Some woman claims she was injured using Duchess Meghan’s DIY bath salts

Back in March, you could feel the Duchess of Sussex’s biggest “critics” zeroing in on certain parts of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Those “critics” were looking for anything they could attach themselves to, any hook to make an argument that WLM was dangerous/bad/monarchy-destroying. One of the criticisms they settled on was a section in WLM’s first episode, where Meghan made DIY bath salts. As I said at the time, it never occurred to me that anyone could use Epsom salt as a base and add essential oils to get the scent/aromatherapy you desire. Meghan didn’t even give people a “recipe” for the DIY bath salts on camera, she just threw together some Epsom salt in a jar, added a sh-t ton of essential oils and called it a day (Netflix did add a specific recipe for her bath salts on their site however). They were already screaming about it back in March. Two months later, they’ve now got a woman claiming that Meghan is responsible for her bath-salt-related injuries.
A fan threatened to sue Meghan Markle for $10 million after she allegedly suffered burns from using the duchess’ homemade bath salt recipe. Robin Patrick told Radar Online Wednesday that she watched Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” and copied the ingredients the former royal used to make a bath salt gift for her pal and makeup artist Daniel Martin.
Markle used Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil and lavender oil to make the bath salts.
Patrick told the outlet that she attempted to test the bath salts herself by dissolving them into warm water in her bathtub. However, she claimed she immediately felt that something was wrong.
“Initially, I experienced a mild tingling sensation without discomfort,” Patrick claimed to Radar Online. “However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas. I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture.”
Patrick claimed she felt “additional burning sensations on my hand and arm.”
She then alleged that she drained the tub and applied Gold Bond lotion on her body, which provided no relief. Patrick then told the outlet that she used a lidocaine spray, which temporarily reduced the pain.
“That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers,” she claimed. “To date, the burns are still not healed and are quite uncomfortable. The others are just sore as heck to touch. Since the incident, I have endured persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily. These symptoms have disrupted my daily and nightly routines, preventing me from taking warm showers or wearing clothing over the affected areas.”
Patrick told the outlet that Markle, 43, had a “duty of care” to provide “adequate warnings” to viewers about the potential dangers of using the salts due to the essential oils in the concoction.
She is reportedly seeking a “minimum” of $75,000 to cover medical expenses and $10 million from Markle, Netflix and Archewell Productions for their “reckless disregard for public safety and to deter similar conduct in the future.” Patrick said she is willing to settle out of court if a financial agreement can be reached.
I’m not going to get in the weeds about this one, I’ve already seen the Sussex Squad doing deeper dives on this woman and I’m sure everything will eventually come out. Especially if this lady does end up suing – right now, she hasn’t filed anything, she’s just trying to see if Meghan will throw some money at her. The “duty of care” comment tells you all you need to know about what this is really about and what this woman’s agenda really is – Prince Harry cited the Windsors’ “duty of care” when it came to his family’s security. Now this woman is mimicking the same line about her “bath salt injuries.”
Was she trying to recreate the Dead Sea? Did she put the whole jar in the tub?
From the little I parched together, this woman did not actually watch the show. In addition, she is diabetic and should not have been using epsom salt for bathing. This segment of Meghan’s show was not a recommendation but showed how she prepared these bath salts for her friend. Suing because you are dumb should not be rewarded.
I am a well controlled diabetic (got my A1C down to 5!) with no complications (neuropathy, vascular issues, eye issues, etc). And my medical team is still insistent that I don’t use epsom salts to soak my FEET so why would a diabetic soak their ASS?
Sounds like she had a sensitivity to one of the ingredients. The intelligent thing to do would have been wash off thoroughly right then instead of continuing to play with the water. And the Gold Bond lotion thing wasn’t a smart move either. Is there a doctor’s statement to go with that $75,000 bill?
Here’s an article showing receipts:
https://feminegra.com/meghan-sussexs-lawyer-fires-back-at-10m-bath-salt-lawsuit-threat-over-netflix-recipe/
This woman is a diabetic so should know the dangers of using Epsom salt for skin care. She’s using the media to blackmail Meghan out of a check but Netflix entered the chat and its lawyers won’t be nice.
I read that the lady is a diabetic and Epsom salts carry warnings that say if you have diabetes, don’t use it. It can cause exactly what happened to her. So, it’s not Meghan’s fault this woman didn’t read the instructions.
The “duty of care” phrasing isn’t a jab at Harry. It’s a required element of a negligence claim.
I saw on Yahoo that an attorney for IPC (one of the entities she named in her lawsuit) wrote a scathing letter back. He pulled no punches, which is honestly refreshing for once. No dancing around things using vague language, no wishy-washy nonsense. Straight for the jugular–you love to see it.
This is an excerpt from the article:
In response to Patrick’s claims, Stracher said: “IPC regrets to hear about any injuries you may have suffered, under the law, neither IPC, Netflix, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, nor Archewell are liable to you for your claims.
“None of the parties responsible for the Series, including the entities you list in your letter, owe you a particular duty of care because you do not have a special relationship with any of them as a matter of law,” he continued.
“There is nothing inherently dangerous about a mixture of salts, arnica oil, and essential oil. Thus, because the recipe for the bath salts that allegedly caused your injuries does not constitute a ‘clear and present danger’ to the public, you cannot pierce the First Amendment protections for speech by bringing a negligence claim against the entities that you threaten,” Stracher said.
He noted: “Even assuming a negligence claim could be asserted, your letter fails to identify any legal basis to support such a claim, and in fact concedes that the proximate cause of your injuries was your health conditions, including diabetes. The use of Epsom salts is contraindicated for individuals with diabetes except on the advice of a physician.”
(https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/articles/meghan-markle-lawyer-responds-lawsuit-211510896.html)
I’ll just say that both epsom salts and any essential oil I have ever used contain ample warnings about the possibility of skin irritation. Using any fragrant oil undiluted carries risks, especially if you have sensitive skin and/or a pre-existing condition. I seriously doubt that this even makes it to court.