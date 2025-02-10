Telegraph: The British public no longer considers Prince Harry to be ‘royal’

This is embarrassing if this is the only thing they’ve got planned for the Invictus Games. The Telegraph dropped this brand new “poll” just as the games were starting: the British public no longer considers Prince Harry to be “royal” or a member of the Windsor clan. What an own-goal by the Windsors and by the British public who took the poll, honestly. At the same time as the Invictus Games – Prince Harry’s signature achievement and an event which sees him praised globally – they’re making a point to say that Harry is persona non grata to the Windsors and to the UK. Sure.
The Duke of Sussex is no longer considered “royal” by a majority of the public, a poll has found. The research by Ipsos found just 21 per cent of Britons think the Duke is more a member of the Royal family than a celebrity. By contrast, 40 per cent of respondents said the Duke was more of a celebrity and 20 per cent said he was both a royal and a celebrity. Out of a sample size of 1,091, 16 per cent said the Duke was neither a royal nor a celebrity, with the remainder saying they did not know.
It comes ahead of the latest iteration of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, the sports competition for wounded service members and veterans, which is taking place in Vancouver, Canada, this week.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Britain for North America in 2020 when they quit as working members of the Royal family. They have retained the dukedom but no longer use His and Her Royal Highness and the Duke no longer holds any military titles. The couple, who live in Montecito, California, have rarely visited Britain since they left and have only met with other members of the Royal family on rare occasions.
The Duke has returned for private visits and for his legal battle with the publisher of The Sun, which he settled last month. He is thought to have not seen his brother, the Prince of Wales, since the King’s coronation in May 2023, and before that when they met mourners together with their wives after the late Queen’s death in September 2022. Prince Harry is also believed to have not met the King since February last year, soon after his father was diagnosed with cancer.
The poll also found that almost three times as many members of the public viewed the Duke negatively than the Prince of Wales. Just 15 per cent had an unfavourable view of Prince William, compared to 43 per cent who were unfavourable towards Prince Harry. Over half of the respondents viewed Meghan unfavourably at 54 per cent, whereas just 12 per cent saw the Princess of Wales in the same way.
This reads like something being done specifically to placate Prince William, right? “Yes, sir, people think your brother is just a celebrity. Yes, sir, like Kim Kardashian. Sir, you are more popular than your brother, we promise, and Earthshot is so much bigger and keener than Invictus!” And the repetitive details about the last time Harry spoke to William and Charles… I guess they think it reflects badly on Harry, but it doesn’t. It makes Charles and William look cruel, childish, jealous and racist, that they cut off contact with Harry because he chose his wife over them.
I respect celebrities more than royals. To be a celebrity you have to have done something/achieved something to make you famous. To be a royal you just need to be born into a royal family or marry into one. Celebrities have to work for their fame!
So basically, 41% think Harry’s royalty, 40% don’t think he’s royalty and 20% don’t know who he is.
His father is the King, that makes him royal whether they like it or not, and he always will be. And he is the best of the lot.
You’re right and I’m wrong because the wording of the poll is sneaky. It’s whether those polled think Harry is more or less of a celebrity than a royal. 81% think he’s a royal, it’s just that some think he’s more of a celebrity than others do. It’s the 16% that don’t think he’s a royal at all.
Or 20% don’t want to answer a stupid question.
The wording is so wonky. Designed to make him look bad no matter what.
My god the number of people being polled is just a thousand people 🤣🤭.. and does it really matter what people think? The fact remains Harry is still a Prince of England and fifth in line for the throne. If, god forbid, something happened to the wales family it would be Prince Harry that would be crowned. It’s not decided by a ridiculous thousand person poll.
They are allowed to be racist, The King is exempt from the race relations acts. As for the rest, the Telegraph used to be considered a quality newspaper. Commonly known as the Torygraph.
So very low to make a fake poll and then say he is not considered a royal. They just don’t get how very bad and jealous (Peg) this looks for them. They disrespect their own veterans just because Harry does so much for them. What a unroyal thing to do. Shameful doesn’t even begin to describe what they have become.
What a slippery slope they are riding on. In order to placate the left behinds they have just implied that being royal is a matter of perception/popularity/opinion.
They are one step closer to not recognizing royalty as anything of substance.
This is an excellent point. It illustrates what a sham monarchy is.
Yes, they’re trying to overlook birth.
Well-said, a slippery slope.
“the British public no longer considers Prince Harry to be “royal” or a member of the Windsor clan.”
They have heard of the line of sucession? And of the Firm’s official site?
These Left-Behinds are such a salty island of know-nothings. Too bad so many of them are so uninformed and misogynoir, but they always tell on themselves.
Continuing to give thanks to the god of broken printers every single day, while being happy for the Sussexes that they are thriving and their projects are successful.
It’s a poll of a tiny handful of royal- obsessed people (since only those obsessed with royalty would seek out a poll about them).
Please don’t generalise an entire country based on one very tiny online poll.
The vast, vast majority of Brits don’t pay any attention to and simply never think about royals at all.
And? It still hasn’t stopped the press from covering Harry as a royal. In 2020 the British press told us that Harry and Meghan were irrelevant but they still report on them as if they’re Prince and Princess of Wales.
That’s OK. The REST of world, does. I literally saw a video of a man at Invictus this weekend asking Harry, “Are you really a prince?” and Harry say, “I am.” The man’s mind was BLOWN. LOL.
I consider Harry to be a decent man and a credit to his mother, Diana. He and his wife have endured years of a ferocious campaign of denigration by the RF and BM designed to reduce both their reputations to rubble. It is obscene BS and to think his own father and brother have authorised constant attacks on both Harry, Meghan and two children putting them at grave risk have sickened me.
So.. when the next Invictus game happen in the UK what will the stories be?
Will the press rip their own athletes ?
Such a bad choice for the Windsors to disinherit their brightest stars
The house of Windsor needs to figure out why 15% find William unpopular and 12% think the same about Kate, the future king and queen.
At the end of the day, Harry chose happiness with his family, ie his wife and kids, over royal status and this is what upsets the establishment most. Good for Harry. He’s very happily living his life in a country that doesn’t even have royalty and titles, a peerage system, and ingrained hierarchy, and the Brits just can’t get over the fact that he put aside being at the top of that system for his own personal joy. It really amazes me that so many of them think he should choose to be miserable at the top of their hierarchy than happy totally apart from it. The joke’s on them. Harry is winning every day.
That’s really what it boils down to isn’t it? Just such a deep culturally ingrained belief in the hierarchy that they can’t understand why Harry wouldn’t put up with anything to be at the top of it, and why Meghan wouldn’t put up with anything to get the privileges by association.
And I think that’s obviously true for the royalists, but for a lot of the non royalists/republicans too. It’s very difficult to break yourself out of the way you’ve been socialized and I think a lot of the casual dislike even from people who supposedly don’t support royals comes from people being uncomfortable with them being outside their ” roles”.
Yes.
And this:
” … that they cut off contact with Harry because he chose his wife over them.”
Isn’t quite right
Harry *would have * been fine keeping contact with his wife and his FOO
But his father and brother would not stand for that
Charles and Bill insisted Harty to cling to them, submit to them and allow them to destroy his wife and children. *They* forced the either/or choice. He just chose wisely: his wife, his children and left the racist, misogynist haters in the dust. And they/the RR continually spin things as though
“HE didn’t quit, we rejected HIM”
when it seems the truth is the opposite – Harry Noped on out of there
So the British thinks William, the slum lord, who lets his tenants live in mold infested housing is better than Harry? Okay.
I hope the telegraph will follow the results of this poll and decided now that since the public no longer considers him royal, they should stop covering him as such. Looking forward to it!
The Telegraph appears to have forgotten that the brothers both attended their maternal uncle’s funeral last year (summer, I think).
Harry attended. It was pretty clear from kp’s scrambled lies a few days later that bill didn’t attend.
QE2 disregarded polls of the public on royalty because the fact that you are royal is exactly because by definition commomers have no role in determining it.
Who takes these polls. Harry and Meghan. Are royals
It’s a tiny number of people who actively sought out an online poll about royals. Says nothing about Britain or what British people think.
There’s no way of telling if the people who took the poll are even actually British or not.
As long as monarchy exists in the UK, then Harry is royal. Harry only stops being royal if they abolish the entire thing.
All of this. The monarchy continues bc apparently that family has special blood lines. They’ve got that magic special blood🙄. So yeah, as long as it exists and is supported by tax-payers, Harry is royal. Regardless of what this poll shows. The idea that this poll exists to placate William and further propaganda for the monarchy is a good interpretation. I get the feeling that a lot of Brits are over the BM’s obsessive hate over the Sussexes.
So they’ve written that Harry has not seen William since the coronation yet there was (unconfirmed) story after story about William being at their uncles funeral last summer once it was confirmed Harry had attended??? At the time I didn’t believe he’d bothered to go especially as he couldn’t be arsed going to his own godfathers service that was walking distance from his house!
“He is thought to have not seen his brother, the Prince of Wales, since the King’s coronation in May 2023, and before that when they met mourners together with their wives after the late Queen’s death in September 2022.”
BWAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA
I guess the telegraph forgot that the collective british shitmedia has been sticking with the lie that H and Bully were both at the memorial service of their maternal aunt’s husband back in August!
O what a tangled web……….
That is a pity since he is still fifth in line for the throne and first in line to be regent.
What is WITH these clueless clowns? Prince Harry is the son of a Monarch, he’s a Prince, he has his Sussex title, AND they still have the HRH—they’ve just agreed not to use them. Also, he does more charitable work that many in the Royal family that we can name. 🤬
Is this the best they have? Prince Harry no longer considered Royal. I kinda think he does not mind. His lineage is as solid as a rock. Move on tabloids, this young man sure has.
So the Telegraph and the British people want to choose what royal is? Congratulations, you are on your way to a republic. I mean, why only go it half way?
So?
May I suggest that the royal institution is so loathed and despised right now that it would crumble within minutes without Harry’s Diana type of charisma?
The only thing that still holds the monarchy together is ironically Harry and Meghan: remove these 2 from the firm’s equation and suddenly the focus would turn to the unmotivated intermittent workers and money-grubbing firm seniors: neither William nor Kate are truly loved for themselves but in opposition to Sussexes.
The gutter media can pit Harry against the royals all they want, the fact remains that Charles is the only one to have grasped that Harry is more useful to him as an asset than an object of hate. Why do you think Charles was so adamant on having Harry present at the coronation?
The minute Harry is demoted, parliament will start questioning the firm’s allotments and the Not-my-King activists will demand a constitutional change.
Hahaha, that’s not how that works. As long as the royal family exists, he is a royal by birth. And if the British people who actually pay for the worthless royals left in the UK, don’t see him as a royal, then those who think that aren’t smart enough to understand how they are condemning the one who actually works and not the ones their economy suffers from.