Serena Williams c-walked during Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime performance

I saw that Serena Williams was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl hours before the game, but I thought she was just there to watch the game and watch Kendrick Lamar. A lot of famous women came out for Kendrick specifically, and I thought Serena would just be seated in the stands and enjoying the game. But no – Serena was part of Kendrick’s Halftime performance. She popped up on the Halftime set just as Kendrick performed “Not Like Us,” which mentioned her by name. Kendrick only performed part of the song, but Serena’s presence just reminded everyone of the unperformed lyrics: “F–ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’/Then get his face tatted like a bitch apologizin’/I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither/From Alondra down to Central, n–a better not speak on Serena.”
Kendrick’s “better not speak on Serena” was actually referencing a long history between Drake and Serena. Drake and Serena used to date or fool around or be friendly more than a decade ago. Drake used to write love songs about Serena… and then she moved on to Alexis Ohanian. Then Drake referred to Alexis (Serena’s husband and father of her children) as a “groupie.” That’s why Serena has been all-in on “Not Like Us.” She made multiple references to it at last year’s ESPYs, which she hosted. Then she turned up within Kendrick’s Halftime performance… and she crip-walked. It was amazing. She hasn’t c-walked in public since the ESPYs and since she won gold at the London Olympics. Maria Sharapova was crying in her chair and Serena c-walked on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.
Serena Williams had to pop off with Kendrick during "Not Like Us"
Compton's finest 😤 pic.twitter.com/9OIvVcmNnR
— espnW (@espnW) February 10, 2025
From Compton to NOLA. @SerenaWilliams @KendrickLamar #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/mnzuP7fJ1N
— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
we’ve seen Serena do this before 😉 https://t.co/GTruqycgXz pic.twitter.com/1Tq7zzcSVf
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) February 10, 2025
Photos courtesy of Serena’s IG and Getty.
Kendrick’s show, including Serena showing up, was a halftime show for the ages.
It was so funny to read all those butthurt tweets that didn’t get the Serena/Drake history, especially the incident(s) you mentioned, Kaiser, Drake calling Alexis a groupie.
And all those tennis “fans”, who still haven’t got over Serena doing her thing in Wimbledon ages ago, who crept out of their boltholes to complain again, together with the misogynoir racists.
That’s awesome! I really enjoyed watching Serena!
No one believed me during the game when I said that was Serena! Epic burn!
Yes! I really like Kendrick Lamar but I’m not familiar with all his songs. As soon as I saw Serena I went “ooooh that must be a Drake burn!”
I really enjoyed his halftime show!
It was so quick…my son said, was that SZA again? I said not unless she changed her wig and outfit real quick; I think that was Serena WIlliams?” Which he later confirmed for me. I didn’t know about her history with Drake though so it seemed so random to me LOL
There was a protestor in the background. I assume that is why the camera switched quickly. Even the audience there didn’t have time to notice it was Serena.
I got chills and tears in my eyes seeing Serena crip-walk, I couldn’t explain it to my 85 year old mom or 78 year old dad but it was a glorious feeling in mostly dark times.
Serena!!! That was epic. Loved it.
Drake has talked mess on her, SZA, Rhianna, how many other Black women? I hope he stays in Australia.
Can we please not post links to X? It is owned by a literal n*zi.