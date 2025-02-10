“David Schwimmer wanted Apartheid Clyde to ban Kanye West from X” links
  • February 10, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kanye West has been ranting about Hitler on Twitter, and now David Schwimmer is publicly asking Elon Musk to ban Kanye from the platform. [Socialite Life]
Kanye West already deleted his Twitter after his crazy Nazi rants! [Deadline]
It’s hilarious that Timothee Chalamet got to interview Kendrick Lamar. [LaineyGossip]
The best & worst Super Bowl commercials. [Pajiba]
Photos from the Costume Designers Guild Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
There’s a new documentary about Rudolf Nureyev. [OMG Blog]
Celebrities were out in full force at the Super Bowl. [Just Jared]
Andrew Scott looked attractive at the Critics Choice Awards. [RCFA]
People are removing their nose rings because of the Final Destination Bloodlines trailer. Yeah, I would too if I had a nose ring. [Seriously OMG]
Reality star went on a MAGA rant. [Starcasm]
The CMT Awards have been canceled? [Hollywood Life]
Forget bridezillas, here are horror stories about bridesmaids. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““David Schwimmer wanted Apartheid Clyde to ban Kanye West from X” links”

  1. Normades says:
    February 10, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    I don’t mind a regular nose piercing but septum rings are so unattractive to me.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    February 10, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    Someone needs to add Kate Middleton to that list of bridesmaids horror stories, just saying. Was she a bridesmaid technically? Hmm, no? But she told a bride struggling with her dad in front of the whole world to have a whole new dress made for her daughter days before the wedding and failed to show up to the pre-arranged final fitting bc she was demanding that her daughter get a whole new dress made. Her demands had the bride, who was leaving her job and moving to a whole new freaking country, in tears. Now that’s a horror story.

    Reply
  3. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    February 10, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    I agree with David Schimmer 100%, however the problem is this is one of the reasons Musk bought Twitter: to radicalize people online like he was radicalized – i.e. insecure white men who are afraid of anyone who is not also a white man.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      February 10, 2025 at 12:54 pm

      Yeah. I don’t disagree with Schwimmer, but the bigger issue is what Twitter has become under Musk’s leadership. And, in allowing Kanye to rant, do we know if Musk actually disapproves? *

      *I’ve never had a Twitter account, but I’m pretty sure it’s becoming increasingly awful under Musk’s watch. I’m also temporarily appropriating the MAGA habit of : “I’m only asking a question.” — since I haven’t read or heard Kanye’s exact comments.

      Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 10, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    David is appealing to the same man who threw out the heil hitler salute in public and in front of cameras? That same guy?

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      February 10, 2025 at 12:53 pm

      I had the same thought and condoning of Musk’s actions has only enbolden others.

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      February 10, 2025 at 1:06 pm

      DS is also appealing to the same Apartheid Clyde who re-instated all those previously banned accounts, e.g. Felon47, all of the alt-right, — among them actual nazis, storm front and similar, “men’s rights”, incels, science deniers, Jan 6 deniers, deniers of election results, stalkers, conspiracy theorists, etc etc

      Just no, wrong number, wrong address, wrong everything.

      Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      February 10, 2025 at 1:10 pm

      LOL point taken.

      Reply
    • Robert Phillips says:
      February 10, 2025 at 2:05 pm

      Plus he’s doing it from Instagram. Which is twitters competitor.

      Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      February 10, 2025 at 3:12 pm

      The bar is so low that I’m impressed David Schwimmer is taking a stand. We see Black and Jewish public figures like Ye and Zuck kissing the ring, so it’s actually nice to see a celebrity pointing out that Nazis are bad.

      Reply
      • Caitlin says:
        February 10, 2025 at 4:38 pm

        Yet he was silent when Musk threw up a literal Nazil salute on national television???

        Its hard to wrap your mind around being outraged and horrified by one but being totally silent on the other. Especially considering Elon’s speech in Germany almost right after

      • mightymolly says:
        February 10, 2025 at 5:23 pm

        I have no idea if he was silent when that happened. This is the first time I’ve heard Schwimmer’s name in years, and I hardly look to him for leadership in political activism. As I said, the bar is low. Merely saying the morally correct thing is impressive at this point, but mygawd some people need to start using their influence to do something.

    • Kali says:
      February 10, 2025 at 5:22 pm

      Exactly! He’s appealing to a Nazi to ban another Nazi from X?? Dafuq? So Schwimmer has a problem with antisemitism when its coming from a Black person only. That’s some selective outrage right there.

      Reply
      • Caitlin says:
        February 10, 2025 at 5:35 pm

        Musk is white he is not gonna be called out. He could have done and entire “Goose step” at the inauguration and the same ones outraged by Kanye would be silent.
        I’m glad people are paying attention to the very specific selective outrage.

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment