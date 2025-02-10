Duchess Meghan also wore Doen, Hermes & a La Ligne ensemble at Invictus

More photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, at the Invictus Games. They watched some events and, early in the morning, they attended an “Invictus family” event with dozens of kids who were there with their Invictus parents. Meghan read a book to the kids and she also fielded questions in what seemed like an impromptu kids’ press conference. I love that, that kids were like “so, let’s hear more about you, MEGHAN.” For that morning appearance, Meghan wore a heather/olive green ensemble by La Ligne, once again one of her favorite labels. I loved the green look – super-flattering on Meghan, and very ladylike. To me, this was where you see Meghan’s inherent princess-ness, and I mean that as a compliment.

Later in the day, Meghan wore a La Ligne chunky sweater in navy and a pair of Victoria Beard jeans. But she also mixed up her outwear too, depending on how cold she was. For some of the events, Meghan wore a puffer jacket by Hermes – we saw her wearing the same coat last year, also in Canada. At other points in the day, Meghan wore a Doen blazer, the Duccio Jacket. Can I be real? That’s my least favorite thing she’s worn in Canada so far. I know why she picked it out and I can tell it’s her taste, but it didn’t look great paired with the sweater.

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex read a book to children at an event with families during the 2025 #InvictusGames in Vancouver, Canada pic.twitter.com/QiC1fukWxz — PA Media (@PA) February 10, 2025