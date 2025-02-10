Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was incredible & hilarious

People are really, really happy for the Philadelphia Eagles for not just winning the Super Bowl, but thoroughly dog-walking the Kansas City Chiefs. Lots of people were Eagles fans for one day, just for the SB. But the Eagles weren’t the only massive success story! Kendrick Lamar performed his much-anticipated Halftime Show and he killed it. It was so good! His artistry goes beyond lyricism – I was in awe of the staging, the way he used the dancers clad in red, white and blue, bringing in Samuel L. Jackson for to play “Uncle Sam” to facilitate the transitions. A lot of time and thought was put into this, and Kendrick said in his Apple Music interview last week that he had his pgLang team in New Orleans helping him and organizing everything. Here’s the performance, which included GNX, Squabble Up, Humble, DNA, Not Like Us, Euphoria, Man at the Garden, Peekaboo, Luther, All the Stars and TV Off. SZA did two songs with him and Mustard made an appearance.
The one thing is that Kendrick didn’t actually call Drake a PDFile – it wasn’t even the Fox censors blocking it for broadcast, Kendrick just didn’t say the word whatsoever. But you know what? He didn’t need to. The way the opening bars of “Not Like Us” were played a few times, like an anticipatory threat, was brilliant, as was “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” Plus, Kendrick definitely had the whole stadium singing along to “A MINNNNNORRR.” He was even wearing a lowercase “a” diamond necklace too. Just to rub it in. Then at the end of Kdot’s performance, the “Game Over” lights – *chef’s kiss*. I’m going to talk about Serena Williams in a stand-alone post!
Also: Kendrick’s smile when he got to say “SAY DRAKE” at the Super Bowl. Truly the best moment.
“SAY DRAKE 😃” pic.twitter.com/htdcofOH6i
— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) February 10, 2025
Kendrick Lamar wearing an a minor chain 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eHxkRAZYjw
— BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) February 10, 2025
Photos courtesy of Getty, social media, Apple Music/NFL YouTube.
That was amazing! I was dying by th he time he actually performed Not Like Us. And a whole stadium of fans know about this song and beef enough to sing along to A Minor. This is how one becomes a cultural icon.
I am an Eagles fan by association (my hubby and son are fans) so I thought the game was exciting as hell. The Chiefs are a great team so I don’t know what was happening last night, but the Eagles really dominated.
How can a man be so full of hate and such a cutie patootie 😂😂 I was very impressed by the dancers and choreography. You know when you get Beyonce or Lady Gaga, you are gonna get a huge, fully organized show. I didn’t expect this much from Kendrick. He really went all in. I wished that SZA’s part was a little longer though, but along with Uncle Sam, Serena, it was a great show. Him rapping that long live also shows how good a performer he is.
Also, obligatory, cute jeans, Kendrick 👏
He really is so cute. That mischievous smile and that picture of it is gold. Hilarious. It was so well-done. So much history. Bravo to him. And yes, the jeans!
This is the level of petty to which I will forever aspire.
Isn’t it? I know nothing about the world of rap but I am 100% on board with every new twist and turn in this ongoing story. Checking the headlines before I started work this morning the story I clicked on was about this!
You know, I don’t even think it’s petty. Sounds like Drake has been using people and allegedly engaging in actual pedo acts for years and Kendrick called it out. Good for him, these crimes should be exposed.
Loved watching the Eagles pants the Chiefs. It wasn’t even vaguely equal for the first half.
Kendrick was amazing. The staging, the song choice, the build up to Not Like Us. The grin when he says “Say Drake”, the game over message.
The crowd singing along to A Minor. As someone on twitter said, Drake is probably trying to work out how he can sue 79,000 people.
Such a great show. I really think he is a lyrical genius (and the Pulitzer Prize committee agrees) and I wish I had Cliff Notes so I didn’t miss any important references or symbolism. That he did the entire performance live without any backing tracks is amazing. And the smile and Game Over – Ha!
I need this kind of hate to keep me going for the next four years. He was fantastic. I saw a lot of the usual suspects complaining that he had no white dancers. Shaking my head.
No white dancers because it was a meritocracy like they say they want.
I was losing my mind for Kendrick!! What a great show!!! Game Over indeed.
My favorite part of this is MAGA losing its mind and calling the show DEI. Then, Trump left right after. Happy Black History month, everyone!
My favorite visual: when the dancers lined up to make the American flag. We get a birdseye view which is basically looking down on the foundation of America. The sight: the backs of the all Black dancers.
It showed that America was built on the backs of Black people.
Yes! This was a deep performance. The symbolism was off the charts. People are going to be studying what he did and the message it sent for years. The Drake stuff was perfectly petty and hilarious. I know he mad. Sza was great. Wish she’d sang more but All the Stars will always be my fave collaboration of theirs. Chadwick, we love you!
I can’t explain how that Eagles win and K-Dot’s performance warmed my heart. Seeing how Aubrey has been dragged from one corner of the country to the other had been a joy. And that A MINORRRRRR could be a hit against that trash deviant cosplay as a president. I love Kendrick, his creativity, brilliance and charisma.
Well done Kenny! 🙌🏾