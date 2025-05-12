“Nicola Coughlan wore Richard Quinn to the BAFTA TV Awards” links

Nicola Coughlan wore Richard Quinn to the BAFTA TV Awards. I love this? She loves fashion and she’s always trying interesting pieces. [RCFA]
I like Nicola’s outfits. She’s not afraid of fashion. Her makeup here is sublime.
I love her outfits and she’s a beautiful woman.
Came here to say this. The makeup is STUNNING. Hair on point. Fashion on point, as usual. She’s gorgeous.
She is SOOOO pretty, like a little china doll. And great fashion sense.
I love everything about her look! 💗
She looks voluptuous I love seeing some curves on the red carpet
Same!
I feel for Miley, that would be hard to go through in private much less publicly. Honestly that would be the worst part about of being famous having your private drama out for public consumption.
I felt like that was a good statement from her. She is definitely the highest ranking member celebrity wise of the family and I do believe she’s just trying to keep the peace in that very dramatic family
Walton was game much like Pedro, but unlike Pedro who got some great skits the writing mostly sucked
I agree, he was down for all of it. Too bad SNL has been severely lacking in the humorous department for several years lately.
I’d like her outfit more if she weren’t wearing a pin celebrating a lynching.
Congrats to Simu Liu!
The writing for Walton was terrible.
I can’t imagine what it’s like to have to cope with extremely public drama from family. Good on her for trying to keep it as neutral as possible.
That pin celebrates a LYNCHING?
Help me out here, please! I would like to understand, and I have no idea what that pin is.
It’s an Artists for Ceasefire pin. There is no evidence anywhere that the orange hand on the pin was intended to invoke the lynching in Ramallah.
I tried to respond with a longer post but it got disappeared. Basically it’s a pin signifying that you are pro-Palestinian but a pro-Israel group has condemned it as promoting violence against Israel.
Whaaaaaattt??? Can you elaborate? I’m clueless and can’t zoom in enough to see what’s on the pin.
That dress is GORGEOUS, and so is she.
This is how you dress as a full-figured woman. Twelve out of ten for Nicola!
I absolutely adore Nicola Coughlan! Her hairstyle and dress were just stunning. She and her stylist have such a great partnership.
Her future is so so bright!
I am going to echo what everyone has said. She is beautiful! Her face, her hair, her outfit. It all is perfection.
Someone once said that she often looks like a cupcake and now I can’t unsee it…