Did Princess Kate receive a new pair of ruby earrings for her anniversary?

Here are even more photos of the Princess of Wales on Monday, for all of the VE Day events held in London. Kate attended the military procession, then the Windsors had lunch with WWII veterans and there was also a stale AF balcony appearance. I have to say, Kate looked keen at the lunch with veterans. You know why? Because she’s better with old people. I will always point that out!! Kate should have a patronage portfolio full of charities for the elderly. She should be visiting nursing homes every week, she should be going to church bingo games. She’d much rather hang out with older folks than kids. Anyway, instead of talking about that, people are talking about Kate’s new earrings:

But among Kate’s recycled favourites, Kate was seen sporting a piece of jewellery that had royal watchers everywhere paying attention. Dazzling from the viewing platform, the Princess of Wales appeared to be wearing a never-before-seen pair of earrings – a drop ruby surrounded by diamonds, dangling from a trio of diamonds.

Could this new debut be a wedding anniversary gift from Prince William? The pair celebrated 14 years of matrimony during an official visit to the Isle of Mull last week, where their romantic overnight stay in a self-catered cottage would have been a prime opportunity for William to offer a bejewelled present to his wife.

If the VE Day rubies aren’t a gift from the Prince of Wales, could they be a matching pair to go alongside the ruby and diamond necklace that Kate wore on Monday? Fashion blog What Kate Wore notes that the pendant looks similar to a piece that the Princess wore previously, during her trip to Poland in July 2017, but added that the two necklaces have different bails. Perhaps these new earrings and new necklaces were given to the Princess as a set, or perhaps one was the inspiration for the other.

If the earrings were in fact an anniversary present from Prince William, they might not be the only pair that he bought for her. While marking the big day on the Isle of Mull, Kate was seen in a new pair of blue topaz pear drop gems by Kiki McDonough. If so, the Prince clearly knows his wife well: the jeweller is a favourite of Catherine’s, who reportedly owns 20 pieces from the British designer.

[From Tatler]

I have a theory about Kate’s private jewelry collection, a theory loosely based on interviews with various jewelers over the years: I think Kate has always picked out her own jewelry and she charges those pieces on the “company card” or whatever it is, and then people just assume that “William bought it for her.” I’m just saying that William has never struck me as a man who gives a sh-t about picking out jewelry for his wife. So she picks stuff out for herself, charges it and gives it to herself for major anniversaries or holidays. These earrings look a lot like the other pieces she’s picked out for herself too. That’s her taste, that’s not William’s taste.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

18 Responses to “Did Princess Kate receive a new pair of ruby earrings for her anniversary?”

  1. L says:
    May 9, 2025 at 10:23 am

    💎

    Reply
  2. ParkRunMum says:
    May 9, 2025 at 10:25 am

    what in the name of holy heck is she doing in that photo, gurning like a child actor in a silent film from the depression era? Like, when everyone had got their start in vaudeville and you had to play to a big loud boozy crowd, with exaggerated mannerisms, mocking expressions, whoop-it-up laugh-a-minute antics… it’s just so odd. Like, either she’s drugged or she’s …faking it. She must be exhausted by giving this performance. She is so ill at ease in her own skin. Meghan makes it all look so effortless. Kate is *working* — no sarcasm.

    Reply
  3. Weatherby says:
    May 9, 2025 at 10:36 am

    I can practically confirm that Carole reads this blog. We went from “Don’t ever talk about her clothing labels!” to “Please note that she still wears Kiki McDonough, just like she used to when she was first married!” …. after it was pointed out here that we haven’t seen the likes of Kiki McDonough in ages. Nor indeed anything bespoke.

    Stop being such a try-hard, Carole, for goodness sake.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      May 9, 2025 at 11:33 am

      IMHO, not talking about her clothing is a cover for no clothing budget so quit mentioning that everything is a re-wear. Perhaps her clothing budget was sacrificed for Will to give financial aid to her parents after the humiliating bankruptcy and debts were made public.

      Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    May 9, 2025 at 10:40 am

    There’s that crazy open mouth laugh that we haven’t seen in awhile. No pictures of her crazy jazz hands. She must not scare the elderly with that bit of hand gesturing lol.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    May 9, 2025 at 10:47 am

    This is where I feel a little bit (just a little) sad for Kate. I’m sure these seniors really appreciated her presence and it’s a shame that the press can only nitpick about her jewelry. Plus, it’s dismissive of the seniors, too.

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    May 9, 2025 at 10:47 am

    Seeing as how William couldn’t be bothered to pick out an engagement ring for Kate, but went for the easy solution of reusing his mother’s cursed engagement ring, no William is not the type of man who would bother to select a piece of jewelry for an anniversary gift.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    May 9, 2025 at 10:50 am

    I’d pick out what I want too at the end of the day if I didn’t trust my partner’s taste. Or that my partner really knows my taste. Kate’s taste in jewelry is not mine. But I mean I used to get my stuff from catbird. So v different vibes.

    Reply
  8. Lianne says:
    May 9, 2025 at 11:07 am

    Being good with the elderly is exactly why they set her up with children. They’re always setting each other up to fail to make themselves look good, its incredibly backwards.

    Reply
  9. Nic919 says:
    May 9, 2025 at 11:08 am

    William can barely tolerate standing next to her in public (see balcony) but we are supposed to believe he bought her jewelry for a non milestone wedding anniversary. Sure.

    The media does so much free PR for these two.

    Reply
  10. Tina says:
    May 9, 2025 at 11:15 am

    New jewelry and big silly bows. That’s all they have to talk about with Kate.

    Reply
  11. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 9, 2025 at 11:34 am

    Ok, yeah, I’m gonna pile on.

    This jewelry set is a perfect demonstration of Kate’s taste, or lack thereof. A matchy-matchy set of a pendant too delicate for the strongly structured jacket and earrings that exactly match. It’s like something out of the Sears catalog Jewelry For Your Teen section.

    I usually try to avoid comparing Kate to Meghan, because it seems unnecessary and not supportive of women in general. But the thought is inescapable: even if someone she loved gave Meg a set like this, she would never wear the pieces together. She’s just too elegant for that.

    Hopefully the seniors enjoyed Kate’s company. It doesn’t seem like anyone else does.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    May 9, 2025 at 11:39 am

    I’m with Kaiser on this. All Kate’s jewellery look the same. If William was buying pieces for her they would have some variation and look different.

    Reply
  13. Blujfly says:
    May 9, 2025 at 11:58 am

    The truth is that we have no idea what she has amassed as “private gifts” over the years. Soon after her wedding, she wore a ruby and diamond flower necklace and bracelet by Mouwad that was part of a parure that the Palace stated was a wedding gift. No other identification. We have no idea what gifts they have received that have been deemed “private” – those trips to Jordan, anyone? We have no idea if she was gifted loose jewels at her wedding, what was received from Charles’ friends, her parents’ “friends”, etc. Unless something is publicly presented to them on a state visit, all the Royals have no problem fudging the spirit of the gift disclosures and claiming such things as private gifts.

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      May 9, 2025 at 12:10 pm

      Yep. The Guardian had a great article in its series on the BRF billion pound fortune on how the BRF fudges the line between “private” and “public” gifts (eg gifts to The Crown, which is the UK people), particularly with jewelry.

      And if William has any “taste in jewelry” I’ll eat my hat. Philip designed a few pieces for QEII but her taste was woesome, so we ended up with godawful pieces like the Burmese Ruby Tiara. The last Royal male with any taste was Prince Albert. I can see William shrugging “why should I bother buying Kate anything when she’ll have access to the Royal collection soon enough?” and then going back to typing furiously on Aston Villa forums

      Reply
  14. Tessa says:
    May 9, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    I doubt the stay in Scotland was romantic.

    Reply
  15. huckle says:
    May 9, 2025 at 12:12 pm

    I get that some of the pictures used here are purposeful but I quite like that she is so expressive with people. She does look like a loon sometimes but she’s talking and smiling and I really like that. Her face isn’t frozen with botox or plastic surgery or her lips aren’t pursed into some stupid “sexy pout” pose.

    Reply
    • Barb Mill says:
      May 9, 2025 at 12:51 pm

      I agree. It seems that she really does engage with them. She holds there hand and it looks like she actually listens to what they say. I think they really enjoy seeing her. Not like some of the looks that kids are always giving her. This generation is likely to support the monarchy and are thrilled to see the future Queen Consort.

      Reply

