“David Schwimmer wanted Apartheid Clyde to ban Kanye West from X” links

I don’t mind a regular nose piercing but septum rings are so unattractive to me.
Someone needs to add Kate Middleton to that list of bridesmaids horror stories, just saying. Was she a bridesmaid technically? Hmm, no? But she told a bride struggling with her dad in front of the whole world to have a whole new dress made for her daughter days before the wedding and failed to show up to the pre-arranged final fitting bc she was demanding that her daughter get a whole new dress made. Her demands had the bride, who was leaving her job and moving to a whole new freaking country, in tears. Now that’s a horror story.
I agree with David Schimmer 100%, however the problem is this is one of the reasons Musk bought Twitter: to radicalize people online like he was radicalized – i.e. insecure white men who are afraid of anyone who is not also a white man.
Yeah. I don’t disagree with Schwimmer, but the bigger issue is what Twitter has become under Musk’s leadership. And, in allowing Kanye to rant, do we know if Musk actually disapproves? *
*I’ve never had a Twitter account, but I’m pretty sure it’s becoming increasingly awful under Musk’s watch. I’m also temporarily appropriating the MAGA habit of : “I’m only asking a question.” — since I haven’t read or heard Kanye’s exact comments.
David is appealing to the same man who threw out the heil hitler salute in public and in front of cameras? That same guy?
I had the same thought and condoning of Musk’s actions has only enbolden others.
DS is also appealing to the same Apartheid Clyde who re-instated all those previously banned accounts, e.g. Felon47, all of the alt-right, — among them actual nazis, storm front and similar, “men’s rights”, incels, science deniers, Jan 6 deniers, deniers of election results, stalkers, conspiracy theorists, etc etc
Just no, wrong number, wrong address, wrong everything.
LOL point taken.
(wasn’t trying to make a point, just… adding, ranting, elaborating)
Plus he’s doing it from Instagram. Which is twitters competitor.
The bar is so low that I’m impressed David Schwimmer is taking a stand. We see Black and Jewish public figures like Ye and Zuck kissing the ring, so it’s actually nice to see a celebrity pointing out that Nazis are bad.
Yet he was silent when Musk threw up a literal Nazil salute on national television???
Its hard to wrap your mind around being outraged and horrified by one but being totally silent on the other. Especially considering Elon’s speech in Germany almost right after
I have no idea if he was silent when that happened. This is the first time I’ve heard Schwimmer’s name in years, and I hardly look to him for leadership in political activism. As I said, the bar is low. Merely saying the morally correct thing is impressive at this point, but mygawd some people need to start using their influence to do something.
Exactly! He’s appealing to a Nazi to ban another Nazi from X?? Dafuq? So Schwimmer has a problem with antisemitism when its coming from a Black person only. That’s some selective outrage right there.
Musk is white he is not gonna be called out. He could have done and entire “Goose step” at the inauguration and the same ones outraged by Kanye would be silent.
I’m glad people are paying attention to the very specific selective outrage.