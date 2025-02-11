“Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal did a photocall for ‘Othello'” links

Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal did a photocall for their turn in Othello on Broadway. I can’t believe Jake is playing Iago, honestly. [Socialite Life]
Who are the betting favorites for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performers? I think Taylor Swift is probably someone the NFL has always wanted, but she probably isn’t interested? And it won’t be Drake, let’s be real. [JustJared]
This is why Tom Cruise was all over the Super Bowl. [LaineyGossip]
JD Vance continues to be despicable. [Jezebel]
I remember Eva Victor when she was just a Twitter person. [Pajiba]
People just age differently nowadays – I remember when 21-year-olds looked like fully grown adults, now they look like little kids. [Buzzfeed]
I love how no one really knows how long Serena Williams & Drake were dealing with each other and when she actually broke up with him. [Hollywood Life]
Man, Penn Badgley has been around for a while. [Seriously OMG]
Okay, this dress is lovely on Renee Zellweger. [RCFA]
Hawk Tuah has resurfaced after scamming people with her crypto coin. [OMG Blog]
I’m excited about Othello. I’m working out a way to catch one show. Fingers crossed.
The Hawk Tuah chick being held to a higher standard than the current clown president of the United States perfectly illustrates where we are as a society.
Looking forward to seeing Othello. Got my tickets the day they went on sale
Yep. Got my ticket 2nd row center orchestra. Purely for Denzel. 💕🔥. Not a Jake fan.
We are excited too, flying over especially… no, not quite, but hubby will attend a congress in NYC (that also does virtual), just to give us an excuse to buy tickets.
I have no idea yet if we’ll be able to do a similar approach for Godot with Keanu and Alex Winter.
But MAAN first, with Hiddles and Hayley Atwell.