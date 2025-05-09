Apple Martin talks about what the college experience is like in 2025

Apple Martin is 20 years old, 21 in May. I have to admit something: I think Apple might be really cool. She has some kind of “it factor” and I can totally imagine designers, directors and casting agents all lining up to work with her. Apple is currently a junior at Vanderbilt, but she makes her way to NYC or Paris a few times a year, where she’ll attend a fashion show or have some kind of internship. That’s what she did last summer – she interned at Interview Magazine in NYC. This is part of the reason why she agreed to an Interview profile, which is how I came to the conclusion that she’s really cool. Some highlights from her Interview piece:
The vibes of Vanderbilt: “Vibes are great, honestly. It’s so much easier for me to get out of bed and walk to class when it’s pretty outside. Um, yeah. It’s really busy because after spring break I have tech week and I have to get everyone’s costumes ready for the show….I’m in the lovely Vanderbilt Original Cast, the esteemed cabaret theater group. This semester’s show is a musical parody of Love Island called Love on an Island. It’s so fun. The songs are phenomenal.
Whether she’s a drama major: “No. [Laughs] I’m a law, history, and society major, but I wish I would’ve taken—maybe I’ll take a theater course before I leave. It’s a fun balance between my very different extracurriculars and my major.
Whether she wants to be an actress: “I would love to do theater because I adore it so much. I’ve obviously never done film before, but I’ve been trying to get involved in student films. I was born a theater kid.
The college experience in 2025: “It’s a little tense, but also people want to have fun. People, including myself, are very scared, but that also means that everyone’s coming together and talking about what’s going on. But the vibe when I’m with my friends is so fun—that’s the most important thing to me right now, just hanging out with them. I went bowling. That was a great time. Just doing fun activities that take you out of the world. Honestly, seeing college in the movies, I thought there would be kegs everywhere but there are not. You see a lone keg once in a blue moon, but I wouldn’t say that people are more sophisticated about it—I think they’re just really heavy and people don’t want to do it.
Her style: “I think it depends. I feel like my style hasn’t been fully actualized yet, but I’m slowly getting more into it. Day to day, I’m wearing Doc Martens—my red Oxfords, jeans, a white t-shirt, and a jacket— but then I have my fun and fabulous stuff. Honestly, the Interview shoot made me be like, oh my god, I need to start having more fun and not be scared.
She loves to grab things from her mom’s closet: “Not all of it, but I’ll sneak into her closet and steal little things. My absolute favorite stuff is her old Calvin Klein from the ’90s. I have a lot of it and it’s the best thing in the world. Going into her archive closet is just heaven on earth….She lets me steal stuff because she’s like, “I saved it all so that you could steal it.” And then she’s always like, “You have to be so careful.”
Doing the debutante ball thing: “It’s interesting because I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid. I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state—I feel like I’ve grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes. So I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye. Also, I was like, “I don’t think we need another celebrity child in the world.” I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I’m getting a lot better at being like, “F–k it.” I’m not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out.
What it means to be a Taurus: “Oh my god, I was actually with one of my friends last night who’s also a Taurus, and then we FaceTimed my other friend who’s a Taurus and did tarot card readings. Everybody, whenever they hear Taurus, they’re like, “food and stubborn.” I will not deny that I love food and I can also be stubborn, but I feel like Tauruses are very—they want to be connected to people. They want to be connected to the earth. They love spirituality. They love their alone time and unwinding and taking care of themselves. A dream for me is a bubble bath and candles and books—just relaxing alone, but also having really deep connections with people.
What will the rest of 2025 be giving? “Chaos would be my first instinct. I’m honestly not very positive about it right now, but in an ideal world, I would hope that we get a fun disco summer. I hope that we can just dance through the pain.
She also talks about how she doesn’t really know what she wants to do after college, and it feels like she has so many avenues, so many paths to live completely different lives. Will she go to law school, or will she move to NYC and start working on Broadway? Will she go into fashion? Print media? Who knows! And yes, every Taurus I’ve ever known is absolutely “food and stubborn.” That’s putting it mildly. It sounds like she loves all of her mom’s ‘90s fashion too – God, I hope Apple ushers in a ‘90s fashion comeback.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Taurus here, food and stubborn is 100% with a few other traits thrown in 🤣🤣
She sounds exactly like every early 20-something, with a bit more privilege on the side.
I’m so so so glad I was raised in a time when my every thought and feeling weren’t blasted on the internet though.
“I don’t think we need another celebrity child in the world.” she’s absolutely right on that.
… and yet, here she is, being interviewed for no other reason but because she is the daughter of a celebrity.
Yep. There were also numerous rumors she was a bully in school too so I wouldn’t even call her ‘cool’.
Call me when she actually does something interesting. Otherwise she’s just another hyper privileged nepo baby.
Actually going to college and having a major outside drama makes her more interesting than most celeb children to me.
And a history major who has read Foucault, I’m definitely interested 🙂
The Foucault part got me. She sounds smart and grounded TBH.
What did G. mean by saying “You have to be so careful.” Careful about what? – we’re talking jeans here folks.
I mean if I had some cool vintage jeans like that I’d say be really careful as in don’t stain, rip or lose them.
I don’t thik she meant jeans specifically. Calvin Klein in the 90s was making lots of clothes, like cool, clean lined dresses etc.
The part about Gwyneth’s “archive closet” is a hoot. I also have an archive closet — well, just a closet of old clothes of every size that I “might” wear again someday!
Here eyes look dead…soulless with no emotions. She sounds like another nepo baby
She looks like Kate Moss a bit during the height of heroin chic. Not as thin though.
If she got into Vandy and is still there Junior year, then she’s smart and studies hard. It’s nicknamed the ‘Harvard of the South’ for a good reason.
It’s a very intense place. One of my friend’s kids went there, graduated two years ago with a high paying consultant job…and then imploded a a year later. It seems that a lifetime of academic ambition and striving caught up with her and now she’s just chilling with low level gig jobs while she figures out what do to.
Nothing against her personally, but there is zero reason for any journalist to interview her.
absolutley.
She is said to be a bully, already at young age, she had to leave a school iirc bc of her relentless bullying. Nothing cool about that.
There’s nothing here except that she’s a celebrity child. I just read nothing of any substance. She’s a child of privilege and rare access, talking about escaping the world — my God – bc she can. I’m sure she is a lovely young lady, but there’s nothing extraordinary here except for her nepotism. The world is such a sad place and we continue to exalt the same type of people
I don’t understand how such incredibly thin-lipped people like Gwen and Chris Martin could have a child with that wide of an upper lip (unless there’s a surgeon involved).
She looks so much like Kate Moss imo.
Every time I see her lips, I think they must be fake (filler or something else?). She didn’t have such enormous lips where she was younger, and you’re so right about her parents being thin-lipped.
Could we see some pictures of what she really looks like?
“The esteemed cabaret theater group?”
Now I have to Google what a society major is. I’ll update if it’s anything outside of sociology, anthropology, etc
Yeah this is a Bama-rush-esque interview masquerading as having some depth. I get that Vanderbilt is supposed to be the esteemed more intellectual SEC school, but I don’t think anything was said that wasn’t superficial/narcissistic and we get it college students of privilege can be incredibly self-absorbed but it is peak privilege and luxury to basically speak of what is happening from a place of being able to escape and opt out.
I met a young lady in college yesterday who told me she was working three jobs, and I can only compare that to what I just read. They should have interviewed the young lady I met over Apple who is also anxious about her future but can’t escape/opt out of the world (I marveled at when she even had time for herself to relax) and doesn’t have nearly the number of safety nets to ensure she succeeds.
Frankly she doesn’t sound that cool merely privileged because if she wasn’t the child of a celebrity no one would even care about anything she said. I’m glad she threw the Foucault in there but that book was about prisons/prisoners and extrapolated to society at large so even her analysis lacks a bit of nuance, about power and privilege shaping and conditioning behavior and expectations within society and I hope she has pondered its implications from a less narcissistic lens as she has the ability the use her privilege to step out and do some good and change things if she desires to do so.
Fair enough points, but come one, man, she’s only 20. I think we can give her the grace of some time and maturity to better unpack her privilege.
She does seem cute, cool and honest. I hope she chooses to do something more interesting than becoming another pseudo model, actor, influencer, she already seems like she’ll choose something else.