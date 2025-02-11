“Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal did a photocall for ‘Othello'” links

Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal did a photocall for their turn in Othello on Broadway. I can’t believe Jake is playing Iago, honestly. [Socialite Life]

Who are the betting favorites for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performers? I think Taylor Swift is probably someone the NFL has always wanted, but she probably isn’t interested? And it won’t be Drake, let’s be real. [JustJared]

This is why Tom Cruise was all over the Super Bowl. [LaineyGossip]

JD Vance continues to be despicable. [Jezebel]

I remember Eva Victor when she was just a Twitter person. [Pajiba]

People just age differently nowadays – I remember when 21-year-olds looked like fully grown adults, now they look like little kids. [Buzzfeed]

I love how no one really knows how long Serena Williams & Drake were dealing with each other and when she actually broke up with him. [Hollywood Life]

Man, Penn Badgley has been around for a while. [Seriously OMG]

Okay, this dress is lovely on Renee Zellweger. [RCFA]

Hawk Tuah has resurfaced after scamming people with her crypto coin. [OMG Blog]