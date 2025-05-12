NYT: King Charles’s drama with Prince Harry ‘will reflect badly’ on his reign

It’s fascinating to watch as American newspapers try their hand at royal gossip. That’s all it is too – almost all “royal reporting” is just gossip, dressed up as news or analysis. Well, the New York Times published a fascinating piece this weekend, written by their London bureau chief Mark Landler. Instead of quoting monarchist hacks who pick up paychecks screaming about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on GB News, Landler spoke to Peter Hunt, who has become something of an even-handed critic of the monarchy. Landler also spoke to Ed Owens, a historian who doesn’t seem to be particularly wrathful towards the Sussexes. Which means this “news analysis” comes across as fair and free of Buckingham Palace’s talking points. Some highlights:
Prince Harry’s BBC interview disrupted the VE Day commemorations: King Charles III was busy last week marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany and preparing to fly to Canada to open its parliament later this month. But his public schedule was eclipsed yet again by a highly-publicized eruption from his estranged younger son, Prince Harry. It has become a familiar pattern for the 76-year-old monarch. Two years after his coronation, his reign is shaping up as both eventful and oddly unchanging in its core narrative — that of a beleaguered father managing a messy brood.
Harry’s comment about not knowing how much time Charles has left: “There is an overhang in the way we see Charles’ reign,” said Ed Owens, a historian who writes about the British monarchy. “It hasn’t really gotten going, nor are we sure how long it will last.”
Charles’s reign might be defined by the Sussex mess: But Harry’s comments, which came after a legal defeat over his security arrangements in Britain, dragged attention back to the rift that opened in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan, withdrew from royal life and moved to California. Some royal watchers warn that unless Charles finds a way to heal that rift, it could define his reign, undercutting the messages of tolerance and inclusiveness that he has long championed.
Peter Hunt on the interfamily squabbles: “When history comes to be written about the king, this will reflect badly on him,” said Peter Hunt, a former royal correspondent for the BBC. “He represents an institution that is about family, unity and fostering forgiveness. His role is to bring people together, and yet he can’t bring people together on his doorstep.”
Buckingham Palace did too much around Harry’s BBC interview: The palace pushed back on Harry’s contention in the BBC interview that his father could have done more to spare him the loss of automatic, publicly-funded police protection when he visits Britain. The palace appealed to journalists not to focus on the family drama during a week dedicated to V-E Day commemorations. Far from calming the waters, Mr. Hunt said, that had the effect of keeping the spotlight on Harry longer than necessary. “It’s a private issue but they are using the full weight of the institution to respond to him,” Mr. Hunt said.
Work-Shy William has been thrust into a more public role: Harry remains estranged from his older brother, Prince William, as well as his father, which adds to the portrait of a family divided and diminished. When the royals gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flyover of war planes last week, their ranks were noticeably sparse. For William, the loss of Harry and Andrew, as well as his father’s illness, has thrust him into a more conspicuously public role. “William has sometimes been seen as work-shy, but we see him gravitating toward bigger, more media-friendly events,” said Mr. Owens, the historian. “He’s burnishing his reputation as a statesman.”
William doesn’t want to be king: The heir to the throne made perhaps his biggest splash with the British public when he offered astute sports commentary last month before a Champions League game pitting his favorite soccer club, Aston Villa, against Paris Saint-Germain. One of the hosts, Rio Ferdinand, joked that he could take his job. The job that William does not want, at least for now, is his father’s. But fears over the king’s health have made talk of succession inescapable. In late March, Charles was briefly hospitalized after a reaction to his medication. The palace insisted it was a minor bump on the road to recovery, but it set off alarm bells at British broadcasters, for whom the passing of a monarch sets in motion massive coverage.
The king’s cancer: But such high-profile engagements, royal watchers say, do not disguise the fact that his illness has hindered him from pursuing the kinds of reforms to the British monarchy that many expected after his coronation. “The man has had the wind taken from his sails,” Mr. Owens said.
In my opinion, Peter Hunt is a real one, and he’s one of the few people in this world who seems to see the bigger picture. Hunt has maintained for years that the Sussexes were mistreated, that the institution screwed up when it came to Harry and Meghan throughout, and that Harry in particular continues to be a huge thorn in his father’s side. Loved this: “William has sometimes been seen as work-shy, but we see him gravitating toward bigger, more media-friendly events.” That’s Britspeak for “he’s lazy as hell but he’s also desperate for attention.” Anyway, I appreciate the fact that the NYT isn’t just cosigning the British media’s talking points. It’s nice. We need more of this.
Indeed. No truer words have bee spoken. The Queen rarely made missteps but when she did, they were a doozy. Take for example, her silence after Diana died. HUGE mistake. The biggest. but she had a humility about her, and sense of self-preservation AND a sense of the LONG GAME which Charles and William do not have. They are burning it down in their hubris and ego.
Charles and his handlers, William too, think the Monarchy is circa 1700, all powerful, invincible and above reproach. Before it fell, Rome had mad, reckless leaders who mismanaged the empire. So too have Charles and William and Harry/Meghan’s well -deserved and executed freedom march has FOREVER irreparably damaged the Monarchy
The king and heir are deluded that they’re living in some sort of bubble enabled by the tabloids, but the reality is, their dwindling popularity is plain to see every time they go and meet with the public.
Chuck being heckled is now the norm. That wasn’t during QE2.
LOL on the Kings from olden times being their goal. An heir as feckless as William, with a younger brother who would make an excellent King, would often meet an untimely end.
Undeniable that his reign will be define by the rejection of his own son. And all stories will be about how the tampon king cheated on beautiful and beloved Diana with his mistress. Awful.
Ok well to be honest I don’t think it reflects badly on his reign because his reign was never regarded as awesome. That ship sailed with Queen Camilla.
Pretty much. The Rottweiler has much to do with the destruction of the institution’s reputation. She let the tabloids in and now they fester with a symbiotic relationship between tabloid and monarchy.
I think they just mean that everything he is espousing is clearly just lip service and PR because he clearly doesn’t live by it or apply it in his own life.
I will never understand how this man is the head of the COE, yet behaves in the most abhorrent way towards his blood son and grandchildren. There is no forgiveness or tolerance within him at all.
He is only in that role because of birth order, no other qualifications such as morals.
Agree with that part of this article but I would add this will be the deciding factor
They may aim for even-handed, but they are still leaning monarchy. Nobody’s absence but QE’s “thrust Will into the spotlight”. She died, he moved up and that should involve more responsibility. Harry didn’t “overshadow” VE day. The boringness of his relatives and the fact that younger people have not much interest in history did that. These guys skirt the truth, but avoid it in that case.
The inability of establishment Britain to imagine a world without these people is why it will never be Great again.
Brassy Rebel—yep. Until they shake the entire classist system, they will be repeating the same mistakes to diminishing returns. And that includes endlessly trashing H&M because they escaped.
They didn’t work hard enough, they didn’t do enough, so VE Day is overshadowed by someone living half a world away.
The tail is wagging the dog.
I actually thought the overshadowing line was interesting because it seemed similar to what we have said here – harry only “overshadows” an event if thats what the palace and press focus on. .And last week, the palace kept talking about Harry and overshadowed itself with its press response. the line about responding to a private family matter* with the weight of the public institution stood out to me.
*we can discuss whether harry’s security IS just a private family matter or not, but the palace seemed to want people to think this was harry “bashing his family again” yet the Firm is responding to him.
The security lawsuit wouldn’t be needed if William and Charles through their courtiers in RAVEC weren’t unreasonably denying security to Harry. They know this. So it’s because of them a court decision was released around VE Day.
This is a mess of their own making. They seem to think that trashing Harry will make him give up. They clearly don’t know him at all. William in particular would look magnanimous by providing open support for his brother and his niece and nephew to get a proper risk assessment and security.
Both father and son are cowards.
I think if the RF didn’t have Harry to complain about, there’d be radio silence from the palaces. They’ve become used to talking and being in the press, but they don’t have anything else to say, PR-wise. What did VE-day offer them? Some blah, blah, “our brave heroes,” and a bunch of photos with them staring glumly at military processions. And Kate in recycled outfits. You’d think they’d let her buy something new, just to draw some attention.
Harry is a bottleneck – they can’t move on until it’s resolved. They’ve tried erasing him and that hasn’t worked. As long as Harry is estranged, the story will always be about estrangement. But, imagine if Charles said, “Enough, give him security, I want to see my son and his family.” It would be the biggest bombshell.
They also really wanted everyone to know that Harry wasn’t getting security.
Agree. This wasn’t all that even-handed.
There’s no drama between them because they don’t speak to each other. Charles is never asked to comment (on record) regarding Harry and whatever form his reign and legacy takes, Diana and Camilla are who people will remember.
Diana will be remembered imo in a positive way.. Charles will be remembered for h8s bad choices that he does not take responsibility for. He has kept on making the same mistakes.
Yup, Diana’s untimely and sudden death was a life cut too short. She did so much and interacted with so many in her years on this planet.
The palace mouthpieces say the reason why Chuck won’t talk to Harry is because Harry can’t be trusted not to reveal the private conversations. So Chuck, maybe you should try to be a compassionate, caring, understanding, helping, loving father, father in law and grandfather so in the event that Harry leeks as you claim he would do, you would come out smelling like roses. But you want to be distant, dismissive, punitive, discriminatory and you want Harry to keep it between the two of you.
I know…I always hate this defense. Why don’t you say, “We can’t trust Prince Harry to toe the line and not air the ugly truth, so that we can continue making him out to be the vapid party boy—it detracts from our adultery, child sex abuse, and myriad substance abuse issues so well!”
This is straight out of the Manipulator 101 Handbook.
Blame the other person of the exact behavior YOU are guilty of but would never admit to.
We all know who the actual leakers are… and H is not one of them.
These hypocrites had no issues printing stories about who made who cry or tiara drama. None of that was coming from the staff but the family itself. Palmolive and others said it more than once that it was the family briefing against Harry and Meghan.
And the story of leaving was leaked by William’s staff after Harry had said if he provides details in writing it will get leaked.
If only tampon knew his love for his son would actually define his king thing. I’m a member of the commonwealth. I was part of of Prince Phillips trip to my country (ha ha talk about women!). But I was part of the Charles and Di. He was always toxic. His need for H and M to be hated is their driving force. It’ll be worse with willy
The drama is that Charles is a shitty father and turned his back on his son for no other reason racism and jealousy — it’s not just Willy who’s hates that Harry and Meghan outshine them at every turn.
Don’t forget that Camilla has been against both his sons, and has pitted them against one another and fed both to the press. Charles is also acting against his sons for his horrible wretched second wife.
Camilla has influence over Charles to be sure. But why has William been in lock step? Is he that insecure himself?
Yes this will surly define his reign. He will be known as a racist abuser of his second son and his family. A cheater who made his first wife’s life miserable at the behest of his equine side piece who he insists be called Queen. I hope the history books give him all the credit he deserves and none of it should be glowing!
Yeah, that’s the thing. He technically did a lot as the prince of wales but he will always be known for how he treated Diana during that time. And now as king he’ll be known for how he treated Harry. And it is all bc of his own choices.
Must burn him no one will remember him solely but will always associate him with what he did to others. Sucks to be him.
The history of monarchs is often remembered more for who came before and after. Charles is sandwiched between QEII and William and most probably will become just a footnote to both. At the end of the day, Harry will impact Charles as much as Andrew impacted the Queen.
I think William will be a disaster. He might bring down the monarchy
I don’t know that how he treated Diana 35 years ago would have been as significant a part of his legacy if he hadn’t behaved exactly the same way dealing with H&M. People who weren’t around during the Diana years are more aware of her; people who were, now have serious questions about what the RF’s role really was around her death. Believing Diana did refuse security because she felt people were spying on her (they probably were) was reasonable. But now we know for certain, it was just as likely the monarchy denied her proper security, and lied about it.
It’s so arrogant, and stupid (and typical), to believe they could run the same playbook, and get the same results. Harry’s in a much stronger position than Diana was, has a larger, deeper network of connections who can attest to who he truly is, and social media has completely changed how people get their information. Really stupid too was not appreciating how much additional damage Will could do keeping the Harry question at the forefront. Charles still has choices; but no reason to think he’ll do any better in future.
Windyriver – 100 percent. He and Camilla had been so successful in suppressing what actually happened to Diana and promoting their “love story” and having his reporters smear Diana as a hysterical paranoid mess who was inappropriate with her son (complete nonsense; she could be dramatic but considering what was happening no wonder). He threw all that away by repeating it with Meghan.
@Windyriver All very good points. Chuck’s playbook has never been updated. Anyone who attracted more than attention to him was, by default, a threat. And threats must be dealt with.
Withdrawing security in Canada was shocking, but the worst was revealed over the RAVEC issue by involving other governments. The only thing that could surprise me at this stage is any revelation of his cadre of hitmen which maybe the NY pap chase revealed.
Comparing Diana to Harry stops at one crucial point: Diana died, and not in England. Harry’s security concerns fortunately haven’t resulted in injury on UK soil so at present, it’s a legal issue that Charles is not directly responsible for. No matter how much BP may be involved, the public–and certainly not historians–will make Harry’s lack of royal security a major talking point upon Charles’ passing.
His treatment of both Princess Diana and Prince Harry will be all that man is remembered for.. and that legacy will include the questions surrounding her death which was very timely for him and also his very real attempt at causing the same thing to happen to his own sons family. Prince Harry was the heart of that monarchy and without him the entire institution looks like it’s on life support, and that is all on Chuck and his choices.
Spot on! I’d also add that Chuck’s reluctance to make William/Kate do any work will result in the end of the British monarchy. Seeing the heir’s endless vacationing/ leisure activities while doing next to nothing in terms of “work” is the worst look when their subjects are struggling and homelessness and food insecurity are rampant. “Let them eat cake!” comes to mind. Rise up Britons!
All this manipulation could explain why The Firm was so ridiculously silent in the days after Diana’s death—and would have continued to mishandle it if Blair hadn’t stepped in. TF thought Diana would be disgraced and forgotten.
Pegs wants to be king and have endless vacations and little work. And be spiteful to the sussexes.
Charles’ reign was always destined to bad because of how he treated Diana and his children.
The die was cast when he and the Rottweiler chose Diana as their cover. Chuck should have married a German princess.
Leave my German princesses alone.
And he would have been a cousin to all Protestant ones, and Catholics were still forbidden🤷
Sorry @Blubb Queen Vic had the right idea of keeping it all within the family. Even QE2 did with marrying her third cousin.
I suppose the Mountbatten cousin would have suited him best in understanding his need for infidelity.
None of Victoria’s married within the family though. She knew they needed new, strong blood to not end up like the Habsburgs. I think the closest relationship was fourth cousins. And that’s like unrelated in Victorian era royalty.
Amanda Knatchbull was promoted by her grandfather Mountbatten as future wife of Charles. When she was not “of age” she would be taken by grandfather on vacations which would include her cousin Charles. No gossip about it since Amanda and Charles were related. + Charles wrote when she came of age, she was ‘disturbingly” beautiful. After Mountbatten died, Amanda was asked by Charles to marry him, she said no. If grandfather had lived I wonder if she would have. Did Mountbatten want her to turn a blind eye to the other women that Charles was involved with?
I think she would have better understood the assignment having grown up with it and I suspect only a Mountbatten cousin could trump the affections he had for the Rottweiler.
As Chuck said, “I will not be the first Prince of Wales without a mistress.”
Charles firstborn son is lazy and petty the heir he truly deserves.
The greatest gift Chuck could give to his family is to march down to parliament and insist they abolish the monarchy. I know Peg’s kids would appreciate that in time.
The returning of the Windsor assets should also be insisted on. That family is sitting an obscene amount of generational wealth that no one family should be allowed to control and all without being taxed appropriately IMO.
Absolutely. They can use the assets to solve homelessness, and Peg can take credit for it.
When Hunt says that Charles’ reign hasn’t really gotten going yet I do kind of wonder what would be seen as gotten going? What would that even look like? More trips? Anyways, the nyt writer then calls Charles a beleaguered father of a messy brood but I’d argue that Charles is only beleaguered due to his own poor fathering.
Not much of a brood when he only had the heir and he exiled the spare, and the Middleton grandchildren are keeping right away from him.
The man doesn’t know how to be a father or grandfather. Would people look up to him as the father of the nation?
Right, a dysfunctional one…
Would people fight in his name? Would people give up their lives for him?
Yeah, how is two offspring a brood?
A king really modernizing the monarchy.
Less cost, more value.
Leave BP, make it a museum, the Royal collection to watch, tourists pay, taxpayer get in free.
Pay your taxes. Be the first example of the law, not the one above.
Funny how a “slimmed down” Monarchy resulted in a 45% pay raise / rise! Chuckie is greedy as all get out!
The fact that the palace asked governments not to protect Harry and his family while they were in those countries – which came out in court –
is so shocking that BRK should be subject to serious charges and ostracism. Knowing these facts, we need to look anew at what Charles/William did and tried to do to HM,
They are waiting for someone to do the job for them, preferably in another country.
There were/are too many of these actions for this to be a coincidence.
I am waiting for someone to finally write about it..
But not successfully.
I followed the invictus preparations in Germany as I went there.
I watched an interview with the organising officer from the Bundeswehr then about security.
And he said that after Spare and the Taliban scare they were doing a new security evaluation of the security situation and Harry’s security. Of which they talked regulary with the police and adapted to circumstances. But not interested in the royals opinions.
That is one of the worst things we learnt from the enquiry.
@Blubb
That’s true, wherever they went, governments gave them the highest protection status. First, HM has respect and countries care about their safety; second, after such “requests” from Charles)William, they may be afraid of some dangerous actions of the British on their territory, like in New York, or in South Africa the fire at Archie’s crib.
@sunnyside up
Yes, it’s shocking. I don’t understand how people can continue to pretend that everything is ok.
Didn’t the Crown deny recently a Nigerian dignitary entry into Canada as retaliation for Nigeria rolling out the red carpet during H&M’s visit in 2024?
Charles has years to take one of his private jets to visit Harry and Meghan and the children. He could have personally invited them to the UK and have let them stay at UK residence. Charles goes around in those medals bit he still is an awful parent and no role model
Edit had years
Or he could invite them to visit him in Canada this week. Neutral territory and all that.
No shit Sherlock.
Chuck’s reign will be defined by having his Rottweiler destroy the institution by being in bed with the tabloids, and Harry is the second coming of Diana.
Stew more Chuck – Louis XV’s reign is nearly over.
“He represents an institution that is about family, unity and fostering forgiveness. His role is to bring people together, and yet he can’t bring people together on his doorstep.”
I can’t believe someone was allowed to make this comment on a reputable media. Charles was talking about forgiveness and unity on his speeches. It is all talk and fake. How can you allow your own son to be mocked, humiliated daily by the media you are commanding, then talk about unity? There was also a talking point that Harry and his family’s death wouldn’t be any interest to UK during security case. That comes directly from the Palace. There is no f*cking way anyone can take Charles or Will’s leadership seriously if you don’t do what you are preaching publicly in your own family.
That’s what it comes down to. Charles and William cannot be taken seriously.
Is it true that the biggest obstacle to reconciliation between Charles and Harry is William? If so, then Charles should assert himself as the King and father to over ride William
Noor: no, the biggest obstacle for Charles is Charles.
You can put the blame on Cammie and Willie, but Charles is the problem. His fucking jealousy destroyed everything.
True. It has always come down to Charles’ wants and needs first and foremost. Camilla does his dirty work for him. There’s a reason why Diana called her the Rottweiller.
And the Rottweiler. Chuck is a puppet, pussy whipped by his bitch.
Charles had plenty of time to assert himself with William. First beginning twenty years ago and getting him to work. Charles let William go on endless vacations, clubbing and postponing doing full time work. Too little too late.
Harry wrote in Spare that QE2 said to him, Charles does what he wants. Why would Charles suddenly start getting orders from Will, when he didn’t give a sh*t about him and his complaints about Camilla leaking things to the media about him? If Charles wanted Harry to be protected, he would be.
Charles jealousy caused the problems, A bad husband to his first wife and to both his children. And grandchildren.
The Queen was getting on but she could have firmly told William to mind his own business, she approved the marriage of Harry and Meghan and he needs to keep quiet.
You got a real story from the NYT because reporter Mark Landler is the real deal. He was covering the State Department in the Washington bureau before he got sent over the London. Put real reporters on stories and you’ll get real reporting.
Charles will be remembered for how he treated his first wife and how he treated his son, DIL and grandkids. Thats it. No one cares about how he was ahead of his time on organic farming or the Prince’s Trust…..no one cares. Interesting article though…its like someone somewhere is trying desperately to get through to Charles. The British press dances around this fact but very interesting to see this laid out in NYT. Hope someone cuts it out and leaves it on Chucky’s desk!
Heh. “The evil that men do lives after them…”
If it were Page Six, yes. But I doubt the NYT makes it to the breakfast table of Chuck since it’s not owned by Murdoch.
I suspect that Peter Hunt is also persona non grata given his career with the BBC. He’s not like Arthur the Sun photographer. The king dislikes criticism.
I always liked Hunt. In the before times, I’d check out his occasional Twitter comments. For a very long time his pinned photo was that picture of tall Harry, only one in a suit at QEII’s funeral, surrounded by the other, shorter family members (including Charles) decked out in full military regalia, and looking like HE was the monarch, and they were his honor guard. Hunt seemed thoughtful and balanced in his commentary, like he was almost sad to see the mistakes the RF were making. His comments here are in the same vein.
Owens, however, should have stopped at, “William has sometimes been seen as work-shy, but we see him gravitating toward bigger, more media-friendly events.” Definitely lost me with, “He’s burnishing his reputation as a statesman.”
If the monarchy is supposed to represent Britain, it’s in a right royal mess of its own doing
When QE2 ascended, Britain still had an empire. Chuck now is at the helm of post-Brexit Britain and the monarchy is in a parlous state.
So I would sympathise with Hunt and his ilk that he would see in his lifetime the monarchy reduced to making deals with tabloids and throwing family members to the press wolves to cover up the affairs of the king and his wife-mistress who embodies Livia Drusilla.
Can’t be proud of a monarchy – or a head of state – that behaves like that. And the next generation doesn’t look attractive either.
If going along the I, Claudius theme, Harry is like Germanicus.
Peter Hunt got a lot freer with his analysis once he left the BBC. It really is disturbing how much control that family has over establishment media.
Buckingham Palace will insist on an apology from them. The question is will Buckingham Palace get. what he wants?
“… the messages of tolerance and inclusiveness that he has long championed.”
Charles has had no problem including and tolerating sex offenders and criminals and spies, but he draws the line at a mixed-race daughter-in-law.
For the NYT to include a description of Willy as “work-shy” was great. I mean, we all know he’s a lazy git, but most Americans don’t know it, so this was helpful in chipping away at William’s image.
And this line from the consistently decent Peter Hunt struck me: “It’s a private issue but they are using the full weight of the institution to respond to him,” Mr. Hunt said.
Yes, they are. And it’s appalling.
An institution in its death-throes causes a lot of collateral damage—especially to itself.
The mastodon in the tar pit – all that thrashing and bellowing as it goes down.
Just looking at the balcony picture…within 5-10 years they will be down to what, 7 people?
Pegs & Buttons and the kids, and the Edinburghs. I don’t see Pegs inviting any of the widows/widowers of the current assembled group, and there are several very elderly people up there.
Perhaps he’ll invite his cousins, he really has no one else?
That silly picture is so important to them, it will be fun to watch the BM try to spin this as value for the money lol.
Carole will want her place on that balcony. She’s worked so hard for it!
Charles and Peggs can’t invite Eugenie or Beatrice because then they’d have to invite their father, and shunning Andrew is maybe the only thing Pegs where has done good. Who’s left? Anne and more of her family? Gag if Carole shows up.
Wow. What made the NYT get a clue in this department? And why for the love of God is the BM screaming about Harry’s observation about Charles’ illness? Denial?
Especially, when William is always talking about his own plans as King and Coronation as if Charles is about to keel over any day now.
No matter the Gray Lady’s usually late take on the Brit royals, the comments following such articles are always filled with rabid, seemingly unmoderated Harry & Meghan haters.
This prompted me to check, but it seems the Times hasn’t opened up comments for this article. Thank goodness.
It’s not the drama that has a negative impact, but the incredible brutality with which this family treats Harry and his family. Unsurprisingly, this will be a negative aspect of the story.
NYTimes is not simply cosigning the British rota talking points *this* time, but they usually do, and they’ve had some horrible articles and opinion pieces. It’s one of the reasons I switched to the Boston Globe
The only thing I disagree about is that I’m convinced that William cannot wait to be king so he can be the biggest bully who has ever existed. Aston Villa is going to be what horses were to QEII.
There’s an old saying that you’d rather have someone inside the tent peeing out than outside it peeing in. The Queen understood this. Christopher Geidt understood it. Charles and William don’t. What makes Charles look weak when it comes to his family is that the issue with the Sussexes existing outside the tent is not dealt with officially one way or the other. The whole excuse that he can’t leave William with a deal William doesn’t like sounds rather like something Charles said to the Queen when he was the next in line now being wielded against him by William.
Oh, but Willie doesn’t want Harry and Meghan showing up in Britain any time they want and possibly buying a second home there, provided they have adequate security. Harry and Meghan were overshadowing the boring Waleses and that was the whole reason William started briefing against them and drove them out in the first place.