“Sebastian Stan might be a sleeper favorite for an Oscar nomination” links

I saw some awards-prognosticators saying that Sebastian Stan’s Golden Globe win means that he’s likely a sleeper favorite for his first Oscar nomination. Not for that Donald Trump movie, but for A Different Man. [Just Jared]

Colin Farrell, former “bad boy,” thanked craft services when he won his Golden Globe last night. I want to know if he spoke to Angelina Jolie!! [Buzzfeed]

The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable featured Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, Zendaya, Mikey Madison & Demi Moore. [OMG Blog]

Deconstructing the Daily Mail’s insane headlines. [Socialite Life]

I was fine with the Globes telecast but then again, I wasn’t expecting anything good. It was fine and there were even some good jokes. [LaineyGossip]

Are all of Robert Eggers’ films fundamentally about “the women are the problem” and how does that play out in Nosferatu? [Pajiba]

What are your New Year’s resolutions? [Go Fug Yourself]

Kim Kardashian demoted from equity firm SKKY. [Starcasm]

Eddie Redmayne is a J6er (as in, today is his birthday). [Hollywood Life]