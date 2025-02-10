What was going on with Travis Kelce’s hair & will he retire from football now?

There was a shocking amount of schadenfreude going around the Super Bowl. People were really paying attention to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes both saying that it would be “awesome” and “a great honor” to play in front of Donald Trump. It was a real “the North Remembers” moment – that was continuously brought up last night, that the Chiefs are playing footsie with Nazis. Add to all of that, Travis has a brand new hairstyle and everyone had jokes about how he was wearing a toupee or he went to Turkey for a hair transplant. I don’t think it was a toupee or plugs – I think he just dyed his hair? He was applying Just For Men to his beard when he should have been practicing. Anyway, after the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was asked about Travis and whether Trav will play one more year.
Patrick Mahomes isn’t sure if Travis Kelce will return to the Chiefs next season. Following a disappointing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, Mahomes, 29, was asked if he has spoken to Kelce, 35, about whether he will retire from football or return to play another season in the NFL.
Speaking to reporters after the 40-22 loss, Mahomes said he’s going to “let Travis make that decision on his own” after he deserves some well-deserved rest following a long season.
“He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL,” Mahomes said of the superstar tight end. “And he’s been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch.”
The quarterback continued, “And he knows he still has a lot of football left in him,” citing that fans “can see it” because Kelce “always makes plays in the biggest moments.”
But whether or not Kelce returns to the NFL will depend on “if he wants to put in that grind” again to dedicate the time and energy it takes to play pro football, Mahomes explained.
If Kelce were to hang up his cleats, Mahomes said his friend and teammate is already a lock to be a “gold jacket guy” and a “first ballot Hall of Famer” with his three Super Bowl wins. “But I know he still has a love for the game,” Mahomes continued, “and he’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own.”
Kelce and Mahomes looked defeated at several moments during the game as the Eagles continued to score, pushing their lead to double digits.
I don’t have any feeling about this either way – I know Kelce is under contract for another year, but if he wants to go, he’ll go and the Chiefs will just have to deal with it. I think Mahomes is correct in this case, that Kelce won’t make a decision right now, right after the loss. He’ll think about it for a few months and talk it over with his family. And maybe Taylor Swift as well. It’s also true that Kelce is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has, what? Three rings.
His resemblance to his brother is even more stark now.
I saw all these Turkish plugs jokes everywhere*.
I really don’t get this new color, especially now, before the break — when everyone would comment on it. And it’s too dark.
*I also saw so many people saying they are on breakup countdown. I have no opinion either way.
Yeah, I think he’d gonna retire to become a full-time celebrity and boozehound.
He’s leaning more into his white boy look and away from the low tight cut fade he’d been rocking for years. He looked miserable and his skills are quite diminished. And that’s no knock, just what my eyes saw last night. He will certainly get that golden jacket and stroll in as a first ballot into the Hall of Famer.
I am just really happy for the Eagles win!!!
I like his hair! I liked the fade too, but he has a nice head of hair so why not enjoy it? I am still side-eyeing him for the “honor” nonsense about Trump. I hope he’s eating his words after seeing how classless the MAGAts were towards his girlfriend though!
It was clearly the press comment they were told to say by the chiefs but he is being misquoted. He didn’t say it would be an honor to play for trump he said any president. Now should he have imo just had more balls and been like it’s I’m here to play a good game for all the people and I don’t care what their job is! Yes. But he seem to be a company guy and will do what is told. Though not a great look not as bad as the misquotes make it.
I prefer the short hair but his long hair doesn’t look bad. I agree with you. I don’t know much about football but it didn’t look like he had a good game last night so he might be ready to move on to other things- he has his podcast, acting and hosting. He has a lot of opportunities maybe he’s ready to move on.
Maybe it’s for an acting role?? God they were an absolute disaster last night. I kinda feel bad for them-definitely for the fans. They’re still a great team packed with talent.
Maybe it’s about superstition? Athletes can be very superstitious, especially when it comes down to the finals. The Red Sox didn’t shave for the whole season before they won the pennant in 2013.
Honestly, if he has any brain cells left, he will retire NOW. CTE is real.
And the hair is not just darker. There’s more of it.
If he had won last night, he’d be retiring on a high note. Now I think he plays one more year.
I think he will honor his contract but if they try to trade him. Would he have a choice to pull the retirement plug? I don’t understand sportsball much.
Personally, I think he got bit by the acting bug. And would retire to pursue that and follow Taylor around on future tours. Unless she gets bored of him and dumps him for the next hot rockstar boy. Plus, the avalanche of brand deals and the New Heights podcast with Jason. Travis will be simply fine either way.
I felt bad for Travis last night he was on the edge of making history. And took a giant L. All I saw was a man defeated.
I don’t want to say I called it. But I did say in another post. That Taylor flopping at the Grammies could be an omen that The Chiefs were going to lose. So, I called it!
Go Birds!!
If you think about it – preseason, the season, post season, the Super Bowl – that’s a grueling pace for any player and especially so for a player who is as essential as Kelce. Add Taylor Swift to the equation and Holy Moley. Plus, 35 is not a spring chicken for a tight end. My inclination would be to find a Buddhist monastery somewhere to decompress in silence.
He is 35, Jason retired at 37….I think he’ll retire after his contract ends. He is Hall of Famer already, he broke Jerry Rice’s record last night. He cannot play forever but I see at least one more season in him. He can easily become commentator and they already have a successful podcast for sports. Branding wise, I see him play another season.
I think he honors his contract. But he will not win another Superbowl.
I like Travis Kelce mostly because he’s Jason Kelce’s brother, but he looked cooked last night. And I hope he retires for the sake of his brain.
As a diehard Eagles fan, I relished Mahomes’ pouting face last night — he looked like he wanted to cry and it was glorious, because the Eagles thoroughly kicked his ass.
Birds forever!
He looks like a Hemsworth brother now and I mean that as a big compliment.
I think the hair looks good. But v different. Just feels like out of nowhere different but I’m not saying that as he went to Turkey. It just felt like okay that feels like more hair now?
Travis Kelce is an overall unattractive man. He looks like and acts like every stereotypical meathead high school jock who never grew up. This hairstyle and the beard together are the best he’s ever looked and even still when looking at him head on it’s a no from me. His eyes are too close together and too small for his face. Coupled with his obnoxious behavior over the past year as well as the Trump stuff, I’m just over him always being on my internets.
What, you don’t like him grabbing microphones from people and screaming Viva Las Vegas into them? LOL, I am ready to not see or hear about this guy for a good long time.
I’ve seen articles before the Super Bowl that there’s speculation the chiefs would need to get him off the roster for salary cap? Money? Reasons. Something to do with money, they underpaid him when he was great, finally paid him the going rate this past year and now he’s not bringing the stats.
I can’t believe he changed his hair before this big of a game, that’s just ignoring luck. And when I saw him and Taylor papped eating dinner out, I thought it was bad luck (not because she’s bad luck, but because last year the whole team was locked down right before the Super Bowl, no one going out). He looked down before the game even, to me.
And I realize I sound superstitious, I’m more like a little stitious, but most athletes are very superstitious. And if they aren’t replicating the little things to give luck, makes me think they’re checked out for some reason. I think he’s going to retire. Jason is having so much fun retired, Travis likes the acting/show biz things, and if the chiefs org is putting out there that he’s a salary cap problem, it would save face to retire.
Athletes are notoriously superstitious. I’ve never seen an athlete go out socially before the game and not have it bite him in the ass. Travis’ attention is divided between Taylor, podcasts, acting gigs, branding and football. This year he looked and played his age. Have no idea what the future holds for him.
Is it just me, or does he have the look of someone Tay is gonna dump sooner than later? She can’t be pleased about his “great honor” comments. Bet she’s checked out.
That man had a hair transplant and is dying his hair and beard.
Yep. That’s a whole lotta hair.
I guess I wasn’t paying attention but he grew out his hair after last year’s Superbowl. He’s an attractive guy, he looks good with the short and long hair. As for retiring, his brother retired at 37 and from other comments looks like he’s got one more year left of his contract. He seems like a man of his word so my guess is he will play one more year and then retire. I hope he doesn’t do the whole play one more year and then trade to another team for two years like Tom Brady did. Go out on a high note with the team you played with your entire career! He’s won 3 Superbowls which is nothing to sneeze at. And he definitely has a future in entertainment, whether it’s hosting, acting, or podcasting. He has a lot of charisma and a very outgoing personality and unlike Tom Brady who is boring as a doorknob, he doesn’t make football his entire personality.
🤣 😂🤣😂🤣😭 He was applying Just For Men to his beard when he should have been practicing. 🤣 😂🤣😂🤣😭