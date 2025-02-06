“Renee Zellweger wore a terrible Armani ensemble in Rome” links
  • February 06, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The reason why I haven’t devoted any stand-alone posts to Renee Zellweger’s fashion as she promotes Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is because I have not been impressed by any of her looks. Her style is boring as hell these days, if not actively terrible. This ensemble, for the Rome premiere, is Armani. It’s really bad, omg. [RCFA]
I’m so out of the loop on this, Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams had a fling but they’re not dealing with each other anymore? [JustJared]
Ariana Grande is making a push for an Oscar. [LaineyGossip]
The stupidest damn timeline. [Jezebel]
The Real Housewives reckon with sexual shame. [Pajiba]
Everyone’s really milking this Kanye West stuff. [Buzzfeed]
Leo Woodall is also making a big push these days. [Socialite Life]
Which celebrities are going to the Super Bowl? [Hollywood Life]
How does Andy Cohen feel about Drew Barrymore’s closeness? [Seriously OMG]
I’ve been cracking up about all of the videos of Taylor Swift dancing & partying at the Grammys. This one is an instant classic. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Renee Zellweger wore a terrible Armani ensemble in Rome” links”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 6, 2025 at 12:33 pm

    That’s an info ensemble Renee is wear.

    Gracie Abrams is annoying.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    February 6, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    Is it a dress? No it’s a pant suit. It has a part of a big how draped across her chest and one arm completely uncovered. It’s a mess.

    Reply
  3. Constance says:
    February 6, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    Everyone is writing too much about Kanye, just as he wanted.

    Reply
    • Mustang Sally says:
      February 6, 2025 at 1:23 pm

      Agreed. I wonder if he is releasing new music or a naked fashion line.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        February 6, 2025 at 3:22 pm

        He sort of announced a new women’s fashion line a couple of weeks ago – not sure if it was on X or what. Something, something, something about “be afraid” and a photo of a black thingy that could have been a thong or a Covid mask, I don’t know.

  4. JanetDR says:
    February 6, 2025 at 12:54 pm

    Renee is glowing with the silver, but everything else is not good.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    February 6, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    Renee actually looks really pretty–whatever she did to her face a few years back seems to have settled or dissolved or whatever. The jumpsuit she is wearing is just awful, though, very 1970s and matronly to me.

    Reply
  6. Mightymolly says:
    February 6, 2025 at 2:18 pm

    What I love about Renee’s look is that it’s evoking a 1980s scifi vibe combined with a 21st century Botox nightmare. It’s the dystopian fashion we all need right now.

    Reply
  7. Oswin says:
    February 6, 2025 at 2:56 pm

    I can’t stand Andy Cohen, but the Drew Barrymore clip with him is cute ☺️

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    February 6, 2025 at 3:32 pm

    The Armani outfit is too big on Renee. On the runway, the jacket is a bit more fitted and the sleeve is bracelet length – also, the pants aren’t so baggy and pleated around the waist and hips.

    Reply
  9. Normades says:
    February 6, 2025 at 4:44 pm

    The Grammys used to be my least favorite awards show but at least now it’s fun!
    Ariana is totally going to profit from the drama of that other movie to such an extent they forgot hers. She’s in the top spot now.
    Paul M just seems like a f@&k boy.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment