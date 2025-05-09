Ben Goldsmith: ‘Tragic but true – Prince Harry’s behaviour is unforgivable’

Ben Goldsmith comes from the very prominent Goldsmith family in the UK – they are very well-connected, and Ben’s sister Jemima Khan was quite close to Princess Diana. The Goldsmiths are rich and powerful, so much so that Ben’s domestic violence incident against his first wife was swept under the rug. Well, you would imagine that the scion of a rich and powerful family would know better than to gossip to Richard Eden at the Daily Mail. You would be wrong. Ben Goldsmith said words about Prince Harry:
His sister was one of Princess Diana’s closest friends, yet financier Ben Goldsmith has nothing but contempt for his old pal Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex’s explosive interview with the BBC last week has prompted the son of late billionaire Sir James Goldsmith to go public with criticism that his friends will say only privately.
‘Tragic but true – Prince Harry’s behaviour is unforgivable,’ Ben, below, declares.
The reference to forgiveness is thought to be in response to Harry’s admission that a reconciliation with his family would be very difficult because of his tawdry memoirs, Spare, and his criticism of them in numerous interviews.
‘Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book,’ Harry said. ‘Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things.’
Ben, 44, is the first former pal of the duke to condemn him publicly. Harry admitted in Spare that he had lost friends over his decision to tell all to American chat show host Oprah Winfrey, including the van Cutsem family.
‘Several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh and Emilie’s sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy [Pettifer, his former nanny], had chastised me for Oprah,’ he wrote. ‘How could you reveal such things? About your family?’
Ben’s sister, Jemima Goldsmith, was so close to Diana that the princess visited her twice in Pakistan while she was married to former cricket legend Imran Khan. She agreed to help Netflix with its portrayal of Diana in The Crown before pulling out when she concluded that the story was not being treated as ‘respectfully or compassionately’ as she had hoped. ‘It was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past,’ she later explained.
While Diana and Jemima Khan spent time in Pakistan, Diana actually went there to introduce herself to her boyfriend’s family. She was seeing Hasnat Khan at the time. Anyway, trust Eden Confidential to turn one sentence into a screeching column about Prince Harry. As Harry has said many times, he understands that many people from his old life will never understand why he’s chosen to speak out. The fact that he continues to tell his story and give interviews though… don’t you think that Harry is showing those people that he’s heard all of the criticism and he’s decided that it’s important for him to get his side out? Diana understood the importance of getting her side out and those horrible people are STILL lying about her, decades later.
Also: mark my words, before this is all said and done, the palace will try to get Harry’s BBC interview removed from circulation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, BBC.
So glad that Prince Harry has CHOSEN to treat non mf 🤬 factors appropriately….
Another plonker I’ve never heard of until now.
Exactly. F this guy. He can’t just enjoy his money and keep his mouth shut? Does he want something from the BRF? So many people keep trying to be relevant by attacking Harry & Meghan, or use attacking them to curry favor with Charles
Isn’t this the family that just rented the Sussexes the fancy vacation spot in Mexico? Was this guy pressured into saying this, because his sister (friend of Diana) helped make this happen/kept it secret from the press?
Would have thought that that family’s wealth and connections would have shielded them from any such pressure to curry favour from the Windsors.
My thoughts exactly! 😹
You’re not missing out on much. He’s the black sheep of the family.
He didn’t get the looks of his other siblings, and really, apart from his wealth, there isn’t much going for him personality wise.
His father James goldsmith had an affair with Diana’s mother and has long been rumoured to be Diana’s real biological father. Photos of the younger sister Charlotte Goldsmith, when compared to Diana as a child when she had long brown hair, suggest the rumours are likely to be true. That would make Ben Goldsmith Harry’s half uncle.
Oooh – never heard that. Is this why Zac looks dishy? Messy, but dishy? Ge gave off young Willy vibes.
Ben is that Kardashian sister who looks nothing like her siblings.
” How could you reveal such things? About your family?” when what you reveal is mistreatment, I really have to question if these people are your friends. Your friends are people who are willing to have easy and hard conversations with you, and be there for easy and hard times. If one of my friends that I’ve had since childhood came up to me and said they wanted to talk about how their parents had actually abused them, I wouldn’t ask why they want to say these things about their family in public.
I think that Harry has definitely learned that people that were there for him as long as he played by establishment rules were not truly concerned about his well-being, and while it may sting he’s better off knowing this. This establishment friends need to know you’ll play the game, and given the highlighted story about this Ben character he doesn’t sound like someone that wants someone who calls out abuse publicly being around.
That’s the part that always gets me. First, this attitude basically confirms that everything Harry said is true. Second, it’s so gross that people are more upset with you for saying out loud how horribly your family treated you than, you know, being mad at the treatment you received. Shouldn’t a friend’s first comment be “How could you own family treat you so horribly?”
Interesting that none of these people ever see actions of the royals as unforgivable. (Or even dangerous like withholding security). Who needs this guy as a “pal” if he is that dense?
Those former friends seem to be mostly friendly with William too and Harry has outgrown their sexism, racism & bullying ways
So rich and prominent and still no one knows who the f he is hence why this nobody wife beater that i didn’t know until Kaiser told us . Has still got to use Harry name for clout / like admit Harry and Meghan makes all your salty asses relevant even though we will all forget about you 5 minutes after reading your b. Rants
Maureen probably called in favours – quid pro quo – to show that this Goldsmith was at least against Harry.
Ben owes all these rats a lot of ink/press after their support during his PR war against his first wife. Until that moment, he came across as the most level-headed Goldsmith. Oops. Her leaving him really messed him up big time.
“Prince Harry’s behaviour is unforgivable”
Prince (King) Charles towards Princess Diana
Prince (King) Charles to his sons, especially towards Harry
Prince Charles (King) towards Meghan — later including Archie and Lili
Queen Side Piece towards Harry, Meghan and Archie and Lili
Prince William towards Harry
Prince William towards Meghan — later including Archie and Lili
Duchess Kate towards Harry
Duchess Kate towards Meghan — and we all saw how Ms Airrly Yarrs treated Archie with disdain, and Lili seemingly doesn’t exist
(Nazi) Princess Michael, the one with the “Blackamoor” brooch, towards Meghan
Not even mentioning Paedrew. Oh wait.
Not even mentioning Jason Knauf and all the other gold-plated advisers, sycophants and other nameless Men in Grey and courtiers
But sure, Prince Harry it is.
Maybe Harry should do another interview with an American outlet about the security case. One that, unlike the BBC, couldn’t be pressured into removing it from circulation. Just saying… Or another book?
The behaviour of these people is intolerable and deeply immoral.
Ben has issues. His former wife – a (white) Guinness heiress – ran off with a black American who I think was a rapper – can’t be arsed to look it up but Kaiser has kindly provided the link of the whole sordid story 😂
So yup, Ben needs therapy and it shouldn’t come as a surprise he favours the institution. It’s no coincidence that he’s revealing this after their Mexican trip that someone pointed out belonged to the Goldsmiths – Jemima or her mother Annabel must be managing the resort they stayed at?
Ben was all over the press over his very public marriage breakdown so he comes across as a bitter person and no doubt he wishes the same fate for Harry. They all want to torment him.
When was this person ever Harry’s friend? No evidence they ever had any kind of relationship. Harry’s mother died when he was 12 so it is irrelevant that she was friendly with members of this man’s family. I would consider cutting off my son’s security and then refusing to speak to him pretty unforgivable.
So Ben Goldsmith is a wife beater and his sister Jemima had a relationship with Russel Brand that led to a high court injunction and accusations of him assaulting a woman hired by Jemima to give him a birthday massage (cough). Truly people of quality to judge anyone else.
I have time for Jemima despite her many poor relationship choices. With a father like James, it’s no wonder his kids all had messy relationships.
Jemima has her causes hence I think she’s the Goldsmith who allowed the Sussexes go to their Mexican resort. She had chutzpah for a very Jewish daughter to marry a very prominent Muslim man as her first husband who later became PM of Pakistan.
She also put up the bail money for Julian Assange – another messy person – who skipped to the Ecuadorean embassy and therefore IIRC she forfeited all of it.
Another interesting family connection – Ben Goldsmith’s aunt is married to Robert Lacey. Birds of a feather and all that.
The hotel in Mexico the Sussexes stayed at may be the one owned by Ben’s eldest half sister, Isabel Patino-Goldsmith.
The BBC brought the SUITS series🤔. Was this done to bury the show because of its billion of views worldwide. Let’s shut her down. She’s a 2 bit actress.
“Prince Harry’s unforgivable behavior “? You mean telling the truth is unforgivable behavior? Letting the world know what a dog shit family who could care less if you are murdered is unforgivable? Sit down asshole and thank you for showing your true colors. Your rock is waiting for you to climb back under it.
You would think that someone with as messy a personal life as he does would refrain from throwing stones at others. Compassion and empathy are something that the British aristocracy lacks.
They’re rich but not aristos except through Annabel.
But agree, the ones with the most messiest of personal lives tend to be out there with the tabloids.
The problem with this neverending conversation is it gets to the very heart of British culture and you can’t expect people deeply engrained in the culture to be able to take a nuanced view of it.
Posh British people don’t talk, don’t feel, don’t do anything publicly, and think anything that causes even mild feelings of discomfort are best not said. It is deeply unhealthy and meant to prop up the people doling out the abuse (themselves), so OF COURSE they can’t forgive Harry. Like, duh! You’re all emotionally stunted aholes living in an echo chamber. And Richard Eden just keeps harping on it because he’s a desperate loser who so so so so badly wants to be a part of that club.
Except that even if the likes of Goldsmith can ignore the anonymous palace briefings that occurred within days of Harry & Meghan’s wedding about the family relationships as reporters from
BBC to the times confirmed, Charles very famously talked himself. He allowed his diary as source material for an authorised biography & documentary where he discussed his mother being cold , father being a bully who forced him to marry Diana who he never loved. He confessed adultery on tv. So Charles is the very last person who can complain or who others can complain on his behalf about being indiscreet over family relations.
There’s probably nobody in that family who has briefed against/used the press against other family members more than Charles. He& Camilla leaked on William’s first meeting with Camilla less than a year after Diana died, his office worked with Penny junor on a book which labelled Diana as having a mental disorder (I’m waiting for similar for Harry) & the reason William & Harry broke from
Clarence House to form their own press team at KP in the first place was because of Charles briefings about them to the press in service of his/camilla’s image. Charles is no victim here Ben
The difference is that Charles is King. You can be the greatest a-hole on the planet, but all is erased once you become King.
It does come across as the heir can do that but the spare can’t. But yeah Charles should be the last one to talk about spilling tea. And so anyone who criticizes Harry while saying nothing of Charles just come off as hypocrites.
Isn’t Carole Middleton’s maiden name Goldsmith? Are they related or is it merely a coincidence?
Most definitely not.
These Goldsmiths are very rich European Jews.
Carole isn’t. And most insistent that they’re not Jews. Northern English working class stock is better than being “Jewish.”
Can you imagine the anti-Semitism that would flourish if Lazy had even a drop of Jewish blood?
Also, the father of Jemima, Ben and Zac, Sir James, came up with the zinger of “when one marries one’s mistress, a vacancy appears.”
This is all getting so dull. Don’t they all get tired of saying and printing the same things?
And who keeps reading the same thing over and over every day? Different name on the article, same garbage in it. I picture them all on an IV hemlock drip, poisoning their lives and thoughts.
Harry kept a copy of the BBC Diana interview its in his documentary. He will also keep a copy of this interview for his children
And the Internet ain’t hardly going to let it disappear. Not with so many…um…sites out there…
You know what really hits a bum note? When they call Harry’s memoir “tawdry” …as if the living, breathing, seething, daily tide of bilge that emanates from the British press is not tawdry itself. I mean, talk about a lack of self-awareness. JFC.
At this point anyone in Britain was a former friend of Harry and anyone in showbiz was a former friend of Meghan; whatever friend is (reference to Charles statement at the announcement of his engagement to Diana 🙃). Seems friend in British society means something very different in US society. 🤷♀️
Richard Eden, shit stirrer in chief, uses the word expansively when concocting fiction to fill his tabloid real estate. While Harry may likely know of Sir Benjamin, I am inclined to believe they were never friends. However, like everyone else, Sir Benjamin is entitled to an opinion on the matter like everyone else, with or without a British honorific title ’SIR’.
I kept waiting for the article to talk more about Goldsmith’s comments. Turns out it was just one sentence. I’m sure Harry already knows about Goldsmith’s views. In the docuseries Harry said he lost of friends after he left. I suspect he lost some friends because he married Meghan. Nothing like a life changing event to find out who your true friends are.
I saw Goldsmiths tweet and told him to get a clue. How can they say the RAVEC decision is a legal one decided by the courts, then turn around and say Harry is the unforgivable one by asking the courts why he was denied security. What exactly is Goldsmiths issue here? They form this protective ring around the monarchy. The fact is there are a lot of legitimate criticisms of their finances and power they have, but rather than addressing that, they used the Sussexes as deflection, then act “betrayed “ when the Sussexes said no more.
The most ironic part of this: His mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith wrote a tell-all autobiography in 2004. She gave multiple interviews about it. She dished a LOT of dirt about her family. The hypocrisy of the Goldsmiths is incredible.
Ohh, Interesting. Has he ever said anything publicly about his mom’s choice to write an autobiography?
Meant this for Aurora!
Tiggy chastising anyone about revealing things is absurd and insultingly hypocritical. (Or she’s only mad about revealing things that don’t help the heirs?)
And this guy’s domestic violence history tracks. Abusers tend to stick with abusers.
He must be trying to score points with the royals. So Harry should have just not protected his family. What Charles and William did was unforgivable