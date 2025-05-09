The Mail is questioning ‘disturbed’ Prince Harry’s ‘state of mind’ in his BBC interview

In the last decade of Princess Diana’s life, her husband and his mistress constantly briefed the media about Diana’s mental health. Charles and Camilla constantly spread rumors about Diana being “crazy” or “unwell” or “mad.” Two years before her death, Diana told her divorce lawyer that she believed Charles would “get rid” of her via a staged car accident. Her lawyer, Victor Mishcon, wrote notes from their meeting and he put it in a safe, and revealed her comments after her death in 1997. After Diana’s death, the Windsors spent a lot of time and money blaming Diana for her own death and shrugging off “conspiracies” that they had anything to do with it. My point is that there’s a long history of running a certain “play” against wayward royals. And it absolutely feels like that exact same play is being run against Prince Harry. It’s felt like that for years, but it’s being amped up in the wake of Harry’s BBC interview one week ago:
This week King Charles was joined by senior members of the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales as they paid tribute to those who lost their lives in WWII and the veterans who are still around to share their stories of bravery. But sadly the commemorative events of Victory for Europe day were somewhat overshadowed by a jawdropping interview Prince Harry gave to the BBC after his attempt to reinstate his 24/7 police protection while in Britain was thrown out the Court of Appeal in London.
The Duke of Sussex, 43, said he was ‘devastated’ over the loss of the yearlong court battle and claimed he was the victim of a ‘good old fashioned establishment stitch up’. He also chillingly spoke of a ‘pretty dark’ conspiracy theory where he appeared to suggest shadowy figures want him and his family to suffer the same fate as the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.
On the latest episode of Palace Confidential, the Mail’s Royal experts gave their damning verdict on Harry’s interview, with Royal Editor Rebecca English describing it as a ‘monumental hissy fit’.
‘Some aspects of it are really very disturbing,’ Rebecca said. ‘He effectively said that he believed there were people who actively wished him harm and he felt those people would see what happened as “a win”, as he described it. Where Harry goes from here, I don’t know. He has obviously had a monumental hissy fit on television afterwards, to put it mildly.’
Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday’s Editor at Large, joined Rebecca on the hit YouTube show alongside series regulars Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, and host Jo Elvin.
‘In the interview, Harry just seemed beyond furious,’ Jo said.
‘He really did,’ agreed Richard. ‘I am going to have to be careful with how I phrase this but I thought he didn’t look well in his expression, his demeanour. Often if you are angry about something, people say you should sleep on it but this seemed to be something, and I think the BBC would confirm that it was done in a hurry.’ Richard goes on to explain that Harry’s representatives allegedly contacted the broadcaster to arrange the interview and that it wasn’t a case of ‘people demanding an interview from him. It was very much his decision,’ Richard said, ‘and I think a very rash one. He said a series of very unpleasant, provocative and dark, disturbing things, frankly. Where to start?’ Richard asked. ‘The suggestions that he doesn’t know how long his father had to live which obviously increases speculation about the King’s cancer. He was portraying the decision as an “establishment stitch-up” and then you think well “why did you go to court and spend £1.5million in the first place if you thought it was a stitch-up and it wouldn’t make any difference?” so that was odd.’
‘He was hinting at evidence which he had seen which wasn’t made public which he suggested showed that dark forces were out to get him and they wanted the same fate to befall him and his family as did his mother Diana. Really dark and certainly got me questioning his state of mind, frankly.’
Offering her own analysis, Charlotte said: ‘I was so shocked and I was also really worried about him because he just seemed like a broken man. I just seemed like he was utterly utterly broken and desperate and I think that’s why it was such a surprise, as you say, that he just decided pretty much on a whim to have this hissy fit.’
Again, they called Diana crazy, they lied about her constantly, she told people that she believed that the Windsors would arrange her death, and then she died in a very suspicious car accident. Diana’s younger son sees the pattern and speaks about it publicly in the hope that he’s bringing enough attention to the pattern so that people will know who is responsible if something happens to him or Meghan. I’m also really offended by these people describing Harry’s countenance as disturbed or a “hissy fit.” He was emotional and raw in moments of the interview, but he was also controlled, he spoke in an even voice, he did his best to explain what was happening to him and what his family was doing to him. He’s studied what his mother did and what those people did to his mother.
Photos courtesy of the BBC and Cover Images.
He should get lifelong protection just from being forced to walk behind his mother’s casket as a child. He was used so badly.
Agreed. Anyone who thinks Harry doesn’t qualify for the best security is just lying.
These people are just sick.
Ah yes the Harry is crazy is going full speed ahead. They know that if they keep telling the lie over and over there are people who will believe it. Now the problem for them with this is that the amount of people who don’t believe them is very very big and that very large group have Harry’s back and see the Windsor clan for what they are. However that still leaves a smaller group and in that smaller group you may have people willing to do things (harmful things) to the Sussexes in support of the Windsors and this is what the Windsors are counting on happening. Some nut job to do something to crazy Harry . So they will push there crazy Harry lie.
@Susan Collins … Yes. I recall when they attempted the ‘the royal family is concerned about mentally unstable Prince Harry’ lie back in early 2020. That was their deflection plan against their shenanigans: Harry has mental problems and Meghan is a nasty man-eating ‘b$tch’ with a capital ‘B’ that nobody likes.
Really crazy is not only do they spew out multiple articles per day to denigrate Harry (& Meghan), but they then go on TV to do the same thing! And of course social media! Talk about an echo chamber! Or circle jerk, I mean seriously. 🙄
I can’t ever forget that when their cab was chased in NY. “Someone” was definitely out to “Diana” them. No one will ever convince me otherwise.
Not only did he actually come over as thoughtful and measured, while acknowledging he felt ‘devastated’, he looked far from being a broken man. Nor did he seem a broken man a few days later at the Diana Awards event in Las Vegas. These people are stark raving bonkers, as well as malevolent.
Sooo, yeah, their interpretations of Harry’s demeanor are purposely misleading. There was no hissy fit. And characterizing it as one is done in service to the RF and the tabloids. The Daily Mail is currently going back and forth in the courts about the evidence in the upcoming blagging trial. Bc Harry is suing them. And it’s very possible Becky English’s name has come up somewhere in that evidence. Something to remember. But back to his demeanor. Here’s a good article of the interviewer Nada Tawfik who was actually in the room with Harry. I’d trust that over this carnival of clowns who work for a paper that is currently being sued by Harry due to its criminal and dishonest journalism.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvg9079v13lo
Actually, here’s a link from Byline. Rebecca English is named in the case. Along with many others. Associated tried to get the names of the journalists protected from the public. The judge actually agreed to keep it confidential but said the lawyers could appeal to the government and surprisingly Rishi Sunak’s govt allowed the documents to be seen by the public. And that’s how we know the names of the journalists accused of unlawful news gathering. Of which Rebecca English is one.
https://bylineinvestigates.com/2024/05/09/four-current-national-newspaper-editors-including-the-editor-of-the-times-named-in-unlawful-news-gathering-claims/
Bec English’s mental health is going to suffer from this revelation. 😏
Thanks for the link. I found the final sentence to be very interesting, ‘…as the case of former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan shows, even when a judge states in a formal judgment that named journalists have knowingly commissioned unlawful acts it does not mean that criminal prosecutions follow.’ There’s your establishment stitch-up, right there.
The gaslighting from these people is beyond disgusting. I get that Harry still loves the UK and has family, friends and charities there but he’s not safe there. There is a real sickness in the culture in that country. I’m old enough to have seen and remember what they did to Diana. To see the same playbook used against her son is just beyond words.
Of course he was upset he had just heard devastating information about how his family were unconcerned about his safety and the safety of his wife and children.
Not just “unconcerned about his safety” but actively involved in planning their plausible deniability in the event that they got their wish and the worse happened to H and his family.
He was hurt and broken because he just realized that his family wouldn’t blink if harm were to come on to him and his kids. These people know the truth and are choosing to skirt around the issue
🥱
The press and the rats are failing to convince their audience.
So these rats are now on a mission to smear Harry’s mental health. How do they think this will play out to the IG veterans? Do they really want to go there?
Ah yes, of course they do. Best of luck rats but the playbook you’re using ain’t working. The people with serious mental health issues are the king and his wife, the heir and his wife but keep on adhering to that visible contract.
Alec, I’ll take people who love the sound of their own voices for $500. That’s all I see here.
They did the exact same thing to Diana.
The campaign against Diana comes firmly to mind when I see headlines like this. History doesn’t often repeat itself so obviously, nor indeed so closely in time.
I wonder if the Powers That Be are aware of what this looks like, and plod on anyway not caring.
Prince Harry has always known that his life is not valued. QE 2 said in reference to serving in the army, that William was off limits but Harry was disposable. Charles was reported to have sa id, in reference to security, that the public would not be unduly upset if something happened to Harry. This appeared in print for all to see, and yet they feel he is paranoid? Go do your homework, “journalists” .
It’s the literal exact same playbook, and people keep pointing it out which is why I don’t understand why they’re taking this approach. Like they don’t think that people can access information about Diana outside of what they want to print in their newspapers. They’re still trying to run a ’90s playbook in an era where people can pull up clips in 10 seconds of interviews and coverage.
And they absolutely are furious that the BBC allowed Harry to get an interview done the same day right during prime news watching hour in the UK. It ruined all the narratives they had planned for the entire weekend, allowed for his point of view to get blasted across the world within hours and for people to ask all those questions that they’re asking now without these narrative that they’re rolling out now. That’s why you’re seeing the, is not that dangerous for him he’s exaggerating, he’s paranoid, how come they can go to all these other countries but not come here, he’s spoiled and petulant and wants you to pay money articles. And he touched on every single one of those points before they could even write these articles.
They think that people are stupid and that they should finally accept that nobody really cares about little Harry from the back rows. That’s why he doesn’t need security. They say that quite openly.
What we see and hear in this country is deeply dehumanising and immoral
👏 Very well said.
Even after all this time, it’s still so f–king wild to see an entire country’s media gaslight and DARVO like this. My God.
@Miranda:
Yup! I’m right there with you.
The most important thing is this. No one. NO ONE. Is questioning/denying the facts of what Harry said. They are trotting out all these opinions but not directly addressing the facts. Which tells you that everything he said is 100% FACTS. Also, the fact that a week later they are still rehashing and trying to alter the narrative tells you exactly how effective that interview was. It astonishes me how they have underestimated Harry. They clearly expected that the ruling against him and the lack of access to info about Charles’s health would make him give in to them. They do no get it. His love and loyalty are to his wife, his children and his mother’s memory/legacy. That’s it. He will not be manipulated by them any longer.
Unfortunately, I think the plot was casted in New Your with the near catastrophic accident. I also do not believe the powers to be trying to harm the Sussexes have given up. The 1st attempt was outed. Harry has done all he can to alert the public, put his birth family on notice and protect his created family. He has to live his life and his created family has to live theirs. The noise from those gutter rats is just propaganda supporting a dying institution with no redeemable qualities and they are also aware of the danger his birth family pose for his created family. A family that values institutional relevance over human life.
It never fails to amaze me that there are people who cannot see past the end of their nose. Do you think it will occur to the brf and bm at some point that the more they do these type of articles, the more people relate it to Princess Di? If something were to happen now, who do you think people will blame?
These people are idiots.
Harry is perfectly rational to want proper armed security for his family. The disturbing part is his own father refusing to give it to him and then using the media establishment to attack his own son.
So if something does happen to him and/or his family what would Richard Eden and co. say then? Perhaps they will say that he brought it on himself. We all see what the press and the Palace are doing. Harry’s very much aware of the situation and what the Palace has done in the past. There’s no doubt that Diana’s security was taken away and that the Royal Family contributed to her death.
@Amy Bee:
That’s exactly what Eden and all the other “journalists” who are being outed in court by Harry for their despicable deeds will say, among other things.
I wrote the following yesterday on another post about this mess and I think it’s valid, even though it’s viscerally disgusting:
This is ghoulish as hell, but bear with me a moment; let’s game it out.
If Harry is unalived, then:
– He is silenced forever. No more embarrassing the “royals” or the press by having the gall to tell the truth.
– The press get to make money off his back forever with no pushback, legal or otherwise, especially if Meghan & their children are silenced too. Endless stories ping-ponging at will between bewailing the tragedy of it all, and alternately blaming Harry and Meghan for “making themselves targets”, being paranoid, etc. See: the last 30 years of press coverage of Diana.
– If Meghan and the children are unalived and Harry survives, they likely believe he’ll crawl back to the UK and fall in line with his original preordained role as royal spare and scapegoat. Again he’d be endless fodder for the press to make money with stories about the tragedy of it all and how foolish Harry was to marry a pushy American divorcee actress of color.
– SlumLord BillyIdle could make headlines for decades teasing how he’ll finally forgive Harry if he just (enter performative groveling choice du jour here.) BoneIdle could be photographed periodically with a tear in her eye & a headline about how she wants to make peace between the brothers. Meanwhile Harry can do the hard work but still be kept at arm’s length by the “royals” because “they can’t quite trust him yet.”
I could go on but I’m making myself physically sick.
As others have pointed out, #CharlesTheCruel has already openly said he believes it would not harm Britain or upset his subjects were Harry to be assassinated. And the press reported it as justified and moved on.
The Palaces courtiers, the “royals”, and the press are locked together in mutual psychosis and greed.
I really hope Harry can find it within himself to give up on the UK altogether, walk away, keep building a beautiful family life with Meghan, and fully embrace his role as a beloved citizen of the world.
The behaviour of these “people” is intolerable and deeply immoral. Anyone who doesn’t see what this country and these people are doing to Prince Harry and his family is emotionally blind and humanly callous and crippled. They are doing to Prince Harry 1:1 what they did to Diana. Diana could only defend herself with an interview because she was completely backed into a corner. They did the same to Harry.
People need to realise they have never been a loving family. They are a business. Anyone in line for the throne has been raised as a cold calculating individual. Diana and Harry were always outsiders who generate warmth and others in the family cannot relate. As a brit i will always love Diana and especially Harry. I know it gives the impression that we as a country are anti-Harry and Meghan but the majority of people will always want the best for them.