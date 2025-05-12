Thomas Markle is ‘struggling’ in a hot & humid apartment in the Philippines

In January, Thomas Markle made a big deal about how he was planning to move to an Asian country. He tried to lay it on thick, like his retirement in Mexico was so difficult, what with all of the Daily Mail reporters knocking on his door every day, forcing him to recite their talking points about his daughter. Back in January, he even let a Mail reporter come inside and watch him pack his bags as he talked sh-t about Meghan. Well, he ended up moving to the Philippines and his son Tom Jr. is there too? Thomas hasn’t said much in recent months, but he did get a quick check in March when he cried about Meghan changing her name to Meghan Sussex. So what’s new? Apparently, without a regular income of British tabloid blood money, Thomas is “struggling.” We know because he posed for sad-sack photos in the Daily Mirror:
The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father is living in a £500-a-month high-rise flat in the Philippines, where he is being cared for by her half-brother.
Thomas Markle Snr, 80, has moved to the densely populated island of Cebu, more than 7,000 miles away from Meghan, 43, Prince Harry, 40, and his grandkids Archie and Lilibet. Our exclusive pictures show the former Hollywood lighting director sitting alone while resting in blistering heat outside a supermarket near his new home on Wednesday. That was the day after Archie’s sixth birthday, which he missed.
Thomas has had two heart attacks and a stroke in recent years and now must deal with the tropical island’s punishing heat. Temperatures this week reached 33C and humidity levels almost 90%. The regional Emmy award-winner has been seen using a walking stick to help him get around the area’s uneven roads and paths, many of which are affected by constant traffic and the unforgiving climate.
A source said: “There are only two types of weather in Cebu: hot and humid, and hot and humid and raining. It’s brutal even for men half his age, but it’s still sad to see him looking as though he’s struggling.” The source went on: “Thomas and his son only recently moved into the property and they are still finding their feet in Cebu after the big move abroad, but they’re here together and are firmly supporting each other.”
It is understood Thomas Snr and Meghan’s older half-brother Thomas Jnr, 58 – who was yesterday seen leaving the flat hand-in-hand with a young woman – had previously been staying in a three-star hotel on Cebu before moving into the flat. Thomas Snr had spent the past decade living in a beachside bungalow in Rosarito, Mexico – which is only around 250 miles from the Sussexes’ home in Montecito, California.
They moved out after boxes of Thomas’s belongings, understood to include some of his most prized possessions, including albums of family photos featuring Meghan, arrived on the island. Despite its humble location, yards from a busy seven-lane main road, the apartment block is considered grand by many folk in the Philippines, where the average wage is just over £7,000 a year.
Cebu has a population of more than three million, and some 900,000 residents exist below the poverty line, according to the latest figures. Life here is a world away from the luxury Thomas’s daughter and son-in-law Harry enjoy at their multi-million pound Californian mansion. Meghan posted a photo of Archie alongside a message wishing her “sweet boy” a happy sixth birthday on Tuesday.
“Life here is a world away from the luxury Thomas’s daughter and son-in-law Harry enjoy at their multi-million pound Californian mansion.” And? Thomas could have been cared for and he could have spent time with his grandchildren, if only he had made better choices. He could have chosen to NOT sell out Meghan at every turn, he could have chosen to NOT denigrate her hundreds of times over the years, he could have chosen to keep his mouth shut at any time. He made his bed. I refuse to have any sympathy for this rotten old POS. Also: if you go to the Mirror (which I don’t recommend), you can see that the “young woman” holding hands with Tom Jr. basically looks like a child. I’m starting to wonder if the Toxic Markles moved to the Philippines for reasons other than their finances.
Screengrabs courtesy of The Telegraph, 60 Minutes Aus, The Sun and GB News.
What? Struggling with the very young prostitutes that he’s hiring? I wish he could be arrested.. And his son.. They need to be in jail. Weird these idiots show up after the child sex pics
. So they’re OK with child sex abusers. I mean, like decades of the royals.
Ok so Tom Jr is a pedophile. Hope the Philippine government is keeping a close eye on him.
Jr was quoted, in one of his “interviews” saying how Sr cheated on Doria; Sr. used to go to Thailand *specifically* for the drugs and prostitutes.
Umm. Didn’t they know it would be hot and humid before they moved there? As for the rest, disturbing.
Exactly what I was thinking, Jais, LOL! Why would someone choose to move to one of the most hot and humid places on earth and then complain about the climate? SMH
I know right? Especially when relocating 7,000 miles away. I have zero sympathy for this man he made his choice and he chose his greedy degenerate children.
I rarely read this Fail excerpts but this I read and LOL. Let the punishing heat punish his sorry pedophile fat ass. they both, him and his son and sex predators, they belong in jail. End of. I hope the Philippines authorities round them up and locks them away for a very, very long time.,
Yes! He has to struggle with the heat & humidity?? Boohoo! He chose to live there! And if he’s in a fancy new high rise then he’s got access to air-con. And I did check out the photos. Oh my. Yes, that woman looks very young. She got an LV bag out of the guy, though. Somebody’s got money.
If he thinks he’s hot now, just wait until he goes to hell!
Hell is probably a dry heat though.
May the Cebu mosquitoes feast on these two pigs.
There are pics of him and his son with very, very young women. That’s not in dispute. Facts.
It’s disgusting.
Plus, he’s a grown ass man. He’s in charge of his own well-being. Meghan doesn’t owe him a thing.
Those very very young women are dressed rather provocatively for “girls”. We know exactly what those two pervs are there for and it ain’t the heat and humidity. I hope those photos trigger an investigation into the both of them for consorting with underage teens. They barely look 16. I need to go bleach my brain now….
Mm, and to think, this idiot could be living in a nice, COOL mansion in California if he’d just kept his mouth shut!
He afforded to ship all his things there and move there. Used up all his money on that? These BM types should have whiplash from their back and forth viewpoints. Tom talks about Meghan and however nasty, it’s all fine. Harry or Meghan just mention a royal name and “oh the betrayal”.
100 percent, their move was sexually motivated. Pervs and sickos.
Who paid for the home I wonder. Tom bragged about the money he earned running to the media to slam his daughter Meghan. I doubt he had a stroke since he was brought to the hospital with a camera crew and had time to give an interview. The heart attack was dubious imo since he was back on the streets soon after eating fast food.
It’s probably what they have on Toxic Tom: you do these interviews or we expose that you faked a heart attack to stop your daughter’s wedding. And TT won’t have the receipts to prove he had help from KP.
And what’s even funnier, everyone with normal brain-cell levels already knows the stroke and heart attack were total fakes.
Wow they brought him out again to try to escape they are the ones keeping Harry from his security in the UK. Such idiots thinking this will help cover for them being exposed. It just shows their desperation to bring bad dad back out.
Crying about living in the Phillipines. The cost of living there is cheap so a person can get a nice apartment for £500 a month. Calling Cebu, Phillipines a hell hole is ridiculous like the town is crime infested. After the UK riots the BM can’t say spit. And the young girls the Sr and Jr are photographed with – the age of consent in the Phillipines is 16. If they are 15 and under it’s statutory rape under that country’s law and punishment is life in prison if convicted. Dumb and Dumber will not check for ID.
My stomach turned as soon as I read “Philippines”. Won’t take much digging to get to some dark shit.
And good luck trying to slander M&H for some perceived link to this creep they haven’t spoken to for nearly a decade, while every major Royal has cosied up to rapist Andrew as recently as 4 weeks ago.
I’m with you. There is a local man I know who brags about the sex tours in the Philippines and Thailand. So I’m thinking that old Tom is hoping for some action. He is disgusting. As for his struggling with the heat…cry me a river.
Ummm… I never commented this before but all you have to do is look at the age difference between him and Doria and you’d have seen a problem a while ago. She’s only 10yrs older than Jr. She was only 25 (give or take a few months) when she had Meg and who knows how young when they first got together.
Fair enough 12 years is quite a gap in your early 20s but these women look easily *30-40 years* younger than Tom Jr.
I haven’t seen the pics but I was just pointing out that I’m not surprised by it. It’s really sad and gross.
Who forced him to move there? Quit yer b!tchin’ Tommy boy. And maybe, just maybe, consider growing up a little with what time you have left.
OMG. The one that Tom Jr. is with in particular…that is not a “young woman”. That is a CHILD. Like, 13 or14, maybe 15 at most. Jesus.
And senior. Pedos like the royal family. They are decades worth. Proven
Tom Jr was actually on Talktv last week criticising Harry and Meghan. But nobody really pays attention to what he has to say. As Toxic Tom are we supposed to feel sorry for him? The Mirror even admitted that they were living in a decent apartment and from what I understand Cebu is very touristy. I’m sure he and his son set up those photos for the Mirror.
Tom Jr acts so holier than thou he actually got arrested for threatening his then girlfriend with a gun and had a few DUI arrests.
They make it sound like he was kidnapped and sent to this hellscape against his will. Yes, obviously this is a choice made for a reason.
He’s lucky to have a hot and humid apartment, many veterans aren’t as lucky
I checked the Cebu, Philippines apartment rental ads, air conditioning is included in a rental in the 500$ range.
It’s so wonderful that H and M were able to have what appears to such a loving and healthy marriage, given their crazy ass families! Bravo for breaking the cycle!
I believe Thomas Markle has been involved in the drug trade for many years. This could have been the source of funding for Meghan’s education at a fee paying school rather than a claimed ‘lottery win’. There are some similarities with Middletons here. The Middletons move from a £135,000 semi detached house being bought with a mortgage to a substantial detached house and adjacent land bought for cash cannot be explained by their earned income. It also cannot be explained by inherited money. They had none. Self admitted drug supplier Gary Goldsmith was the likely source of income for their lifestyle. Gary Goldsmith also admitted to being a supplier of prostitutes although he later withdrew that admission.
Toxic Tom had a well paid job.
And he did win the lottery a couple of times, he gave Jr. and Scammy money also, Meghan’s was use to pay for her education. Doria also paid for Meghan’s education, plus Meghan also help pay help for her college education.
He also invested money with a friend who blew the money.
I can’t stand the monster, but please don’t spread untruths.
His involvement with drugs is well known. Why would he choose to live for so many years in a notorious drug infested area of Mexico controlled by a drug cartel? Prostitution and drugs are linked. The four main drug cartels in Mexico have recently escalated their conflicts and the cartel running the trade in Rosarito where Thomas Markel was living has been losing the battle.
@anotherlily, babe not everyone is moving to Mexico for drugs. That is an ignorant take. Americans move to Mexico for cheaper lifestyle especially after retiring. There is nothing known about bad dad’s involvement in drugs, except maybe by conspiracy theorists. Meghan worked her whole life, there was no lifestyle of hers that was needed to be maintained, like Kate following the future heir all around. If there was any gossip about drugs, the tabloids would make it the front page news about Meghan and drugs.
Meghan didn’t live a rich lifestyle and she had her mum working full time as a single mother with some financial help from bad dad. The tabloids dug through everything in her past. If there was any lie, suspicious wealth, they would report about it. It isn’t like they were shy about accusing Meghan of things she didn’t even do.
@anotherlily — Thomas Markle has admitted to using cocaine back in the 70s and 80s but there isn’t a shred of evidence that he’s continuing to use drugs today. Lots of people, especially seniors, moved to Mexico because it’s a much cheaper lifestyle. Both my parents and Mr. Jaded’s parents lived in Mexico for many years after they retired and they certainly weren’t drug users other than anti-inflammatories and pain relievers for arthritis.
OMG @Anotherlily! I live not that far from Guadalajara (that is why I have tea on Cuixmala and its owners), My country is a lot of things, good and bad. I bet Meghan would have loved to show Harry around the little towns, but he is not any guy. They have to be secluded. Otherwise any lay person can visit. My dear doctor niece lived in Tijuana for her residence, a good college friend lives around the area, there are pockets of better and areas of bad. I actually know foreign people from Canada and the US that come and work in a non profit helping natives and local/national migrants, who travel to harvest i side the country. The government should do so much more, but no, hideous tom was not living in a hell hole, although he became notorious due to his own doings. He could have been one of the insiders with Meghan.
Anotherlily his possible drug use has been mentioned before, but Meghan’s education wasn’t just paid by him. Doria was also working and contributing to her education. There’s also confirmation through videos and interviews with people who not only attended school at Northwestern along with her but also taught there that Meghan earned academic scholarships that helped contribute to her college education as well as through student work program. So contrary to what Scammy and the media want people to believe Doria and Meghan contributed to helping fund her education also.
“This could have been the source of funding for Meghan’s education at a fee paying school…”??? What the HELL? Sweet Jeebus. Why would you put something like this out in the ether for the tabloids to print? What a way to start yet another negative narrative with which to beat her over the head.
As Jan says, not only did toxic Tom have a well paid job, there is ample proof that he DID win the lottery. Do you think the tabloids would have kept this secret? Indeed, they did all the digging and found out all they could about this.
Also: “His involvement with drugs is well known.”??? By whom? The tabloids certainly would not have kept that secret.
There are ZERO similarities to the Middletons here. M had a classic middle class Californian upbringing despite her parents’ divorce. She travelled a lot to various countries with her mother and had a sound education, and she never pretended to be anything than who she was, background and all. There is no “Uncle Gary” in M’s life.
I can’t stand the toxic man but there is no reason to create fiction or state blatant falsehoods as facts in the name of “speculation”. This reeks of planting a narrative. Don’t do it. We are better than this.
He still sold out Meghan. Big time. He sold her out to the media. For money. And ranted about Meghan and his biggest fans are the derangers.
Toxic Tom owns an apartment in LA, Jr is going to clean him out financially. Drugs and prostitution will do them both in, TT could end up like Nelson Rockefeller.
They’re still trying to tie him to Meghan, LOL, he burned that bridge a long time ago.
One thing about Meghan, when she is done it is over, she called the Windsors, Harry’s family.
“when she is done it is over,” Meghan sounds like a Virgo.
I don’t think Sr. owns anything in L.A. It’s been looked into. He rents everywhere he goes.
In 2017 the Daily Fail mentioned that he owned an apartment in Los Feliz, LA but it’s the Fail so it’s very likely BS. He basically had to move to Mexico because he was broke so if he even owned a place, he had to sell it years ago.
Yeah, I doubt he owns a place anywhere which is why he’s living first in Mexico then in the Philippines, both places with lower costs of living than the US, which is why retirees often go there (more to Mexico than the Philippines, I think).
Yes a lot of Americans are retiring to Mexico, Philippines, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Portugal as the cost of living is cheaper and their USD goes very far. CNN had an article about it a mth or so ago. They don’t need to have millions of dollars in their 401k to comfortably retire in these countries. Also many Americans are starting to retire younger in their early 50s, these countries give that option. I overheard someone at the atm a few years ago, he was retiring and taking his family to Guadalajara, which has actually become Mexico’s new tech hub. He looked like he was in his late 40s.
Well well well, Meghan’s refusal to associate with these folks appears much more prescient now to all, doesn’t it? The photo of her brother holding hands with someone who appears to be a very young teenager is so disturbing. Maybe she is 16, who knows, still likely an exploitative transactional situation. There’s only one reason all of these older American men travel to developing countries, and it’s not to help people there.
Nonsense. They’re helping people by helping themselves to the resources of said people in these countries! Coloniser 101, baby.
Excuse me , he choose to move to the Philippines . He was not dragged there kicking and screaming in a container. He choose to move there . Just like he choose to be a dog-sh father to his daughter and grandchildren . Like Kaiser said , he had choices and he choose to choose bad ones at every opportunity zero sympathy for him . I do however feel badly for the Philippines having to have these two disgusting people in their country
I think they moved to the Philippines for the sex tourism
Exactly, I am just surprised that it wasn’t Thailand. I don’t know if it’s been scrubbed from the internet yet but Tom Jr regaled the British press with tales of his father visiting Thailand and coming back and talking about how the prostitutes there, and what they do, will change your world. 🤮
As far as the women in the pictures, they don’t look like young girls or teens at all. To my eye, they look much older.
It’s still on In Touch Weekly. It mentions prostitutes and drugs.
And the British press thinks that Meghan should kowtow to that pervert just because he’s her father?! He needs to stay away from her and the Sussex kids!
I am curious as to how much of this drugs and prostitution information got reported in the British press, if at all. I also wonder how much, if any, was contained in the letter Meghan wrote to her father; excerpts of which Tom did not have published and said were very cruel and disgusting..
Zero sympathy. Good.
Absolute BS Thomas Markle Sr had a union job he was a award winning lighting director for Married with Children.His guild would have made sure he got a adequate pension. He left Mexico because recently Mexico has begun to crack down on how long Americans can stay in Mexico if they have property there without declaration of residential status.
I feel no pity for him. He designed his own Hell. Let him live in it.
“Regional Emmy winner” is low-key so shady.
haha yes!
Pity me story from the tabloids. I just checked and the weather is 23 centigrades, nit that bad, and remember that this man is not British, the used to live in Ensenada or Tijuana. Tijuana is practically desert, so it is VERY hot in the summer. What I say yes in the equation is the humidity, but they are clearly exaggerating. Where he would like to be? Ofc, in Montecito, buuut he himslf burned his ships, his bridges and everything in between the relationship with the Sussexes. Make that tabloid money, tommy boy, that is all you’ll getting.
lol karma is a bitch, pervy Toms. You’ve been clawing your way to hell for years so getting a taste of the blistering heat now is completely apt. Enjoy!
So Thomas shipped “prized possessions” including photos of the hated Meghan to the Philippines?!!!???
Don’t most Seniors slim down the possessions for a condo move? But maybe Thomas was thinking of barter with the “young women” he’d encounter where ever young Filipino “women” ‘meet’ old white men.
Lord, I hope those are women and not girls.
Man – this was a sorry decision all around. Junior looks like a creep, too.
Rosarito Beach was the perfect choice for an old man retiree. It’s a sweet and pretty humble beach town. Lovely weather. Inexpensive. Fellow old American expats there.
Man.
So he’s having trouble living on thirty pieces of silver.
Got it.
2 thoughts came to mind:
– Life is a series of choices. TM has made a lot of not so savory choices.
– a friend’s father once complained to my friend, years after he’d divorced his wife, left her near penniless to raise 5 kids alone after he hid cash and accounts from her: “why does your mother get to live in a nice house next door to your sister, and have a nice car while I’m stuck in my crappy apartment driving my old clunker? Why do you kids all check in with her and make sure she’s taken care of, has what she needs and you never ask me?”
My friend said he just looked at his father, and finally said “She made different choices”. ie she loved and cared for her kids, didn’t treat like crap, didn’t fly into rages at them, lie and manipulate, didn’t abandon them or trash talk them around town.
How many parents have to sit and stew alone in their own misery after mistreating their spouses, execs, kids before they realize sometimes you get where you were always going (away) you lose forever what you tossed aside (a loving family) and you reap what you sow (garbage, stress and filth)
Tom Jr. told us years ago why Tom Sr. used to go to Thailand so to return there together and be seen with very young girls only makes their reason for going there obvious and even more disturbing. There wasn’t any reason they needed to leave Mexico, so them leaving was a choice for obvious reasons. Their disturbing fixations with young girls and drugs was too tempting for them. There are a never ending number of places that they could have chosen to go and if they really needed to move. Sr. had once talked so highly about the other royals and wanting to visit the UK. He has a lot of friends in the media there that he could reconnect with. There is no sympathy for these two sick and disturbed pedophiles. As an 80 year old man who worked for years in the U.S., there is no reason he isn’t receiving a social security check that more than pays for his very low rental costs. And juniors is only 58 years old and is more than capable of working to pay for both of them. Both of them are deadbeat fathers who are pedophiles and the climate there isn’t even as bad as they deserve.
Didn’t one of the tabloids claim he owned property in the LA area, and that he was well off? That was about 2 years ago. And what about the Go-Fund-Me cash collected last summer? All of a sudden he’s destitute? I can kind of guess who funded his relocation…