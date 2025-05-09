Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz think Victoria & David are ‘toxic parents’

Ever since Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in 2022, there’s been drama. The drama actually began before the wedding, as there were widely circulated rumors of beef between Nicola and Victoria Beckham. There was clean-up on those rumors after the wedding, but the past three years have been full of gossip about deeper rifts between Brooklyn and Nicola on one side and the wider Beckham family on the other. Recently, we heard that Brooklyn has an issue with his brother Romeo because of Romeo’s girlfriend (who used to date Brooklyn). Then Brooklyn and Nicola skipped all of David Beckham’s birthday celebrations, and it turns out that the family rift is a lot deeper than two brothers arguing over a girl. There are conflicting reports about whether Brooklyn and Nicola tried to see David in London last week (ahead of his birthday) and whether David and Victoria have given Brooklyn and Nicola a series of strange, controlling ultimatums. As I’ve said, I’m not picking sides here. But I found this recent TMZ story to be pretty interesting… and it was fascinating to see how little play this got beyond TMZ.
More drama is brewing in the Beckham family — after we broke the news Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are not speaking to one another, we’ve learned the animosity has fully infiltrated the eldest Beckham brother’s relationship with his allegedly “toxic” parents.
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Brooklyn and his wife of three years, Nicola Peltz, are fed up with the way David and Victoria Beckham treat them — especially after they’ve tried to patch up their relationship several times, to no avail. Here’s what we know … Nicola doesn’t appreciate the way “narcissistic” David and Victoria treat her hubby, and she’s the first romantic partner of his to put her foot down, which they don’t like.
As you know … there have been years of rumors that Victoria and Nicola don’t get along, and, we’re told the fashion designer thinks Nicola stole her precious son from her — and even stirred the pot by interrupting their first dance as a couple at their 2022 wedding by running up to the dance floor and basically pushing Nicola away. This apparently left her in tears. Remember … Nicola went on the record squashing chatter that there were hiccups in their relationship — and even gave a story about why Victoria didn’t design her wedding gown. Of course, not everyone bought that at the time.
As for David, TMZ is told by a source that he “verbally berates” Brooklyn on the phone … but Victoria tries to smooth things over by immediately sending Nicola a loving text so there’s no proof the former soccer pro “didn’t just scream at Brooklyn for an hour.”
That being said, Nicola and Brooklyn are “devastated” by “performative” David and Victoria’s behavior and feel they are choosing to scapegoat Nicola rather than sit down and talk through their issues.
Our insider says the young couple “have made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama,” but that David and Victoria refuse to talk with her around “because she always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn.”
Adding more salt to the wound, we’re told Nicola believes she’s always supported her hubby’s family by attending Victoria’s fashion shows and promoting her products on social media, but doesn’t get the same treatment. For instance, our source says Nicola asked Victoria to promote her dog rescue, Yogi’s House, during the L.A. wildfires in January … but Victoria apparently blamed her social media coordinator by saying “she’s not posting content right now.”
It definitely sounds like Brooklyn and Nicola are positioning themselves as the Harry & Meghan of the Beckham royal family. A scapegoat son married a woman who is disliked by his family, and the son wants to reconcile and work through the family issues but his father prefers to “berate” him. Pretty soon, David’s going to take away Brooklyn’s security! I jest, but Brooklyn and Nicola should be thankful that they’re building their lives in America, away from Brooklyn’s “toxic” family, I guess. I don’t think the Beckhams were prepared for Brooklyn to marry a young woman who comes from money, who has her own American network and power base, etc. Of course, I’ve thought this whole time that David and Victoria have an issue with Brooklyn growing up and being independent. Like, that’s what this is fundamentally about (from where I sit).
Oh dear more family drama being played out in the media. Fun times ahead.
This family branding that is now taking over the internet is getting very toxic for children 😳 and yes the Windsors are the original family branding 😎
Good parallels around Brooklyn and a Harry; except Harry had more experience, did his duty and his work…whereas Brooklyn is…what did and does he actually do? He comes across as Lazy who married very well.
Hope Nicole has enough of daddy’s money to tide them through this dispute. And Brooklyn has a back up plan just in case Nicole gets sick of babying him.
TBF, he doesn’t have to “do” anything. He’s a rich kid who married a rich girl and could easily just coast by on his and his spouse’s nepo-luck for the rest of his life. I’ve always gotten the impression that he’d be happy being a stay at home Dad which, good for him I guess.
That being said, the Harry comparison is pretty ridiculous to me. Harry has done a lot of philanthropic work, seems to genuinely care about the state of the world, and seems intent on not squandering the opportunities life has given him. So yeah I agree that Brooklyn is pretty lazy by comparison.
I have a soft spot for Brooklyn. He is a huge nepobaby, but he tries different things, in public, it doesnt always work oit, but starts again. I like that about him. He’s trying to find himself, he’s not einstein, just like the great great great majority of our own children. It’s not easy to do that in the judgemental public sphere.
Brooklyn married well: the beckhams probably expected him to marry someone less wealthy and they could have kept an upper hand, keep power and respect. But Nicola is just as nepo as he is, and her family is possibly even richer than brooklyn’s. Nicola has a big family, she has 6 brothers, they probably have an amazing time all together and Brooklyn can probably see a very different dynamic and that maybe contributed to him recognizing all the flaws his family has.
When they marry and jump on the in-laws train more, it always causes some friction, jealousy etc. The windsors are the same and it’s not good for the beckhams to be seen with the royals with rift problems with their son. Probably the Worst association if you wanted to have the perfect family look.
I wonder if Posh and Becks are just promoting the “fallout” to stay from and center in media attention?
Right. It’s David and Victoria Beckham who need trashy tabloid stories like this (with their obviously planted tidbits from Nicola) to stay relevant, not… Nicola and Brooklyn, who are famous for (checks notes) being the children of famous parents and doing projects paid for by their parents.
I have no great love for the senior Beckhams, but let’s not pretend Nicola or Brooklyn have ever been “independent” a day in their lives.
So. I remember before the wedding a ton of accusations were hurled at the Beckhams. That they didn’t get then the guest list, that she wouldn’t make the wedding dress.
But then the wedding planner and gee design team came out and put their names on the actual account. (According to them)
The wedding coordinator said the beckhams had their names in early, made no demands but that N and her family was a nightmare to work with and late with every decision and changed their minds multiple times and just expecting her to make it work.
V’s design team reached out to N multiple multiple times and were always met with excuses about her being busy. Couldn’t come in to talk designs or fittings and then finally about 4 months before the wedding was like – ok! Let’s make my dress! After having been told the timeline would be much longer than that.
Nicola sounds like a terrible person based on non-Bekham sources like the wedding planner. She sounds like a spoiled billionaire’s child, and the Beckham family seems like a close-knit protective group.
I don’t know anything about her except for this and the fact that she wrote and financed a movie with herself as the star and the film is basically poverty porn, and INSANELY out of touch and cosplays suffering as art. Based on that alone, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she isn’t self-aware and is spoiled.
I worked at a place David had a business interest in. He was always very polite and nice to everyone, secretaries and up. His best friend (the one married to Liv Tyler at the time) was a total a-hole. Just my two cents!
I agree with what you wrote, Friendly Crow.
What also bugs me a bit is that Nicola is purportedly close with her father. This is the same man who got together with Epstein and Weinstein in the early 2000s to try to buy NY Magazine (obviously didn’t work out, but those are two toxic buddies right there). He’s also on record being racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ for Disney. He hangs out with Trump and DeSantis. People dislike him.
Usually the truth is somewhere in the middle, but Becks and Posh do not have the same toxic rep as Nelson, and with the whole wedding debacle, Nicola and her family emerged looking terrible.
Oh man one woman going from one brother to another sounds icky, ugh.
As for the main story, since Brooklyn himself isn’t saying anything, it just sounds like he went from controlling parents to a controlling wife.
And is it just me, or is the word “hubby” really strange when they talk about serious issues?
Right? I can imagine Brooklyn doesn’t want to sit at family dinners with the same women he had sex with, who is now having sex with his brother. That’s just gross. The brother is the one Posh and Becks should be shunning!
You know what? I think the Beckhams are just like the Royals insofar as the vibe they put out is, “can’t you just see how fabulous it is to be one of us? Wouldn’t you love to be one of us?” …and it’s always left me a bit nonplussed. Like, they’re just not that impressive. David’s career as a footballer — despite being spectacularly impressive — was overshadowed by his personal drama with coaches, his marital drama, his constant moving of teams and cities and countries for more and more and more money…. It was clear his only priority was himself. Victoria comes across as such a good sport, so lovable and forgiving, but man did she put up with a truck load of pure shite. I think most women would have walked. But, yeah, the vibe is, “wouldn’t you love to be one of us?” To which I’m thinking anyone grounded, with any sense of self-respect, would probably say, not really. Shrug. I’m good. I mean. If they’re not all that, what’s the point of all the drama?? And now that his football career is over, they’re really not all that. It’s just… tired. And sad. And the way he clings to William (and Charles) is just… bizarre. I can see Nicola not being impressed by any of it. Why would she be?
Sympathy knighthood incoming from the palace to show support for parents with an “ungrateful son with a toxic wife”.
Chuck or William would definitely consider it lol
Both things can be true.
N and B can be entitled a-holes AND the beckhams might not be navigating the change in dynamics well.
But things got super weird between the beckhams and their oldest the second N stepped on the scene. And perhaps this is me being classist – but I don’t expect a billionaires daughter to be emotionally aware or well adjusted. And the same goes for B Beckham. So two entitled nepo babies might be feeding each others entitlement.
Or – she really did see the dysfunction in the family and help B see that he’s been treated in a way that he doesn’t deserve.
In these no contact situations- I’ve never once been on the parents / families side. But this seems much more nuanced than what we ads privy too in important ways and the public corrections etc – which was a direct address of accusations being leveled at the beckhams in the media by N/ her family/ team.
It’s a mess.
Agree with everything you said.
I think it’s Brooklyn and Nicola creating the drama and running to TMZ about it. Maybe they were such a tight unit that having a new person come in threw them off balance. But they are divided, this is a fact.
I also think about the wedding planner stuff. The Peltzes were a mess, and the Beckhams were not. They keep their side of the street clean.
I would not be surprised to learn that Everyone’s the Asshole here. Top to bottom. The whole lot.
Extreme wealth and fame and privilege and access makes most humans obnoxious and neurotic. David and Victoria reek of it, as does Nicola (and Brooklyn, too, for that matter) . There’s not a single non-asshole in the bunch.
Good point. But they sell papers – so more of this behaviour expected.
Brooklyn always looks smug in photos. His mannerisms are like Elton in clueless. Except that was an actor acting as an arrogant jerk. Brooklyn seems like that for real. But I don’t know him. I could be wrong.
I can’t remember where I read this, maybe Perez Hilton, but it said that Nicola and Brooklyn had hired his pr firm to spin this situation and his parents are furious about that. It went on to say that Brooklyn has two sets of pr agents. Why in the world would be need two pr teams? He’s practically unemployed. Lmao!
Beckham’s seemed to have raised their kids to be perpetually dependent on them financially. Like, none of the kids seem remotely well prepared for a thriving career that will give them independence from the parents. I am not talking about education. All of them have 0 skill set. Nicola marrying Brooklyn definitely chipped away at that control they have over him. Nicola doesn’t just come from money, she comes from egregious amounts of money and has her own network. Of course, she doesn’t like the dynamic. No wonder, Victoria didn’t like her. Anyway, I think its better for Brooklyn to build something for himself with his wife. I don’t blame Nicola. I do honestly feel Victoria and David are the issue here.
Also why are they okay with one son dating another son’s ex? Like that’s weird and any parent encouraging this bull crap are messed up.
Maybe David thinks he’ll get his knighthood if he acts just like Charles.
Nicola is the one who has stories of her terrible behavior following her around, and none of this started until he married her.
Whatever you think about their royal aspirations, David and Victoria seem to be good parents and I don’t buy that they’re toxic. They supported Brooklyn through every “career” he’s had — model, chef, photographer, etc. etc. They seem to just want their kids to find something they like to do.
I think that drawing a parallel between this story and Harry and Meghan’s buys into a British media construct of both situations that is ultimately false.
Nicola grew up with immense privilege and has never held a job her daddy didn’t buy her in her life, whereas Meghan has always worked and was successful in her own right. Nicola had multiple negative stories about her pre-marrying into her husband’s family (assaulting a nanny???) whereas no one had a bad thing to say about Meghan pre-Harry.
Harry served with distinction in the military and has steered several longterm projects like Invictus, whereas Brooklyn flits from hobby to hobby. He is a 30 year old man it is weird that he wants to vroom vroom drive a race car now.
Harry and Meghan stand on their own, whereas Nicola and Brooklyn must be bankrolled by someone else – either her father or his parents.
They are not the same. And frankly, given the background of both Victoria and David, it’s not out of the question to believe that maybe this stems from Brooklyn’s parents wanting their son and daughter-in-law to stop sponging and get jobs.
I personally think this is a situation where they were a close family and Brooklyn maybe not having a strong personality met and fell for a woman who did. And now that he’s married, his wife comes first even it gets in the way of his relationship with his parents and siblings. I get the impression that the Beckhams respect that relationship but they have other children to worry about. Brooklyn is married now and his decisions are his own. If he doesn’t want to see his parents because his wife feels threatened or is jealous, that’s the way it has to be.
My husband and I both come from very toxic narcissistic families, so I tend to be quite sensitive to narcissistic traits in others and I’ve never found the Beckhams particularly problematic in that regard. Could the main issue just be that both V and N are used to being the Alpha Female?
As I said yesterday, I think the main problem is that Nicola doesn’t venerate David and Victoria and she doesn’t need them for clout or money. Plus, I think a very sore point is that Nicola didn’t ask Victoria to design her wedding dress.
It doesn’t seem to be clear that Romeo’s girlfriend ever dated Brooklyn – Cruz posted that she didn’t and she did date Brooklyn’s friend Rocco, so who knows? Even if they did date, she was 15 at the time and he’s now supposedly happily married, so I’m not buying that she has anything to do with this feud. Also not buying that David and Victoria are the problem here – like them or not, they worked incredibly hard for what they have, unlike either Brooklyn or Nicola. Harry and Meghan they are not.