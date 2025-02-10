Donald Trump: ‘I don’t want to’ deport Prince Harry, ‘I’ll leave him alone’

There are always complaints when I use photos of Donald Trump in stories about him and his BS, but I actually like to keep up with the most recent photos of Trump. I’m keeping track of his physical decline. It’s scientific and political. That ugly fascist is 78 years old and his mental acuity and health has been steeply declining for the past decade. And yet, no one will say anything about it, or at least they would never treat Trump the same way they treated Joe Biden. Anyway, these are some photos of Trump on Friday, looking FUBAR. Something else happened on Friday: Donald Trump made exclusive comments to the NY Post about how he has no interest in deporting Prince Harry.
Prince Harry can breathe freely in Montecito, because President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting the self-exiled British royal. Harry’s immigration status is the subject of litigation in Washington DC, with the Heritage Foundation alleging that he may have concealed past illegal drug use that should have disqualified him from obtaining a US visa.
But the president told The New York Post Friday that he isn’t interested in throwing Harry out of the country.
“I don’t want to do that,” he said. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
Trump took the opportunity to praise Harry’s estranged older brother William, with whom he met privately in Paris in December during the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
“I think William is a great young man,” he said.
The Duke of Sussex and his liberal American wife Meghan Markle have voiced disapproval of Trump over the years, including one outburst in which the Duchess called the president “divisive” and “misogynistic”. Trump in turn has described Harry as “whipped” by Markle. “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”
You know what? A win is a win. You have to understand, the British media has been threatening Prince Harry with deportation from afar for years now. Since Trump came into office, there’s been another frenzy of activity, as the Heritage Foundation is once again trying to get their hands on Harry’s visa records. The Telegraph, Mail, Times, Mirror and Express have all run stories about “Trump could deport Harry at any moment, then he would be forced to come back to us!” Now, do I also think that Trump is so busy with all of his other fascist projects that he’s basically lost interest in Harry? For sure. But again, Harry got his visa in the first Trump administration, and no judge has seen anything questionable or noteworthy in Harry’s files so far. It’s likely that Trump’s people were just like “there’s nothing there, let’s forget about this.” And so the cover story is “Harry has enough problems, he’s married to a beautiful woke woman!”
Lololol…that ugly orange bish knows he has no cause to deport Harry. Whatever. Harry stays winning with his brilliant, beautiful bold wife and that’s what matters.
He is trying to look tough, otherwise he has to accept in front of the media that he has no legal standing to deport Harry. I know, it is all chaos now and people think Trump can do whatever he wants. That is not a reality yet. If he tries anything, Harry is gonna send his expensive lawyers. It would be years long lawsuit and I doubt Trump would win. There is no real legal reason to deport him. That is why Heritage is desperately looking for something.
Absolutely. There is no basis and Trump knew that he had no authority anyway. But what do you want to bet that Harry came away from the Murdoch settlement with a very nice insurance policy in his hand. Harry does not play.
Exactly right. May he get backed down on many more things.
Good, and probanly he knows this isn’t worth pursuing, but also – he lies a lot.
Yes. Just because Trump says something doesn’t mean it’s set in stone. He denied any involvement in Project 2025. Yet, we’re currently living in that HF fever dream.
Also, these right wing outlets keep insisting that Harry saying he used drugs in his youth is sufficient grounds to deport him. That’s wildly inaccurate.
^This. Just because he says it today, doesn’t mean he won’t change his squirrel brain in five minutes.
Now they should look into the heritage foundations Nikes Gardeners visa. He is very shifty looking and who the hell is funding him, or is it a certain palace in the Uk. I am sick of these people saying Harry belongs in the UK. Harry has found peace in theUS. He has a supportive wife children and no men in grey suits telling what he can do.
I think it’s the British press that want him back not his family.
We all knew he couldn’t and when he realised that( cos there is no way he was going after a rich , white prince ) , he said some nonsense to appease his brain dead followers and equally brain dead royalist
And just in time for Invictus, a new I P S O S 2-day poll is out attacking Harry and Meghan. As they pay you to participate, we know Meghan haters lined up to make money off their racist hate.
Ok works for me! Will this stop heritage? Probably not but trump also doesn’t like it when people keep on him about something he’s already decided so maybe he wii get super annoyed and tell them off
The only people who think Harry is in danger of being deported are the British media and haters. Besides, there are plenty of foreigners who have been arrested, committed crimes, etc who are still in the US and have no trouble coming into and living in the country.
Harry’s a white man so Trump has no desire to deport him. Plus i think he knows that Harry did break any laws and he doesn’t want this case to boomerang on Elon Musk and Melania.
No matter what they do or don’t do to Sussex Family? Nothing will boomerang on muskrat, melanoma, or her parents. Laws, if you want to pretend that such things still exist in the US, will never be used against rethugs.
Harry, an independently wealthy white man, won a huge settlement against Murdoch and can afford the on and on and on lawsuits mango is famed for launching to win even when he loses. Eventually politics will flip away from the death rattle of the remaining silent generation and boomers who won’t retire or fade away and have spent decades dismantling the New Deal and education. Notice how few fully formed adults are in muskrats groomed ring of programmers? Anyone with a fully formed brain remembers how Italians dealt with Mussolini in the end. 4 of mangos 5 kids were born to women who weren’t citizens yet.
Optimistic of you to think democracy in the US will survive dumpster fire, vance, and vance’s owners – The Heritage Foundation.
I do not agree with your rationale here. Why would he think that Harry broke any law?
What laws did Harry break?
Calm down everybody that’s a typo. I meant “didn’t” break any laws.
Hahahahaha! My humble apologies.
Personally I am happy now Nile Gardener can waste his time on something else
I mean, the odds of Trump wanting to deport a rich white man were always slim. Not to mention deep down, Trump is a clout chaser. A star fucker. The biggest famewhore ever. Even with his power and privilege he still wants The Cool Celebs to like him.
“She’s terrible”, says the senile fascist who practically picked his own racist wife out of a f–king catalog and STILL has to put cash on the table to get her to show her face in public with him. His entire marriage is nothing but history’s longest escort date, but sure, Harry’s miserable with Meghan.
At any rate, I don’t trust a damn thing he says.
He cheated on all his,wives. And he has the gall to disparage harry and Meghan s marriage
I don’t think he ever had any concept of what a ‘good’ marriage is. Women are a commodity to him and nothing more.
Hope Niles Gardiner feels defeated and humiliated.
He was never going to deport Harry because that’s not the kind of immigrant his supporters want to see deported. The rich white men are (almost) always going to be okay.
And that’s without getting into the idea of whether he COULD deport him.
Actually, yes they do. Dumpster Fire’s supporters are massively anti Harry and Meghan. They are racist, misogynistic, and want to see a white man taken down for loving his biracial wife. Some of the absolute worst offenders, who are HUGE rethugs, have been racist Meghan attackers from summer 2016.
Of course his base is racist which is why I stand by my comment. We even see it in the comment from trump – MEGHAN is the problem, not Harry. Not the rich white prince. The Black woman is the issue but she’s an American citizen so he can’t do anything about her.
Given the insanity currently going on and no one stopping it? I wouldn’t be so sure he cannot do something about Meghan being a US citizen. If he succeeds in denying birthright citizenship, that’s the kids thrown out and forced back to the UK with Harry and without Meghan.
Dumpster wants what Heritage wants – Harry destroyed for daring to love, support, and procreate with a biracial woman. His family destroyed, his wife destroyed, their children destroyed. Harry thrown out of the US and forced back to be the laughing stock, also ran, and whipping boy the BRF intended him to be all his life. His children abused by an unchecked UK tabloid press to cover up for W&K’s kids failings. Meghan banned from the UK and alone-and-unsafe in the US.
I hope Sussex Family really did buy a home in Europe; they may need to flee there sooner rather than later.
@alteya, Archie and Lili are USA citizens because of their mother. Birthright issue is regarding the babies born to the non-citizens (both mother and father) and acquired the citizenship because they were born in USA. Their children are not at risk in any way of deportation due to the proposed changes.
Not sure why people think any normal laws apply in the US anymore. If HF wants Harry and the kids out and Meghan alone-and-unprotected in the US? It will happen.
@alteya, OMG, that is not real, come on now. You are first giving misinfo about the proposed law, then doubling down. There is no proposed legislation change that would make Archie and Lili lose their citizenship. Otherwise, it would apply to millions of USA citizens. That is not gonna happen, the courts will be full of lawsuits. And no, Trump is not a dictator yet. We can talk about it if he manages to become one.
I won’t happen. Harry followed legal procedures and committed no crimes. Meghan would have legal recourse and would not be unprotected. There’s no earthly reason for Harry and the children leaving. The children are American citizens.
Trump having no interest in deporting H is a win, let’s make sure his handlers don’t either.
Trump has some nerve look how he treated his wives. Bad husband
Wish Mango stop talking about Harry and Meghan — anyone he comments negatively about has the potential to be harmed. I fear for them.
There’s a potential harm much closer to H&M now.
Tom Bower, that old creep who called for Meghan to be *obliterated*, was identified by two Black Squaddies, at the curling, I think.
I hope they eventually alerted security.
Bower is such a miserable person.
I had that thought as well. It reminded me of when, after TS endorsed Kamala, he made that “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” post. It was so petulant and juvenile that it was almost funny, but there was real malice there because his cult members have a propensity for violence with even the slightest encouragement from him.
Trump reads derangers comments echoing the misogynistic comments about Meghan
I completely agree that a win is a win. Let Trump frame this as if it’s his choice, it’s not worth the energy and he’s moving on to more important things. H&M want peace and I think they play the long game to get there. From what we see in public they’ve completely blanked the royal family.
What if, and I know I’m going totally sideways with this, but, what if Trump knows that Harry might have some very damning proof of Trump hanging out with his Uncle Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein…. And maybe he’d rather not give Harry a reason to let those photos/proof ‘leak’ to the public. Harry could have private photos, and he could have stuff that he received during the discovery for one of his trials. You know the tabloids have tons of stuff that the British press was forbidden to publish. It would make a nice insurance policy for Harry against US government intrusion….
Harry probably doesn’t want to get involved in his uncle’s sordid affairs, but if they push him too far…
No dumpster fire supporter cares he was a user of what Epstein so cruelly provided. They all support Epstein, Trump, and whatever they did to whomever they did.
Babe, Harry isn’t blackmailing the President of USA. That is a crime. Trump can’t do anything to Harry because there is no legal basis for it and Harry is so rich he can wait on the lawsuits he would file until the next election time.
Next election time?? Trump himself said there would be no more elections once president. The only way he will leave the Whitehouse is feet first, imo.
^This. And after dumpster comes Vance and his owners.
I don’t think it’s straight up blackmail so much as a gentleman’s agreement, a quid pro quo of ‘ you leave me alone, and I’ll leave you alone’. Trump is still a royalist at heart. And Harry is still royal, regardless of to whom he is married. Trump will never like or respect Meghan because misogynoir is his brand, but Harry is still a blood member of ‘that family’ even though he walked away.
If Trump thinks that he may believe he could squeeze the BRF to get whatever he wants from the UK.
Harry came to the US on Trump’s watch and when QEII was alive. Tin foil tiara: I think certain considerations may have been to allow Haary in and Trump doesn’t want that coming out in court. (I stand by my original theory of spousal visa.) That would undermine his anti immigration scheme. Also the judge presiding over the visa case was appointed by Trump, so he may signaling to that judge to make this go away. The problem is that same judge put a block on Elon Musk’s DOGE assault on the Treasury, a wild card that could really mess up Trump.
The orange freak’s advisors told him there’s no there there in Harry’s application, so to save face he trashes Meghan. As if a guy who’s been accused of sexual misconduct by something like 26 women, and of rape by two women, a guy who’s on his third wife and has to pay her to show up to events, is a credible judge of somebody else’s marriage.
Deporting a white man after doing an EO for other white men to come here sends the wrong message to his base.
Here’s the thing, even if Harry were to be deported the chances of him going back to London, Windsor or anywhere else on that isle are nonexistent. He knows that his family would be of no support or help and there are lots of other countries that would be more than happy to welcome him and his family as residents until Felon47 is out of office.
Trump is above the law. He had Harry’s immigration file shown to him and was told no laws were broken and no lies. Instead of telling the truth, he made it about himself and played the merciful king.
For once I hope that Trump is smart enough not to be needled or steered on this, the Murdoch and UK media obviously want him to say he’ll deport Harry which is why they keep writing things like “Harry has been critical of Trump [no citation]” and “Harry saying ‘World is full of awful people’ [I’m paraphrasing] widely seen as attack on Trump” (that’s the Mail’ top story at time of writing).
Carefully ignored of course are the many many reports of the other members of the family being critical of him, including Queen Elizabeth II, William and Charles (when he did his tweet that Kate deserved to be papped topless ).
I wish I had the confidence of others that Trump will let this go but if British reporters keep asking him about it I can see him saying something to garner their immediate approval as both he and his son have done in the past?
The British establishment is convinced that Trump loves the British Royal family and is dazzled by them and wants to be of service to them but I just think he also knows what people want to hear when he’s standing in front of them, knows they lap this ‘Meghan bad’ stuff up and knows the right wing media’s target demo are the same people as his MAGA constituency.
He is also, as we have seen, an extremely vengeful and petty man with no regard for the law or process – if they a can really convince him that Harry is his enemy being white and rich won’t be any protection like it wasn’t for Liz Cheney, or Dr Fauci, or Mark Miller, or Chris Christie etc etc…
Ozzy Osbourne lives here.
Checkmate!