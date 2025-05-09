Some woman claims she was injured using Duchess Meghan’s DIY bath salts

Back in March, you could feel the Duchess of Sussex’s biggest “critics” zeroing in on certain parts of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Those “critics” were looking for anything they could attach themselves to, any hook to make an argument that WLM was dangerous/bad/monarchy-destroying. One of the criticisms they settled on was a section in WLM’s first episode, where Meghan made DIY bath salts. As I said at the time, it never occurred to me that anyone could use Epsom salt as a base and add essential oils to get the scent/aromatherapy you desire. Meghan didn’t even give people a “recipe” for the DIY bath salts on camera, she just threw together some Epsom salt in a jar, added a sh-t ton of essential oils and called it a day (Netflix did add a specific recipe for her bath salts on their site however). They were already screaming about it back in March. Two months later, they’ve now got a woman claiming that Meghan is responsible for her bath-salt-related injuries.

A fan threatened to sue Meghan Markle for $10 million after she allegedly suffered burns from using the duchess’ homemade bath salt recipe. Robin Patrick told Radar Online Wednesday that she watched Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” and copied the ingredients the former royal used to make a bath salt gift for her pal and makeup artist Daniel Martin. Markle used Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil and lavender oil to make the bath salts.

Patrick told the outlet that she attempted to test the bath salts herself by dissolving them into warm water in her bathtub. However, she claimed she immediately felt that something was wrong. “Initially, I experienced a mild tingling sensation without discomfort,” Patrick claimed to Radar Online. “However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas. I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture.” Patrick claimed she felt “additional burning sensations on my hand and arm.” She then alleged that she drained the tub and applied Gold Bond lotion on her body, which provided no relief. Patrick then told the outlet that she used a lidocaine spray, which temporarily reduced the pain. “That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers,” she claimed. “To date, the burns are still not healed and are quite uncomfortable. The others are just sore as heck to touch. Since the incident, I have endured persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily. These symptoms have disrupted my daily and nightly routines, preventing me from taking warm showers or wearing clothing over the affected areas.” Patrick told the outlet that Markle, 43, had a “duty of care” to provide “adequate warnings” to viewers about the potential dangers of using the salts due to the essential oils in the concoction. She is reportedly seeking a “minimum” of $75,000 to cover medical expenses and $10 million from Markle, Netflix and Archewell Productions for their “reckless disregard for public safety and to deter similar conduct in the future.” Patrick said she is willing to settle out of court if a financial agreement can be reached.

[From Page Six]

I’m not going to get in the weeds about this one, I’ve already seen the Sussex Squad doing deeper dives on this woman and I’m sure everything will eventually come out. Especially if this lady does end up suing – right now, she hasn’t filed anything, she’s just trying to see if Meghan will throw some money at her. The “duty of care” comment tells you all you need to know about what this is really about and what this woman’s agenda really is – Prince Harry cited the Windsors’ “duty of care” when it came to his family’s security. Now this woman is mimicking the same line about her “bath salt injuries.”