The Royal Horticultural Society named a new rose after Princess Kate

Since 2019, rumors have circulated about Prince William’s possible relations with one of his Norfolk neighbors, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholomondeley. I won’t exhaust everyone with the history of the rumors, but suffice to say, people are always hyper-aware whenever there’s any kind of “rose” referenced in association with the Prince and Princess of Wales. After all, the first inkling we had about Rose was actually as Kate’s “rural rival” – that’s how the tabloids wrote about it at the time, that it was Kate vs. Rose. Well, here’s a pointed rose reference for everyone: The Royal Horticultural Society has named a new rose after Kate.
A rose has been named after the Princess of Wales to celebrate the healing power of nature and raise vital funds for cancer care. Catherine’s Rose is a richly scented flower with abundant coral pink petals. For every plant sold, £5 will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
The money will help the Royal Marsden, where the Princess underwent chemotherapy treatment last year, develop a unique training programme to improve patient care.
The Royal Horticultural Society said the flower, grown by Harkness Roses, had been named to “celebrate the incredible healing power of nature and raise awareness of the important role that spending time outdoors plays in bringing us joy and supporting our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing”.
The Princess, who is now in remission, has described feeling a “very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection” to nature since being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. She has said that became her family’s “sanctuary” over the past year and that it gives her a “sense of peace” in a “very busy world”.
[From The Telegraph]
Catherine’s Rose… yikes. More like William’s Rose, amirite?? The Telegraph had a photo of the rose, it’s a beautiful shade of pink, and it sounds like the sale of Catherine’s Roses will go to a good cause. So there’s that. But yeah… why couldn’t he bang a woman named Violet or Hyacinth or Daffodil, you know? It had to be ROSE! (It’s always been so shady to me that Pippa named her second daughter Rose as well.)
Top ten stories about Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury
Prince William’s lawyers threatened news outlets over stories about Kate’s “rural rival,” Rose Hanbury, in 2019. Get the top ten stories about Prince William’s alleged affair when you sign up for our mailing list.
– Katie at Celebitchy
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579216, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, London, UK, 08 May2025.,Image: 996583221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996583915, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales following a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.,Image: 996610447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, London, UK, 08 May2025.,Image: 996612725, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Avalon
-
-
Prince William – The Prince of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales depart a VE Day 80th Anniversary Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Thursday 8 May, 2025.,Image: 996630878, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales depart a VE Day 80th Anniversary Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Thursday 8 May, 2025.,Image: 996630904, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales depart a VE Day 80th Anniversary Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Thursday 8 May, 2025.,Image: 996630915, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 08: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England. The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will take part in events from May 5th to May 8th to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe.,Image: 996694816, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 08: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England. The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will take part in events from May 5th to May 8th to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe.,Image: 996694983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 08: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England. The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will take part in events from May 5th to May 8th to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe.,Image: 996699314, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
It’s a lovely rose.
KP’s IG teased a big announcement about nature a week or two ago. Was this…….was this the big announcement? KP posting an announcement about a new rose that Kate was not involved with?
This is a garden rose, and as such it’s been bred for bouquets. It’s quite pretty, but it isn’t a rose you would find in nature, because bees cannot access its pollen. My guess is that this is not the announcement.
It is nice that the Royal Cancer Society has a rose that can be used to raise money for cancer research. Too many people suffer from various versions of this disease.
Unrelated: I saw Harkness and thought “witch.”
@Becks1 reminds me of the exchange we had about the anniversary weekend in a remote cottage being pitched as an example to heal society…lol. Once again, people around Kate just doing waaaay too much! Like calm down! It’s a very lovely rose, one of many lovely roses I have to point out, that doesn’t need to be a “celebration of the incredible healing power of nature”. It’s just a pretty rose… smh
Maybe she’ll go pose with the roses? Which…posing with roses. Yikes is right. The rose is pretty though.
Kate has done zero to raise anything for charities relating to cancer and even here she’s not involved. Charles had a cancer awareness event last week and even Fergie attended but here again Kate did not take part. (It was scheduled at the same time as the Scottish isles trip).
At what point do people start to comment on how the cancer issue is always used for a reason to work less and how she has done nothing about awareness, unlike Charles, unlike even Fergie.
This behaviour is so similar to how the media touted Kate having HG but she did nothing in terms of speak of it directly or attending events to raise awareness
I can’t help it, I find it hilarious that an actual charity jumped on the fact that Kate has done fuck all for cancer research, and now there’s a “Catherine’s Rose”, to raise money for cancer. I guess they couldn’t call it the “My God, Get Off Your Ass and Be Grateful You Got the Best Treatment Immediately” rose.
@Becks: I want to believe this wasn’t the big announcement that KP teased.
PR stunt by Harkness Roses? At least they’re donating money to charity, but they probably expect to sell a lot of roses.
Harkness has been around for nearly 150 years. They’re reputable and successful and wouldn’t need a PR stunt.
And in this case it will eventually backfire, because of FakeyKatie Missington and her faked Sick Note, because of there being doubts about her cancer.
It hasn’t only been whispered about — see Pippa and her strange statement about her sister being ill, and drug dealing, wife-beating uncle Gary going on Celebrity Big Brother with his cryptic remarks. Or the tabloids sowing doubt while yanking the Wailses’s chain etc etc.
It’s not like Harkness is only selling to hardcore monarchists, but also overseas, e.g. mainland Europe, despite Brexit.
Good of them to support Royal Marsden, but actually naming a rose after Kate? Bad idea.
If it were a dark red rose that looked like the colour of blood, I’d think, yup, that’s Lazy with blood on her hands pricked by thorny roses.
This orange peachy rose? That ain’t her. She wishes she was that type of rose, but she ain’t.
“She is feeling very spiritual in nature.” She sure isn’t feeling very spiritual in church with all her evil eye looks that she does in church.
Someone or some persons was/were there that W&K did not like. Neither H nor M were there. So, I wonder who? William concealed his displeasure better than her.
I have a feeling that they are getting offside with a lot of people behind the scenes owing to their incurable laziness.
Never thank your actual doctors and nurses for surgery and cancer treatment, instead give all credit to ‘nature’.
Do they weave in extra petals?
The Royal Horticulture Society is doing more for Cancer research and support than the Princess of Wales, who supposedly (but-never-confirmed) had Cancer last year. Yet, she hasn’t outright stated that she received chemotherapy for Cancer in that particular ward, nor thanked specific doctors/nurses for her care, only speaks about her year in platitudes and vague verbiage. At the same time that it’s been quietly understood that Kate was treated for Crones Disease. Disguised as cancer because Crones is apparently too yucky for the POW to suffer from.
I don’t think this was done with shade by the Society, but it is still rather funny. Pippa naming her daughter Rose was a definite *choice* and there appears to be strain in that familial relationship, with Pippa growing increasingly distant from the Middletons and more firmly ensconced in her married family (makes sense, most families eventually do evolve this way. But it puts paid to the years-long campaign that the Middletons are so very close, what a solidly close family, so close because of Carole and how she was raised to value the closeness of family).
Has there ever been a truth told by the Middletons?
It’s good to see Kate finally doing fundraising for cancer and the rose is very pretty. It would be nice if Kate and William matched the money that will be raised from the sale of the flower. I’m so sure if some group came out with a rose named after Meghan there would be outrage from royalists and the press and she would have been called a narcissist.
That’s just it though – Kate isn’t doing a damn thing. The Royal Horticulture Society has taken this initiative up on their own, of course having received approval from the Palace. The idea is theirs, the promotion theirs, the fund raising theirs. Kate hasn’t even acknowledged this effort, that I can see.
It is existing without her involvement in any way except to approve the use of her name.
Frankly I’d be ashamed that an organisation had to leverage my name like this when I had done f*** all to help anyone except myself.
What has Kate done to fundraise for cancer, awareness or charities? Not a thing. they are really devaluing the currency. People will start to ask what the point of them is. Those old veterans they exploit will pass on very soon and they won’t have that captive audience.
She could have really highlighted Crohn’s if that’s what she has instead of acting like it’s a stigma. It doesn’t get as much publicity – she could really have championed it.
I know several people with it and yes, it can be ghastly but it helps others to understand if you talk about it
Ok. This is the Wiki entry for Crohn’s disease: “inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that may affect any segment of the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms often include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, abdominal distension, and weight loss… Bowel obstruction may occur as a complication of chronic inflammation, and those with the disease are at greater risk of colon cancer and small bowel cancer.” All of which indeed sounds ghastly. And perhaps there is no need to share more of her medical story than she has. We can give her that much grace. But while we’re about it, can we just pause to compare the amount of forbearance, compassion, sympathy and discretion Kate has been shown, vs, the vitriolic hateful smear campaign to which Meghan was subject, given that one of these women comes across as bitchy, smug, entitled and bored; whereas the other comes across as impulsively kind, observant, sensitive, and dignified. Let’s just take a lesson from that…
I couldn’t agree more. And if Diana or Meghan had Crohn’s I’m sure they’d have handled it with grace and done their utmost to help others and aid the public in becoming more well informed too.
All true; but we don’t even know if Kate has/had CD or IBD, it’s all speculation.