Mail: Princess Kate got her way, she’ll send all three kids to Marlborough

I might have to eat my words. For years, there’s been royal drama about the Princess of Wales’ indecision about where to send her children to high school/prep school. For the Windsors, the choice should have been obvious, at least for where to send Prince George and Prince Louis. Of course they would go to Eton, one of the most “elite” all-boy schools in the world. Eton is where Prince William and Harry went, and it’s where King Charles wanted to go. Kate has waged a public battle for years to send the kids to a co-ed facility, and I don’t think she wants them to leave home and go to a full-time boarding school. I always thought Kate was fighting a losing battle when it came to George, that William would get his way, and the establishment would get their way and George would go to Eton. But according to a Daily Mail exclusive, Kate won and George will go to her alma mater, Marlborough.
The Princess of Wales’s former school Marlborough College has been chosen for all three of her children, according to insiders. After months of speculation, they claim the choice is so likely that the discussion has even turned to where Prince George, 11, who would be the first of the trio to attend, will be housed.
A source at the £59,000-a-year Wiltshire school told The Mail on Sunday there had been a focus on which of the school houses on the 286-acre site could be assigned to Prince George. Marlborough has six all-boys’ houses, six all-girls’ houses and four mixed houses, many dotted around the campus at the school or in the nearby fashionable market town of Marlborough. Sources say that C1 House, an all-boys’ house for 59 pupils at the heart of the school in what is known as the College Court, has been earmarked for Prince George for security reasons.
The well-placed insider said: ‘Parents have been talking about nothing else and discussions have really ramped up in recent weeks but security is obviously a massive consideration. Prince George will have to be housed in an “in house” – these are the houses that are around the main quad of the school. The “out houses” are scattered down the Bath Road, and these present more of a security risk as they are just big houses on their own and involve a lot more walking around which is the downside of Marlborough.’
C1 House has a royal history. It was once the home of the Seymour family, who moved on to nearby Wolf Hall, the inspiration for Hilary Mantel’s books. Lady Jane Seymour was the third wife of King Henry VIII. The school’s alumni include poets Siegfried Sassoon and John Betjeman and more recently comedian Jack Whitehall and Princess Eugenie.
The allure of Marlborough, for Kate, is that it’s close to Middleton Manor in Bucklebury. I remember reading some snide commentary, years ago, about how Kate went home often when she was in school and Carole was still very hands-on with Kate even when she was in school. Kate wants the same thing with her kids, and I’m surprised that she would even agree to ANY boarding school. There are other allures for Kate too – she would be able to send all three kids to the same school, which is very important to her. Kate is very anti-same-sex education and I think she worries about sending either son to an all-boys school. So did Kate win and how? I wonder.
– Kate disappears and reappears with an eyebrow scar
– Suddenly she is setting her own schedule, citing the mysterious disappearing/reappearing cancer
– William seems to be bending over backwards for her in a number of ways, including filming the cringey video and allowing THIS choice
– What does Kate have on him?
His extra marital affairs, possibly there is some anger issues/ abuse going on behind closed doors… things that have been insinuated about William for years but continues to get covered up because it’s William and the future king. He’s supposed to be Diana’s son, better than Charles. Stakes were high to expose anything bad about him.
That’s why Kate has been getting her way. She has leverage with the help from Carole.
1.)Kate doesn’t want to work (with the exception being big set piece events, where she can be the star). 2. )William does not want to be over shadowed by Kate. 3.) If you send the kids close by Kate can still use the family first excuse (that she’ll probably be using till these kids are at least 21) and William ultimately gets what he wants!
The big question is what does Will get in return?
A mistress?
I’m sure he’s already got that. I think she keeps her mouth shut. He probably fears her telling all, like his mother did, more than anything.
Ok if this then is true what the heck happened on December 28, 2023? Did something happen that nobody wants out there? Is she getting her way on this because of that? I thought the heir would follow in all the other heirs footsteps. Lots of questions about this!
It wouldn’t be all the heirs footsteps anyway. QE was tutored and Charles went to Gordonstoun.
Yes that’s true but the heir usually does as his father and King says so she has something on dear Peg.
Correct. William did not follow the previous heir’s footsteps either, and neither did Charles (although Charles did follow his father’s footsteps).
But Charles hated Gordonstoun and wanted to go to Eton.
Yeah this one is a “holy shit” moment for me. She has something over him big time
As others have noted, Eton isn’t really a Windsor tradition. It was a Spencer tradition so Diana “won” in that regard (although Charles was apparently on board bc of how much he hated Gordonstoun.) Maybe that set up a precedent in William’s mind for the mother choosing?
Goodness why go to Marlborough, if they can go to Eton, especially for George
That’s been debunked as a Twitter hoax, it was started by a troll who claims Meghan faked her pregnancies.
I think something for sure happened (possibly just the slow disintegration of a marriage) but there’s literally not an atom of evidence and lots of evidence against the idea anything specifically happened on 28th Dec.
My understanding is that because of everything that’s happened over the past year, Kate (and the Middletons) hold all the cards atm.
I think we might have underestimated Cathy.
Maybe she has renegotiated everything, or she is closing her eyes even further to William infidelities. Who knows.
Kate looks like she has Slumlord Willy up against the ropes for now.
But I won’t be surprised if Will comes back swinging.
It appears there is a high price to be paid by William to extricate himself from this marriage. Lord knows, I’m no Kate fan, but I have to hand it to her on this one. And do they really call the houses outside the quad “outhouses”? That has a totally different meaning on this side of the pond. 😳
Kate will be able to live at her parents’ home, be close to the children, and emerge now and then for the odd appearance and photo op.
William will get to live like he’s single while keeping up the appearance of being a loving husband on public occasions.
It’s a win for everyone.
Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to post a random comment here. I thought I was posting my own new comment.
Buckleberry is closer to Marlborough and is only a 40 minute drive.
Charlotte can also attend this school in a few years too.
Also Buckleberry is mid way between Lambrook and buckleberry.
It’s the DM, people. Have they been known to lie? This is a fishing expedition hoping for a comment from KP.
Hhm idk. They go on fishing expeditions yes but KP has also been known the give them information. When would George start at a new school? Coming school year or the year after? I guess we won’t know for certain until KP either makes an official announcement or until the first school day. But I think that on this the DM might be right…
I think this could be true because it just seems very plausible/likely, but I think its a little weird that they’re telling us what house he may be living in and where its located on the campus etc.
Like if this had just been about them going to Marlborough – well okay. but the added information is just too specific and makes me wonder if the DM is trying to create a security issue and thereby force the Wales’ hand for Eton? IDK. But it just seems weird to me. “he’s coming here and here’s a map for where he’ll be living!!!!”
Agreed @Becks1. The housing specifics served up on a silver platter really has my bullshit sensor tingling.
He’s 11. It’s a high school. There’s at least a full year before anything will be announced about his education. The Fail is just making stuff up again.
US expat in the UK here. Kids here go to secondary school, i.e. middle school + high school, from the fall of the year they turn 11. There’s a universal ’11-plus’ exam they take for entry into selective and private secondary schools. They usually stay in the same secondary school until university (if they chose to go to university directly).
Marlborough’s website says its for students ages 13-18.
Downe House – where Kate went before Marlborough – starts at age 11 but that’s all girls.
Who knows if this is true but if it is honestly this sounds nicer than eton. It’s handy that all 3 can go to the same school so there will be overlap between the kids. To me this confirms Kate is mainly at her moms though. Eton would be closer if she was at Adelaide.
So I think this is a good point – if Kate is full time at Adelaide, then Eton is definitely closer. But officially Eton is pretty strict when it comes to going off campus and boarding and visits home etc. Now of course those rules would all be waived for George (besides the boarding I imagine) but I wonder if on paper, Marlborough is more flexible so George would be able to come home (cough Bucklebury cough) more often?
ETA I just looked it up and Lambrook is 45 minutes from Bucklebury but 15 from Windsor. Marlborough is about an hour 15 minutes from windsor and 45 minutes from Bucklebury.
So it seems if the other two are still at Lambrook then no way is Kate at Bucklebury. The fact that Bucklebury is a half hour closer than Windsor to Marlborough doesnt mean a lot to me because they would probably use the helicopter like normal parents do.
So maybe it is just the flexibility thing?
If George is going to Marlborough then are they telling us (that even after all Kate’s coaching) the poor lad failed the Eaton entrance exam?
He would still be admitted even if he failed. No school will turn away the future king.
You all underestimate Kate at your peril.
Just because she’s dumb, doesn’t mean she’s not cunning.
I agree with you about her being cunning but I disagree about her being dumb. She’s not dumb and she has the support of her family. She’s been in and around the family for 20yrs.. she knows how to play the game and she keeps winning where most have failed. Ppl keep underestimating her at their own peril and to be honest, William puts her and the children above everything else .
Peg puts KKKhate and the children above everybody else…except his current side piece.
San Diego
I agree with you. My comment is in relation to education. She can’t read or speak beyond high school level.
But she is indeed street smart and adaptable.
This is disappointing. I thought it was a day school. I just read Charles Spencer’s book A Very Private School. It was a memoir about his time in school starting at age 8. As an American the idea of sending a kid that young to boarding school has always been insane to me. He really drove home that it is.
But if they are boarding, what excuses are they going to use not to work?
All this talk of negotiation and deals when in reality I don’t think Kate had to work all that hard. All she had to do was remind William that he wants to be a middle class king. Marlborough is still an elected institution but it’s not as stuffy as Eton and if he wants to talk the talk about being modern and middle class, he needs to walk the walk. No Eton for George.
I should not say this but Eton would be a good choice for George and Louise to avoid problems. Because they don’t want to involve in family drama. Secondly I don’t think students from these elite schools are brilliant. But certainly they make connections. But, if the boys ends up with kate like girl friends??? Malborough is where Kate middlebum started. Mooning to male students was what Kate accomplished there. As the George and Louise have titles, they may end up with manipulative grifter women like middletons, causing the end of monarchy. I don’t think Malborough is a good choice even for Charlotte.it is not a judgement about these kids. But my concern is about their future. Still this may happen in university, but at that time they will have enough maturity to understand their lives.
Good for her. I live near St. David’s school in Manhattan, the all boys private pre-K through 8 school that John Kennedy Jr. went to. Those kids are animals. They travel in packs yelling at each other, blocking sidewalks. They flood the near-by Duane Read (Walgreens by a different name) after school and trash it, throwing their belongings and bags of candy over the display shelves. The bags break and spread their contents on the floor. They shoplift and play tag, or bully and hit each other. Behavior that only white boys in khakis, blazers, and ties can get away with. I think a co-ed environment is better at deterring ‘boys will be boys’ behavior, and fostering a sense of social responsibility.
@hilaryisalwaysright. As a lifelong Manhattanite and public school student, I’m going to disagree with you. That behavior is just white ppl sht. They get it from both their parents. These same parents who will keep them in the most expensive and elite private schools just to sure the rest of us couldn’t get into Stuyvesant.
Yeah, the rich white boy behavior happens whether they’re in co-ed or single sex schools.
No wonder Kate was looking so triumphant at the Xmas day walk. Let’s hope that George was included in the decision making and that this is his preferred choice.
Let me see if I’ve got this right. Eton is v close to Adelaide cottage where Kate is said to live. But Marlborough is further from where she is said to live but closer to her mom’s house. Huh. Okay. Are we to assume Kate may be spending a lot of time at her mom’s house in the future as it will be close to the kids school?
Yeah, it’s pretty confusing, isn’t it? Perhaps she doesn’t live in Adelaide cottage anymore and she lives with her parents. But where the children live? Windsor? Probably. I really don’t know.
Bingo. Buckleberry is mid way point between Lambrook and Marlborough college. It is more than likely that Kate has been at Buckleberry far more than the media admits. Including for that car ride with Carole.
I thought William and the establishment were going to win this fight. This only bolsters my belief that after she was exposed as one of the racists, she demanded that some changes be made to her life as the PoW.
I mean it is the Daily Mail, after all? I’m honestly going to be willing to believe anything could happen with this kid’s schooling. Until I see what uniform he’s got on for the first day to you could tell me anything and I’d consider one about as likely as the other.
Well well well. Apologies to the poster whose handle escapes my mind atm who said that the images in Kate’s “cancer free” video of Kate in the driver’s seat and her mum Carole holding all the cards were telling. You were absolutely right!
And credit where credit is due, I think Kate has always been very protective of George (why? hmmm) and may think Eh, what’s a few tiara events where I’m benched compared to this. It seems she wants him to 1) avoid Eton and its known problems 2) make sure he’s always with his siblings and is loyal to them first above all, like a real Middleton and 3) establish a Middleton “tradition” at Marlborough that is theirs apart from Royal Family traditions for the heir. I don’t think it’s so much that Kate was so happy there – I doubt she’s been happy for most of her life, unfortunately – but it seems a very aristo family thing to do. I’m sure Carole is thrilled…
I can never understand the aristocratic tradition of sending children to boarding school. I’m sure there are plenty of expensive and good day schools in the Bucklebury/Windsor area that the children could attend.
IF this is true, I hope this choice is genuinely a good fit for each of the kids as individuals. It’s hard to imagine that Kate can even guess at what type of boarding school might be a good fit for Louis as a 6 year old though. I hope Kate gets that the environment that made her happy decades ago might not be the best fit for each of her 3 kids as they mature, and develop interests, strengths, and friendships of their own. Even if this is a good fit for George, I wonder how Kate and William determined that having all of the siblings attend the same school is in their individual best interests.
I’m hoping that this isn’t true, if only because Charlotte’s needs and Louis’s needs should be considered as much as George’s and Kate’s, when the time comes for them to change schools. This is particularly true for Louis, who won’t have much overlap with his siblings.
Would he have any overlap with George? They’re just about 5 years apart and Marlborough doesn’t start until age 13. Not sure how they handle school ages in the UK.
I will say what I have said over the last year or 18 months of this – if William wanted George to go to Eton, he would go to Eton. The fact that he’s not doesn’t tell me that Kate “won,” it tells me that William wasn’t dead set on Eton for George and didn’t really care whether they went to Marlborough or Eton or somewhere else.
But this article makes clear they’re boarding, which was something we heard was a strike against Eton – its boarding only. (the same sex argument is something else but I doubt that was a deciding factor besides Kate wanting her three kids at the same school.)
So can we expect more work from Kate and William in a few years once they are no longer doing the hallowed school run?!?!
But its also not like Marlborough is some bastion of “normal” people – its still elite, its still exclusive, its still extremely expensive – they may try to spin as “Kate wants to raise normal children” but I see this as “kate wants to replicate her childhood because she’s still stunted as an adult.”
If this is about what school is the best fit for the kids, how can they declare that Marlborough is the best fit for all three considering Louis’ age?
I agree with this. William is likely fine with a school where all his kids can attend, because the article makes reference to setting up security for George and they will do the same for Charlotte in a few years. It is easier for them to be at the same location.
The choice of school is like a Harvard v Yale debate. Marlborough is very well known and elite too, especially as a girls school and now a co ed school.
I think the key here is the closer proximity to Buckleberry where kate was rumoured to be staying during her recovery last year and probably still remains.
The boarding aspect makes the school run excuse weak, but they will likely come up with something else.
Can we expect more work? We always do? They can hardly work less than they did in 2024?
It would be nice to think that George won and that he picked the school and that Charlotte and Louis will be allowed their own choices.
That would be nice, wouldn’t it? That’s something that’s been missing from this discussion for sure.
When I went to private high school, I applied to several and when I was accepted, the choice was mine based on what school I thought was the right fit. Same for college. My parents had influence of course (especially when it came to the tuition prices, LOL!) but the ultimate choice was mine.
Here it seems this is Kate vs William and not “what school is best for George.”
Apologies, Somebody. When I wrote my comment, yours wasn’t visible. ITA.
“C1 House has a royal history. It was once the home of the Seymour family, who moved on to nearby Wolf Hall, the inspiration for Hilary Mantel’s books. Lady Jane Seymour was the third wife of King Henry VIII.”
Anyone else here see the musical Six?
Was George allowed to choose? This might be more a combination of factors: W not dead set against a different school than Eton, K preferring a co-ed school, and where G felt most comfortable.
Eh, I’m ok with this? Eton just seems to turn out a steady stream of as*holes, so maybe it will be a better experience at Marlborough with all three kids together? Also, it’s convenient for K and W: K and Carole get the kids everyday while W flits around doing who knows what in privacy.