King Charles is taking the ‘Keep Calm & Carry On’ approach to Prince Harry

Hey, did you guys know that King Charles is taking a “keep calm and carry on” approach with Prince Harry? You might have missed Charles’s “I won’t dignify my son’s public comments” approach given the sheer volume of Buckingham Palace’s week-long briefing campaign. For someone who wants to convince people that he’s reacting with dignified and calm efficiency, the actions of the people around Charles show that Prince Harry’s BBC interview did serious damage. Only one royalist is bothering to admit something obvious though: that Harry has every right to go public because he has been stonewalled privately. From Us Weekly:
It doesn’t look like King Charles III will be reaching out to Prince Harry soon, at least according to royal expert Christopher Andersen.
“It really does look like Charles is taking the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ axiom to a whole other level, doesn’t it?” Andersen, who has authored multiple books about the royal family, told Us Weekly exclusively via email on Tuesday, May 6, amid the ongoing rift between Charles, 76, and Harry, 40.
“The King is only hewing to a long-standing royal practice of not dignifying something by commenting on it. The Palace does not want to give oxygen to Harry’s remarks,” Andersen continued. “King Charles has a lot on his plate as it is — there is no upside to his getting into a public quarrel with his son.”
Harry decided to go in the “opposite” direction, Andersen noted, as evidenced by his recent bombshell BBC News interview.
“It is understandable that Harry would go public — after all, he is being stonewalled privately, and it must be terribly frustrating for him not to even be able to get through to his father on the phone,” Andersen speculated. “There’s a real Catch 22 here: As long as the Palace ignores Harry in the vain hope that he’ll go away, it puts him in the position of having to amp up the volume of his public comments.”
“If Harry really wants to reconcile with his family, he has an odd way of showing it,” Andersen said. The royal expert further weighed in on Harry’s claims that his father was involved in his legal loss. “He slams his father for interfering in the trial, then says the Palace rigged the outcome, then accuses the Royal Family of not caring about the safety of his wife and children, and winds up declaring that for now he can’t foresee any scenario in which he would take his family to the U.K.. Harry delivered the coup de grace when he said he wanted to bury the hatchet with his father because he doesn’t know how much time the King has left to live.”
[From Us Weekly]
“The Palace does not want to give oxygen to Harry’s remarks” – could have fooled me. They’ve been giving oxygen to his remarks for the past week, and they will continue doing so because Harry gave the British press several gifts. Most significantly, they can write about Charles’s health using the angle of Harry’s comment about not knowing how much longer Charles has to live. The press is also clearly benefiting from the palace’s urgent spin, a quid pro quo which keeps the press from covering other aspects of Harry’s interview, including the comments about how Charles wanted other governments to refuse security to the Sussexes. Anyway, at least Andersen acknowledged the very obvious concept of: “Charles hasn’t spoken to Harry in more than a year, which is why Harry spoke to the BBC to air his side publicly.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III greets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 7, 2025.
-
-
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
-
-
The Prince of Wales and King Charles III attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
-
-
-
-
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the British Royal Family watch a military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and in honour of those who served during the Second World War on May 5, 2025
Pictured: Queen Camilla, King Charles III
-
-
London premiere of 'Ocean with David Attenborough' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2025
-
-
London premiere of 'Ocean with David Attenborough' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2025
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand at the top of the Garden steps, as the National Anthem is played, before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2025
Andersen is another gossip. Nothing says keep ing calm like trashing his parents though an authorized bio. Evicting his son daughter and law and their children and playing victim when it is all on Charles. And tantrums over pens. Charles needs to leave those medals home
“Keep Calm and Carry On? Is that what he is calling it when everyday he and his minions “leak” nasty articles about Harry? I don’t know what dictionary he is using to explain this but I don’t think it’s a Websters dictionary. Chuckles should do himself a favor and just sit down and shut up. The more he talks the worse he looks.
There is no dictionary with this definition, lol. As we know Charles can’t even keep calm in the presence of a pen. But yeah briefing the rota WhatsApp nonstop since the interview has not been a calm look. Desperate more like.
Charles made it a public quarrel.
In other words, I have no logical answer to Harry that doesn’t expose me as the liar and jerk I am.
Keep Calm and Carry On…carrying on.
It’s the Chuck Windsor way!
Keeping calm means I’m briefing my press minions daily!
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/commentisfree/2025/may/05/harrys-tv-interview-told-us-everything-and-nothing-why-are-the-royals-such-terrible-communicators
Even The Guardian acknowledge KC is as leaky as one of his pens and even adds they should be speaking direct to each other. Context is everything; KC3 hypocritically pretends a virtuous silence whilst authorising his pov via minions for 30+ years!!
Harry answered questions in a broader reaching interview about his security and legal case. But I do wish he had dipped out of answering any questions about his father. It was too easy for the rats to draw comparisons between him and Bad Dad Toxic Tom Markle
Except of course the substance of their conversations were completely different. And Harry didn’t accept money to bash his father while begging for contact. And TT was pulling crap before it became obviously toxic like it is now is.
But the surface comparison was too easy and it’s being run with unfortunately.
Huh? What do you mean? His father is the main reason why he doesn’t have security how was he going to avoid talking about him?
Because the rats are drawing the comparisons. Chuckles won’t talk to his son so his son is complaining to the media that Chuckles won’t talk to him like Bad Dad complained that Meghan (rightfully) won’t talk to him so he’s going to keep going to the media until she does (or until they wouldn’t pay him anymore).
They’re simple, dumb creatures incapable of nuance and will force anything to fit their narrative if they can.
And their followers are even worse
Chuck is worthless. His legacy is that of a petty man-child who snubbed his grandchildren because they stole his limelight.
He snubbed (rejected) them because he was concerned about the darkness of their skin and how that might diminish the image of the BRF.
So KC’s biography and TV interview with said biographer criticising his parents was okay Also KC started using the press to brief against Diana so he STARTED this smear campaign 3 years ago. Now he’s rubbishing his own son. How is anything of that not mentioned as context and background to Harry going on the record in response to years of negative briefing from dad’s minions?
Apologies I meant KC starting briefing against Diana more than 30 years ago, not 3 years ago!
It’s not just that Charles hasn’t spoken to Harry in a year. It’s that he hasn’t spoken to Harry in a year and BP has been briefing about how sad Charles is that he can’t see his grandkids and shaping the narrative that it is Harry keeping them from him. And Harry shut that down bc he’s been clear that he’s not going to be used for fake embiggening pr for his dad anymore.
If staring at death door doesn’t make chucky want to change his evil , heartless ways , then absolutely nothing will.
I am in the corner of the lady who wrote that article in Forbes magazine. It’s time Harry to move on. Your family made it obvious that they don’t want to meet your kids or have you back in their life. No amount of speaking to the press will change their minds. Your father doesn’t care and that’s on him. You have a life in California with two precious children and a wife so it’s time to leave the Windsor’s behind. They only want to cause you grief. They want you to bend and apologize but you have nothing to apologize for. You spoke your truth. They didn’t like it and hate you for doing it but that’s on them. it doesn’t seem fair but who says life is fair. I know it’s hard many people including me have experienced a similar situation in their life. Be like Meghan and refuse any contact with them. Your mental health will improve greatly. Per chance in the future they want to have contact you have already put it out there that you would be open to it. The ball is now in their court. It’s time to PEACE out. Signed, concerned supporter.
Harry said what he wanted to say. He should have his point of view out there. I do think he needs to give up on William and Charles. Harry did try but sometimes it’s better to move on.
The behaviour of these people is intolerable and deeply immoral.
Someone added a color chart to Chucky’s hand in Archie’s christening picture on X, I can’t unsee it.
Nothing that old1 fossil can do, the damage is done. Prince Harry spoke his truth
Well it is not 1980s. All these reportings from BP, Guardian, The Sun, Daily Mail cut no ice with the public who have access to the internet.
Where did it all started? The daily negative leaks from palace insiders on the Sussexes were not stopped by the Queen and the senior courtiers.
Literally the only way the Windsor’s are “interesting” enough to keep their faces in the press: Talking about Harry. How they are mad at Harry. How they don’t trust Harry. How they never even think about Harry. How they are neverg going to forgive Harry. How Harry stole their thunder.
Someone get those people some therapy.
I don’t recall if it was Spare of the Me You Can’t See. But Harry talked about having an argument with Meghan, early on, and he spoke to her in a way she found unacceptable. She told him that she would not stay in a relationship where she was treated that way. And asked him if he had seen adults speak to each other that way when he was growing up (….i think that was the gist of it).
As a result. He went to therapy.
And look at him now.
Tan, happy, Californian, making positive changes in the world.
Seriously, the windsors need some therapy.
and there is no punishment evil enough to punish murdoch for his contribution to the death of journalism.
The media and royals doth protest too much, methinks. All I can say to yet another attempt to spin is that it is dizzying. They are going around in circles. They are stuck. Harry has outed them. His father was not taking his calls because of the security case.
Harry’s father, King Charles III, allowed his people from the Royal Household to interfere on RAVEC and to implement a ‘bespoke arrangement’ specifically for Harry instead of having to professionals (RMB) perform a risk assessment for him to have effective security.
– Sandringham Summit without Meghan present was in January 2020 while the Sussexes were located in Canada.
– The decision to pull Harry’s security was in February 2020 while he was still in Canada.
– Harry moved to USA in March 2020 after his security was pulled.
– The interview with Oprah was in March 2021 which is when the public first learned about the Sussexes being denied security.
– The Netflix docu series was in December 2022 which shed some light on the transition from UK to Canada to US with Tyler Perry being to person that essentially rescued them from the abuse and control the royals were exerting to force them back to the ‘mafia’ fold.
– The book ‘Spare’ was in January 2023 from which learned about the all the shit William and Kate did in collaboration with members of the Royal ‘mafia’ Household and press to sabotage the Sussexes and a whole lot of other shit that they quietly endured.
– The BBC interview was in May 2025 and we finally learned about the establishment stitch up that would ensure that Harry does not receive any security risk assessment from the RMB and therefore no security protection unless he is invited to the UK by the King to a venue or royal event where the Royal family cohort present.
– Harry also released a statement on his website (www.Sussex.com) in May 2025 where he reiterated what was said in the BBC interview. We also learned from that statement that Meghan was initially denied security protection in November 2017 (when they became engaged) but received effective protection after he questioned whose decision it was to deny her protection. This exposes that from the inception of Harry’s relationship with Meghan, the internet was to treat her very differently and inferior to how they treated Kate who had security protection when she was William’s girlfriend before engagement (even Kate’s family had security protection). Keep in mind Meghan was being hounded by the paparazzi soon after they learned about her dating Harry (before the engagement) and NBC provided her with security as a result of the increased scrutiny.
I laid this all out because I don’t want people to forget what the royals have done as they are spinning shit through media propaganda to convince people to make excuses for their mistreatment of the Sussexes. They are a mafia family disguised in royal garments.
We should not forget.
Thank you @MSJ for the excellent summary. I have been trying to write up something similar but you have nailed it.
We mustn’t forget the King telling various countries not to give Harry protection when he went to them. Fortunately they ignored the King, doesn’t he realise how awful it made him look. He seems to have no understanding of how normal parents love their children.
Harry speaking out put the Palace on the back foot. Before they could have depended on his silence to build the narrative and to speak with authority but Harry doing the interview took away that advantage and put them on the defense. Their official statement was very weak and they didn’t refute anything that Harry said.
At least the sensible and kindly Peter Hunt is advocating for recognition of Harry by his father.
https://observer.co.uk/news/opinion-and-ideas/article/wounded-harrys-appeal-to-his-family-deserves-a-magnanimous-response
Also today’s Guardian is advocating talking to each other if possible.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/may/08/prince-harry-beckhams-both-sides-accountable-family-fallout-estrangement?utm_term=681d814689a6a36e49f7fb41efe8ec5d&utm_campaign=GuardianTodayUK&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=GTUK_email
Not everyone favours a punitive response for a plea to be heard.