Taylor Swift got booed at the Super Bowl as she watched the Chiefs lose

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the crap out of the Kansas City Chiefs in last night’s Super Bowl. People expected it to be competitive – it was not, at least not in the first half, when the Eagles went up 24-0. The Chiefs fought back in the second half but it wasn’t enough. It felt like the vibes were off for the Chiefs from the very beginning – they were loudly booed in the stadium during their walkout, and Taylor Swift was also booed by many in the stadium too, even though she just showed up to support Travis Kelce. Taylor brought Ice Spice and one of the Haim sisters. Taylor’s section seemed kind of slim too? Bad vibes all around.
For what it’s worth, some people actually cheered for Donald Trump, who turned up with Ivanka and one of the failsons, I think. Trump also posed with some of the Mahomes family. That’s a new happy place for Trump haters and Mahomes-fam-haters: think of how Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes was probably so embarrassed by the Chiefs’ performance in front of Der Führer. Trump was also so happy that Taylor got booed – he’s been posting about it on his Nazi social media.
Fashion notes for Taylor: she wore an absurdly-priced Alaia bodysuit ($1300), bedazzled denim shorts, Paris Texas boots, a $3800 Saint Laurent blazer and a Lorraine Schwartz “T” chain/necklace. Was it warm enough in NOLA for Taylor to be in little more than hosiery and a tank?
Anyway, congrats to Jalen Hurts, Cooper DeJean, Nick Sirianni and all of Philly. I know those parades and parties in Philadelphia are going to get wild. I wonder if Travis Kelce still thinks it was a “great honor” and “awesome” to play in front of Donald Trump.
Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025
Donald Trump makes a third post about Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl:
“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” pic.twitter.com/rHTWWz3O5k
— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025
she got booed out of the building but somehow stayed the whole game 😂
I’m pretty sure all the Haim sisters were in the box with her, as well as Ice and her friend Ashley.
Felon-47 was delusional to think she was being booed because she is anti-Maggot. Eagles fans are not fooling around and no doubt the boos were from them. Everyone is just butt-hurt that she has done more for the nfl than most of the players.
But I will say, it was not a good look for Travis and Patrick to go for a double-date pap dinner a couple nights before the super bowl. If you are that famous you can figure out how to eat in private. I’m guessing Patrick’s wife called the paps so she could be seen with Taylor.
Thrilled for the Eagles – fly Eagles fly. But the nfl should still be thankful for Taylor.
Didn’t Trump get booed as well? I watched a little of the game but didn’t see all of it.
I saw a clip on social media, and Trump was getting booed loudly. It was awesome.
this is one of the rare times I liked her outfit, lol, especially with the big blazer she wore when she arrived. She walked in with Mama Kelce but I dont know if they were in the same box.
The booing…..I think its kind of funny bc I dont think it had anything to do with MAGA or her politics or her Harris endorsement, so its funny to me that of course Trump is acting like it was. I think she just got booed bc there were a lot of Eagles fans there and she’s dating a Chief, and she’s kind of a lightning rod anyway at these games.
I was rooting for the Eagles and they did not disappoint! I stayed up for the entire game bc I kept remembering the Pats-Falcons game a few years ago when the Pats came roaring back in the second half to win. But alas, that didn’t happen for the Chiefs.
I agree it wasn’t anything political against Taylor. People are tired of the Chiefs And I’ve heard many say too much focus on her during the games. Over exposure and guilt by association.
Not everyone is consumed by the political divide and not everything is political. This was just people tired of the KC Chiefs.
EDIT: Plus, isn’t she originally from West Reading Pennsylvania? I read a few days ago she is actually an Eagles fan, or was lol. So maybe that had something to do with it as well.
@seraphina, she has a photo of wearing Eagles merch before meeting Travis 😂 They are probably looking at her as a traitor. I don’t think boos were political either. Trump is trying to make it so.
Trump’s boos were definitely political and he is trying to pretend they didn’t happen.
Yes people were tired of the Chiefs me being one of them. Tired that the refs in my opinion helped them win a few games with their crappy flag throwing that shouldn’t have been thrown. I think they were sick of Taylor always being shown in the box and her entrances and what she was wearing. So happy the eagles won!!
All of my group text chains were filled with Go Eagles!🦅🦅 all day long
So in my little corner, people were very happy with their win
OMG, he is such a gossip b*tch. The President of USA is talking sh*t about a popstar like he doesn’t have a whole country to run. Also, wasn’t he supporting Chiefs full of MAGA’s? Eagles rejected white house visit the last time they have won. I would think he would be more upset about them winning.
Actually, Elon runs autonomously, so all Trump has left to do is sign big pieces of paper with a Sharpie, improvise crazy rants, tweet, and bitch about celebrities.
I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or not. 🤔
After these additional comments about Taylor by DT, I wonder what Kelce would say now if asked about him.
I assume something like: “It’s a great honor that my girlfriend is getting talked about by the president of USA, that is metal as hell.”
Yep. I am not sad about it. Kelce and his Trump loving butt and Mahomes too can get F.
HAHAHA! 🙂
Not a football fan, but very relieved/ happy the Eagles won! It felt like a small win against Hairy Buttkiss et al’s MAGA friendliness, though the Felon being cheered (and Taylor getting booed instead) is depressing. Of course, I also read that the orange guy left at halftime, so he obviously wasn’t enjoying the game.
Past his bedtime.
Of course the piece of shit centered himself, but the booing clearly had nothing to do with MAGAts. More likely that it was Eagles fans booing her simply for dating someone on the opposing team, and/or asshole Chiefs fans who want to blame the famous girlfriend for being a “distraction” or whatever because that’s what bitter sports fans always do when their team performs poorly. Boohoo. She’s fine. The outfit was cute, if a bit much, but that’s basically her gameday aesthetic, just elevated for the Big Game.
Exactly!
The atmosphere must’ve been crazy, I could hear the boos every time the chief’s offense stepped on the field from my TV. Chiefs were immediately rattled and couldn’t get it together
Taylor Swift was being booed by Eagles fans because she is originally from Pennsylvania so they considered her sort of a “traitor” because she was cheering on the opposing team instead of the Eagles.
My thoughts exactly …the eagles fans booed her – duh not MAGA. I’m not a fan of her outfit weather wise —-to me she looks sexy “try hard” next to everyone else who is dressed more in line with the weather aka season. Yeah kinda dopey looking to me . she needs at least the blazer on when in the stands….
Yay, happy for the Eagles win. Taylor’s shorts were a cute fit. Idk about New Orleans temperature but in GA yesterday I wore shorts a tank top and flip flops but by evening it was chillier. As for the boos, Im thinking that the Eagles fans in the stands were not playing. And as ever, trump is vile.
The Chiefs went MAGA before the game, and MAGA taints and destroys everything. Glad to see karma came for them in front of Mango Mussolini! FAFO indeed!
All of this
Saquon Barkley got his superbowl ring. As a Giants fan, I am thrilled with this outcome. All around a great night.
Fcuk the maga chiefs. Except Andy Reid.
And on his birthday, to boot. Love Saquon (my mom is a Penn State die-hard, so seeing any of their players do well is big in our family), so this was extra-sweet.
Anyone but the Chiefs – as a Browns/Packers fan – but seeing Philly win was extra sweet this year.
C’’mon, let’s not pretend that this girl doesn’t associate with MAGA folks and played with that imagery as well around the reputation album and time. She has also been slow to denounce racism from her fans against multiple people, and she has patted a Black person’s hair…
I’m not a Swiftie but I have nothing against her either. I *loved* her reaction when she got booed. Basically unbothered.
“The Chiefs fought back in the second half but it wasn’t enough.”
Those late points were a gift from the Eagles.
I’m thrilled for Jalen Hurts and his team. The win is even sweeter considering the KC owner’s stance on women’s rights and abortion care. And seeing Britney Mahomes’ disappointed face made the victory all the more satisfying. Fuck Trump.
Congratulations Jalen Hurts and the Philly Eagles.
Mahomes didn’t even shake anyone’s hand. I don’t think Kelce did either. Boo to both of them.
Kelce did go up and shake hands and bro hug.. saw the pics
Also Trump is delusional, that crowd was not MAGA. He also popped smoke after wasting how much money to be in attendance? You know he hates losers.
It was a hard game to watch. Was hoping for a good back and forth.
Grateful Trump was seen only once
His comments afterwards vile as always.
Yes. It was 80 and humid this weekend in New Orleans.
Had a fight with myself about turning on the a/c in February !!
I’m calling it now – they’re gonna break up in the next 3 months. The tour’s over, the Chiefs got whooped, the fairy tale has ended. (but I did love her white top)
The Chiefs lost the way they did because EVERYONE spoke up that they were receiving special treatment all season from the refs/NFL. This is the first game all season where the opposing team didn’t look afraid to so much as look in Patrick Mahomes’ direction for fear of getting an unfair penalty. They were squeaking by mediocre teams all season. There are many instances pointed out from football fans of every team the unfair advantages KC were receiving. Even some of the announcers who are supposed to remain unbiased like Troy Aikman and Gronk said something. The jig is up, NFL. Can we please get back to real football now?