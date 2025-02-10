Duchess Meghan wore a great La Ligne sweater & Veronica Beard jeans at Invictus

The Duchess of Sussex is a California Girl, so she’s used to warm climates and dressing like a Californian. But I’m mad because she does cold-weather fashion so well! She loves a trench coat, she loves a chunky knit, she loves some boots. Thankfully, Meghan is currently in Vancouver and Whistler for the first-ever Winter Invictus Games. Which means she’s brought out all of her coats and sweaters and boots. I love it.
These are photos of Prince Harry and Meghan at the Vancouver Convention Centre for Wheelchair Basketball on Sunday. They made multiple appearances at multiple events, and Meghan had some costume changes throughout the day. We’ve got a lot of great photos, so I’m splitting some of this up by outfit! In these pics, Meghan wore the Marin sweater from La Ligne, one of her go-to labels. In some photos, she paired it with a Doen blazer, which she removed quickly (probably because the sweater is so cute, it needed its own moment). She also wore Veronica Beard jeans and Stuart Weitzman boots. Between these Beard jeans and Kendrick Lamar’s flared denim at the Super Bowl, we are really bringing boot-cuts back, right? That makes me so happy!!! I’m so sick of skinny jeans everywhere, boot-cuts are so flattering.
I’m not going to devote a whole-ass post to this, but the usual suspects are especially triggered by Harry and Meghan looking so loved up and happy in Canada. Soon after Meghan’s speech at the Invictus welcome reception on Friday, the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths fumed on-camera about Meghan calling Harry “my husband.” They’re literally mad that Meghan and Harry refer to each other as “my husband” and “my wife.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Didn’t William call kate,his wife . Derangers are desperate
Cue to the Wales calling each other “husband” and “wife” way more times than necessary for at least the next four weeks in three … two …
They are married….what the what.
Right?! And could it be that each are so proud of the person who chose to be their husband/wife? When I hear either say wife/husband, I always get the feeling that they say that because they can’t believe that they hit the jackpot! I hope this makes sense 😊
Yeah that clip is seriously deranged. She actually says it makes her mad.
It makes all of them mad because Harry married Meghan instead of what, finding them in their basements posting endlessly on tumblr about their desire to be his Future Duchess (FD)? Those people need to go outside and touch grass.
This woman needs to get a life.
Meghan s outfit is fabulous.
And she looks around 25
I agree! And I’m kinda loving the slightly messy hair, it speaks to me that she’s a busy woman who’s moving between events/meetings so doesn’t have time to fiddle with her hair.
I agree! She looks totally natural, gorgeous and very cute!😍
I want to move into her closet . She looked amazing and happy . So did Harry . They both look so good . Meghan husband and Harry wife are wonderful
She looks fantastic. I always feel like her formal looks are hit-or-miss (black ball gown in Jamaica and white gown at ESPYs, fantastic; red Carolina Herrera with wonky neckline, not so groovy), but her casual style is just amazing.
No lie, I was low-key distracted throughout Kendrick’s performance bc I kept thinking about how comfy and cool his jeans looked. I bet they were hella expensive but Kendrick always finds the coziest fits, like that red hoodie at his last concert. Anyways, loved Meghan’s sweater. Im guessing she’s used to dressing cute in the cold after having lived in Toronto. And yes plz, drag jealous bitter biddies like Charlotte Griffiths for showing themselves. Jealous jealous jealous, my god.
His jeans are CELINE. The hoodies go for $1100 so I’d guess the jeans are double.
Yeah I figured. Celine should be paying this man though bc he makes them look good.
My daughter and I both declared our love for his jeans as soon as we saw them, but I said the same thing, probably too much for my budget. But they looked flattering and comfy as hell.
I tried on men’s Celine jeans a few years ago and they are my GOAT. They would need hemming and cost about $600 but omg they were amazing. I am hoping to find some on the real deal or eBay.
So comfy! I covet.
I feel like bootcuts have been back for a while. I can’t remember the last time I wore skinny jeans, everything I wear is either relaxed/wide leg or bootcut.
I love that sweater. It just looks so cozy and chic.
And I swear she is aging backwards!
I agree. Baggy cuts have totally replaced skinny where I live for years now. I’m actually afraid that the skinnies are gonna come back in style
I hope the Sussexes had a Covid booster and the Flu vaccine, my goodness being so close to so many people, I would be having panic attacks.
Then there is stomach virus going around. Good luck to them, they’re having a great time with the competitors.
I was thinking that too. All those huge crowds in indoor spaces. I’d be masked and very nervous about covid if I were there.
Do not do not do not touch your face, don’t scratch your nose or rub your eyes, consciously get in the habit of keeping them away. Then sanitize as you leave a venue, wash well before eating etc. If you’re not masking this will help a great deal.
I did not realized how often I touched my face, before Covid 19, it was a hard habit to break.
Megyn Build a Face Kelly had a meltdown when Meghan said “my husband” during one of her podcasts a couple of years ago. It was so pathetic and hilarious & I loved seeing her choke on Meghan’s happiness. So seeing these fools cry about the same thing is hilarious. Keep crying those salty tears.
“The Duchess of Sussex is a California Girl, so she’s used to warm climates and dressing like a Californian.”
She’s also used to doing winter fashion, from all those years she lived/filmed in Toronto.
And that includes dressing up the much missed and fondly remembered Guy in his cute little doggie coats.
What I liked seeing here in the photo selection: H&M surrounding themselves with friends and allies — JJ Chalmers and Levi Nelson, the designer of the medals.
Plus sweaters are perfect for windy days at the beach. It isn’t always warm and sunny in Cali, no matter what the songs might say.
She also went to college at Northwestern, in Chicago – bet that first winter was quite a learning experience! (I’ve lived in WI and IL my whole life)
Same! It was great to see them with JJ.
She looks great!! What did they want her to call Harry? The man I’m legally married to? The Prince I live with and have children with? These people have big problems because she called Harry her husband. They need to seek help.
I love Meghan but I must admit, I find it annoying that she seems to exclusively refer to Harry as “my husband”, and never by his name. I get annoyed when anyone does this, not just her. When someone always says “my wife” or “my husband” – especially when we know who the other person is – it feels like a form of objectification, diminishing the other person to their role as your spouse, rather than a whole person with a complete identity and a name of their own.
Respectfully disagree. I introduce my wife as ‘my wife’ because I am proud that she is my wife, she does the same (we are a Mrs and Mrs). Not objectification or diminishing. Just maybe a little bit smug (but people in a truly loving relationship can’t help that!).
@Silver I love when people introduce their significant other as “my wife/husband” — I find that very respectful, in fact! (Not that Harry needs any introduction.) And you should be proud. Congratulations! That’s all good. It’s just when someone does it exclusively, again and again, that it starts getting on my nerves…can’t really pinpoint why. Maybe it’s just personal preference.
How about: MY Prince. That would set them off. lol
And this week, with the Invictus games, Meghan’s Prince will surely be a shining contrast to Their Prince.
Griffiths is so bitter, I guess she wants a deranger fan club.
I saw a screenshot of her writing about William and the woman he calls when he wants to let off some steam. I think it’s a woman who owns or manages clubs or something but still. Like worry about those people and not the fact that Meghan likes to say my husband. What a bitter nasty person.
I love seeing how in sync they are! Look at those matching strides!🥰🥰🥰
This witch is mad Meghan is a wife, a princess and mother of two successors to the British throne, not a discarded fling who is a mother of two out of wedlock kids.
Those hateful Nellie’s might as well get used to the Sussexes referencing each other as husband and wife. They have been doing this since their marriage. They appear to be very proud of each other and by owing their happy marriage, they are willing to share this with the world.Also, you can tell by how in synch they are they are besties too.
Omg, I have 2 of this exact sweater, chocolate brown and white!! I actually found this brand through Meghan, she has several of their sweaters. I just knew that Meghan and are secret besties!!
That sweater is very comfy looking and the colour is great.
One of the criticisms of Meghan by the haters is she makes “it” all about her by changing outfits throughout the day. So for those with more insight into big events, publicity, media etc why do you think she does that? If you are on her team what is the rationale?
The only thing I came up with is she wants to make each event unique / different for the athletes. So pictures with athletes at one event are different than pictures with athletes at another event.
Not to be funny, but it could as simple as she want to.
I think there’s a simple explanation for yesterday’s change of tops. Meghan attended a basketball game and a curling game. One was inside a gym and the other was at a rink- wool jacket for one and puffer for the other. She merely exchanged one jacket for another to suit the environment. Love her puffer.
Also, every time she changes outfits the cameras come out, thus highlighting each event and athletes. It’s about getting the games plenty of exposure.
Why wouldn’t a husband/wife refer to their spouse as their wife/husband? It seems my husband and I have been breaking all sorts of protocols too since we’ve been married. Lol
On a separate note, I like this casual outfit on Meghan. She looks great.
IKR? And do you and hubby ever – gasp – show affection in public?
@MIghtymolly I’m really ashamed to admit it but, yes, we have been known to show a bit of affection in public. Lol x
Two people in love. Absolutely shocking. 😉
I’m loving the fashion and Harry and Meghan being loved up in public.
I refer to Lord Digby as my husband, hubby, his nibs or himself and daddy when our boys were little. Are the RF expected to behave like it is Jane Austen era and Meg just refer to her husband just by his title and surname?
I refer to Mr. Jaded as “my husband” when I’m talking to people who don’t know him. I also use it jokingly when I ask him to do something…”Husband, would you kindly vacuum today?”
If she called him The Duke or The Prince maybe they’d all stroke out and be gone once and for all lol
She should start calling him ‘his royal highness”, and we could all laugh as they collectively expire!
God forbid a couple love each other and praise each other!
I hate the terms “wifey” and “hubby” but adore “my wife” and “my husband.”
They are running out of things to be upset about, so they’re pulling crap like this out of the ether.
They’re mad that Meghan and Harry are mad about each other — and made for each other. That’s it.
Also, that sweater is amazing.
Re: Bootcut pants. I’m a short person with short legs (hello long torso) and bootcut/flares/bells are such a nightmare for me. Pants are always too long, which throws off the proportions and altering them is impossible because you would need to take them up further up the leg, not just shorten the bottom hem. I was so happy when flares finally went out! I’m a cigarette/taper/straight/skinny pant forever lady.
Same. Every now and then(although v v rarely) I can find a bootcut that works for me but my go-to will always be the styles you just mentioned. But I like it on others who clearly have different proportions than me. To get it to work or fit right, I might have to spend a fair amount. Its kind of why I loved Kendrick’s jeans. He’s a short king but rocked them. So it can be done, For a price.
I really like the sweater and pants. They make her look taller. Not crazy about the jacket because it’s too boxy for my taste but the sweater is cute. Liking Meg’s casual laid back style, especially with really quality pieces.Trying to find a way to watch some of the events live. It looks like they’re enjoying the events and meeting everyone. Just loving the positive vibe from Canada.
Maybe Harry really likes it when he’s referred to by her as “my husband” – maybe it makes him feel claimed and loved by her and that’s why she does it. They obviously adore each other. People are so pathetic. They hate seeing anyone with a smidgeon of joy in their lives.
I love that the Invictus games get bigger and better each year, love that Harry and Meghan remind everyone that they are in love and married despite the derrangers’ best efforts, and that Meghan and Harry look great while cheering on these competitors Harry has kindly given this platform to.
Good for them, this is a great cause, and she looks flawlessly classy/casual. I looked up the jeans and think they are Veronica (not Victoria) Beard
I wish she had worn some more bright colors for the games. Winter is so dreary – a red sweater would have really popped.
On the other hand, Meghan probably doesn’t want to stand out a lot and pull focus from the event. She seems to stick to neutrals at Invictus. Just saw clips of participants talking about their great experiences.