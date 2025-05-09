The Royal Horticultural Society named a new rose after Princess Kate

Since 2019, rumors have circulated about Prince William’s possible relations with one of his Norfolk neighbors, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholomondeley. I won’t exhaust everyone with the history of the rumors, but suffice to say, people are always hyper-aware whenever there’s any kind of “rose” referenced in association with the Prince and Princess of Wales. After all, the first inkling we had about Rose was actually as Kate’s “rural rival” – that’s how the tabloids wrote about it at the time, that it was Kate vs. Rose. Well, here’s a pointed rose reference for everyone: The Royal Horticultural Society has named a new rose after Kate.

A rose has been named after the Princess of Wales to celebrate the healing power of nature and raise vital funds for cancer care. Catherine’s Rose is a richly scented flower with abundant coral pink petals. For every plant sold, £5 will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The money will help the Royal Marsden, where the Princess underwent chemotherapy treatment last year, develop a unique training programme to improve patient care. The Royal Horticultural Society said the flower, grown by Harkness Roses, had been named to “celebrate the incredible healing power of nature and raise awareness of the important role that spending time outdoors plays in bringing us joy and supporting our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing”. The Princess, who is now in remission, has described feeling a “very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection” to nature since being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. She has said that became her family’s “sanctuary” over the past year and that it gives her a “sense of peace” in a “very busy world”.

Catherine’s Rose… yikes. More like William’s Rose, amirite?? The Telegraph had a photo of the rose, it’s a beautiful shade of pink, and it sounds like the sale of Catherine’s Roses will go to a good cause. So there’s that. But yeah… why couldn’t he bang a woman named Violet or Hyacinth or Daffodil, you know? It had to be ROSE! (It’s always been so shady to me that Pippa named her second daughter Rose as well.)

Spending time in nature has always been a source of comfort and strength. Gardens and green spaces provide not only beauty and joy, but also vital support for our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Today the Royal Horticultural Society are announcing a new Rose,… pic.twitter.com/0YMHhPEwGE — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 9, 2025





