“Sebastian Stan might be a sleeper favorite for an Oscar nomination” links

I saw some awards-prognosticators saying that Sebastian Stan’s Golden Globe win means that he’s likely a sleeper favorite for his first Oscar nomination. Not for that Donald Trump movie, but for A Different Man. [Just Jared]
Colin Farrell, former “bad boy,” thanked craft services when he won his Golden Globe last night. I want to know if he spoke to Angelina Jolie!! [Buzzfeed]
The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable featured Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, Zendaya, Mikey Madison & Demi Moore. [OMG Blog]
Deconstructing the Daily Mail’s insane headlines. [Socialite Life]
I was fine with the Globes telecast but then again, I wasn’t expecting anything good. It was fine and there were even some good jokes. [LaineyGossip]
Are all of Robert Eggers’ films fundamentally about “the women are the problem” and how does that play out in Nosferatu? [Pajiba]
What are your New Year’s resolutions? [Go Fug Yourself]
Kim Kardashian demoted from equity firm SKKY. [Starcasm]
Eddie Redmayne is a J6er (as in, today is his birthday). [Hollywood Life]
Good for him! He’s been a solid actor for his entire career.
Damn he looked good 🤩
I’m so happy Sebastian Stan got recognition last night. I was afraid he be black listed this year for having played Tr*mp in The Apprentice – since the media companies are now in fear of him.
I’ll say this anytime Colin Farrell is covered: he is just the loveliest man who I never tire of hearing about. All of the nice things about Colin Farrell, please.
I love Sebastian. I cringed though when he won bc I thought it was for Trump. Barf.
Glad it was for his other movie!! I love that he took those Marvel paychecks and continuously chooses to portray a wide array of characters.
I’m SO HAPPY for Sebastian! He’s such a great actor and has put in the work. I hope he gets an Oscar nomination as well.
Sebastian was actually amazing as Trump. They really tried for the first 5 seconds to create some Trump sympathy and then show what a raving psycho he is and I didn’t think they over did it either. Was underplayed. I wish we had gotten more of the story. I’d love to trick my Trump loving in laws into watching it!
Exactly.
People bashing him for playing Trump are missing the point of the film.
Also, due to the strikes, typical production delays, etc people have assumed that the film’s release was timed with the election…. wrong.
I agree! It was very well done
Anything on the tragic death of The Vivienne? Terrible loss for drag.
I’m just devastated
I’ve been a fan of Seb since his Carter Baizen days on Gossip Girl. You could tell even then that he was a really good actor. I’m so happy he won last night and I’m rooting for him to get an Oscar nomination too!
Coincidentally, I was watching a rerun of an old Law & Order episode recently and got to watch Sebastian Stan play a kidnapping victim who had been utterly brainwashed by his captor (played by Ty Burrell of Modern Family!). He was 21 at the time (2003), but played a 15-year-old. He looked 15, too, with chubby cheeks and a rosebud mouth. Even back then, at the beginning of his career, he was a fantastic actor; he was heartbreaking in the role.
The men really brought out the style last night (Colman, Andrew Garfield, even Glen). Please more fashion boy posts!