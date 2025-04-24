Duchess Meghan wore Ralph Lauren & spoke about As Ever at the Time100 Summit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York yesterday and they managed to get pap’d a few times! They were in town for Meghan’s appearance at the Time100 Summit, where she was basically the headliner of the event. Meghan wore a beige silk-linen pantsuit from Ralph Lauren which retails for around $5000. Ralph Lauren is having a moment these days, with a lot of women in their 20s, 30s and 40s “rediscovering” the classic RL aesthetic. I saw some complaints about Meghan’s wide-legged trousers especially, but to me, that’s her personal aesthetic. She loves wide legs, she loves a too-long inseam, she loves when pants drag a bit. Obviously, the NY Post is making a big deal about the Sussexes’ four-car motorcade, just like they bitched and moaned when Meghan went to see Gypsy. Like… the Sussexes have private security and the NYPD clearly understands that they need police security too.

As for Meghan’s talk at the Time100 Summit, she covered a lot of ground in the Q&A session, talking about everything from how she deals with the incessant tabloid noise (she mostly ignores it) to her multiple businesses to how Chef Jose Andres will appear in Season 2 of With Love Meghan!!! Gee, I was pretty sure that Prince William “poached” Jose Andres from the Sussexes, at least that’s what William’s people briefed to the Daily Beast??? Some highlights:

On Jose Andres’ appearance on Season 2: Meghan jokingly apologized to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, another guest at the annual event, for sharing the secret. “We haven’t revealed [much] about season two,” she said. “Ted will come here later, so I can apologize in advance for saying José Andrés is going to be on the season.” Why she films WLM at a rented home: “When people say, ‘Why didn’t you [film in] your house?’ Well, I have kids coming home for their nap, and 80 people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I’d want for them to have… We were really fortunate to find something close by,” Meghan said, adding that drawing the boundary for her family is “how I take care of myself.” Her confession: “A confession for you today that I can very comfortably say is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,. To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful. Of all the things that happened I never would have imagined at this point I’d be so happy and free and I really do.” Her As Ever products selling out in 45 minutes: “After a year of work and development and manufacturing, we had a feeling there would be some buzz surrounding it, but 45 minutes was not something I could have anticipated.” Archie is about to lose a baby tooth: Speaking about balancing motherhood with work, Meghan said responsibilities surrounding her business were just as important as things like her son’s loose tooth, adding he was going to lose it “this week.” “[It’s] about to happen, and I just hope I’m back home in time for it!” Flower sprinkles: “Oh my gosh! You’d think I’m a little fairy tossing them around all the time. The obsession that has come with flower sprinkles. Of all things we could be talking about… it speaks to the tiny moments of joy that are so effortless and create a little bit of magic we’re all craving every day…. The level of charm people have when they see these tiny little dried petals is something I can’t wrap my head around but appreciate. There is a love for the detail and a small level of delight that can be added.”

Do you think she was really shocked that As Ever sold out so fast? I think it’s legit. I also think that she needs to move fast to restock some of those items, especially the jam/spread. The raspberry spread is the most-discussed, most overanalyzed and most iconic product in her line and I’m dying to buy another jar. COME ON, MEG!! Make more jam!! As for Meghan’s happiness and joy… I love it. I love that she’s in such a good place and such a healthy place.

Full Video. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in conversation with Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer, TIME at the #Time100 Summit 2025. “We are so excited to have you here today”#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/rW9dPMGoBn — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 23, 2025