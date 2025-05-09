Did Princess Kate receive a new pair of ruby earrings for her anniversary?

Here are even more photos of the Princess of Wales on Monday, for all of the VE Day events held in London. Kate attended the military procession, then the Windsors had lunch with WWII veterans and there was also a stale AF balcony appearance. I have to say, Kate looked keen at the lunch with veterans. You know why? Because she’s better with old people. I will always point that out!! Kate should have a patronage portfolio full of charities for the elderly. She should be visiting nursing homes every week, she should be going to church bingo games. She’d much rather hang out with older folks than kids. Anyway, instead of talking about that, people are talking about Kate’s new earrings:

But among Kate’s recycled favourites, Kate was seen sporting a piece of jewellery that had royal watchers everywhere paying attention. Dazzling from the viewing platform, the Princess of Wales appeared to be wearing a never-before-seen pair of earrings – a drop ruby surrounded by diamonds, dangling from a trio of diamonds. Could this new debut be a wedding anniversary gift from Prince William? The pair celebrated 14 years of matrimony during an official visit to the Isle of Mull last week, where their romantic overnight stay in a self-catered cottage would have been a prime opportunity for William to offer a bejewelled present to his wife. If the VE Day rubies aren’t a gift from the Prince of Wales, could they be a matching pair to go alongside the ruby and diamond necklace that Kate wore on Monday? Fashion blog What Kate Wore notes that the pendant looks similar to a piece that the Princess wore previously, during her trip to Poland in July 2017, but added that the two necklaces have different bails. Perhaps these new earrings and new necklaces were given to the Princess as a set, or perhaps one was the inspiration for the other. If the earrings were in fact an anniversary present from Prince William, they might not be the only pair that he bought for her. While marking the big day on the Isle of Mull, Kate was seen in a new pair of blue topaz pear drop gems by Kiki McDonough. If so, the Prince clearly knows his wife well: the jeweller is a favourite of Catherine’s, who reportedly owns 20 pieces from the British designer.

[From Tatler]

I have a theory about Kate’s private jewelry collection, a theory loosely based on interviews with various jewelers over the years: I think Kate has always picked out her own jewelry and she charges those pieces on the “company card” or whatever it is, and then people just assume that “William bought it for her.” I’m just saying that William has never struck me as a man who gives a sh-t about picking out jewelry for his wife. So she picks stuff out for herself, charges it and gives it to herself for major anniversaries or holidays. These earrings look a lot like the other pieces she’s picked out for herself too. That’s her taste, that’s not William’s taste.