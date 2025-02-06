Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a great honor’ to play the Super Bowl in front of Donald Trump

Bad news came out this week: Donald Trump plans to attend the Super Bowl this Sunday in New Orleans. I hope those NOLA witches put a hex on him. But I digress – it seems like it would be a huge security issue, but whatever, I don’t really care. I can only imagine the unhinged things Trump is going to Truth-Social-post about Kendrick Lamar. Politically, the equation is “Kansas City Chiefs = MAGA” and “Philadelphia Eagles = Democrats.” The Chiefs’ management and owners are all MAGA, where the Eagles are decidedly less so. To emphasize that political disparity, reporters asked Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce about Trump’s Super Bowl appearance. Travis’s answer was pretty sh-tty, honestly, especially given Trump’s hissy fit about Taylor Swift last year.
Travis Kelce says “it’s a great honor” to have President Donald Trump attend Super Bowl LIX.
During a media day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked to share his reaction to the news that Trump, 78, will be attending Sunday’s championship game in New Orleans — which marks the first time a sitting president has attended.
“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce, 35, told reporters, including PEOPLE. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.”
The football star’s comments come months after Trump lashed out at his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, following her endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. On Sept. 11, a day after the singer, 35, made her support of the Democratic candidate publicly known, Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends that he “was not a fan of Taylor Swift.” He added, “It was just a question of time… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”
[From People]
I’m still laughing at “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” Taylor wrapped the Eras Tour with billions in the bank. She’s one of the most successful artists of all time and her endorsements of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the past two elections didn’t change that. As for what Travis said… there was a concern, when Travis and Taylor first got together, that Travis was a closet MAGAt. He ended up convincing me that he wasn’t actually MAGA – or all that political in general – but we might have to review this again. It’s possible that Travis is just trying to avoid Trump’s wrath, but I would have appreciated a more ambivalent answer from him, especially given Trump’s comments about Taylor.
Mahomes said basically the same thing as Travis, they were probably fed the same line by Chiefs’ PR department. Mahomes said: “It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone that is in the top position in our country. I didn’t see that clip but it’s cool to hear that he’s seen me play football and respects the game that I play.” Fun fact: the Mahomes family is apparently pretty out-and-proud MAGA, and Patrick’s wife Brittany was posting MAGA sh-t last year.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs, 87, GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Pressekonferenz, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03.11.2023 GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Pressekonferenz, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03.11.2023 Frankfurt *** Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs, 87 , GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Press conference, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03 11 2023 GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Press conference, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03 11 2023 Frankfurt Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/FlorianxWieganx EP_FWD,Image: 819430406, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Florian Wiegan / Avalon
-
-
Travis Kelce 87 Kansas City Chiefs beim warm up, Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Football, NFL, American Football Herren, USA 04.11.2023 Frankfurt am Main Hessen Deutschland *** Travis Kelce 87 Kansas City Chiefs during warm up, Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, Football, NFL, 04 11 2023 Frankfurt am Main Hessen Germany Copyright: xkolbert-,Image: 819900378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/kolbert-press/Christian Kolbert / Avalon
-
-
Tight End Travis Kelce TE 87, Kansas City Chiefs – Frankfurt 05.11.2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins, NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Game, Deutsche Bank Park *** Tight end Travis Kelce TE 87, Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt 05 11 2023 Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins, NFL International Game, Deutsche Bank Park,Image: 819928881, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Marc Schueler / Avalon
-
-
Kansas City, MO – We are the CHAMPIONS!! Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes along with the team, owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid and the Lombardi Trophy arrived at the parade at 6th and Grand. It’s the fourth Super Bowl in Chiefs Super Bowl history and the third since Hunt took over ownership.
Pictured: Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cause fan frenzy leaving Karen Elson’s star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Tatiana / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cause fan frenzy leaving Karen Elson’s star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
Credit: Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com
-
-
Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
Credit: David Lobel/INSTARimages
-
-
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs during the Men’s Singles Championship Final at the 2024 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
When: 08 Sep 2024
Credit: David Lobel/INSTARimages
Gladiators performing for the emperor
May Trump’s reign follow in the foootsteps of Emperor Commodus. IYKYK.
Let’s be honest, this guy is not the sharpest tool in the toolbox. I’m sure he’s a lovely boyfriend, but I have a feeling he is overall quite uneducated.
Commodus?
You think Trump is going to put on a Chiefs uniform and take the field?
Commodus also got shanked taking a poop.
@LENN Even dulled down tools stand 10 toes down for their beloved. A man insults another man’s girlfriend, and it’s ON. Trump has publicly bashed Taylor at least twice. I’m surprised Travis didn’t at least give a “no comment”.
Yes, is Trump going to give the thumbs up/thumbs down sign to signal his displeasure in some way?
I was so appalled by this and ready to withdraw my approval of Travis esp w the liberal Swift that I did a deep dive and discovered that: 1. Every player on either team gave just about the samerespond as Kelce & it seems certain that the NFL gave instructions to players to be neutral and not stir the pot or alienate either side right before such a moneymaking huge event for the NFL. 2. Kelce didn’t exactly give a ringing endorsement of Trump here 3. Kelce is a known supporter of liberal causes like LGBTQ rights and helping those struggling. So he gets a pass on this one for me. He’s always been a team player and I think that was in full display here.
Eagles’ players gave very different responses, so this was not from the NFL.
Jalen Hurts and Deandre Hopkins different responses. On separate teams so it wasn’t the NFL.
He should have told them to f— off.
To be fair Travis said the exact same thing when he visited Biden at the White House after winning the SuperBowl last year – that whoever the president is, it’s an honour. I think maybe equivalence isn’t the right approach when the new president is an autocratic fascist, so I don’t agree with Travis. But in his mind, I think he is just being consistent, that the office of the president deserves respect.
Exactly. No controversy here…the way we evaluate and judge every word from people’s mouths in this day and age is overwhelming
The options I can think of are:
He’s wilfully clueless about what this guy did in last administration and the early weeks of his second (and his behaviour in the rest of his life).
He’s protecting himself and confident that as a rich, white guy the leopards won’t eat HIS face.
He’s genuinely excited about this president and the things he stands for.
None are a good look unless you’re part of that crowd.
I agree with you. I think there were better answers out there if he really doesn’t like Trump, especially considering what Trump and his followers have said about Taylor, and I dont really think this is the time for “media training.”
He either doesn’t know the extent of what Trump did and is doing, doesn’t care because he doesn’t think it will affect him, or supports him.
I’m done giving people a pass for “media training.”
totally agree, SarahCS and Becks. i’m in the very black and white mode of-they’re either cowards or fascists. how hard is it to say something noncommital like ‘i just want to concentrate on the game’?
Taylor does not like to be embarrassed by her men. I wonder if we’ll start hearing break up tumors soon.
@Megan – Taylor did NOT want to break up with Matt Healy. She was defiant about it. She finally did it because her stans were making it known that they were unhappy about him. And then she still released a long album about how sad she was that she had to break up with him. He said it would degrade him as a man to date her and then she dated him. I can’t remember if his nazi lady podcaster friends called her mother Miss Piggy before or after she broke up with him. Her relationship with Travis is well received by her fans. So I don’t know that we’ll hear breakup rumors soon about her and Travis.
Another option – he has seen Taylor have to deal with stalkers, death threats, the Vienna terrorist plot, the deepfake ai porn. He knows every word he says comes back at him but also at her, a lot of hateful maga men hate and are disgusting and dangerous toward Taylor.
I think he knows what he is doing and that was his best, most neutral option.
Please note Travis Kelce was one of the very few white players to kneel with his black teammates during the national anthem.
Travis is not a trump supporter. He is ride or die for his girlfriend and does what he can to protect her peace and her safety.
And yet Taylor herself, the actual target of those threats, was able to come out strongly against Trump when she endorsed Harris.
Let’s stop giving rich white men a pass for not using their platform to speak out against him – or to at least give an actual neutral answer, like “I’m just focused on the game” rather than “that’s awesome, its a great honor.”
and yet plenty of people, including the commenters on this site, still felt what she did wasn’t enough.
and I would guarantee that her endorsement was a big part of why she only went to home games this season, unlike last season – because they understood security was going to be different.
Like I said, let’s stop giving rich white men a pass.
Taylor was subjected to threats because of the man that Kelce says its an honor to play in front of.
And that’s okay with people because she could only go to home games because of security threats* – security threats that are a result of trump??? And people on here are trying to bend over backwards EXCUSING Kelce?
*We dont know that’s why she only attended home games. At least for the playoffs, there were no away games for the chiefs like there were last year, so thats a non-issue.
I don’t know…I think he was just being diplomatic. The Super Bowl really isn’t a place where one gets political? And he didn’t mention Drumpf by name, just talked about having a president there. It was a tough question to answer, and he did what he could. I think he could have been a bit more brief though… “Yeah, it’s cool. Next question?”
this is my take as well. also, he’s someone who’s publicly supported stuff (kneeling for BLM, encouraging the Covid vaccine) but as far as I know, he’s never said anything about any administrations or political policies, or done any political endorsements. I just don’t think that’s his vibe, and I don’t think he wants it to be a big story, especially right before the Superbowl.
while I don’t personally like his answer and think it could have been a lot shorter, absolutely anything he said was going to be ripped apart. do I think he likes the guy who has talked shit about Taylor? no.
You sound like an idiot. All of those are political acts. They are political causes, not random opinions about inconsequential shit like a tv show or pizza toppings. His inability to take a stance against Trump doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been political in the past, it means he chose not to this time, which is why everyone’s calling him out.
I hate when the media asks these questions. I mean, what was he supposed to say that wasn’t going to start a scandal right before the game? This is the media creating a scandal for clicks.
I thought it was a diplomatic answer, he didn’t endorse Trump or anything.
A coup is underway.
Why diplomacy?
hard disagree. if he didn’t want to get political, he could have just said something about concentrating on the game and not caring about who’s watching or whatever. as Ami said, our entire country is under siege. these quotes from two of the nfl’s biggest stars, coupled with the nfl’s decision to remove the antiracist messaging from the end zones-it’s all just fellatio.
Perhaps we’re living in different worlds, but EVERYTHING is political at this point, including the Super Bowl.
First, Trump is a convicted felon and rapist. Second, Trump insulted his girlfriend, he posted AI fakes of her supporting him, bragged that he was responsible for helping her make billions. You’d think Travis would want to defend her by not fawning all over him. A simple “I hope he enjoys the game” would have sufficed.
Yes, as we all know, only things that involve voting are ”political”.
I saw people saying that he gave a neutral response. That isn’t a neutral response. I saw another player commenting “he can do whatever he wants”, which I can call neutral.
I don’t think Travis is MAGA or right-wing. I think, he is a white, rich man who doesn’t give sh*t about politics. He wants to make his bag and party after game. He is gonna be alright whoever the President is. If Taylor is ok with it, which seems like it, it isn’t anyone’s problem. I wouldn’t be with a guy who would say nice things about Trump or about a man giving a misogynistic speech to the new graduates though.
Agree. Not a neutral response. More like gushing fan response. I wonder about Taylor also after her gushing over PW and then shouting “down with patriarchy” at her concert. I’m not sure that either really cares that much politically. I think they do what they think is going to work well for them at the time.
I don’t think her posting a photo of PW with his kids is “gushing” over him lol. also saying it’s an honor to play for any president is also not a gushing fan response. that’s a bit much lol.
Considering that Taylor doesn’t post pix of herself with other fans, famous or not, and did of PW making it a big point. Yes, it is gushing. You are entitled to your opinion that it’s not, but throwing in your “LOL” like your opinion is it all and others’ opinions are laughable is completely unnecessary. And what you quote there is not all of what Travis said.
@Arizona, Taylor made a point giving support to PW. She isn’t some british artist who need to be fine with BRF. After everything BRF did for last years, it is a statement posting a photo with PW and everyone knows it. Beyonce inviting Meghan to her party and posting a photo of her with Jay-Z and other close circle people is also a statement.
Trump isn’t just the President. He is also the guy who talked sh*t about his girlfriend. This is like Ted Cruz kissing Trump’s ass after he talked sh*t about his wife. He didn’t have to say he felt honored, he didn’t even have to comment.
I doubt Taylor knows anything about PW beyond the fact that he’s a prince and Diana’s son.
Travis, however, should know about Trump.
@QuiteContrary, do you really think Taylor didn’t read, hear anything about what happened to H&M while it was global news or Spare? Let’s assume, she was literally living under the rock. Her team and PW’s team organized the photo op. They made their posts coordinated with each other. Do you really believe no one in her PR team told her anything about BRF’s latest reputation? Taylor’s team famously obsessed with her image would do their homework and what that post means for her image. Switching between “she is a mastermind, marketing expert” to “she doesn’t know anything about anything” is really baffling.
Hard agree. T&T are the type of famous that they could take a clear stance and not have it affect their livelihoods. The fact that he did not do this, tells me everything I need to know. It’s giving “I’m a rich white person and this doesn’t really change my life either way”. When people show you who they are, believe them.
I don’t think you understand the word gushing in this context – posting a photo isn’t it. that’s why I said lol.
I also think you guys are so unrealistic about how people are going to interact with the world. I don’t know why you think Travis taking a hard stance literally days before his team may potentially break an all time record WOULDN’T affect his livelihood.
and like I said – he’s never spoken about any administrations or politicians to my knowledge. he just supports the causes that he supports, and goes about his day. that to me speaks more volumes than what is clearly a canned pr answer.
Look, we get that you’re a hardcore Taylor supporter. You’ve been consistent in that over the years.
but yes – posting a photo with Prince William is gushing, and if its not, it proves that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about when she talks about bringing down the patriarchy.
no one is saying that Kelce should have said “I wish Trump had lost and that he’s a threat to our democracy.”
But he didn’t have to say “its awesome, its an honor.” He could have just said “I’m focused on the game.”
Words have meaning.
This is not the time to excuse a person of incredible wealth and privilege because he has a game to play.
Aside from posting a photo though, Travis also called Prince William the coolest motherfucker. That is like the definition of gushing. Gusging over the patriarchal monarchy. And so yeah, saying its awesome to have Trump in the stands is way too gushy for me when talking about Trump. I’m just gonna have more respect for the people who don’t say that. Taylor’s letter in support of Harris was very good and the words well-chosen. Travis’ response was not. I joked earlier that he was no Patty Lupone. But as Beck1 said, no one is expecting him to say “bc I hate the motherfucker.” But there’s a response that does not include it being awesome or an honor.
Thank you @Becks1. As usual, you ‘get it’!
Agree. Travis knows that none of what Trump does will affect him in any way since he is a rich white guy.
It is a stupid question to ask but he’s smarter than everyone thinks–he gives enough information and never too much on a question he can’t win on. Imagine if he said, “Oh shit, the felon? Nah I’m staying home.”
I think his answer was about the office of the president. He does not include Trump’s name here. Yes he’s a vaccine promoter and kneeled for BLM. The Kelces are Dems. No way would TS ever be with anyone MAGA.
It may not be as neutral as we would prefer but I guarantee you the team told him exactly what to say.
I feel bad for Swift that with all of her accomplishments, wealth, and great personal qualities this guy is the best she can do. I find it hard to believe, but the world is weird (I also think Angelina Jolie got shafted in the romance department, even though I understand birds of a feather flock together).
yeah, this is not neutral at all.
Something like “okay, nice” is more neutral than this.
@sevenblue, I really can imagine a scenario in which Taylor doesn’t know much about the BRF. I’m the only person in my very large family who read “Spare.” Few of my friends read it. Anecdotes aren’t data, of course, and the book was a bestseller, but most Americans don’t really care about the monarchy.
(I keep encouraging people to read Celebitchy to get the lowdown!)
This doesn’t mean that Travis deserves grace, though. It’s impossible NOT to know about Trump’s transgressions. Too many people just choose to ignore them, which is a disgrace.
So disappointing. I get that he’s being stage-managed to some extent, and because he’s apparently not ready to retire yet, he wants to tread carefully in a league where talented players have been blacklisted for standing up for what’s right. But he’s a gifted player on one of the all-time greatest rosters, with 2 consecutive Super Bowl wins and a good chance at a threepeat, and above all, he’s WHITE. Weaponize all that f–king privilege. Especially considering the person (“person”) he’s trying to placate not only talked shit about his girlfriend, but is also the puppet of a Nazi billionaire who literally THREATED TO RAPE HER.
Everything you just said Miranda! Exactly.
Well said!
Wait, whaat?? Off to google
🎯
Does this a-hole have to attend every event of national importance and be a huge distraction? Why, yes, he does! Politicians are usually thirsty for attention, but Trump is in a class by himself as he often is. In any case, this certifies that I won’t be watching. The KC team is getting mighty boring and I can catch the halftime show the next day on video.
Go Birds.
As to Travis: someone should have pulled him aside to let him know that now is not the time to hide behind “You’ve got to respect the office, no matter who’s in office”.
Unforced error.
They’re all media trained to say the same thing and it’s just days before the Super Bowl. There was a shooting at their parade last year and Taylor herself was a target at one of her concerts. I think Travis said what he was told to say to not stirr the pot and we know he’s not MAGA. As much as I would love for everyone to cuss Trump at all times, I know realistically it’s not going to happen for various reasons.
Does the “media training” excuse really still fly for the most privileged people with the largest platforms to hide behind while role modelling respect and deference to a fascist leader?
I don’t think it’s an excuse, I wish he had given a different response and a firm one at that but I also am not a famous person attracting large crowds full of potential wackos on the regular, so I get what he thinks he’s doing, even if I disagree and wish it was done differently.
It would almost be worth the price of admission just to be in the crowd and BOOOOO when they show the sitting president.
I’m thinking Trump will also get cheers at the SB. But yeah, I’d love it if he didn’t. Could someone bring a sign asking trump when the price of eggs is going to go down? Air it during the game. Just saying. As for Travis, well, he’s no Patty Lupone🤷♀️
The NFL will make sure the booing isn’t heard on tv. I’m a hockey fan and I know they do that with the NHL commissioner when he appears during the Stanley Cup ceremony.
Now MLB on the other hand,..that was HILARIOUS when they didn’t mute the booing when Trump attended a Washington Nationals game during his first term. I was watching that live and OH the look on his orange face lol.
I remember that look as it sustained me for a whole month. You are correct they are absolutely going to mute the booing so everyone in attendance should be ready with their camera phones to record it.
Eagles fans have been training all their lives for this moment LOL.
That is literally the only reason I have any interest in this year’s Super Bowl. Used to love the NFL as a kid in the 80s and 90s, then lost interest as an adult after realizing how badly the owners were getting over on the players and learning about CTE. I still won’t watch but I will cheer for any and all booing of the Orange Trashbag by the Eagles fans. Fly Eagles, FLY!!
Listen. Travis Kelse is a hustler. He has great talent and ability and know that football players have a finite amount of time to make their money and life a good life afterwards.
He has done EVERYTHING with a clear strategy in mind. From his corny dating show, dating Taylor, his unfortunate foray into acting and his gameshow hosting gig. He’s a trying to be all things to all men and not ruffle the feathers of middle America. He’s shown he has no heart or backbone. Periodt.
I won’t be watching the Super Bowl love fest between Trump, Mahomes & Kelce.
Decidedly NOT neutral compared to the Eagles players responses. The guy’s a flog, as is his best mate. Hope they lose badly.
What’s the bet they’ll be invited to the White House regardless considering the Eagles declined the invite last time? Pack of losers.
Go Birds!
Go Birds!
There’s a great scene in the film Bull Durham. Tim Robbin’s character (young, hotshot pitcher with a million dollar arm) is about to be sent up to the big leagues. Kevin Costner’s character (a baseball catcher at the end of his career), sits the kid down and tells him he has to practice his cliches for the press, i.e., “it’s always an honor to work for …”, “I’m just glad to be part of the team”, blah, blah, blah.
It strikes me that Kelce is spewing cliches at a time when voicing any kind of criticism towards the current administration could literally end in violence.
He may be MAGA or just walking a fine line. I’ve heard other pro sports folks say in essence the same line.
Uh nope. I don’t care for his “reasons”. He just told the world he’s cool with Nazi’s who attack his girlfriend. Hope Taylor moves on from this Joe Rogan listener.
Much like actors, athletes at this level are contractually obligated to do press/promotion. What Travis said was possibly what the PR person from the head office of the Chiefs told them to say, especially considering it sounds like the other players were saying the same thing pretty much word for word. Just a thought.
Bills fan here. We won’t be watching but rooting very hard indeed for the Eagles!
Bills fan here as well, also not watching. Fly high Birds!
There were better neutral answers he could have pulled out. This was a pandering answer disguised as neutral.
Ravens fan. Go Eagles!
Welp. I was already planning to tune in to Kendrick Lamar and only Kendrick Lamar.
“He’s trying to avoid Trumps wrath” is probably the truest reason for his remark. He’s a member of the team and is supporting what’s best for the team pre game. Lots of people “take one for the team” and keep their private feelings private.
Put his 53 teammates above 335M fellow Americans.
Yeah that sounds about white….
This right here, except many of his teammates are Black or non White so he didn’t even do that much. Maybe a handful of teammates which makes this even worse. He didn’t even have his own teammates’ backs. I played college sports back in the day. I am not Gay but good luck to anyone who came for my teammates who identified as LGTBQ. It wasn’t happening on my watch. The reality is he’s a piss poor teammate and yeah this administration literally put a target on his girlfriend’s back tweeting I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT to a rabid crowd with a documented history of unhinged, violent behavior (Jan. 6th anyone?). He knew exactly what he was doing with that Tweet.
But I 100% expected this from him.
Exactly! The MAJORITY of his teammates (I think 37?) are black FFS!! Black folks fucking know who Trump is and what he stands for.
Travis knows too–he just doesn’t care.
do we really think that it wouldn’t put MORE of a target on her back if Travis was like I’m really unhappy he’s going to be there, etc? come on people.
@ Arizona–Respectfully, you are doing WAY too much here. You sound more like a stan than an objective observer. Gotta be honest: it doesn’t lend a lot of credence to all your comments.
No one is asking him to say he’s unhappy. Just a response that doesn’t include it being awesome or an honor. There is a way to be more neutral in the response. I’m not one that thinks Travis is not smart. I thought his response about proposing to Taylor of wouldn’t you like to know was funny. I think he’s capable of choosing his words.
Exactly Jais and Kitten! He could have not gushed, not acted like a star struck teenager. It’s a honor. GTFOH. A simple “well hopefully we can pull out a W in front of the sitting president” would have sufficed. Who said anything about saying he was unhappy? That would be going the extra mile and that is reserved for real allies. No we’re criticizing him for not even doing the bare effing minimum and not having a spine. So miss me with this take.
He has the right to show us who he is and I can HONOR my beliefs and core values, and stay the hell away from whatever this dude promotes, and so can whoever stands for anything in this country.
” … he wants to tread carefully in a league where talented players have been blacklisted for standing up for what’s right”
He’s a successful player who has already made bank, has a dozen side hustles and is some who could well afford – literally and figuratively – to take the heat for standing up for what’s right. The person he said he’d be honored to come see him play at the Super Bowl is one of the most corrupt, destructive figures in modern human history – hundreds of thousands of people have died because of Trump’s actions, millions more have suffered needlessly and he and his crew are gleefully, greedily and vindictively dismantling the rule of law, every US institution and barreling over the sovereignty of nations, human rights, social safety nets and salting the earth behind them as they go.
If TK isn’t willing to push back or at the very least be more neutral in THIS moment? He either is on board with MAGA/Elmo, doesn’t like it but is indifferent to the damage it’s causing in the world, or has the backbone of a
noodle or the values of a slug.
In the off chance there is some active “threat to life and safety” , like when TS had active threats before he concerts, which means he can’t speak frankly ATM, he should have not said anything.
Because what he said was fawning, even if it teetered on the edge of neutral, just like Elmo was Nazi-saluting, even if people tried to squint and make it into something else.
Yeah, I can’t imagine any other player who would be more than alright if he gets blacklisted. Swifites already bought a ton of his merch. They would support anything he does, makes financially if he gets mistreated like that. They would literally storm NFL headquarter if Taylor makes a negative comment about it 😭😭
Exactly, exactly, exactly. “Just following my orders/script” is such a sickening excuse. Enjoy putting on a show for the orange rapist, loser. What a thing to be honoured by.
Exactly. It didn’t work at Nuremberg, and it won’t work here.
Agree 100%.
The excuses in this post for him are mind-boggling. He’s a rich white man who is relatively protected from trump. He has the means to leave the country if he wants. He is dating the biggest pop star in the planet who is worth billions. Those two can set up a compound literally anywhere in the world – anywhere in the US – and be safe from Trump.
And this is weak-ass response he gives to this question? And people are defending it, even knowing how close he is with Patrick Mahomes, whose wife and mom are very much MAGA (and I suspect Mahomes himself is as well?)
We’re giving him a pass because something something diplomacy and something something media training.
No. Miss me with this. The time for “diplomacy” is long gone; I would say it was gone in 2016 but at the very least it was gone on January 6, 2021.
If this is just about protecting his reputation and he does hate Trump, then he’s weak and pathetic.
if he is MAGA and likes Trump, then he’s awful.
one million likes
Agreed. The comments making excuses are unacceptable. “Oh he’s just capitulating for safety reasons…” Must be nice to be white. Meanwhile, every other minority group puts their lives in danger to save democracy day after day.
I really cannot believe “the Super Bowl is not the place to get political” takes. Clearly not all of us are living in the same timeline.. White people are so comfortable sitting back watching human rights abuses take place just to maintain some semblance of the status quo only to be offended when ppl question their “ allyship.”
It is during high stakes moments like these that you make a difference. You don’t become an activist by screaming in the shower.
To all of you worried about Travis Kelce’s safety see: MLK Jr., Malcolm X, Rosa park etc etc..
If you are not going to contribute anything of substance in the next four years, please be quiet and continue to sit there like furniture bcz you are draining the rest of us and we will need all the strength we can get.
Thank you. Taylor is a billionaire and Travis is a millionaire. If they don’t feel safe, they can afford all the security they want and put a big gate up outside of their mansions.
Thank you Deedee2! People don’t seem to get the bar is SO LOW for White people it’s literally in hell’s crawl space. A neutral statement would have met this bar and the sad thing is, we would have applauded it – that’s how low this frigging standard is and he couldn’t even meet that FFS.
The excuses are nauseating – our tolerance for nazis at our Thanksgiving tables and in our lives is what has led us here. All we asked is that you not gush over the president that is literally destroying the Constitution and democracy and threatening allies. This was a softball thrown to him and he managed to slip at the plate while swinging wildly and missing.
I am so sick of this performative look at me alleyship that White people perform when it’s convenient and then in big moments, or when something of theirs is actually on the line they throw us under the bus. Imagine being this dude’s Black teammate today. And then tomorrow, when the wind blows differently, they wanna come back to the cookout and pretend they weren’t just putting extra raisins in their damn potato salad not 12 seconds ago…
I’m so glad to see people on here not having this shit and RAISIN the bar! I’ll see myself out now
So well-said.
You just said a whole word. THANK YOU.
I couldn’t agree more – so disappointed in this response.
I’m mostly avoiding the news and just see headlines so I may be wrong but didn’t I see that they are also removing the words “end racism” from the end zones.
Capitulation is rampant.
Always excuses for this guy. It was his choice to respond as enthusiastically as he did.
Here’s Jalen Hurts’ response:
When asked if the president’s presence was “added pressure,” the Eagles quarterback gave a concise answer.
“No ma’am,” Hurts told reporters.
…and that’s how you do it. Say LESS.
I just became a Jalen Hurts fan. Go, Birds!
Another reason to be a Jalen Hurts fan: He has an all-women management team. He rules.
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/nfl-end-racism-super-bowl-trump-dei-1235257091/
The NFL decided to remove the ” End racism” slogan (in favor of “Choose love”) for the Felon pres, you have all sorts of isht going on, Project 2025 is being implemented and groceries are expensive, and Travis reads the room and says it’s an honor? Go Birds!
And that says a lot. End racism is offensive to the sitting president. Not his mandate at all.
I just made a comment about this above. I hadn’t and should have read through all the comments first.
Go Birds! Seeing the top billionaires of the world was at Trump’s inauguration. A football player giving a middle of the road response. It is hardly surprising.
The office of the President is still an honor. The person is something else entirely. The way he worded it was the President (not the person). Or I am splitting hairs, IDK.
He has never been political minded. He wants to play ball, podcast and smooch on Tay Tay.
Everyone did what they could to get Kamala over the line and our nation failed us for eggs, racism and misogyny. We have to deal with what is in front of us now.
A coup is happening.
Why is the superbowl even still on…?
https://snyder.substack.com/p/of-course-its-a-coup?r=f9j4c&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true
Bread and circuses.
Thank you for this. The mass media not focusing on this. If they were, maybe more people would be protesting. This is a 5 alarm fire. We should all be marching in the streets!
CALL YOUR SENATORS & REPRESENTATIVES. FIND WAYS TO PROTEST.
I thought he meant the office of the presidency, rather than Trump himself, when I read the full quote, but I did wonder how this state moment would affect Taylor Swift and her bank account.
It would affect her in no way at all.
Fair enough.
I think he’s boring haha. Maybe I was secretly hoping she’d dump him since I’m ok with reading about her but I have no interest in him haha.
That wasn’t a neutral answer. That was a, ‘I have a long lucrative career still ahead of me, even after I retire, and I know DT is vindictive, so I will look out for myself and kiss the ring’ answer. He wasn’t thinking about anyone but himself when he gave that answer.
Did athletes learn nothing from Megan Rapinoe? Whrn asked about going to the White House is the USWMT won the World Cup in 2017 to meet the Cheeto, she responded, “I’m not f**king going to the White House.” Perfect. No notes.
Sigh. Clearly people still cannot comprehend the stakes right now, as evidenced in some the comments above. Just makes me appreciate Kaep more–killed his entire career because he had the balls to speak out against injustice. I doubt we’ll see an athlete as brave as him again in our lifetime..
And if Kelce’s scared to upset the King, he could have always just said “I hope he enjoys the game” or something equally vague. There’s no need for this “I’m honored” bullshit. Trump’s presence at any public event–yes including sports–should be met with outright disdain at most and callous indifference at least.
Go Eagles!
The way people are tying themselves into knots to defend this are really something else. So far we’ve heard media training, that this is actually to PROTECT Taylor, that he’s too focused on football to worry about democracy, that he’s really secretly against Trump and we should just trust that, etc.
to me, this is a situation where the obvious answer is likely the correct one – he’s not that worried about Trump because he knows he won’t be affected.
“to me, this is a situation where the obvious answer is likely the correct one – he’s not that worried about Trump because he knows he won’t be affected.”
This this this.
The people going out of their way to defend him are cringe AF.
It’s because Becks1 they identify with the cowardice. So his response has to be okay, because that’s the same spineless shit they pull in their own lives.
Yep, definitely rooting for the Eagles! even though I hate football because it harms people.
Maybe the black players feel their money insulates them, or they’ll get in trouble if they say what they really think, or both. At the same time, Even black people with high levels of education and money get much worse medical care that puts their lives at risk.
I can’t tell them to risk their livelihoods by speaking out, but I sure wish Travis Kelce would speak out, as he’s a lot more insulated from punitive consequences
I was going to watch the Super Bowl but Trump invading NOLA like a swamp monster has put me off it. It would mean every player would be forced to bend the knee on live TV. And his mug would be on TV. With polls coming out daily that Americans disapproving of Trump’s messiness how is the NFL dealing with this?
The wealthy don’t have to care. Period. But some day they might have to and by then it will be far too late.
I am hoping for an exciting Superbowl. A fairy-tale ending if you will.
yes, please
Stupid answer. He could have just laughed it off or changed the subject. There is nothing honorable that goes with the name of this despicable person inhabiting the White House. Travis sounds foolish and groveling or just plain ignorant. Also the Super Bowl itself is ruined by the presence of this monster.
OOH this! I just want to point out that when a reporter asked Travis about the Chiefs getting special treatment from the refs this season, HE IGNORED IT. He knows how to ignore questions bye.
After the election I remember hearing that the orange anus played Not Like Us on repeat. I’m thinking he wants to see Kendrick perform. Wonder if he’ll try to gain access to meet him?
After the insurrection on January 6 2021…if ANYONE says ANYTHING about being proud to support the POTUS while that 🤬 smelling ignorant troglodyte is office…those folks are showcasing that they’re complicit to fascism PERIOD! 😡
ALSO…I’on care WHAT the Chief/NFL top brass said…If I’m in a SERIOUS relationship with someone who is SERIOUS about their politics…as Taylor has CONSISTENTLY shown that she is in the last 3 POTUS elections…I WOULD NEVER 🤬 ALL OVER MY PARTNER’S BELIEF SYSTEM ESPECIALLY WHEN IT REFERS TO A DEPLORABLE FASCIST! I 🙏🏾 the fascist loving Chiefs get EVERYTHING they deserve on Sunday (if this 🌏 was fair & decent…which it is NOT🤬)
GO EAGLES! Boycott the Super Bowl, folks. Boycott Walmart, Coke, Amazon, any company associated with Muskrat and any companies you can that have played quid pro quo and destroyed our country to benefit this madman and a couple billionaires. I wish he had spoken out vigorously, but he is in a no win situation. New Orleans has always been a specific target for Republican hate. (Remember the catastrophic response to Katrina?) A major terrorist attack happened there recently. If he openly speaks out, he is putting a target on his entire family, his entire team/their families, every broadcaster, every fan at every stadium and the city of New Orleans. You can’t expect a football player to speak out when Democrats are voting in mangos looney cabinet members and twittling their thumbs while muskrat and his Nazi youth group loot the entire federal government.
I’m confused…he’s playing the SB in New Orleans but he plays for a KC team–why would NO be affected by what he says? Trump is attending–the security will be INSANE. I think his presence alone will ensure that it’s a safe event and folks in New Orleans don’t have to worry.
And you’re right that we shouldn’t expect a rich white male athletes to grow a fucking spine but we don’t need him kissing a fascist dictator’s ass either. It’s not a binary choice. Many above have given great examples of neutral answers he could have given.
Wait, the Super Bowl is happening this year?
Not in our house!
@TN Democrat…agree with your 1st part, but no so much the 2nd part. In addition here are links to more to boycott that someone had posted in one of the Bozos posts, I think.
Expanded to include the other 2: Lots of info-
https://www.thomasnet.com/insights/jeff-bezos-companies/
https://www.thomasnet.com/insights/elon-musk-companies/
https://www.thomasnet.com/insights/mark-zuckerberg-companies/
Still sitting on the fence about the power of your $$$$$?
#boycottsuperbowl
#watchhalftimeshowonly
I’m with you @Lightpurple, and anonforthis! Super Bowl? What Super Bowl? There are far more important events happening in this country! Bread and circuses, and fiddling while the world burns! Sometimes I want to run into the streets screaming!!! How could those who voted for him not see what is coming? By the time they do it will be far too late, and even then some just won’t care! They would rather watch the world burn!
To me, it’s the “it’s the greatest country in the world” aside that cinches it. Our democracy is literally under threat, there is an ongoing coup, this is most likely the end of America, but we are still playing dumb and pretending to be the best?
He said what he said and I took it at face value.
Once again why is everyone bending over backwards to defend an extremely rich white guy?
Do you all think that he is ever going to defend you? Nope. He’s got his.
He’s going to stick by the ones he thinks will let him keep it.
Yup, he just confirmed what many of us thought: he’s dumb.
Sorry Trav.. you blew it. You could have chosen neutral and you didn’t. You let down yourself, your girlfriend and us who’ve supported you.
This is def a PR response, likely forced on them by team management.
Travis said “president” and not Donald Trump, focusing on the office and not the person. HOWEVER, I think someone with this status has the ability to speak out and take a stand against injustice. I don’t think being non-political is an option today.
I refuse to call him president.
Since he’s maybe not clever enough to have anticipated that question, someone he works with should have, and advised him.
https://www.teenvogue.com/story/travis-kelce-trump-super-bowl-2025-op-ed
Teen Vogue states it clearly: “Now is not the time to show respect to the office of the President of the United States, as he does not seem to respect many of the citizens he governs.”
And it smartly concluded that Travis’ coments felt “like a blow in a climate where corporations and politicians and people everywhere seem to be submitting — whether gleefully or dutifully — to the deluge of attacks and the swift recision of civil rights under Trump’s second term. Kelce has all eyes on him right now. Imagine if he had a backbone instead.”
I hope both Taylor — whom he betrayed in his comments — and Kylie Kelce ream him out. He utterly failed here.
And go, Birds!
Teen Vogue is fantastic; thanks for sharing this.
Teen Vogue has made the most appropriate comment.
I add my thanks for sharing.
no lie, teen vogue is doing a lot of heavy lifting in the news department these days.
I follow Teen Vogue on Bluesky, and their political coverage and reporting are excellent. They are putting MSM to shame.
Who had Teen Vogue is one of the most reliable sources of news on their 2025 bingo card?
Teen Vogue has been kind of bad ass for a few years now. I’m trying to remember the moment I was like oh snap bc I do remember it being a specific article or moment. It was when they were still in print but kind of right before they went to digital.
Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone and The Onion are the last bastions of real news.
Options:
“I hope everybody enjoys the game.”
“We’re focusing on our game.”
“Gonna be a big day for sure.”
“We appreciate the support of our fans.”
“Gonna do our best out there.”
How hard is this?
Seriously.
Right? Thank you!!! Such a low bar. If he wanted to be a little bit shady, he could have gone with “would be great to win a 3rd ring in front of this president.”
Jalen Hurts stays amazing.
Why is the fascist fuckwit even going? He just wants to ruin everything. Is it going to be like Pence last time, just looking to be performatively offended to distract from the fuckups and constitutional crises.
And people who can afford SB tickets aren’t going to boo the fascists enough (cautiously hopeful for Philly fans).
And disappointed in TK’s answer. They attacked his girlfriend and “end racism” is a bridge too far for them; noncommittal would have been fine. “An honor to play in the Super Bowl, hope every fan has a great time,” etc., etc. Narcissistic bullies delight in capitulation.
I find Travis Kelce repulsive.
He has shown us who he is. I hope his team loses. Him and Taylor suck.
I’m so disappointed now. I was looking forward to eating chili and watching all the commercials. Travis WTF?! I’m done.
Bad look boys, a simple “I hope he enjoys the game” would have sufficed.
People called Travis out in 2020 for saying he was excited to meet Trump. He used his Black girlfriend and friends to provide him cover. He’s nothing but a MAGA culture vulture who will say and do anything for clout and attention.
Travis Kelce is all about the fame and money. Remember he bent the knee when it was wildly unpopular to do so and he was part of Pfizer’s campaign for getting the covid shot. Now the trend has shifted towards conservatism. He isn’t fully embracing it but he’s not rejecting it either. Keep in mind, Kansas City is a conservative place and the KSC team is owned and run by conservatives. At the end of the day, he’s all about the money which is sad b/c it shows he really has no morals. I do wonder how that will work with TS in the long run.
Ew.
I don’t think he’s MAGA, and I could see the team ownership pressing the players to be “diplomatic” but that answer was bad, and he deserves to be called on it.
Are we keeping this same energy for Nacho- Harry’s best bud and Trump /Musk supporter and anti-vax genius or nah?
Kelce said what he had to say. It’s not a reflection of who he is as a person.
Hey, look over there! I mean yeah Nacho should be called out if he said it’s awesome that the current president will be in the stands for this polo match and its an honor to play in front of a racist rapist who’s talked shit about my wife. In this case though, that was not Nacho but Travis. if Nacho does that, I’d call it out too. But nah, this article was about Travis who actually said that. Again, no one’s asking anyone to call the president a motherfucker. Even if he deserves it. I’m just not going to be jumping up and down for any person talking about honor and Trump.
I was waiting for the whataboutism to show up. This post is not about Nacho. It’s about Travis. He didn’t have to say anything. He CHOSE to gush about this president. Hence the outrage. And it is ABSOLUTELY a reflection of who he is and what he stands for. That his girlfriend was targeted by this administration makes his response reek of a special kind of cowardice. Teen Vogue had more balls and stood on the right side of history. Teen Vogue was able to meet the moment.
Good people don’t gush about nazis and nazi sympathizers. Good people don’t fawn over convicted sex abusers. Period.
I can’t speak for anyone else here, but my energy towards Trumpsters has remained the same. Whether it’s Grandpa spewing racist bullshit at the dinner table, an immigrant who convinced themselves they are White adjacent enough to be exempt from the consequences they were told would only endanger the lives of the undocumented or the Haitian people here legally and now whining that the leopards ate their faces, Snoop embracing MAGA to get a check, or Travis doing what he just did here., the energy is the same. I have nothing but disdain and disgust. Truth be told I really don’t know enough about Nacho, but if he is MAGA, the same logic applies.
I said it earlier – people are defending the cowardice because this is exactly how they behave in their personal lives.
I wonder if he could have gotten away with a no comment or if they were explicitly fed that line by Chiefs management. It’s super disappointing but Travis is between a rock and a hard place. He sticks to the company line he’s been fed to not rock the boat so close to the Superbowl and people are unhappy like it seems he’s approving of Trump. Or he goes rogue and goes on an anti-Trump rant and probably loses endorsements, future gigs, and basically puts his career at risk.
If he said no comment, it wouldn’t have exactly been a nonstory either. It would have gotten a lot of attention. I’m not willing to give him a complete pass on this because he’s dating Taylor. He is a white dude bro after all.
I don’t think he needed to say no comment. As many have said above, just something simple like hopefully everyone that attends enjoys the game and keep it moving.
Sorry but why is he ” just trying to avoid Trump’s wrath” exactly ? He’s literally part of the demographic that Trump never goes after (ie. not part of a minority). Even if management told him to give that answer, he’s a full grown adult with a lot of money and the very least he could have done was to say “no comments”.
Let’s not be naive and think that he is all innocent because of the person he’s dating.
Thank you for pointing this out. Exactly. He goes after Steph Curry and Lebron but says not one thing about Eminem, who had a whole diss song about him. The silence was deafening then. Pretty sure he’d say not one thing about Travis.
I’m gonna go buy some popcorn. This mess is about to turn in to a pretty big shitshow for TnT.
Jfc. Feign surprise, maybe? Offer something non-commital and open to interpretation like, “Well. That’s something.” WTAF, guy.
I can’t even get worked up over this because people show who they are. The majority of rich, white people, especially rich, white men, will never actually stand for anything because they don’t have to and they’ve never had to. Not saying they are all heinous people but they’ve never had to exercise compassion outside of their circle and it doesn’t come naturally (for most not all). I’ll likely get pilloried for saying this but I wouldn’t be super shocked if Taylor speaks to Trump/shakes his hand. Not because I think she personally likes or supports him, I believe she votes and believes differently, but he won’t and can’t affect her the same way as he does others so she might not think much of a photo op with him (though her team might). Anyhoo, it will be what it will be.
Taylor needs to lose this barnacle.
It’s kind of a “can’t win fer losin’ ” situation for Travis, isn’t it?
He never mentions “the president” by name. I think that’s as far as he could go.
I think we can know his politics by his actions: support for charities that support vocational training for youth; support for LGBTQ+ causes; disability programs; taking a knee with black team mates in support of BLM; appearing in PSA advising people to get vaccinated + wearing a mask during COVID; speaking out against what kicker-jerk team mate said and showing appreciation for his mother + other working moms (‘tho he also said he gets along with the guy in the locker room); dating Taylor. Etc.
Don’t forget what shit MAGAs have given him for his actions.
Hopefully, next year (probably his last) he’ll bust out, but – I don’t think that’s his personality: He’s more walkie than talkie.
Thank you for this comment Martha. I am absolutely floored by this thread and the vitriol spewed in his direction for a simple stupid comment made during a press conference.
Could Travis have phrased his statement better? Sure.
Could Travis be on a social media/news blackout during the season as not to be distracted by the heartbreak happening in the US every day? Probably.
Do his actions speak louder than words? Yes.
Is he the sharpest tool in the shed? No. Is this the time or platform to speak out against the coup happening currently? Also no.
Was he wearing a MAGA hat on TV like the douche bag Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers? NO!
Did he mention Yam Tits by name? NO.
Have any of you ever said something stupid and wish you could walk it back? YES.
Have you been canceled because of it? Probably not.
F*ck me this site is just as toxic as a MAGA one these days and most certainly not a source of joy or escape from the horrific things happening in our world. Some of you are just as bad as the keyboard trolls on other platforms and that is sad.
This post will probably get me banned so bring it on for having an opinion that differs from most of yours.
Saying that he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed doesn’t seem fair to me. He seems funny and intelligent. At the same time, I think its okay if people didn’t like his answer.
Jais,
I watch his podcast every week and am only repeating his words about his scholastic abilities. He freely admits that school was not his thing and why I personally think his investments into STEM/trade programs is a fantastic thing to do.
In my opinion Travis has a very high Emotional IQ and that’s ok in my book.
I just don’t think a dumb press conference comment is a reason to break out the pitchforks, torches, and cancel him.
And yes, I voted for MVP, husband is a Federal employee, have LGBTQIA+ friends, POC friends, and Dreamer friends who are directly impacted by what the current “administration” is taking away from us.
I don’t think Travis will be canceled. We’re just commenters on a site who are horrified and devastated by Trump’s actions against the trans community, immigrants and federal workers and countless others. So yeah, no one here is really cheering for his comment. I don’t feel a need to defend his comment. I wasn’t impressed with it. But I think he’ll be alright and doubt he’s going to be cancelled even if we weren’t coming to his defense. And he’ll continue to show the world who he is, and like I said, I don’t think he’s dumb. I’d be thrilled if this was just a throwaway moment and he very very clearly shows support for all the communities that the president is unfortunately harming. That would be awesome.
Male athletes, typical.
Go Eagles
I lived in Kansas City back in 2014/2015 when absolutely no one outside of KC knew who Travis Kelce was (unless you were a football fan). We ran in the same party circles. The most I can say is…he knew exactly what he was saying. He was a dbag more than a decade ago and I can only imagine how much more annoying he is now with the profound increase in attention. Let’s just say that.
Booooo!