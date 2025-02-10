Taylor Swift got booed at the Super Bowl as she watched the Chiefs lose

Embed from Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the crap out of the Kansas City Chiefs in last night’s Super Bowl. People expected it to be competitive – it was not, at least not in the first half, when the Eagles went up 24-0. The Chiefs fought back in the second half but it wasn’t enough. It felt like the vibes were off for the Chiefs from the very beginning – they were loudly booed in the stadium during their walkout, and Taylor Swift was also booed by many in the stadium too, even though she just showed up to support Travis Kelce. Taylor brought Ice Spice and one of the Haim sisters. Taylor’s section seemed kind of slim too? Bad vibes all around.

For what it’s worth, some people actually cheered for Donald Trump, who turned up with Ivanka and one of the failsons, I think. Trump also posed with some of the Mahomes family. That’s a new happy place for Trump haters and Mahomes-fam-haters: think of how Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes was probably so embarrassed by the Chiefs’ performance in front of Der Führer. Trump was also so happy that Taylor got booed – he’s been posting about it on his Nazi social media.

Fashion notes for Taylor: she wore an absurdly-priced Alaia bodysuit ($1300), bedazzled denim shorts, Paris Texas boots, a $3800 Saint Laurent blazer and a Lorraine Schwartz “T” chain/necklace. Was it warm enough in NOLA for Taylor to be in little more than hosiery and a tank?

Anyway, congrats to Jalen Hurts, Cooper DeJean, Nick Sirianni and all of Philly. I know those parades and parties in Philadelphia are going to get wild. I wonder if Travis Kelce still thinks it was a “great honor” and “awesome” to play in front of Donald Trump.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Donald Trump makes a third post about Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” pic.twitter.com/rHTWWz3O5k — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images