Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a great honor’ to play the Super Bowl in front of Donald Trump

Bad news came out this week: Donald Trump plans to attend the Super Bowl this Sunday in New Orleans. I hope those NOLA witches put a hex on him. But I digress – it seems like it would be a huge security issue, but whatever, I don’t really care. I can only imagine the unhinged things Trump is going to Truth-Social-post about Kendrick Lamar. Politically, the equation is “Kansas City Chiefs = MAGA” and “Philadelphia Eagles = Democrats.” The Chiefs’ management and owners are all MAGA, where the Eagles are decidedly less so. To emphasize that political disparity, reporters asked Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce about Trump’s Super Bowl appearance. Travis’s answer was pretty sh-tty, honestly, especially given Trump’s hissy fit about Taylor Swift last year.

Travis Kelce says “it’s a great honor” to have President Donald Trump attend Super Bowl LIX. During a media day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked to share his reaction to the news that Trump, 78, will be attending Sunday’s championship game in New Orleans — which marks the first time a sitting president has attended. “That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce, 35, told reporters, including PEOPLE. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.” The football star’s comments come months after Trump lashed out at his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, following her endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. On Sept. 11, a day after the singer, 35, made her support of the Democratic candidate publicly known, Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends that he “was not a fan of Taylor Swift.” He added, “It was just a question of time… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

[From People]

I’m still laughing at “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” Taylor wrapped the Eras Tour with billions in the bank. She’s one of the most successful artists of all time and her endorsements of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the past two elections didn’t change that. As for what Travis said… there was a concern, when Travis and Taylor first got together, that Travis was a closet MAGAt. He ended up convincing me that he wasn’t actually MAGA – or all that political in general – but we might have to review this again. It’s possible that Travis is just trying to avoid Trump’s wrath, but I would have appreciated a more ambivalent answer from him, especially given Trump’s comments about Taylor.

Mahomes said basically the same thing as Travis, they were probably fed the same line by Chiefs’ PR department. Mahomes said: “It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone that is in the top position in our country. I didn’t see that clip but it’s cool to hear that he’s seen me play football and respects the game that I play.” Fun fact: the Mahomes family is apparently pretty out-and-proud MAGA, and Patrick’s wife Brittany was posting MAGA sh-t last year.

Travis Kelce was asked about Donald Trump attending the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/azK35ylOI5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2025