The Beckhams went to dinner at Highgrove with King Charles & Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla have planned a trip to Italy this year. They will travel to Rome and Vatican City in April. They’re making some kind of special pilgrimage to the Vatican for the Catholic Jubilee Year, and according to CNN, “pilgrims are encouraged to pass through one of the “Holy Doors” located in Rome’s four major basilicas, while Pope Francis has called for this jubilee to be centered on ‘hope.’” This Italian trip has been in the works for a while, only it was originally supposed to happen last year, and Prince William and Kate were supposed to go. Charles and Camilla yanked it from them and everyone is being told that Kate will not travel for a while (unless it’s a vacation, apparently). Charles and Camilla will also be in Italy for their 20th wedding anniversary. I hope Pope Francis calls them sinners and homewreckers.
In any case, Charles and Camilla are extremely jazzed about their big trip to Italy & the Vatican. So much so that they organized a “taste of Italy” dinner at Highgrove on Friday night. Special guests included Stanley Tucci (he “inspired” the menu) and his wife Felicity, Donatella Versace, Helen Mirren and… David and Victoria Beckham. First of all, noted Italians David Beckham and Helen Mirren?? Mirren’s ancestry is Russian. I thought David’s ancestry was working-class English bloke, but then I googled it and it turns out that he’s partly Jewish? I truly had no idea. Mazel tov!
Anyway, David Beckham is still desperately trying to get that knighthood. Victoria is playing along like a dutiful wife, but my gut is saying that she’s not into all of this, and by “this,” I mean eating Italian food. All of this reads like Charles and Camilla simply wanting to have a dinner party and they’re trying to make it into a work event. I hope we get some more stories about how David Beckham should take over Prince Harry’s royal duties now.
PS… Charles was doing all of this to hype his Rome trip… meanwhile, he still hasn’t offered any support or best wishes to British Invictus veterans.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Helen Mirren, Queen Camilla
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Helen Mirren, Queen Camilla
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: King Charles III, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: King Charles III, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: King Charles III, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
These two are the definition of try-hard. And I wish he would lose the unnaturally dark facial hair. His hair color over all is so over done. He should go to who ever Tom Cruise sees to get rid of the greys.
All Posh did throughout her meeting with Charles was to nod thoughtfully at everything he said…or maybe it was because she clearly can’t move her face? She doesn’t need that much Botox, she should lay off. And stand up straight for the love of God!
But the best part of this entire soiree was the video on the Daily Mail which quite clearly shows Camilla with a YOOGE glass of red wine, which she quickly hands to a kilted aide to put on his tray for safekeeping the second she saw the cameras, before she walked outside…Hilarious
Lol at becks taking over Harry’s duties.
I’m pretty sure David Beckham would rather work for money.
Beckham is working the room so to speak to try to get that knighthood.
If Beckham wants his knighthood give it to him. My only quibble is that he’s not far from a Las Vegas magician. I would love for him to go easy on fillers and hair color. He has a lot of famous LA and Miami friends. I wish is work was more subtle.
I wonder if anyone asked Victoria where she was REALLY from.
Hopefully, Pope Francis can tell Charles to make peace with his second son, daughter in law and their two children. And give them security and a place to stay.
I like VB’s dress. Very stylish.