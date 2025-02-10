Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was incredible & hilarious

People are really, really happy for the Philadelphia Eagles for not just winning the Super Bowl, but thoroughly dog-walking the Kansas City Chiefs. Lots of people were Eagles fans for one day, just for the SB. But the Eagles weren’t the only massive success story! Kendrick Lamar performed his much-anticipated Halftime Show and he killed it. It was so good! His artistry goes beyond lyricism – I was in awe of the staging, the way he used the dancers clad in red, white and blue, bringing in Samuel L. Jackson for to play “Uncle Sam” to facilitate the transitions. A lot of time and thought was put into this, and Kendrick said in his Apple Music interview last week that he had his pgLang team in New Orleans helping him and organizing everything. Here’s the performance, which included GNX, Squabble Up, Humble, DNA, Not Like Us, Euphoria, Man at the Garden, Peekaboo, Luther, All the Stars and TV Off. SZA did two songs with him and Mustard made an appearance.

The one thing is that Kendrick didn’t actually call Drake a PDFile – it wasn’t even the Fox censors blocking it for broadcast, Kendrick just didn’t say the word whatsoever. But you know what? He didn’t need to. The way the opening bars of “Not Like Us” were played a few times, like an anticipatory threat, was brilliant, as was “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” Plus, Kendrick definitely had the whole stadium singing along to “A MINNNNNORRR.” He was even wearing a lowercase “a” diamond necklace too. Just to rub it in. Then at the end of Kdot’s performance, the “Game Over” lights – *chef’s kiss*. I’m going to talk about Serena Williams in a stand-alone post!

Also: Kendrick’s smile when he got to say “SAY DRAKE” at the Super Bowl. Truly the best moment.

Kendrick Lamar wearing an a minor chain 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eHxkRAZYjw — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) February 10, 2025

