“Renee Zellweger wore a terrible Armani ensemble in Rome” links

The reason why I haven’t devoted any stand-alone posts to Renee Zellweger’s fashion as she promotes Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is because I have not been impressed by any of her looks. Her style is boring as hell these days, if not actively terrible. This ensemble, for the Rome premiere, is Armani. It’s really bad, omg. [RCFA]
That’s an info ensemble Renee is wear.
Gracie Abrams is annoying.
A typical nepo baby.
Is it a dress? No it’s a pant suit. It has a part of a big how draped across her chest and one arm completely uncovered. It’s a mess.
The puffed sleeve is horrible. Sad because she usually looks amazing!
Even if you find this outfit unappealing, calling it a mess is a bit dramatic.
Simply removing the sleeve would shape it up enormously.
Everyone is writing too much about Kanye, just as he wanted.
Agreed. I wonder if he is releasing new music or a naked fashion line.
He sort of announced a new women’s fashion line a couple of weeks ago – not sure if it was on X or what. Something, something, something about “be afraid” and a photo of a black thingy that could have been a thong or a Covid mask, I don’t know.
Renee is glowing with the silver, but everything else is not good.
Renee actually looks really pretty–whatever she did to her face a few years back seems to have settled or dissolved or whatever. The jumpsuit she is wearing is just awful, though, very 1970s and matronly to me.
What I love about Renee’s look is that it’s evoking a 1980s scifi vibe combined with a 21st century Botox nightmare. It’s the dystopian fashion we all need right now.
I can’t stand Andy Cohen, but the Drew Barrymore clip with him is cute ☺️
The Armani outfit is too big on Renee. On the runway, the jacket is a bit more fitted and the sleeve is bracelet length – also, the pants aren’t so baggy and pleated around the waist and hips.
The Grammys used to be my least favorite awards show but at least now it’s fun!
Ariana is totally going to profit from the drama of that other movie to such an extent they forgot hers. She’s in the top spot now.
Paul M just seems like a f@&k boy.
There’s always Isabella Rossellini?