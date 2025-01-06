Thomas Markle is moving to Asia, so he let the Daily Mail watch him pack

Thomas Markle gave yet another psychotic exclusive to the Daily Mail. For what it’s worth, this wasn’t something hastily pulled together so Toxic Tom could try to hijack his daughter’s promotion for her Netflix show. This seems like something Tom organized days or even weeks beforehand. His new storyline is that he’s moving to Asia. The man left California years ago and has lived full-time in Mexico for the better part of a decade, but the Mail seems to think that Mexico is part of California, because their headline is “Meghan’s father: I’m leaving America for a new life abroad.” Dude already “left America.” The psychotic part is that Tom invited the Mail inside his home to watch him pack up his belongings. Of course, he started with all of his photos and videos of Meghan, all of which he’s already sold or licensed to the Mail and other outlets. Some lowlights from the Mail:
A fresh start: Mr Markle told The Mail on Sunday he has decided to up sticks and leave the cliffside house in Mexico he has called home for ten years. Mr Markle, 80, has suffered two heart attacks and a stroke in recent years, and says his decision to seek a new life abroad is because he is seeking ‘peace’ and ‘kinder people’.
He let the Mail watch him pack: I was with Mr Markle this week as he packed up a lifetime of memories. We drank PG Tips and ate endless mince pies as he sorted his possessions into packing boxes and burned those things he did not wish to keep. Here were Meghan’s school reports describing her as a child who ‘demonstrates constant effort and is active in classroom discussions’ – dog-eared documents he first received when she was nine years old and which he has treasured all these years. And there were endless photographs of Meghan – feeding the ducks with her dad, playing crazy golf, laughing during fishing trips to a neighbouring lake…Each photograph was carefully placed in a plastic bag for protection and then put into boxes for the long journey to wherever life may next take him.
He’s not brave: When I tell him he is ‘brave’ to start anew at 80 years old he shrugs, smiles and says: ‘I don’t know if brave is the word. I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness.’
Meghan’s first husband: On one table there were videos of Meghan’s first wedding to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, who she married on a beach in Jamaica in 2011 only to divorce in 2014 – two years before she met Prince Harry on a blind date. ‘I really liked Trevor,’ Mr Markle said softly. ‘I don’t think he ever understood why she dumped him, either.’
LOL, the Sussexes are still not speaking to him: Incredibly, he has yet to meet his son-in-law Prince Harry or his grandchildren Archie, five, or three-year-old Lilibet, who was named after the late Queen. He has come to accept that he most likely now never will – although, for him, the door remains constantly open. The Emmy-award winning Hollywood lighting director has not renewed the lease on his Mexican rented home. Instead, he is planning to travel and explore his options with his son Tom Jr, 58, Meghan’s half brother. ‘I don’t know where I’ll end up but it is time to move on and find a place where I can live among kind people and enjoy the time I have left,’ he said.
Methinks the Mail is being so heavy-handed with how “sad” this is because they can’t count on Tom to trash his daughter at a moment’s notice whenever they need a story. Other than his big move, nothing has changed in six-plus years. Meghan still isn’t speaking to him, and he’s still getting paid to sell her out constantly. Inviting a Daily Mail reporter into his home while he packs his things is one of the grossest things he’s ever done, and that’s saying something.
And to him I say “ don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Good riddance!!
@Susan Collins
💯👍🏾
PG Tips and endless mince pies? At an American’s house in Mexico? Come on..
Most likely the reporter brought the tea and mince pies with her. She claims to have grown very close to Toxic Tom.
@ Aeren – Right? “Thomas Markle, he’s just like us!” for the haters on Salty Isle.
Why is not one person talking about how OBSESSED this man is with Meghan. Packing away the photos and videos of Meghan. Where are the photos and videos of your other children? Or your other GRANDCHILDREN? Leaving to travel when his other grandkids are in America? So when does he plan on seeing them? He got that money from lady Colin Campbell and jumped ship. Parents love their children. Dysfunctional parents are obsessed with them. Thomas Markle and his two older children are obsessed with Meghan.
@Afken: I was going to make the same comments. All of the photos and talk about Meghan but almost nothing about his other children and grandchildren.
He needs to get over Trevor too.
Bye, Toxic Tom!
Not sure about Mexico, but I’ve never seen PG Tips available in Canada (I suppose perhaps in UK specialty stores maybe?). And mince pie is such a bizarre thing – once my British grandmothers died even my British born mother stopped making it. Further hints that this is a bizarre blend of fiction and their version of “reality” I guess…
I can buy PG Tips at my Wegmans grocery (US) in the international section. I’m more likely to choose an Aero bar though 🤣
Mmm aero bars – very popular in Canada too. Are they rare in the US? Did not know that.
Hey if any Celebitches can help a gal out – can’t find Twinings Black Currant black tea in Canada anymore and couldn’t find it on a trip to London early this year. Any sightings please let me know – been my favourite tea forever! 😉
PG Tips is available lots of pretty basic places in the US, like Target and World Market. Mince is more niche. When she could find it jarred in the market, my mom would make cookies with it.
The people in Mexico aren’t kind? How weird. And he’s going to be “exploring his options with Tom Jr.”? Right.
This sounds like he can’t live on his own anymore and he’ll be moving in with Tom Jr., which is a totally normal thing to do. Except he’s not a normal person.
It’s pretty insidious how this DM reporter has gotten so close to Meghan’s dad. Caroline Graham right? Like hasn’t she been hovering around him since the engagement days? Thomas Markle has sold his daughter out left and right which is sad as hell.
Why Asia and where in asia? What’s to do there?
He’s moving to Bahrain with Andrew.
@somebody – oh snap! Ha!
😂🤣😂
Thailand seems to be the cards, apparently. You may recall that a few years ago (2018?) the equally toxic Tom junior said his father went there often when still married to Doria, paid for sex and took drugs there. That was, of course, before he joined forces with dad and Scammy to attack Meghan and Harry for money. Recently, the lot of them have even started spreading nonsense about the kids (surrogacy conspiracy theories, etc, palling up again with that poisonous nutcase Lady Colin Cambell).
Campbell spreads malicious stories about Diana also. Of course Campbell gets vile about the sussexes
Eh. You reap what you sow. When you spread kindness, you’re much more likely to receive kindness in return. Perhaps what Markle means is that he can live less expensively and pay for household help wherever it is that he’s going.
He does not see the adult grandchildren. Insulting the younger ones parents and rushing to the media do not indicate he wanted to see the Sussex children. I doubt he had heart attacks and stroke. When he had the alleged stroke he had a camera crew and had time for an interview. He does not belong in kinder places he is a very unkind man. Trevor and Meghan never publicly commented on their marriage yet tommy puts in his two cents.