Taylor Swift got the hell out of New Orleans on Monday after getting booed

People are still talking about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl, obviously. The more I think about it, the more shocked I am that the crowd booed Taylor Swift. I get why the Kansas City Chiefs were booed, and why so many people were rooting for the Eagles. But for the crowd to boo Taylor like that felt different. Maybe it was MAGA dumbf–ks booing, maybe it was all about politics, I really don’t know. What I do know is that Taylor got the f–k out of New Orleans as soon as possible.

Taylor Swift jetted out of New Orleans after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2025. The “Lover” songstress was photographed being escorted onto a private jet while surrounded by several black umbrellas on Monday, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. While Swift’s entire body was not visible, cameras caught a glimpse of her distressed blue jeans, red loafers and tan socks. One of the 14-time Grammy winner’s assistants trailed behind her carrying a bag of snacks and cat litter. According to the outlet, her plane was heading to Nashville, Tenn. Swift, 35, was last seen cheering for Kelce in her star-studded $3 million VIP suite at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. The “Fortnight” singer attended the sporting event with Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and the Haim sisters, Este, Alana and Danielle, by her side. She appeared stressed while leaning over the rail of her suite, as the Eagles took a massive lead over the Chiefs early on in the game. At one point, Swift whispered to those around her and anxiously scratched her head, with one NFL commentator saying the pop star “hasn’t had much to cheer about.”

I have no doubt that the original plan was to watch the Chiefs win and stay in New Orleans for a day or two so that they could party, which is what happened last year in Las Vegas. The kitty litter is such a fascinating detail too – did Taylor bring the kitties to New Orleans?? Or was she just preparing to see the kitties in Nashville? Where IS Meredith??

Anyway, there’s also a lot of gossip about Travis Kelce, who was last seen slinking off in a Bee Gees costume after the loss. Page Six also says that Taylor is “comforting” Travis after the loss, and of course there’s gossip about how Travis would have proposed to Taylor if the Chiefs had won the Super Bowl. With the loss, there’s now gossip that Taylor plans to dump Travis. I doubt it. I mean, yes, Taylor watched as her man took one of the biggest Ls of his football career, but I doubt she’ll dump him after that. What else? The Hollywood Reporter has a piece about whether Travis will retire from football and focus on acting. It wouldn’t be the worst idea, honestly.

