“Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal did a photocall for ‘Othello'” links
  • February 11, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal did a photocall for their turn in Othello on Broadway. I can’t believe Jake is playing Iago, honestly. [Socialite Life]
Who are the betting favorites for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performers? I think Taylor Swift is probably someone the NFL has always wanted, but she probably isn’t interested? And it won’t be Drake, let’s be real. [JustJared]
This is why Tom Cruise was all over the Super Bowl. [LaineyGossip]
JD Vance continues to be despicable. [Jezebel]
I remember Eva Victor when she was just a Twitter person. [Pajiba]
People just age differently nowadays – I remember when 21-year-olds looked like fully grown adults, now they look like little kids. [Buzzfeed]
I love how no one really knows how long Serena Williams & Drake were dealing with each other and when she actually broke up with him. [Hollywood Life]
Man, Penn Badgley has been around for a while. [Seriously OMG]
Okay, this dress is lovely on Renee Zellweger. [RCFA]
Hawk Tuah has resurfaced after scamming people with her crypto coin. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal did a photocall for ‘Othello'” links”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 11, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    I’m excited about Othello. I’m working out a way to catch one show. Fingers crossed.

    The Hawk Tuah chick being held to a higher standard than the current clown president of the United States perfectly illustrates where we are as a society.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    February 11, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    Looking forward to seeing Othello. Got my tickets the day they went on sale

    Reply
    • laurie says:
      February 11, 2025 at 1:00 pm

      Yep. Got my ticket 2nd row center orchestra. Purely for Denzel. 💕🔥. Not a Jake fan.

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      February 11, 2025 at 1:02 pm

      We are excited too, flying over especially… no, not quite, but hubby will attend a congress in NYC (that also does virtual), just to give us an excuse to buy tickets.

      I have no idea yet if we’ll be able to do a similar approach for Godot with Keanu and Alex Winter.

      But MAAN first, with Hiddles and Hayley Atwell.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment