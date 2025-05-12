“Nicola Coughlan wore Richard Quinn to the BAFTA TV Awards” links
  • May 12, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nicola Coughlan wore Richard Quinn to the BAFTA TV Awards. I love this? She loves fashion and she’s always trying interesting pieces. [RCFA]
Simu Liu is engaged! [Hollywood Life]
Michelle Williams sports a fake bump for a movie. [Just Jared]
I’m looking forward to seeing The Materialists. [LaineyGossip]
Miley Cyrus speaks out about the Cyrus family dramas. [Socialite Life]
How did Walton Goggins do as SNL host? [Pajiba]
Diane Kruger’s dramatic look for the NYC Ballet Gala. [Go Fug Yourself]
Avril Lavigne is throwing it back (musically). [OMG Blog]
I did not recognize Luke Bryan. [Seriously OMG]
Poor Hawk Tuah barely even had 15 minutes of fame. [Starcasm]
Yeah, Donald Trump will suspend habeas corpus. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Krista says:
    May 12, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    I like Nicola’s outfits. She’s not afraid of fashion. Her makeup here is sublime.

  2. one of the marys says:
    May 12, 2025 at 1:02 pm

    She looks voluptuous I love seeing some curves on the red carpet

  3. Sarah says:
    May 12, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    I feel for Miley, that would be hard to go through in private much less publicly. Honestly that would be the worst part about of being famous having your private drama out for public consumption.

    • Normades says:
      May 12, 2025 at 2:40 pm

      I felt like that was a good statement from her. She is definitely the highest ranking member celebrity wise of the family and I do believe she’s just trying to keep the peace in that very dramatic family

  4. Normades says:
    May 12, 2025 at 2:43 pm

    Walton was game much like Pedro, but unlike Pedro who got some great skits the writing mostly sucked

    • Melissa says:
      May 12, 2025 at 3:33 pm

      I agree, he was down for all of it. Too bad SNL has been severely lacking in the humorous department for several years lately.

  5. MrsBanjo says:
    May 12, 2025 at 3:11 pm

    I’d like her outfit more if she weren’t wearing a pin celebrating a lynching.

    Congrats to Simu Liu!

    The writing for Walton was terrible.

    I can’t imagine what it’s like to have to cope with extremely public drama from family. Good on her for trying to keep it as neutral as possible.

    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      May 12, 2025 at 3:30 pm

      That pin celebrates a LYNCHING?

      Help me out here, please! I would like to understand, and I have no idea what that pin is.

      • MissMisc says:
        May 12, 2025 at 4:07 pm

        It’s an Artists for Ceasefire pin. There is no evidence anywhere that the orange hand on the pin was intended to invoke the lynching in Ramallah.

      • Jaded says:
        May 12, 2025 at 4:12 pm

        I tried to respond with a longer post but it got disappeared. Basically it’s a pin signifying that you are pro-Palestinian but a pro-Israel group has condemned it as promoting violence against Israel.

    • pamspam says:
      May 12, 2025 at 4:10 pm

      Whaaaaaattt??? Can you elaborate? I’m clueless and can’t zoom in enough to see what’s on the pin.

  6. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 12, 2025 at 3:31 pm

    That dress is GORGEOUS, and so is she.

    This is how you dress as a full-figured woman. Twelve out of ten for Nicola!

  7. Hailey says:
    May 12, 2025 at 4:14 pm

    I absolutely adore Nicola Coughlan! Her hairstyle and dress were just stunning. She and her stylist have such a great partnership.

    Her future is so so bright!

  8. Roo says:
    May 12, 2025 at 4:59 pm

    I am going to echo what everyone has said. She is beautiful! Her face, her hair, her outfit. It all is perfection.

  9. Sweet says:
    May 12, 2025 at 5:27 pm

    Someone once said that she often looks like a cupcake and now I can’t unsee it…

