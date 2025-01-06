Thomas Markle is moving to Asia, so he let the Daily Mail watch him pack

Thomas Markle gave yet another psychotic exclusive to the Daily Mail. For what it’s worth, this wasn’t something hastily pulled together so Toxic Tom could try to hijack his daughter’s promotion for her Netflix show. This seems like something Tom organized days or even weeks beforehand. His new storyline is that he’s moving to Asia. The man left California years ago and has lived full-time in Mexico for the better part of a decade, but the Mail seems to think that Mexico is part of California, because their headline is “Meghan’s father: I’m leaving America for a new life abroad.” Dude already “left America.” The psychotic part is that Tom invited the Mail inside his home to watch him pack up his belongings. Of course, he started with all of his photos and videos of Meghan, all of which he’s already sold or licensed to the Mail and other outlets. Some lowlights from the Mail:

A fresh start: Mr Markle told The Mail on Sunday he has decided to up sticks and leave the cliffside house in Mexico he has called home for ten years. Mr Markle, 80, has suffered two heart attacks and a stroke in recent years, and says his decision to seek a new life abroad is because he is seeking ‘peace’ and ‘kinder people’.

He let the Mail watch him pack: I was with Mr Markle this week as he packed up a lifetime of memories. We drank PG Tips and ate endless mince pies as he sorted his possessions into packing boxes and burned those things he did not wish to keep. Here were Meghan’s school reports describing her as a child who ‘demonstrates constant effort and is active in classroom discussions’ – dog-eared documents he first received when she was nine years old and which he has treasured all these years. And there were endless photographs of Meghan – feeding the ducks with her dad, playing crazy golf, laughing during fishing trips to a neighbouring lake…Each photograph was carefully placed in a plastic bag for protection and then put into boxes for the long journey to wherever life may next take him.

He’s not brave: When I tell him he is ‘brave’ to start anew at 80 years old he shrugs, smiles and says: ‘I don’t know if brave is the word. I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness.’

Meghan’s first husband: On one table there were videos of Meghan’s first wedding to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, who she married on a beach in Jamaica in 2011 only to divorce in 2014 – two years before she met Prince Harry on a blind date. ‘I really liked Trevor,’ Mr Markle said softly. ‘I don’t think he ever understood why she dumped him, either.’

LOL, the Sussexes are still not speaking to him: Incredibly, he has yet to meet his son-in-law Prince Harry or his grandchildren Archie, five, or three-year-old Lilibet, who was named after the late Queen. He has come to accept that he most likely now never will – although, for him, the door remains constantly open. The Emmy-award winning Hollywood lighting director has not renewed the lease on his Mexican rented home. Instead, he is planning to travel and explore his options with his son Tom Jr, 58, Meghan’s half brother. ‘I don’t know where I’ll end up but it is time to move on and find a place where I can live among kind people and enjoy the time I have left,’ he said.