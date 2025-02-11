Prince William & Kate plan to skip next Sunday’s BAFTAs, with no reason given

Last week, I predicted that Prince William and Kate would be working their fingers to the nub during the Invictus Games. I even said that it felt likely that William would bring out one or more of the Wales kids to a Six Nations rugby game over the weekend. That didn’t happen, and Kate and William went dark just as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Canada on Friday. So… I was wrong. But why are they making a point of not “competing” with the Sussexes during the Invictus Games, huh? Are they worried that they’ll look too obvious and desperate for attention, which is what happened during the Dusseldorf games? Or is something else happening behind the scenes? Well, here’s some interesting news. For weeks, the British media has been hyping the idea that William and Kate would turn up to this Sunday’s BAFTAs. William is BAFTA president, after all. And he wouldn’t skip it for no reason, right? Well… he’s skipping it. So is Kate, obviously.
Kate Middleton and Prince William won’t be attending the 2025 BAFTAs.
Kensington Palace confirmed on Feb. 10 that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be at the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 16. Prince William, who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, is set to appear in a video package as part of the awards and will visit the London Screen Academy on Wednesday.
Due to his role, Prince William is a regular on the red carpet at the annual ceremony, often accompanied by his wife. William, 42, and Kate, 43, most recently attended the event together in 2023.
The Prince of Wales attended the event solo in 2024, shortly after it was announced that his wife had recently undergone abdominal surgery (the following month, Kate revealed that she was undergoing treatment for cancer).
[From People]
Something is definitely happening. Something other than their shameful laziness. Part of me wonders if this is all about William and whether he’s still mad about what happened at last year’s BAFTAs. He made an ass out of himself in like ten different ways, including telling an actress that she probably “had a lot of fun” acting in a movie where she played a rape survivor. And then there were those photos of William trying to talk to Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce. Those awkward pics were widely mocked, even by royalists. But it does feel like… I don’t know, something is wrong. Something is up.
HRH PRINCE WILLIAM TODAY VISITED THE NEWLY REOPENED BAFTA HQ WHERE HE MET PARTICIPIANTS OFTHE BURSARY AND SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMMES AND TO MEET PARTICIPIANTS IN THE MENTORING PROGRAMME
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Prince William, Prince of Wales, speak to Anna Higgs, Chair of the Film Committee, BAFTA, (2nd R), joined by Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA (L), at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Prince William, Prince of Wales, (C-R) speak to Emma Baehr, BAFTA Director of Awards & Content, (2nd L) and Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, (2nd R) as they take their seats ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
The Prince of Wales meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
The Prince of Wales meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
The Prince of Wales reacts as he meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
The Prince of Wales meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
The Prince of Wales meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
The Prince of Wales during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London, to celebrate young creatives and showcase the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries

When: 09 Oct 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London, to celebrate young creatives and showcase the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries

When: 09 Oct 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Actually, an addendum on the announcement was jut released and said that he will instead host something for artists TOMORROW, Wednesday, over appearing on Sunday. Feeling the heat from Harry/Meghan no doubt. Whatever wrath and bad press Harry/Meghan receive during a year, INVICTUS *ALWAYS* results in a glorious resent. The press they have been getting over the past few days is wonderful and positive. Meanwhile the Brit Media has run out of narratives to peddle against Harry/Meghan.
The monarchy wont win this war.
Meanwhile Harry moved to a different country but still supports his patronages such as WellChild. I bet some charities wonder why they had to be stuck with people who hardly turn up(the ‘you havent been in 7 years’ comment to Kate!) and/or them complaining such as William complaining that he has to watch so many movies.
They’re a disaster. Seeing how each do at events on their own and together, they are just so…sad.
A complete juxtaposition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Seeing the pictures and videos coming out of Vancouver has been a daily treat of pure joy. Seeing Meghan and Harry with the participants and their families and with the audience has been a soothing balm.
Let’s be real, even seeing Edward and Sofia holding hands was nice. The Lazy Prince and his Princess are cooked.