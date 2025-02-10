Mail: The Sussexes are finalizing plans to do a ‘royal tour’ in Ghana this year

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on a “tour” to Nigeria. The British media and the Windsors had a weeks-long meltdown about it and it was funny as hell. It was also funny because it wasn’t a royal tour at all, it was something altogether better. Nigeria used the Sussexes in multiple ways – they promoted their country’s Invictus team, they promoted and highlighted their Ministry of Defense’s veterans programs, and they did a genuine and beautiful cultural showcase for Nigeria. The Ministry of Defense organized the trip, gave the Sussexes security, and Harry and Meghan enjoyed themselves completely. They even made Meghan a Nigerian princess in her own right. We knew, at the time, that Nigeria was actually showing other countries the way to convince the Sussexes to visit their country. Colombia quickly followed suit, using Nigeria’s game plan. Next up? Ghana!!

Following the success of their ‘quasi-royal tour’ to Nigeria last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be busy finalising an itinerary for their next trip to the continent. And senior sources in Ghana say they are hopeful their nation will be next on the list.

The West African country, a member of the Commonwealth, is the frontrunner among a string of nations in that part of the continent who have invited the couple to experience their culture, according to insiders.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Harry and Meghan are on a quest to become ‘huge stars in Africa’ – and another tour is central to their strategy.

A source told this newspaper: ‘There is certainly excitement and anticipation for a visit. Ghana has extended an invite for this year. Whenever they are ready, the red carpet will be rolled out for them. A selection of incredible villas with top security would be set aside for them.’

But The Mail on Sunday can also reveal a working member of the Royal Family is confirmed to be going to the country this year – though insiders say it is not thought to be the King or Prince William.

Once known as the Gold Coast, it gained political independence in 1957 and became a republic three years later. The late Queen famously visited in 1961. She went again in 1999. King Charles has also visited twice, in 1977 and 2018.

The Sussexes stepped back from official duties in 2020 but continue to enjoy foreign trips with all the hallmarks of official royal tours. Critics have accused them of embarking on ‘non-royal tours’ to reinforce their royal status and ensure they stay relevant. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward said: ‘These non-royal tours help their book deals, their Netflix deals… any deal they have on the go back in California.’

Should a visit go ahead, the couple would be afforded a royal welcome with top dignitaries, politicians and Ghanaian celebrities. A spokesman for the Sussexes said: ‘Plans are yet to be confirmed for 2025, but we wouldn’t usually confirm destinations until ten days before due to security.’