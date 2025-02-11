Mail: ‘Most husbands secretly – and not so secretly – fancy Rose Hanbury’

I saw some people posting this Daily Mail headline over the weekend, and it seemed very strange, like the Mail was poking Prince William for some reason. I mean, I think I know the reason(s), but still. The headline: “The secret posh pecking order: Our high society insider reveals the REAL ranking and rivalry of blue bloods, from the top-tier toff every husband wants to bed, to the C-list woman William calls when he wants to blow off steam.” Absolutely fascinating, right? It’s almost as if (once again) they want to yank on William and Kate’s leashes and get them off their asses somehow. The piece was written by Charlotte Griffiths (the same one bitching about how Harry and Meghan call each other “my wife/husband”), and it’s full of all sorts of shady sh-t. First of all, the “top-tier toff every husband wants to bed” is exactly who you think it is: Rose Hanbury. Some highlights:
Proximity to the Windsors determines your A-list status: As a long-time observer of the in-crowd, I can tell you that behind the perfect teeth, and even more perfect manners, these elite circles harbour intense rivalries. The ultimate test of who is ‘in’ is still judged by proximity to the Royal Family. Beyond that, social influence and good old-fashioned money are the things that count.
Top of the A-list: Top of everyone’s dream guest-list is Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (pronounced ‘Chumley’). The 40-year-old entered the A list in 2009 when she married the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and became chatelaine of Houghton Hall, a 106-room neo-Palladian pile in Norfolk built for Britain’s first Prime Minister Horace Walpole, bedecked with chinoiserie and hand-printed wallpaper.
Enigmatic & cool Rose Hanbury: Rose has remained top-tier ever since her marriage – and is a source of endless fascination in high society, which is why she gets invited to everything. However, very few ‘stiffy’ invitations – the nickname for those written on card so stiff it can’t be folded – are grand enough for her to accept, so it’s tricky to earn a place on her marble mantlepiece. Part of her allure is that she’s enigmatic and choosy about her friends. Invitations to Houghton are like gold dust. She tends to mix only with a trusted inner circle of fellow Norfolk ‘Turnip Toffs’, the name given to the county’s landowning set.
Absolutely fascinating: At parties, I have noticed that Rose often slinks into the shadows, preferring private chats with girlfriends to dancing on tables. More beguiling in real-life than she is in photographs (she’s not so consistently photogenic as her neighbour the Princess of Wales), most husbands secretly – and not so secretly – fancy Rose. When it comes to royal circles, Rose ticks this box too. Much mischief is spoken of her being the Princess of Wales’s ‘rural rival’ in Norfolk’s social hierarchy but they are close friends. One wouldn’t imagine that the Princess’s sister Pippa would have named her younger daughter ‘Rose’ if there was any tension between the two women.
Prince William’s friendship with a C-lister: If you measure aristocratic clout by your royal friends then Susanna Warren, 36, has certainly earned her place thanks to being the first person Prince William calls when he needs to blow off steam. On those increasingly rare occasions when he decides to go ‘out-out’, it’s velvet-rope queen Susanna, whom William calls ‘Suze’, who can help. She’s events director at Camden’s trendiest members club House of Koko. Despite the insalubrious location, Koko is a hot ticket and William was spotted dad dancing there in 2023 with his best friend Guy Pelly, Susanna’s ex-boyfriend. She may not flaunt her connections but underneath Susanna’s bashful demeanour lies a steely woman with 17 years of loyal service in the inner royal circle.
[From The Daily Mail]
The thing about William “needing to blow off steam” is so interesting, because there’s a conspiracy of silence about William’s whereabouts and activities on a daily level. Occasionally, over the years, people will get a glimpse of how he parties without Kate, or goes to clubs with his bros or goes to dinner with some mystery woman. And then there’s zero follow-up and the press plays dumb about how the Wales marriage is being held together with a flimsy piece of string. As for the Rose Hanbury stuff… lmao, Pippa naming her daughter “Rose” is cited as the reason why the affair rumors are false. Yeah. Enigmatic, cool, not-so-photogenic Rose who slinks off to corners and gets the attention of all the toff husbands. Sure. Nothing to see here, folks!
Top ten stories about Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury
Prince William’s lawyers threatened news outlets over stories about Kate’s “rural rival,” Rose Hanbury, in 2019. Get the top ten stories about Prince William’s alleged affair when you sign up for our mailing list.
– Katie at Celebitchy
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Rose Hanbury (left) arrives at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of US President Donald Trump’s three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019. .,Image: 531562646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Rose Hanbury (left) arrives at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of US President Donald Trump’s three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019. .,Image: 531562646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Sarah Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774202187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Sarah Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774202212, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Sarah Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774271057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit to East Scryne Farm in Carnoustie, Angus, to attend a roundtable hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), a charity working throughout the UK to address the attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in the next generation of farmers
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Duke Of Rothesay
Where: Carnoustie, United Kingdom
When: 06 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Mail is pissed at the Wales’ for not going to the BAFTAS so they’re taking it out on them with this article.
I don’t think it has anything to do with the Baftas. They are furious about not having access to the Sussexes and the Wales’ not being the carbon copies they were supposed to be.
I know right!! This little piece is something. They are certainly angry with Peg about something. Who is wanting this put out there? Horsilla, Carole or Chuckles.
I can see it coming from Camilla. But it’s for something we don’t know about, yet.
I have often thought that the whole Rose Hanbury stories were with the full approval of Charles and/or Camilla. I imagine its a weird position – it seems the Windsors and the public have pinned all their hopes on William being this happy stable family man, but I also imagine there’s another side to it.
If I’m Charles or Camilla, and I’ve been vilified for decades for having an affair, and I know that the current PoW has also had multiple affairs and cheats on his wife regularly while pushing the perfect marriage narrative – I might feel some kind of way about that and play some games in the press.
I had some reaction last February or whenever it was, when Camilla announced a two week vacation in the midst of all the cancer and surgeries news. That wasn’t about an actual vacation – I mean she does that regularly without announcing it. That was a dig at William who peaced out of working the minute Kate’s surgery was announced.
I kind of wonder if this is a similar thing.
Agree, there was this article, plus the “Daily Mail Remembers” piece over the weekend all about William and Kate on Uncle Gary’s yacht and at Maison de Bang Bang…interestingly, with the same phrase about William “blowing off steam.” Not to mention the popbitch article about the Daily Mail hemorraghing money, and we’ve got a shot across the Royal bow…
I think we make a mistake thinking about the Wales marriage as “a marriage”, to me is more a business relationship, nothing more.
That was a warning to William. The press aren’t happy that Harry and Meghan keep thriving and they have no access to them or their events. They’re also angry because Harry is still going to trial against them and the family hasn’t done anything to stop it. They’ve been shading William and Kate for the last few days. I also get the sense that some of these reporters are tired of being attached to the losing team.
100% this.
It was their choice all along: destroy the Sussexes and attach their wagon to the dull losers.
My theory is British Media got bored of kate. No events, no dress, no glitters…… they know the truth. But can’t spill. And they want a new women to grace the covers.
Harry is coming for the Fail for the Fail in Jan 2026 and the rag has fired a warning shot at William. Someone figured out the BM could recoup their losses by exposing the Wales marriage. War of the Waleses 2.0 = money.
Bless her heart, Rose ISN’T very photogenic. Maybe she has an alluring personality?
I just thought it was funny comparing her to the consistently photogenic Kate….bc well Kate is not always consistently photogenic as we’ve seen. Not trying to be shady but few people are. But Kate is consistently hamming it up and smiling widely as opposed to Rose who in the few pictures we see of her is not. It speaks to rose being able to be more bts whereas Kate as the heir’s wife, has a contract to fulfill for the tabloids.
i will say i agree with the author’s use of the word consistently. in some pictures, she looks absolutely stunning, in others quite plain. maybe it’s because we’ve seen kate’s camera work for years, but i think it’s kind of charming that rose isn’t aware (or doesn’t care) about her angles or whatnot all the time.
I think they deliberately publish bad photos, just as they publish photoshopped Keen pics. If you do an image search you’ll find unflattering pics of Rose, but you’ll also find ones where her vivacity and attractiveness shows. Much like Jecca, the appeal isn’t always seen in a still photo especially the ones the press chooses to publish.
@LoLab
I get that. I worked with a woman for years who wasn’t photogenic at all (her words) but she had most of the men absolutely pole axed. It was hysterical to watch and drove the “attractive” women crazy.
She was polite to everyone but held herself away from being friendly. Did her job, went her own way and lived her life.
So whatever Rose isn’t, apparently whatever she IS, makes her a hot commodity
I think its partially that’s she not super photogenic, and I also think she doesnt pose the same way Kate does when she’s out and about with photographers. Kate is always looking for the best angle, best shot, etc. It’s also likely that the press only runs the bad pictures of Rose.
I find photogenic vs non-photogenic to be such an interesting discussion. Someone on here a few years ago said that it has to do with how features translate to a “flat” medium – i.e. going from full dimensions in real life to a flat photograph.
I have friends who are super photogenic and friends who just aren’t but are gorgeous in real life and its fascinating to me.
(I am not photogenic. at all. whomp whomp)
Her personality must count for much of that, from photos all I see is bad posture and no chin/jawline she isn’t homely but she certainly is no beauty either.
I think it’s above all her style. She has that frumpy old money air and her home shows she has great tastes and probably knows a fair bit about art and history.
That’s part of why I think Charlotte Griffith has no idea what’s she’s talking about. She’s referencing the perfect teeth of aristos but I’m pretty sure that’s actually not part of being an aristo. Don’t they famously eschew teeth whitening and that kind of stuff? As part of that grumpy old money air. It has the feel of someone from outside aristo circles talking about aristo circles and not quite getting it.
@jais haha that made me laugh as well.
(Referring to brits with perfect white teeth)
Right — there’s nothing that catches the fancy of a wayward husband like a strong jawline
Well her profile has none it’s like her chin is sinking into her throat .. but everyone’s likes something different I guess.
Agree, Hannah1. William sought out, and continues to seek out, Rose for a relationship. Friendship, bedmate, both and whatever. Like Jecca, she provides something for William that Kate doesn’t so the relationship continues.
Yanking the chains,maybe. Or something else happened they can’t report on and they get to publish this as a compromise.
What was the real reason for this weird piece?
I think it was meant to be a catty society catalogue. With barbs aimed at the Wales for added oomph and clicks. It’s bizarre to label a woman as the one most husbands want to have an affair with imo. But I guess it’s an aristo thing. And a reference to the rumors.
This my big takeaway here. What a weird piece – what is the reason for it?
It tells us how alluring and attractive Rose is in person, it tells us that all the husbands want her, it reminds us of the “rural rivals” story, and then it tells us about this other woman that William calls when he wants to “blow off steam.”
when my husband needs downtime away from me (I am delightful FTR but sometimes he does need a break lmao), he calls a friend and then go golfing or meet for a drink. And one of his BFFs for his entire life is a female, so while she’s out of state now, its not unusual for him to get home from driving and tell me he was talking to her.
This…..does not sound like that. It sounds like they’re trying to not-so-subtly imply that William has had an affair with both Rose and “Suze.”
but why?
I know! My husband goes to play golf with friends too, or out for lunch, or to play pickle ball with his brother. He has female friends (mostly through work, to be fair), but he doesn’t look to them to “blow off steam.” This article is telling.
It’s a weird piece, but I think it was written to yank Will’s chain (and Kate’s).
I think what the author really wanted to highlight the C-lister that Will calls to “blow off steam,” and the Rose stuff was put in there to remind everyone of the old cheating rumors (and give cover in a way to the C-lister, because a story about her alone if she is indeed “C” would be blatant). The rota rats are getting bored with Will and Kate’s current goings on.
I think Kate goes after women she’s jealous of (ie Megan) and tried to go after Rose to take her down a peg. Then the real blue bloods said “nope” and circled their wagons. I don’t believe for a second that the 2 are close.
I can’t imagine they are close. The toffs look down on Kate and her family, plus she comes accross as boring, with no intellectual curiosity to speak of. What I don’t believe either is that the toff ranking is determined by proximity to the Windsors. There are older and more established families than them, see the Spencers or the Grosvenors.
Rose is a cross between Anne Hathaway and Rose Byrne.
I’m not even buying that the two had an affair because ugh aside from his rank why would you want to. But I think he definitely did want to and the article is alluding to that.
Maybe the Middletons started that rumor in the first place.
Power, favors, bragging rights. The same reasons women have bedded POWs for centuries.
The gag order and William threatening to sue in EU Court of Human Rights wasn’t over poor Kate’s feelings over an affair that never happened. It is because it happened and there’s proof among the Turnip Toffs. Her own brother was one of many who outed it.
IMO William and Rose did have an affair and are still occasional bedmates, starting long before anyone was paying attention. Like right after the move to Anmer Hall.
Wait, I missed that James Middleton acknowledged the William-Rose affair!
No, not Jame M. Rose’s brother.
Rose’s drunk brother, not JMiddy. Some of the first rumors of the affair came from him oversharing at a pub.
i agree with normades on this. @alteya-rose already has all those things you mention with her current husband. why rock the boat with someone who can’t give you more than you already have? and i think william’s lawsuit threats had less to do with kate’s feelings (ha!) than with protecting his own reputation. i think he thinks it gives him cache to be associated this way with rose, and he doesn’t want the truth (that they’ve just been friends) to actually come out. i’m an idiot, but i guess i have a soft spot for rose? i don’t know why. she’s probably as awful as anyone else involved, but i’d hate to be publicly associated with this mess like she is.
Because husbands have historically looked the other way – or encouraged – their wives to have affairs with royals. Because Rose and her husband have an agreement? The Hanbury marriage isn’t the one in danger, IMO they’re fine and both getting what they want out of the deal.
William’s lawsuit was about shutting down freedom of the press about anything related to his personal life, as he has done for years. He’s an autocrat in the making. This was just the affair (of many) that made it to the news cycle. Because Kate tried to force the Toffs to choose her over Rose – and everyone laughed up their sleeves and quietly got the word out about the affair and their support of Rose.
I feel like Rose and her husband have the very typical aristo transactional marriage. I imagine they get along well enough, and have their three children together, but I imagine they live separate lives – and not with animosity or anger. It’s just part of the standard aristo deal. they attend the big events together, host gatherings or charity events or whatever at Houghton, travel together, and then spend a lot of time doing their own things.
Ok, first of all my brain did a record scratch at “perfect teeth.” And then “yikes” – what a bitchy, bitchy article. No subtext, just all-out attack.
Take note Will and Kate – tabloids gotta tabloid. This is what happens when you don’t have Harry and Meghan to cover for you.
Haha I paused at “perfect teeth” too. Lol
The tabloid propaganda machine got tired of chasing their tails with the H and M hate. They got no real talking points or substance to counter the Murdoch settlement or IG other than confusing updates on why Kate never works and then a “launch” of an early years crap the next day. Huevo is beig told to get his shit together. Maybe by KC and Cam too.
Think about it. These people spend all their energy sucking up to the Windsors to feel like they’re special and important and Harry and Meghan peaced out of the whole situation. That’s why they’re all so mad. How dare H&M cast aside those oh-so-important people and thrive and be happy without them! Meghan especially was supposed to put up with abuse and suck up and beg for acceptance from this group of stodgy Toffs until one day they deigned to cast her a few crumbs of conditional acceptance. I mean after all, she’s only an actress, and she’s American (God help her)!
Thank God the Sussexes broke free from this lot and are making their own happiness. Worst of all Will and Kate keep having their tantrums because H&M are supposed to want to be like them and covet their position at the top of the social hierarchy, H&M have moved on…
Oh well. Too bad, so sad.
If there was any kind of story about Harry being phone buddies with an attractive woman the screeching from the British press would never stop. I mean even as a normal woman I’d be a little miffed if my husband was constantly calling his friend’s ex girlfriend to “blow off steam”.
That’s the thing – the H&M divorce story hasn’t landed, especially with their appearances in Vancouver, and there are only so many ways to keep rehashing the past. So, where else can the BM go to stir up trouble? W&K are right there and, unlike H&M, they can’t escape.
Exactly! The DM is saying Kate won’t listen to his whinging or she just isn’t a good listener?
Maybe Will is telling attractive women “my wife doesn’t understand me!”
I saw her on Kensington High Street a couple of months ago and it was striking how much she resembled Diana in real life. Huge blue eyes and the exact same haunted way to look up. Would have never guessed this from photos.
@ABCD wow that is an interesting observation.
I don’t think Rose is a ‘classic’ beauty but she definitely has style and sexiness. I love that white dress on her!
Agree on all this. Contrast Rose’s casual elegance in that white dress vs. the silly toiletpaper Barbie doll outfit Kate wore at the same event.
It’s telling to think that the woman writing this is the same woman who jealously complained about Meghan saying my husband. Tearing down a solid marriage while hiding but hinting at the marriage that is not solid. What a ghoul.
And I’m sure one of those husbands is William.
This article is very pointed about THOSE rumours but again would Pippa name her daughter Rose if Will had strayed with RH?? I found RH very intriguing. Once upon a time Camilla, Kanga and another lady were passed off as Chuck’s confidantes in the press. Nigel Dempster used to feature them in the Fail Society columns in the 1970s. Clearly the Fail are reminding W and K what they know and could choose to print at a later date.
Pip absolutely would name her daughter Rose, maybe because of the affair. She wanted the name and she was raised to be in competition with her sister.
Pippa is much smarter that Kate.
It was said that William told Pippa to stop merching and getting her photo snapped with items she was promoting. So naming her kid Rose might have been a way of getting back at Willy and Kate from telling her to stop making money offf her royal connections.
Notice how she has stopped. Also notice how she recently went and did a diploma or degree in Early Childhood or something.
What a venomous and bitchy article, and why are all tabloid writers such bitches, both male and female ones.
The Fail really does seem to be trolling WanK. As someone said above, they’re brazenly posting the most laughable articles about Kate. Like the one yesterday about how Sophie and Kate wearing salmon five years apart means they’re quietly supporting each other, or something (the hooting in the comments section was worth the price of reading it). The Mail also outed Kate’s ski trip at a very inopportune time (KP was busy telling everybody she was too frail to work), when my understanding is the media often keep these things quiet.
On a separate note, Rose was a model at some point and she has a rockin’ bod. I’m also ready to believe she has a more charismatic and/or winning personality than Kate. A bat of those big eyes and I can see men, including William, falling for her.
I think Rose is very attractive (see the link from Harper’s below) and has been from an early age. Certainly more attractive than Kate, though they’re both too thin in my view. I’m just curious why they consistently use the worst picture of her ever. Her IG site for her home is gorgeous and nicely curated.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a43689914/who-is-rose-hanbury-marchioness-of-cholmondeley-facts/
Worthy of Lady Whistledown .Glad she defined “stiffy”.
I find Rose very striking. It’s not about having that “perfect” Instagram face beauty. She has interesting features like huge eyes, she has style which she embraces and doesn’t seem to be copying from someone else, she lets her hair stay curly and natural which I appreciate. And she probably has an engaging personality too. That huge Neo-Palladian pile in Norfolk doesn’t hurt either.
I’m not simping for Rose, just saying I get it if she’s considered desirable among a certain set. What a weird article though.