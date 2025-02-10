Mail: The Sussexes are finalizing plans to do a ‘royal tour’ in Ghana this year

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on a “tour” to Nigeria. The British media and the Windsors had a weeks-long meltdown about it and it was funny as hell. It was also funny because it wasn’t a royal tour at all, it was something altogether better. Nigeria used the Sussexes in multiple ways – they promoted their country’s Invictus team, they promoted and highlighted their Ministry of Defense’s veterans programs, and they did a genuine and beautiful cultural showcase for Nigeria. The Ministry of Defense organized the trip, gave the Sussexes security, and Harry and Meghan enjoyed themselves completely. They even made Meghan a Nigerian princess in her own right. We knew, at the time, that Nigeria was actually showing other countries the way to convince the Sussexes to visit their country. Colombia quickly followed suit, using Nigeria’s game plan. Next up? Ghana!!
Following the success of their ‘quasi-royal tour’ to Nigeria last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be busy finalising an itinerary for their next trip to the continent. And senior sources in Ghana say they are hopeful their nation will be next on the list.
The West African country, a member of the Commonwealth, is the frontrunner among a string of nations in that part of the continent who have invited the couple to experience their culture, according to insiders.
The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Harry and Meghan are on a quest to become ‘huge stars in Africa’ – and another tour is central to their strategy.
A source told this newspaper: ‘There is certainly excitement and anticipation for a visit. Ghana has extended an invite for this year. Whenever they are ready, the red carpet will be rolled out for them. A selection of incredible villas with top security would be set aside for them.’
But The Mail on Sunday can also reveal a working member of the Royal Family is confirmed to be going to the country this year – though insiders say it is not thought to be the King or Prince William.
Once known as the Gold Coast, it gained political independence in 1957 and became a republic three years later. The late Queen famously visited in 1961. She went again in 1999. King Charles has also visited twice, in 1977 and 2018.
The Sussexes stepped back from official duties in 2020 but continue to enjoy foreign trips with all the hallmarks of official royal tours. Critics have accused them of embarking on ‘non-royal tours’ to reinforce their royal status and ensure they stay relevant. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward said: ‘These non-royal tours help their book deals, their Netflix deals… any deal they have on the go back in California.’
Should a visit go ahead, the couple would be afforded a royal welcome with top dignitaries, politicians and Ghanaian celebrities. A spokesman for the Sussexes said: ‘Plans are yet to be confirmed for 2025, but we wouldn’t usually confirm destinations until ten days before due to security.’
This is just sad: “But The Mail on Sunday can also reveal a working member of the Royal Family is confirmed to be going to the country this year – though insiders say it is not thought to be the King or Prince William.” They’re going to send poor Sophie or Edward to Ghana to “compete” with the Sussexes. Anyway, I hope they go to Ghana and I hope the trip is organized around Invictus and Ghanaian culture. I learned so much about Nigeria last year, more than I would have learned if one of the left-behind Windsors had done a “real” royal tour.
Speaking of the Sussexes’ amazing tour of Nigeria last year, some of the Nigerian Invictus veterans presented Prince Harry with some gifts – Team Nigeria jerseys for Archie and Lili. Love it.
Proud to present the Team Nigeria kit to the Sussex family! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/QaSX2ZEOql
— Derrick Cobbinah🇬🇭🇯🇲 (@DerrickCobbinah) February 9, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Awww, what cute jerseys! I can’t wait to see where the Sussexes go next, I’d love to see them in Asia…I know South Korea is going through things right now but since they bid for Inviticus I’d love to see them there. Maybe amongst islands in Polynesia, to highlight climate change and its effects on island nations? And more trips to Central and South America, yes please!
Also, just a side note: one of the things I love about Harry and Meghan in their appearances is you can see in their photos that their smiles reach their eyes. It’s not “dead eyes and fake smiles” like other royals, it’s completely genuine, crinkled faces and all. Such a joy to see!
These are all such amazing ideas!!! Chef Andres might help highlight climate change with them in Polynesia because climate change is tied directly to food. South Korea is amazing and their media -dramas, social media – is doing so much to combat bullying and esp cyber bullying and cyber crimes. They would all be so great
Cue the pillow throwing while screaming “Africa is mine, Harold!” In 3…2…1…
Last time Kate and He Who Must Be Obeyed did a tour together was in 2022 and it was a veritable disaster. I shall be intrigued to see if and where they choose to tour together next?
Man idk? They don’t seem to want to tour at all. I don’t think it would bring them joy so they’re trying to just…not?
@Jais I suspect the Fail are trying to put a burr under the saddle of W and K to get them doing tours again. Fail want to boast about them being the bestest ever, the most popular draw on the planet, invited everywhere (once!)
In th pictures where Meghan is wearing the white coat, behind them are members of the First Nations. The same Hereditary Chiefs who have never agreed to meet with any of the royals. They have supported the Invictus Games from the beginning and gave their blessing to hold them in First Nations territory. They have never acknowledged the royals so this is a huge honour.
That is wonderful! Thanks for telling us @Joanne, I had no idea, I didn’t see much reporting on it. A++
That is so cool.
This is amazing! Thanks, Joanne, I would never have known from any reporting.
Omg. The way I GASPED. I didn’t see those pics at first. Omg. What an HONOR. I have goosebumps just thinking about it. And the First Nations chief behind Meghan while she is cheering looks so delighted in her enthusiasm.
The Sussexes truly build bridges – based on respect, kindness, acknowledgement of the truth of history, and compassion- where ever they go.
I can’t get over it. First Nation chiefs. Omg. Oh wow. I just had a thought. I wonder if Meghan will be able in someway to highlight or draw attention to the many many missing First Nations girls and women. It’s something that needs to be front and center. A Netflix doc from her on the specific crises faced by these women would be incredible. Maybe Angelina Jolie would want to lend her voice? I’m sorry! I’m just so shook up that they were there. Amazing.
What an amazing suggestion!! I live on Vancouver Island and it is a common thing to see red dresses hanging on trees and other structures. The red dresses symbolize the missing women and girls from the First Nations.
When Prince Harry and Meghan did the one year out visit to Vancouver last year, there was several articles and news reports while they were visiting the First Nations Chiefs on traditional land. They were invited and welcomed into the Long Houses for a reception to welcome the Invictus Games. It is a huge honour to be invited like that. The Hereditary Chiefs have always refused to meet with the left over royals.
Perhaps if enough of us message the Archewell Foundation and suggest they highlight the missing women, someone there would notice. That’s a truly inspired suggestion.
I live on Vancouver Island as well and would love to see them somehow publicly highlighting and supporting Indigenous survivors of the residential school system, what was done to them in the name of religion was heinous, and not just in BC.
That’s amazing!! I watched the First Nation’s welcome video on the IG site – it was beautiful. Such an honor for Harry and his accomplishments.
Is the MoS resorting to asking other publications to get a response from Harry and Meghan’s team or are they just using what was said when they visited Nigeria last year? The first line of the piece gives it away that the MoS doesn’t know if Harry and Meghan will be visiting Ghana.
I’ll say one thing for Charles; he got his dull ass on a plane and travelled a lot representing his mother. He even postponed his wedding to attend the Pope’s funeral. And though he is not a charming person, organisations probably appreciated the effort he made. He had loads of interests and hobbies he promoted. He made a lot of connections in the political and business worlds.
I wonder if William realises that he hasn’t manage to network anything at all like his father has? Just with celebrities campaigning for a knighthood like David Beckham?
He wants a slimmed down Royal family but to what end? William should be working. He quit helicopter search and rescue when he became a father. The current Dutch King worked as a pilot for KLM. He doesn’t display seriousness and activity like his father, and he doesn’t bring glamour and work like his mother.
@Yellowy too true and quite sad that Will believes that it is enough just to grow a beard to look like a competent heir! LOL!
@yellowy, it all boils down to one thing; a poor work ethic due to laziness. As you say, Charles worked hard and networked, so William had a good role model. He was just born lazy and there is no cure.
There’s laziness, but also Elizabeth demanded work be done. It doesn’t seem like Charles has ever seriously pushed William, has he?
Both Nigeria and Colombia seemed so happy to host the Sussexes and the Sussexes seemed so happy to be there. Let’s go, Ghana! A beautiful country.
I can’t with this “the Fail can reveal”. It’s quite simply an excuse for more badmouthing.
As if any *source* from Team Sussex/Archewell would talk to them or any other of the British trash gutter rags. Especially unnamed sources.
“Harry and Meghan are on a quest to become ‘huge stars in Africa’”
They have heard of Sentebale? African Parks? Re:wild?
Apparently not.
The way the Sussexes move in the world, it seems they couldn’t care less about “becoming stars”, as ling as their projects and charities are successful and effective.
“They even made Meghan a Nigerian princess in her own right…”
So can Celebitchy start referring to Meghan as PRINCESS Meghan now?
As soon as Mumbles became the PoW everyone started calling her Princess K8.
Let’s give African royal titles the same gravitas as European. It would be great to start this month since it’s Black History Month. She is now a Nigerian Princess in her own right. Let’s recognize it.🙄
I could not agree more. Meghan is a princess. Not of heredity but under the authority of FOUR kings who saw her and said – welcome home daughter.
Her title – freely given – has more weight than all the European inherited titles.
To not use it in every single reference to her smacks of racism. Not just here but in all media. Kate is the PoW because she married the zygote that was born first. She has done nothing to earn that title. It’s given to her because of her marriage.
But then – I also worry and wonder if its use would somehow put more of a target on her back. I do hope that she’s introduced by her Nigerian title at the games. She does so much that brings honor and joy to her fathers and the land of her ancestors. The acknowledgement of the title is important for Nigeria and for Meghan.
Until the Sussexes or Archewell confirm this trip actually happening, sounds like speculation. They don’t have any charitable interests there, and the only other country that expressed real interest in Invictus was Kenya. There is something off putting about the tone of the article, especially the line about them wanting to be “ huge stars in Africa “. Why would they say that? It reeks of condescension and colonialism, as if their trips to one or two specific countries for a specific purpose is all about Africa, especially when they have actual ties and work in other African countries. That sounds off-putting. When the Sussexes were in Germany and Holland, did the Fail say it was because they want to be stars in Europe? Low key racism and can’t convince me otherwise. This doesn’t seem based on anything other than setting up a competition with this so -called royal or making it into a “failure “ if they don’t actually go there. W chalk this up to a things that could possibly happen but may not.
A British media that lives off the monarchy sees the world through the monarchy’s eyes – condescending and colonial.
Harry has worked with numerous organizations in Africa since he was a teenager — from Rhino Botswana Conservation to African Parks, Sentebale and land mine eradication, and numerous youth initiatives, while Meghan concentrates on women and children’s health and education programs. They’re not doing this to become “huge stars” in Africa, they’re doing it all the time, behind the scenes, and the travel is just one aspect of their work that highlights their passion to help. The FoS can go pound sand. This is their life, not just some useless, performative photo ops once in a while like W&K do.
Looking forward to seeing these two wonderful human beings on an official visit to Ghana. Not only is the invite a full, unmitigated acknowledgment of Harry and Meghan’s status and star power, but a pledge of mutual respect: Ghana knows that neither their officials nor their people will be looked down on.
No condescending fence or barb wires, no touring and towering above people from a 1950s colonial jeep: Meghan will shake every hand and hug every soul coming her way. Only natural-born princesses like Meghan and Diana instinctively know all humans are born equal.
I highly doubt the British media knows where they are going before they even announce it themselves. Way too much of a security risk.
Another self own by idiot ratchets. The only reason the Sussex tours are being called royal tours is that the rota ratchets are calling them royal!!
How disgusting to talk about “gold coast”, as in, remember the colonies? You know these people talk about “natives”, and I wouldn’t at all be surprised if some palace flunkie talked about “natives” to Meghan’s face during her short stint in that hellhole. They are terrified of her writing a book someday.
I’d like to see the sad Ford Fiestas go to Ghana to “compete” with the Sussexes. Which tour would the ratchets cover in that case? The “non-royal” one of course, because it’s so important to give coverage to “unimportant” people.
I hope they plan a trip at the same time Chuckle goes to Italy with his side piece! That would be epic!
“The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Harry and Meghan are on a quest to become ‘huge stars in Africa’ – and another tour is central to their strategy.”
This framing by the Fail is so gross. H&M go to other countries to highlight serious causes and concerns.
Just because the left-behind royals have no interests beyond their own doesn’t mean the same is true for H&M.