The Mail is questioning ‘disturbed’ Prince Harry’s ‘state of mind’ in his BBC interview

In the last decade of Princess Diana’s life, her husband and his mistress constantly briefed the media about Diana’s mental health. Charles and Camilla constantly spread rumors about Diana being “crazy” or “unwell” or “mad.” Two years before her death, Diana told her divorce lawyer that she believed Charles would “get rid” of her via a staged car accident. Her lawyer, Victor Mishcon, wrote notes from their meeting and he put it in a safe, and revealed her comments after her death in 1997. After Diana’s death, the Windsors spent a lot of time and money blaming Diana for her own death and shrugging off “conspiracies” that they had anything to do with it. My point is that there’s a long history of running a certain “play” against wayward royals. And it absolutely feels like that exact same play is being run against Prince Harry. It’s felt like that for years, but it’s being amped up in the wake of Harry’s BBC interview one week ago:

This week King Charles was joined by senior members of the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales as they paid tribute to those who lost their lives in WWII and the veterans who are still around to share their stories of bravery. But sadly the commemorative events of Victory for Europe day were somewhat overshadowed by a jawdropping interview Prince Harry gave to the BBC after his attempt to reinstate his 24/7 police protection while in Britain was thrown out the Court of Appeal in London.

The Duke of Sussex, 43, said he was ‘devastated’ over the loss of the yearlong court battle and claimed he was the victim of a ‘good old fashioned establishment stitch up’. He also chillingly spoke of a ‘pretty dark’ conspiracy theory where he appeared to suggest shadowy figures want him and his family to suffer the same fate as the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

On the latest episode of Palace Confidential, the Mail’s Royal experts gave their damning verdict on Harry’s interview, with Royal Editor Rebecca English describing it as a ‘monumental hissy fit’.

‘Some aspects of it are really very disturbing,’ Rebecca said. ‘He effectively said that he believed there were people who actively wished him harm and he felt those people would see what happened as “a win”, as he described it. Where Harry goes from here, I don’t know. He has obviously had a monumental hissy fit on television afterwards, to put it mildly.’

Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday’s Editor at Large, joined Rebecca on the hit YouTube show alongside series regulars Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, and host Jo Elvin.

‘In the interview, Harry just seemed beyond furious,’ Jo said.

‘He really did,’ agreed Richard. ‘I am going to have to be careful with how I phrase this but I thought he didn’t look well in his expression, his demeanour. Often if you are angry about something, people say you should sleep on it but this seemed to be something, and I think the BBC would confirm that it was done in a hurry.’ Richard goes on to explain that Harry’s representatives allegedly contacted the broadcaster to arrange the interview and that it wasn’t a case of ‘people demanding an interview from him. It was very much his decision,’ Richard said, ‘and I think a very rash one. He said a series of very unpleasant, provocative and dark, disturbing things, frankly. Where to start?’ Richard asked. ‘The suggestions that he doesn’t know how long his father had to live which obviously increases speculation about the King’s cancer. He was portraying the decision as an “establishment stitch-up” and then you think well “why did you go to court and spend £1.5million in the first place if you thought it was a stitch-up and it wouldn’t make any difference?” so that was odd.’

‘He was hinting at evidence which he had seen which wasn’t made public which he suggested showed that dark forces were out to get him and they wanted the same fate to befall him and his family as did his mother Diana. Really dark and certainly got me questioning his state of mind, frankly.’

Offering her own analysis, Charlotte said: ‘I was so shocked and I was also really worried about him because he just seemed like a broken man. I just seemed like he was utterly utterly broken and desperate and I think that’s why it was such a surprise, as you say, that he just decided pretty much on a whim to have this hissy fit.’