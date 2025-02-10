Donald Trump: ‘I don’t want to’ deport Prince Harry, ‘I’ll leave him alone’

There are always complaints when I use photos of Donald Trump in stories about him and his BS, but I actually like to keep up with the most recent photos of Trump. I’m keeping track of his physical decline. It’s scientific and political. That ugly fascist is 78 years old and his mental acuity and health has been steeply declining for the past decade. And yet, no one will say anything about it, or at least they would never treat Trump the same way they treated Joe Biden. Anyway, these are some photos of Trump on Friday, looking FUBAR. Something else happened on Friday: Donald Trump made exclusive comments to the NY Post about how he has no interest in deporting Prince Harry.

Prince Harry can breathe freely in Montecito, because President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting the self-exiled British royal. Harry’s immigration status is the subject of litigation in Washington DC, with the Heritage Foundation alleging that he may have concealed past illegal drug use that should have disqualified him from obtaining a US visa. But the president told The New York Post Friday that he isn’t interested in throwing Harry out of the country. “I don’t want to do that,” he said. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” Trump took the opportunity to praise Harry’s estranged older brother William, with whom he met privately in Paris in December during the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral. “I think William is a great young man,” he said. The Duke of Sussex and his liberal American wife Meghan Markle have voiced disapproval of Trump over the years, including one outburst in which the Duchess called the president “divisive” and “misogynistic”. Trump in turn has described Harry as “whipped” by Markle. “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

[From The NY Post]

You know what? A win is a win. You have to understand, the British media has been threatening Prince Harry with deportation from afar for years now. Since Trump came into office, there’s been another frenzy of activity, as the Heritage Foundation is once again trying to get their hands on Harry’s visa records. The Telegraph, Mail, Times, Mirror and Express have all run stories about “Trump could deport Harry at any moment, then he would be forced to come back to us!” Now, do I also think that Trump is so busy with all of his other fascist projects that he’s basically lost interest in Harry? For sure. But again, Harry got his visa in the first Trump administration, and no judge has seen anything questionable or noteworthy in Harry’s files so far. It’s likely that Trump’s people were just like “there’s nothing there, let’s forget about this.” And so the cover story is “Harry has enough problems, he’s married to a beautiful woke woman!”