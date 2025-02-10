Duchess Meghan also wore Doen, Hermes & a La Ligne ensemble at Invictus

More photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, at the Invictus Games. They watched some events and, early in the morning, they attended an “Invictus family” event with dozens of kids who were there with their Invictus parents. Meghan read a book to the kids and she also fielded questions in what seemed like an impromptu kids’ press conference. I love that, that kids were like “so, let’s hear more about you, MEGHAN.” For that morning appearance, Meghan wore a heather/olive green ensemble by La Ligne, once again one of her favorite labels. I loved the green look – super-flattering on Meghan, and very ladylike. To me, this was where you see Meghan’s inherent princess-ness, and I mean that as a compliment.

Later in the day, Meghan wore a La Ligne chunky sweater in navy and a pair of Victoria Beard jeans. But she also mixed up her outwear too, depending on how cold she was. For some of the events, Meghan wore a puffer jacket by Hermes – we saw her wearing the same coat last year, also in Canada. At other points in the day, Meghan wore a Doen blazer, the Duccio Jacket. Can I be real? That’s my least favorite thing she’s worn in Canada so far. I know why she picked it out and I can tell it’s her taste, but it didn’t look great paired with the sweater.

  1. Lady Esther says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:09 am

    Olive green usually does her no favors – that Oscar de la Renta ensemble she wore to Louis’ christening was a low point in her royal fashion IMO – but here in the chunky knit dress it’s fine as one of her neutral go-to’s. And as an accent color it really works. I forgot how absolutely spectacular she looked in all white with the olive green Ralph Lauren suede pumps until I went down a What Meghan Wore rabbit hole last night, she looked simply stunning…

    I agree that the blazer does nothing for the blue sweater, black boot cut (YAY!) pants and Stuart Weitzman boots, but whatever…the puffy jacket is way better.

    So far she’s leaned on simple, rewears, block colors that really suit her and the winter environment and very modest makeup/hair/accessories. I can’t wait for the closing ceremony outfit though, I thought the strapless green number from last Inviticus was one of her best looks of all time and styled so perfectly. Bring it, Meghan!

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      February 10, 2025 at 11:50 am

      I like her in olive green and thought the christening outfit was lovely.

      The demons disguised as humans who were surrounding her were a drag and she looked stressed and subdued but still lovely.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      February 10, 2025 at 12:07 pm

      I have those VB jeans; they hold a very special place in my heart: they were the first clothing item in a size 2 that I ever tried on and they fit! Lol. They are VERY comfortable and VERY flattering. A good bootcut will never go out of style!

      My sister told me, buy one or two pairs of *good* jeans, they will last forever! I’ve had these about 3 yrs and they still look brand new (even after washing).

      I also like the olive dress. I love the Christening dress, too.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:11 am

    It’s so nice seeing her out there doing her thing!! She looks comfortable and warm.

    Reply
  3. Smart&Messy says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:13 am

    I love the blazer, this look is very in now, I believe. I also love the shearling coat and big purse on the lady next to Meg.

    Reply
  4. AlexandraS says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:18 am

    I do very much like her new, understated looks. That red dress she wore a while back, the Herrara with the odd shaped neck line, was terrible. IMO thats the only fashion misstep in her entire time of being Meghan.

    Reply
  5. Nanea says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:18 am

    No matter what Meghan wears, truly nice or just nice try, I prefer anything from her closet over coat dresses or badly tailored kopies by a keen FewchaKween aka Mumblina McButtons.

    I’ve liked everything so far — especially her coats, the pale cream Sentaler one that she wore last year (they made a reel!) or the black one with burgundy trim from Givenchy that she first wore in Australia when she was pregnant with Archie.

    Reply
  6. Anne-Marie says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:18 am

    I loved the dress she wore to Lois christening and also like the jacket and jumper

    Reply
  7. jais says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:20 am

    Meghan’s ponytails are so good. The olive sweater set is cozy and cute. I loved the Hermes jacket last time and still do. I really like the doen jacket but agree it didn’t necessarily go with the blue sweater. The clothes are all yummy icing and fun to discuss. The best part is seeing Meghan and Harry interacting and supporting the athletes and their families. The book she read was All are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman. Love that they are being clear about celebrating diversity even while others, ahem, are not.

    Reply
  8. GlammaGaule says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:25 am

    Maybe styling the Doen jacket with a tucked-in top would be better?

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:26 am

    i don’t love how she styled the blazer but I think in itself its cute. I love that outfit she wore for the storytime. She’s posting a lot of stories on her IG and its so fun to see!

    Reply
  10. Over it says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:37 am

    I swear she ages backwards. Her skin is flawless

    Reply
  11. Amy says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:38 am

    I have liked the clothes so far (it’s gotta be hard to pack for an event with such a range of temps!). But I wish she’d wear Patagonia. Just once. Just because they’re doing (and have long done) so much good for the world and have taken on the marmalade monster so directly. And have such great (as in warm, durable, etc.) winter clothes.

    Reply
  12. kelleybelle says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:48 am

    We should be seeing Kate show up in a very similar outfit shortly … you watch.

    Reply
  13. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    February 10, 2025 at 9:48 am

    The sequence of photos is a masterclass in the power of knowing what your colors are. She might consider taking that gray out of her wardrobe. It stomps all over her beautiful golden tones. The Hermes works because it’s leaning into a warm blue more than a flatter navy.

    Reply
  14. Lady Digby says:
    February 10, 2025 at 10:06 am

    She always looks so wonderful, happy, relaxed and radiating positive energy. Then you consider how ill, old and unhealthy the derangers look because bitterness corroded from inside out!

    Reply
  15. Renee says:
    February 10, 2025 at 10:08 am

    Meghan isn’t very preppy in terms of style. She wasn’t when she did Suits. The only time she did was her brief stay in UK post marriage doing senior royal duties and even then it had a casual elegance to it. She wore a boyfriend T-shirt to her first Invictus Games…..this is pretty much in line with that. She looks good, she fits right in with the crowd, doesn’t stick out too much, doesn’t vanish amidst crowd. Understate quite luxury.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    February 10, 2025 at 10:12 am

    The skirt is from La Ligne, the top is Doen. Both are past season so she shopped her closet for the outfit and i think it was cutest one so far. All the children seem to love her.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    February 10, 2025 at 10:18 am

    She looks beautiful and chic, as always. I love the olive green outfit and the puffer and pretty much everything else she’s worn. But I don’t like the blazer. I don’t like two-toned lapels and I think it looks too big in a “wrong size” way rather than “oversized.” Plus, it’s kind of giving me a “Kate in random brown blazer” vibe.

    Reply
  18. Elon's Sink says:
    February 10, 2025 at 10:31 am

    My kingdom for her moisturised, dewy, glowing skin!

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    February 10, 2025 at 10:49 am

    How does she look so great in a puffer jacket?? I look like the Michelin Man (but still won’t surrender my Land’s End puffer jacket ever).

    And I also loved the olive outfit. She’s just so effortlessly pretty.

    Reply

