have no beginning to end, no explanation, no introduction, no conclusion (as usual) She just wants to do cute social media videos like meg and call it an initiative. So so useless. All that time, potential, wasted
I think this has more to do with her not wanting to go out and work and see people so she has a professional film crew, a writer making these videos just to be seen. If you watch the video she is not even in it that much. Some of it looks like it’s from the anniversary trip they just did in Scotland. She spends a day in the studio and records reading a script someone else has written and then they film a few snippets of her in nature. They probably have more film from some of her previous videos that she released and then they have the David Attenborough style nature video cut in.
This is her and Wills Royal with a little r we are going to get when they take over.
*a professional videographer PAID FOR by the taxpayers
My god, this is so boring and what the devil is that heavy soaring music trying to convey. What is it that she hopes to accomplish with this stuff? Is it a continuation of the early years because my daughter was doing projects on the seasons in grade one and two FFS! Diana chose to focus on meaningful issues such as AIDS and landmines, Harry and Meghan focus on mental health, female/girl empowerment, reducing online harms for children, why can’t Kate find something worthy to put her energies towards instead of her creepy videos about how nature healed her cancer or whatever. Just pick something, continually show up, raise some money and awareness. Stop with the silly smiley photo ops and cloying videos. These people are hopeless.
This is such a waste of money. How much are these videos going to cost to produce? This whole approach to mental health is very middle class and very out of touch with ordinary people. I bet other members of the royal family are rolling their eyes at this latest waste of money on yet another one of Kate’s useless ‘initiatives’.
Just where out in nature will she be? Maybe the French alps for winter. A Caribbean island for spring? Sounds like vacations to me. She has figured out how to be on vacation make a video and call it “work”. Is this her version of competing with Meg? She can’t cook or make candles or entertain her non existent friends so she will go on vacation.
It’s like the taxpayers are being treated their home movies of holidays taken or will take this year.
“This is what we did in Spring!”
Add Nigel Kennedy to play Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and we have the theme for this year’s Christmas concert.
She really is an empty headed vessel. Early Years forgotten now?
Louis is 7 now, so she doesn’t have any updated kid stories to support her “work”.
Maybe “Middle Years” will be coming soon?
I mean, Sir David Attenborough just retired, perhaps she is gunning to become his replacement?!?!
Seeing as she may be in need of a job eventually.
Plus, Meghan did narrate some nature documentary for Disney+, did she not? So why not copy that as well?!
Kate replace Sir David, never in a million years.
This. All her vacations going forward will be counted as “work.”
This was spring, couldn’t you tell? Those photos of the sea cliffs from above? The treeless hills with the sea beyond, so evocative of spring!
This is a pretty sad attempt here.
She’ll put out a new pie chart with 4 sections for the seasons. She’s bringing greater awareness so people know that there are 4 seasons in a year and each season is different than the one before it. Not many people are aware of this as they never contemplate the weather every day like Kate does. She will teach people all the changes in the seasons every year. /s
ן think she’ll discover a 5th season!
We’ll just call it the Kates Keen Season.
Will there be a big four/five questions survey? One for each season?
Also how will anyone understand her narrating in that fake posh accent?
Does anyone else think this is Lydia Millen Gordon “Evergreen” coded? The Palace Communication team is lazy AF.
I know Lydia uses Kate for inspiration, but this is the second time in a week that I’ve thought Kate was cosplaying Lydia.
OMG! That was my FIRST thought!! I watch Lydia too. She’s a rare breed who loves the royal family AND the Sussexes.
But, yeah, she takes a lot of fashion inspiration from Kate and the royals in general. And she has a lot of enjoyable home and garden stuff. It’s very British-centric.
I love Lydia (and Victoria) for their stances on Meghan, but Lydia and the seasons. . . She started putting this into her brand while writing that book in 2023.
Also, given her subscriber count and her seemingly open invitation to many of the King’s Trust events, she is definitely on the Palace Comms’ radar.
“She’s a rare breed who loves the royal family AND the Sussexes.”
Sorry, nope. No people have integrity can be “Both Duchess” or “Pro-Monachy & Sussex”. I count these people as pure Royalists who are clever enough to make fame/money by not bashing Duchess Meg. Just like E Holmes.
A big Mother Nature video meant to distract from the conspicuous lack of a Mother’s Day post this year. Guess they didn’t want anyone thinking about last year’s franken-debacle.
Ack. Meant this in response to Caroline! Im blaming Monday…
Oh No. Keen can’t do the filming if she is being filmed. More lovey dovey fake photos of Huevo gritting his teeth while Keen comes on to him. Is she going to dress like Mother Nature and prance through daisy fields. And they will trot out the kids.
The part where his back is to the cliff & she walks up to him & claps him on his shoulders? I swear, it looks like she’s above to shove him over that cliff. Never turn your back to the sea, Billy Boy!
Heh. I thought the exact same thing! That she was about to shove him off the cliff!
Who does she think she is – Vivaldi?
AHAHAHAHA!! Stop it, you’ll give her inspiration for the Christmas recital 😭
Good point – isn’t it bad SEO to name your campaign for something that is already in use? Maybe someone with a better understanding of that can chime in!
When I think of “The Four Seasons”, I immediately think of Vivaldi. Then, because it’s recent, the Netflix series that just dropped with Tina Fey based on the 80’s movie. Then, the hotel chain. Then, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, haha.
I think that we should always refer amongst ourselves to Kate’s future nature videos as Four Seasons Total Landscaping, just for fun.
Or Four Seasons and White Lotus. After all, she named George after Downton Abbey.
I bet she really wants to go to Thailand for summer.
She didn’t name George, william did. It had been said for years that Charles wanted to be George vii after his grandfather. William took that option away deliberately.
Second child was named for Carole. Pippa, and Diana. Copied his uncle Spencer’s daughters name.
They named the unwanted third child after Mountbatten to try to get money out of Philip in his will.
This is what you get when someone who is shallow and petty with zero creativity and vision tries to compete with someone who does.. pathetic nonsense screams desperation
It makes me question what the endgame is here? What are they trying to prove? That they can still tolerate each other in heavily produced outdoor settings?
It is getting beyond the pale now. If this is how they will coast along until they become King and Queen, then god help us all.
So they’ve managed to finagle recording their multiple vacations and repurposing that as them doing work? There’s nothing wrong with going outside and being active, just like there’s nothing wrong with focusing on Early childhood development, the environment, homelessness or any of the other things that they purportedly support including mental health ( eye roll). The issue is this stuff is just increasingly looking performative. I mean it is performative, but now it looks it too.
They just want to basically be Harry and Meghan where they do projects when they feel like it, release documentaries and TV shows, and do big events without having to deal with the media. It’s hilarious though that they are 100% in and doing this and Harry and Meghan couldn’t do it 50% in. Also Harry and Meghan were offering to do it for free, and you’re paying these two millions. Another example of the gold standard advice from the BP/KP courtiers that others should emulate.
I think she’s trying to do the Monty Don thing. Gardens, nature etc
I look forward to seeing her in France and discussing her “potager” 😂 better yet, go to Versailles and see Marie-Antoinette‘s hamlet for some cosplay.
Oh whatever to do with the Lazy Princess?
I agree blogger. Monty Don is very popular here. Same as she tried to emulate Mary Berry with the baking
They did the same thing for the Caribbean disaster tour. Something something video of Kate and William enjoying scuba diving raises awareness! Of something, oceans something….people actually accepted it!
Who the HELL could create literally any new initiative centred on “nature/ seasons” in 2025 and not talk about climate change? Is this some sort of scheme to divert more funding into crooked earth shot or something?
I honestly did not believe she could come up with something more vague and useless than early years. Wow.
I watched and kept thinking “what is the point?” There’s no substance, no personality, no call to action, it’s just a big bunch of nothing with stupid “inspirational” music. I mean, she couldn’t even talk about the Isle of Mull? Couldn’t talk about her personal observations about visiting there during spring? Couldn’t put one personal detail in there about her favorite part of spring??? It’s just a “I’m saying I spent a lot of time outside last year because I have to remind you why I didn’t work and can’t be arsed to work now” reminder.
Goodness, I wonder how this is going over in the UK.
Right? Genuinely curious about how it’s going over. Bc it’s…bizarre.
If this were some educational series on how the seasons interplay with local weather and food sources, or focused on different aspects of British tourism throughout the year, or even accessible activities or outings families could participate in, this could be a cool concept of something light but somewhat functional Kate could contribute (if made into an even 20-minute seasonal “special”). But this is basically a greeting card in tiktok form. What is the point?
This makes Melania’s “Be Best” efforts look like a freaking masterwork of policy goals.
Melania WORKS more than her.
Even worse is that this is obviously professional footage, taken by & edited by professionals, who got ZERO credit because it’s posted on KPs social media. Shame on them.
OK, just went to Youtube. They do note the photographer as Will Warr. That’s it? Just one guy worked on this? Are we to believe Kate found the music? Kate wrote that drivel? Kate did her own sound editing on her MacBook?
If she wrote the drivel that would explain why it is drivel.
It’s the fact that money is being spent on making these nature videos. Of Kate saying nature is good. One for each season. Maybe it could be considered a tourism video for the uk? But I don’t think that’s the purpose. I feel confusement.
And just to add, even the BM poked fun at their summer’s eve video from last year. And this…videos of four seasons with images of Kate in nature…they are just doubling down, jeez.
If they are including videos of themselves in this, then it is just PR.
Something useful would be exploring the national parks in an educational way. Not those two pretending to contemplate nature.
Yeah, I am genuinely baffled. Bc it is just pr. Images of her posing with her husband in nature. And even with the touching, it still feels cold. So what good it as pr then?
And … if I can add… looking at the impact of climate change (Earthshot… link your work streams)… for example we have had a lot of very serious flooding in the last few years. How do those floods affect local economies… etc etc.
Between us we could make this simple idea a real winner.
She can’t really film Summer without mentioning Mustique so I think these videos will be unsuitable for Visit Britain.
Think your comments are so good.
You are on point..
So unsuitable for Visit Britain..
Ha, there will be no Mustique. Maybe some pics near Anmer for the summer?
it’s really very weird. They could make this a tourism video and feature eco friendly lodging in various areas of the country and showcase things like how the beaches look different throughout the year or highlight one particular region and show how it changes with the seasons – but as it is, this is just so weird.
and the fact that the footage of W&K is from their trip to Scotland two weeks ago is weird to me too. Was it because that was the only time they agreed to be filmed together? they don’t especially highlight Scotland in the video, its just them roaming around the forest together.
anyway this is is just……weird. Yay, a nature video from kate where she talks about how much she just wants to enjoy nature and you cant make her work because NATURE!?!??
I don’t get it. At all. Just said to nic919 that I am in complete bafflement. At best, it’s images of Kate in good lighting that can be edited and controlled. With her husband by her side. In nature. Is that the point? Who is it for? Her? Bc the rota can’t be caring about this at all. It’ll give them a few stories sure but otherwise it’s meh.
Wasn’t their overnight to Scotland about celebrating their anniversary? So, they brought along a camera crew to film a video about seasons?
Here’s what I’m thinking. 4 seasons means four works events within a year with a camera and then stretched to make it seem like more. 4 contracted events of the two of them together. Somewhere in nature where they can pose with a trusted videographer who has signed an NDA and won’t talk about what its like when the camera isn’t shooting. Idk, that’s me being cynical.
@Jais – it doesn’t even have to be 4 work events a year. They could have a videographer with them when they go on holiday. That way they can have maximum content with minimum time spent together – the “4 seasons,” the “see how romantic we are,” and “here is the happy family.”
That’s true but wouldn’t it have to be a holiday in the uk? I’m sure they’d love to show themselves in the snow skiing but surely that couldn’t fly.
Who is the target audience here? I think most people are aware of seasons and when they begin and end. This isn’t even informative enough about seasons to be beneficial to small children. Is she trying to channel QE in just throwing out words she sees as comforting with no real content?
Probably the Sussexes. After seeing Meghan’s lush gardens and harvesting fruits, Meghan is attuned to the seasons.
Lazy is attuned to…lack of purpose.
Make no mistake, it is ALWAYS about the Sussex’s with WanK.
Mother Nature:- survival of the fittest by means of natural selection.
Nah. I got nothing. Just like Kate.
Does Britain have a National Parks system? Maybe Kate could partner with that? I’m trying to throw ideas to the staffers here because this is quickly moving into Petite Trianon territory.
The National Trust
https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/countryside-woodland?type=place
I wonder what the National Trust’s patron thinks of this?
https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/who-we-are/about-us/patron
KC3 is also patron of the National Trust for Scotland:
https://www.nts.org.uk/our-people/president-and-vice-presidents
“Na-cha” “win-tah”. Is that supposed to be a cut glass accent?
I’ve never heard a British person speak like this. She sounds like an American trying to do a British accent!
The most useless woman on the planet. She’s embarrassing.
Good lord, what a big fat load of NOTHING. And that ridiculous word salad – good grief.
What on earth is the point? I mean, people really do not need telling that it’s nice to be outdoors. Even people who only have access to a public park (not the hundreds of acres of private estates Kate has access to) have worked this out.
I suppose the purpose is to give the illusion of activity on Kate’s part (if an occasional video counts as activity), but it’s very weak stuff.
Meanwhile, Early Years has gone a bit quiet hasn’t it.
This nature thing is as basic as her early years thing; It’s surface level and gives absolutely nothing. And she will be praised to the heavens for it by the British press.
Louis is at school so there is no point. You never know, she might take it up again when the grandchildren start arriving.
This is embarrassing. If you want to talk about out of touch we can talk about how the welfare state is getting cut in this country, the royals are getting a raise and Kate has decided screw the early years, I’m going to be Lydia Millen. Shameful.
Early Years was the same kind of make work project as this, that was “developed” to compete with Meghan’s Together cookbook initiative. IIRC, EY was generated by an actually professional senior staffer – who left shortly after. I assumed KP figured that since Kate had very young children at the time, this was something she could represent without having to do a lot of work/studying. Well, Louis just turned 7; I expected she’d be done with EY.
Three minutes?! Geez, don’t overwork yourself hon.
So bizarre. The visual content is 90% stock footage and 10% her and Will’s starring in their own version of a Viagra commercial. The voiceover sounds like the kind of soothing mumbo-jumbo a cult leader would coo to their followers in the moments before telling them to take their own lives. And how is she going to make a positive video about winter now that she already sh*t all over “the DARK days of wintah” in this one???
Indeed. How to spin winter? Oh! Skiing, of course! Then again, not much of that in the UK itself. Hmm. Such a dilemma. Or will she forget about this series by the time winter comes around?
Its great to go into nature IF you have safe access to it.
Like when she advocated it for early years not every child has esp. ones in highrises in inner cities.
Not everyone has 4 houses with huge gardens
Forgive me for my ignorance. Are you telling me that this woman gets millions in tax payer money every year to go outside and tell people to go outside? She gets security for frolicking in the grass? It’s unbelievable that she gets tax payer funded security when she and her lazy azz husband are basically part time workers and workers is stretching the truth. These two should be on a case by case basis for security. And might I add that of course she has nothing but time for nature. She doesn’t work.
She started talking about nature, as Meghan promoted and commented on her series, where she kept referring to nature, harmony and joy of life with friends, floral decoration, sun, etc.
William wants what Harry has, and Kate wants what Meghan has. He won’t do a podcast because he operates with one sentence, he won’t invite friends because he doesn’t have any, he can’t cook anything, he won’t make a bouquet, so what’s left? Walking in the forest as a job?🤣
They’re already doing a pseudo Shop My in the Daily Mail, now she wants her own With love, Meghan, :)))
“Her voice” in AI worked well in the film with the bench, it will work in nature too:))
Doesn’t WK realize that their constant copying of HM is not only very pathetic, reeking of desperation, but also very visible. Let them stop looking only at their tabloids, which write articles for them on request, because outside they are the object of ridicule.
You’re right, it’s totally engineered. It’s the only way they can keep this one-sided “competition” going- it harks back to the classic tactic of posting Copykate in her duplicate outfits alongside Meghan and insinuating Meghan is the one copying.
Also it looks way too stuffy and formal to use Kate’s “royal appearance” pics when all the current side-by-sides they have of Meghan are her looking carefree and radiant in her garden. Ergo, we need regular footage of casual Kate smiling in nature to be able to continue our ongoing campaign about how much better the royals do it and how WLM’s fall season is actually copying Kate’s “autumn” campaign! It’s so BONKERS and obsessive!
I don’t think this is a terrible strategy, for the simple reason that it plays to Kate’s best attribute – being seen but not heard! She can’t muster the strength to say a few polite words at the bread-and-butter ribbon cuttings, and she really can’t be trusted to make small talk with foreign dignitaries or do events with children without gurning like a fool. She can barely read a prepared speech. I think someone finally did an honest assessment of the princess’s strengths and thought “What if we just have her take several taxpayer-funded vacations and then share the airbrushed video? Could that possibly work?”
I can kind of see her point in terms of public speaking events. You know who will never ask her follow up questions? Trees! You know who doesn’t mind being used as a prop? Moss! You know who will never berate her in public or brush off her hand like she has cooties? Yup, clouds!
So, in short, I can certainly see why Kate and KP would think this is perfect for her – but whether people will buy in to it is anyone’s guess.
You’re witty as hell!
“You know who will never ask her follow up questions? Trees! You know who doesn’t mind being used as a prop? Moss! You know who will never berate her in public or brush off her hand like she has cooties? Yup, clouds!”
😂😂😂
Though I’d be wary of trees. They talk if one reads Tolkien – and you know that Lazy would never, ever read Tolkien.
Depending on the tree, they can also suddenly drop branches on your head.
“You know who will never ask her follow up questions? Trees!”
I’m dead😂😂😂🌳🌳🌳
As a person who was involved in digital media and videography (not an expert but learnt some lessons for my college projects) these videos of kate are very unprofessional.
1)the creativity is zero. Nothing is amusing nor informative. Unplanned videography. She must gave change her clothes to match the theme. Then she must have concept. So that a story can be built. Season is just a theme. Mother earth/nature is her cause/interest. A concept is like a one line story that connects her intrest, idea, message and theme together through the story. No concept means no story telling. No story means no message.
2)
The camera movements don’t follow a pattern. They completely unmatched with her words. Random zoom in, zoom out, no idea why the camera is panning or tilting at certain direction? It is totally unethical. Because we use different types of movement to explain or support the narration. Example,when introducing we use zoom inand zoom out while ending. For a transition narration about rebirth, paning camera from dry woods to greens. This is absolutely rubbish.
3) video editing has no say. Because I don’t see any editing magic. It is like stacked not artistically created. The transitions from one scene to another is worst. They could have used a free app on mobile. And suddenly some clips changed to different frame size. They don’t have even the basic skills. Atleast can’t use a free app?? Even a teenager would do better editing than this.
4) the bgm. What a nonsense. It is just linear. Just downloaded and added a track with out any appropriate modulation with some nature sound (or may be it came with the clip)
5) voice acting. As usual very boring and not lively. Doesn’t amuse at any way. No articulation, modulation, no propher emphasis.
6) the live action/actors, lazy charmless boring. Not enjoying the seen. No emotions captured in close up. Brought nothing to the table. Again empty handed/headed.
Still there are a lot to say. But it wast of time to argue more on this. It is completely dead dull and dry. Whoever gave this idea or involved in making these videos, are clearly the KP BRUTUS.
She failed to work more, failed in early years, failed in mental health…… This the last option for her. Already her nature videos from mothers day to last scot visit, very specially the may day nature shots are monotonous. I don’t think it will do her any favour. Atleast wearing a nice new dress may create attention. Not her act nor wordsalads.
I’d charge KP 💰 for that advice @honeybee
They have platinum standard employees and the president of the BAFTAS can’t get a videographer to help them.
Agree it’s really unprofessional. There’s also lots of background noise, including what sounded like a door slamming. Is it possible Waity made this herself? Although that would be a lot of work for her so she likely sent a staffer out to shoot the flowers and bucks (they actually had the gall to shoot bucks).
Too many blurry scenes for my taste. Boring.
Don’t tell them what’s wrong (everything🤣)..!
I don’t think I know another person who is as inept, clueless and devoid of any talents as Kate.
I recommend a terrible film shot in a supermarket in the frozen food section, as Kate talks to the employee there. :))))))
You have to see it:)
The film cuts every few seconds and the editing is so messy that Kate jumps around the screen like on a rubber band. If anyone finds it, please link it.
https://youtu.be/Lp-s7HaeMMU?si=Ou95NFhxiH2vy7w_
This one?
Wasn’t Will Warr, before being employed by KP/Middleton, mainly doing wedding photography & videography? That might explain the quality of this video compared to true professional expert produced product.
I’m not sure but I feel like I read that he used to do commercials…which you know, this is a commercial.
So this has everything to do with how Meghan shares snippets of her home life on Instagram right?
Kate is so shallow and is so lacking in any motivation whatsoever to do good works it’s shameful. Her entire lifestyle is set up to do just that and she nor her husband choose to do anything of any substance. Gross.
@ThatGirlThere: Completely. Also the beautiful shots in WLM. For example there is one where she and her guest (I think it was Daniel) take their plates of food outside and proceed to eat amongst the beautiful backdrop of nature in Montecito and the visuals are really stunning. I think Kate is trying to replicate that feeling, but again it does not work….
As Oscar Wilde says: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness”.
“Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.”
😂💐
Theses videos are funded through the sovereign fund . So the tax payers should have a say whether they want or need The Prince and Princess of Wales to spend money, time and effort in these nature productions
I believe the Waleses are funded through the Duchy of Cornwall.
I read this article and I read the comments. I had no intention of actually watching the video until I read all the comments. So I did. And all I can say is WOW. This is the most empty, most meaningless, most droll piece of “work” I have ever seen. This is going to be her new platform? OMG. Suffice it to say that she’s no David Attenborough. This piece has no meaning. No gravitas. No purpose…..Ah yes, water is wet, the sky is blue and spring is pretty. There. I’ve summed it up for you. Please don’t waste any of your precious time watching that video. Save your three minutes for something meaningful – like a commercial for a cleaning product or an ambulance chasing lawyer.
This is going to be Kate’s new focus? SMH.
That shot of her and William at the end scared me. I literally jumped when their faces hit my screen.
I think Kate was like “huh, Sir David Attenborough is getting old, I could get his job!”
Remember she also took some photos in the jungle once too.
This is an insult to every citizen of Salt Isle. Nobody needs a lazy Princess to tell them to go outside. She needs to visit her charities five days a week.
So that’s it? Kate’s new projects is doing voice overs for nature films? This woman is such a lightweight. The future king chose poorly for a consort so KP has to minimize the damage to the Crown.
I don’t understand this and is KP doing this because Meghan’s back on Instagram and has her TV show? Is there going to be project to going along with these quarterly videos? Does this mean Kate’s done with the early years?
The sad state of palace staff work that on a topic as inconsequential as going outdoors they still need nameless “sources close to …” for anonymous briefings to the press. Why? It’s not like they are in possession of national security secrets or something. They just can’t help but over-complicate everything involving the royals.
They actually had the gall to include shots of bucks in the video–wonder if some of this was from a hunting trip.
Also, the production quality is awful. Lots of background noises of people walking and was that a car door slamming? Is it possible Waity filmed this herself on her iphone or camera video? I tend to believe she sent a staffer out to film the 95% that’s “nature shots” though.
Is she Vivaldi or the weather girl?
In someone like Meghan’s hands…this would be a ROBUST scheme built around updating parks building new one especially around council housing…starting hiking trail groups which would link to academia programs…partnerships with the zoos and conservatories (I used to do stuff like this in my corporate life)…it’s a PLETHORA of things that could come out of this…also linking to King Charles farms and her husband’s conservation 🤨 projects…
But since it Catherine…it will end up like the early childhood initiative 😐
Stop giving these stupid pegs advice.
Although, even if they downloaded your proposals, it would still start and end with only headlines in tabloids. WK is enough for work:)))
I think you all are being so mean to poor Kate. Without her important contributions to the public conversation, and then being so very brave getting cancer so nobody else would have to, we wouldn’t know that “Early childhood is important” and “Going outside is good.”
I, for one, am so grateful to know that this extremely rich and privileged woman has nothing else to do all day other than going outside and walking around on private, publicly-funded nature preserves that nobody else has access to. I’m sure all the doctors and those two Filipina nurses who supposedly brought her back from the brink of death are glad to know that her miraculous recovery was all due to going outside. RFJ Jr. should really look into this.
Started to watch but listening to the fake accent hurt my ears and irritated my soul, so i didn’t get past her second sentence.
It looked like she was going to push William off the hill at about the 1:20 mark. THAT, I would have enjoyed.
Otherwise, this is so hilariously mediocre and trite. Rebirth … new beginnings … revives and renews … new dawn … naa-cha!
That’s what I thought! Oh, so playful those two! 😉 Let me pretend push my husband off a cliff!
You just know her intrusive thoughts nearly won for a second there.
Predict this will showcase Kate’s hair and she will narrate. Kate cannot speak well live, so they have landed on HIGHLY edited videography.
I think the normal citizen would be very happy about a functioning healthcare system. I find it almost cynical to talk about “the power of nature” when the ordinary citizen has to wait an infinitely long time for any medical treatment.
Somehow it sounds like a joke to me when you hear billionaires pointing out the simple freedoms and “natural medicine” to “all the people”
How much do you want to bet that if if Meghan wasn’t on fire with this sort of thing, that Kate would be doing this at all? I can’t believe the level of “me too” that these miscreants will stoop to. Waste of time and money to prop Waity up, nothing more. It’s as empty as Early Years, shallow propaganda.
Well, move over Botticelli! The true Allegory of Spring has just arrived on the scene! Princess La Primavera is here!
Oh, for fuck’s sake with her nonsense…
I guess our laughing when I read the title of this. I thought this was a joke… but it’s not. They’ve truly lost the plot. The absolute fuckery from this woman is insane. I have no more words.
If “we need to hold on to what connects us all” why did Kate spur on the brotherly divide and the loss of connection?
The unsmiling Wales couple always appear so posed while the Sussex duo, as in their Beyoncé date nite, seem spontaneous and actually happy.
Short quarterly ‘water’s wet’ videos, if meant to accomplish anything, aren’t going to do the job.
Here’s a thought: is she doing this to impress the King? Chuckles is a big nature lover and he loves gardening and mushroom hunting as his mother lays dying. Is she trying to get his help in making sure Peg doesn’t leave her by using nature and the seasons to help her cause?
No. Charles is never going to like Kate or take her side in anything. If the w &k marriage ends in divorce it makes Charles and Camilla look better.
Nothing will ever make Chuckles and Horsilla look better.
Charles is on his second marriage. He was a bad husband to his first wife
Can you imagine the absolute tear up she would get if she did this before Meghan? Every second of this project would get mocked endlessly for creating nothing of value while getting millions of taxpayer money each year. She should pray every night to God for bringing Meghan into her life, because her mediocracy wouldn’t be accepted if the british media didn’t have the need to stick to Meghan for leaving UK.
My God her education was wasted on her. She has a master’s in Art History. Instead of this trifle, she could’ve have done a series of the works in the RF’s collection like in Buckingham Palace or at Clarence House (I believe Charles is known to have a nice collection). She could’ve easily done a series of the pieces of royal jewels or the museums in England. It could help bring in tourism $$$ or god forbid maybe fix the homes WITH BLACK MOLD on the duchy estates. I honestly think if she just put the tiniest bit of effort of kindness her popularity would skyrocket, but no lazy Katie just sits there with a brilliant education and a miserable marriage waiting for a ridiculous crown, that I doubt she’ll ever wear.
Yeah, I’ve long wondered about this. Whether it’s about museum collections or the publicly known treasures of the BRF, I’m startled that someone with an art history background isn’t reveling in the opportunities that she has to call attention to art —and artists— and architecture. I’ve seen films of Jackie Kennedy showing details of the White House, and some videos made featuring Althorp. Kate doing something similar would be interesting, educational, and could be fun for her.
She never used the degree in art history. She had the Mrs degree.
She doesn’t have a masters, that is just how some Scottish universities label their degrees. She has a four year undergrad.
Felipe and Letizia both have real masters degrees. Philippe and Mathilde do too, along with Haakon of Norway and Willem Alexander of the Netherlands.
So, Kate as New Age, hippy-dippy, tree hugger? Yeah, this will pan out well.
As soon as Meghan started promoting her series and her Instagram, Kate started coming out of hiding. But she can’t come out of hiding and be as open as Meghan with the constraints she’s under. This video is her sad attempt to compete and it’s indeed very sad. The RF should relax now. They don’t have another Diana on their hands with this one, not even close. This video is so #pippatips. What must a dinner conversation be like with these people and how do such vapid folks climb the social ranks like this?
Oh please, I still think Willy threw hands instead of “pillows” which, IMHO, is the only reason why she is doing the bare minimum. This is ridiculous.
It seems that KP is doing more and more videos and filming, and doing less and less in terms of personal contact with people and thinking of ways to have a positive impact on the community. How are these nature videos going to actually make life better for anyone, or make the monarchy look like a useful institution? Did they just send a videographer out to take some stock footage? William trying to look contemplative looks especially fake and ridiculous. Nothing but expensive busy work imho.
William is going to be the Zoom king and it seems like Kate is going to be the video queen. They could just hire an AI department and be done with it. They could just bank images and videos and be on holidays the rest of the time.
😀
At least she’s giving the British public an (unintentional) good laugh.
Yep. there was a small window where we were wondering if they were keeping Kate from doing public-facing events. Clearly, she can do them. But not often. Nor does William really. They are trying to do these vids in lieu of public events, which essentially cuts out the rota. I was thinking about what if the Sussexes were still there(heaven for freaking-bid), and, you know what, they would be doing cute videos too but they’d also be going out and meeting the people. We know they would if they were “allowed.” What the Wales are doing now is an approximation of what they see the Sussexes doing, who are no longer tax-payer funded or given security. But if they were… I have no doubt they’d be doing their very best to earn their money’s worth. What the Wales are doing…..is a joke, a slap in the face to the public and the BM.
I just see all of this as what she think is a response to Meghan who is building a brand around doing inside activities. Kate was probably like : “Well then I’ll do the same but outside !”
Williams great grandfather, George VI, when Duke of York, had a series of camps each summer that took city boys to the countryside or seaside for a week. They mixed all economic and geographic groups. It was his own initiative and continued from 1920 until the outbreak of ww2 in 1939. He was also president of the Industrial Welfare Group and visited factories, coal mines, offices and housing. The camps served as an ancillary to the aims of the IWG. 100 public schools and 100 industrial firms would each nominate two boys to attend the camps. Even as king, he attended each camp.
Trying to do something with nature isn’t even reinventing the royal wheel. And there’s so much to be learned from previous programs. Including synergy between other royal interests and programs and realizing different challenges, like the lack of green spaces for many people.
https://www.britishpathe.com/asset/47216/
Thanks @BQM for posting this, I was unaware. George VI while Duke of York was a man of great character, industrious and hardworking. A real public servant that continued into his actual reign. Would that we had his like now.
Thanks, Bqm. We’ll be on the lookout for any initiative or charity innovations from Kate on this. But I’m not holding my breath, so far this is just a PR exercise with some inane words about nature that nobody needed to hear from an extremely wealthy woman who’s taken five vacations this year (so far) and has vast estates to wander around.
Paging Vivaldi…
The four seasons: post-Christmas vacation, pre-summer/spring vacation, Balmoral extended break, post-summer/fall/pre-Christmas vacation. Are there medals for most vacation days taken in a year? Or fewest days worked?
Kate can channel a wood nymph
The retrogressive/eugenicist nature of her message becomes clearer: nature is the answer. She and JFK overlap on this. Nature is great for the soul, but for cancer, the treatment is medicine—specifically, chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, etc. Similarly, for mental health issues: the treatment is medicine (drugs, psychotherapy, etc.), not just “nature”. Seen in full context, her message has the potential to be dangerous.
JFK? Did you mean Robert?
Cue the countdown to the Royal Rota spinning this as a candidate for a BAFTA short film nomination 🤣