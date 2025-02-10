Duchess Meghan wore a great La Ligne sweater & Veronica Beard jeans at Invictus

The Duchess of Sussex is a California Girl, so she’s used to warm climates and dressing like a Californian. But I’m mad because she does cold-weather fashion so well! She loves a trench coat, she loves a chunky knit, she loves some boots. Thankfully, Meghan is currently in Vancouver and Whistler for the first-ever Winter Invictus Games. Which means she’s brought out all of her coats and sweaters and boots. I love it.

These are photos of Prince Harry and Meghan at the Vancouver Convention Centre for Wheelchair Basketball on Sunday. They made multiple appearances at multiple events, and Meghan had some costume changes throughout the day. We’ve got a lot of great photos, so I’m splitting some of this up by outfit! In these pics, Meghan wore the Marin sweater from La Ligne, one of her go-to labels. In some photos, she paired it with a Doen blazer, which she removed quickly (probably because the sweater is so cute, it needed its own moment). She also wore Veronica Beard jeans and Stuart Weitzman boots. Between these Beard jeans and Kendrick Lamar’s flared denim at the Super Bowl, we are really bringing boot-cuts back, right? That makes me so happy!!! I’m so sick of skinny jeans everywhere, boot-cuts are so flattering.

I’m not going to devote a whole-ass post to this, but the usual suspects are especially triggered by Harry and Meghan looking so loved up and happy in Canada. Soon after Meghan’s speech at the Invictus welcome reception on Friday, the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths fumed on-camera about Meghan calling Harry “my husband.” They’re literally mad that Meghan and Harry refer to each other as “my husband” and “my wife.”

They’re mad that Meghan called Prince Harry , her husband 😂😭 . Imagine getting triggered that a married couple introduce each other as “ wife” or “husband ” .These are the most unloved people. They hate to see Prince Harry and Meghan love each other fully , unapologetically. pic.twitter.com/C7Z7KnzWqH — Claire (@claireXanda) February 9, 2025