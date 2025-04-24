Duchess Meghan wore Ralph Lauren & spoke about As Ever at the Time100 Summit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York yesterday and they managed to get pap’d a few times! They were in town for Meghan’s appearance at the Time100 Summit, where she was basically the headliner of the event. Meghan wore a beige silk-linen pantsuit from Ralph Lauren which retails for around $5000. Ralph Lauren is having a moment these days, with a lot of women in their 20s, 30s and 40s “rediscovering” the classic RL aesthetic. I saw some complaints about Meghan’s wide-legged trousers especially, but to me, that’s her personal aesthetic. She loves wide legs, she loves a too-long inseam, she loves when pants drag a bit. Obviously, the NY Post is making a big deal about the Sussexes’ four-car motorcade, just like they bitched and moaned when Meghan went to see Gypsy. Like… the Sussexes have private security and the NYPD clearly understands that they need police security too.
As for Meghan’s talk at the Time100 Summit, she covered a lot of ground in the Q&A session, talking about everything from how she deals with the incessant tabloid noise (she mostly ignores it) to her multiple businesses to how Chef Jose Andres will appear in Season 2 of With Love Meghan!!! Gee, I was pretty sure that Prince William “poached” Jose Andres from the Sussexes, at least that’s what William’s people briefed to the Daily Beast??? Some highlights:
On Jose Andres’ appearance on Season 2: Meghan jokingly apologized to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, another guest at the annual event, for sharing the secret. “We haven’t revealed [much] about season two,” she said. “Ted will come here later, so I can apologize in advance for saying José Andrés is going to be on the season.”
Why she films WLM at a rented home: “When people say, ‘Why didn’t you [film in] your house?’ Well, I have kids coming home for their nap, and 80 people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I’d want for them to have… We were really fortunate to find something close by,” Meghan said, adding that drawing the boundary for her family is “how I take care of myself.”
Her confession: “A confession for you today that I can very comfortably say is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,. To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful. Of all the things that happened I never would have imagined at this point I’d be so happy and free and I really do.”
Her As Ever products selling out in 45 minutes: “After a year of work and development and manufacturing, we had a feeling there would be some buzz surrounding it, but 45 minutes was not something I could have anticipated.”
Archie is about to lose a baby tooth: Speaking about balancing motherhood with work, Meghan said responsibilities surrounding her business were just as important as things like her son’s loose tooth, adding he was going to lose it “this week.” “[It’s] about to happen, and I just hope I’m back home in time for it!”
Flower sprinkles: “Oh my gosh! You’d think I’m a little fairy tossing them around all the time. The obsession that has come with flower sprinkles. Of all things we could be talking about… it speaks to the tiny moments of joy that are so effortless and create a little bit of magic we’re all craving every day…. The level of charm people have when they see these tiny little dried petals is something I can’t wrap my head around but appreciate. There is a love for the detail and a small level of delight that can be added.”
[From Vanity Fair, Variety, People]
Do you think she was really shocked that As Ever sold out so fast? I think it’s legit. I also think that she needs to move fast to restock some of those items, especially the jam/spread. The raspberry spread is the most-discussed, most overanalyzed and most iconic product in her line and I’m dying to buy another jar. COME ON, MEG!! Make more jam!! As for Meghan’s happiness and joy… I love it. I love that she’s in such a good place and such a healthy place.
Full Video. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in conversation with Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer, TIME at the #Time100 Summit 2025.
“We are so excited to have you here today”#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/rW9dPMGoBn
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 23, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I was happy to see them glowing and gorgeous in NYC. And I need my girl to stop giving away her As Ever gift baskets and start selling them again — ASAP.
I don’t love those pants but I know they’re fashionable. I’m 5 foot 2 and probably as wide so I can’t wear anything she does 🤣🤣🤣
They look good on her.
They both look happy. I’m glad for them.
Ditto!
She looks beautiful and it’s lovely to see Harry support her as she basks in the warm glow of her growing success.
I LOVE that outfit on Meghan! The way it hangs, the silhouette, how it looks so comfortable. Maybe not the belt? Can’t really see well, but, this is generally exactly my aspirational look that I sadly cannot pull off . Sob : (
It’s giving Julia Roberts vibes a bit to me in the best way
It gives me Julia Roberts vibes too.
I love this look too. The blazer is almost sold out.
I am so happy for Meghan and also very pleased she once again stated she tunes out the noise and her team informs her on a need to know basis while she lives her life and allows her to be free to concentrate on her businesses and creativity. Pretty sure Prince Harry accompanied her because it was so publicly announced she would be attending this summit. His protective stances around her suggest this to me.
Harry said that years ago. They read nothing, their team reads everything. That’s been the last 5 years. Nothing new.
I love this for her! She’s happy and free, with a loving family.
Such a beautiful couple ,made for each other .
She looks gorgeous – happy, glowing, confident. she’s looked like this for a bit, but I’m still so happy to see her like this compared to how she looked in the UK. it didn’t seem so obvious to me at the time, but when you look back you can see how carefully she was holding herself at a lot of events, especially big royal events.
I’m already bracing for a round of “harry was there bc she forced him to be there” articles bc it seems hard for some people to grasp that he WANTS to support his wife and celebrate her successes.
Archie’s first tooth!!!
Wow, she’s glowing! It just exudes from her how happy she is. And Harry just has this really pleased look about him, when she’s in her element. I can only imagine after all they’ve been through how happy he is, to see how happy she is.
It’s good that they have found a way to do the things that they like, but keep all the noise and constant sniping from the media on a need to know basis. I’m sure they thought, like a lot of us and it would have died down by now but it clearly isn’t.
The Jose Andres announcement was a surprising non surprise if that makes sense. Excited to see who the other guests are now, and since so much of WCK is going out into the world, I wonder if his episode will have them doing like a food kitchen type deal. Also, from these articles it looks like the only people complaining about their security detail is paparazzi. Which, come on. That’s like a bank robber complaining about the armed security at the bank.
They radiate happiness it is beautiful to see.. I’m so happy for them💞
I love how happy she is. Shining bright is the best way to eclipse the haters 🙂 i don’t love this shade of cream/yellow on her, but the style is great.
She looked absolutely beautiful that outfit is so “her”, I lean towards wide legged pants so I’m biased and this suit is stunning. She and Harry are just a beautiful and elegant combination and the cameras capture their magic perfectly. Hope peg is enjoying his Jason, lol what a looser he looks like.
Love seeing these two together. It makes me happy. And she looks amazing in that outfit!
My one jam of jar is long gone so yes plz to a restock, with some flower sprinkles. Her whole vibe was very glam and cool.
My heart is full now that I know she is in a safe place within herself and with the community of friends she has supporting her, Doria, Harry and the kids.
Happy dance 💃 and tears of relief 🥲 from me.