Prince William & Kate plan to stay overnight in a Scottish cottage on next week

A few days ago, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Kate would travel to Scotland for their 14th wedding anniversary, which is next week. Scotland is where their relationship began, at St. Andrews, although William made Kate wait around for the ring for years after they graduated. There’s something that feels very forced about this announced trip too, especially given William’s conspicuous move to hire his mother’s divorce attorneys. It feels like someone yanked his chain and made him agree to play his part in the two-day “happily married couple” skit. Well, it looks like Kensington Palace is going to milk this for all its worth – they’ve released additional details about the trip, including Will and Kate’s plans to stay at an isolated cottage overnight. Hm.
The Prince and Princess Wales will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary next week in romantic style – at an isolated self-catering cottage for two on the Isle of Mull in Scotland. The couple, who walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, are visiting the Scottish Isles as part of a two-day visit to highlight their resilient local communities, as well as the wild natural beauty of the region.
They will arrive on Tuesday and undertake a number of engagements in picturesque Tobermory – made famous by the hit children’s show Balamory – visiting a community hub and an artisan market. Kate and William will also visit a local Croft to learn about sustainable farming and hospitality.
But as part of their efforts to highlight the importance of the self-sustaining economy in the Inner Hebrides they plan to rent a house for the night on the island, it can be revealed. The couple are both more at home in the countryside than anywhere else, making it the perfect way, say sources, for them to also celebrate their first wedding anniversary since Catherine, 43, revealed she was in remission from cancer. The couple have endured what William, 42, last autumn described as a ‘brutal’ year, making their time away even more precious.
A royal source explained that the tourism industry contributes ‘significantly to the economy of the Isles’, which see hundreds of thousands of people visit every year, adding that the Prince and Princess are looking forward to ‘showing their support for the islands with their stay’.
Known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – and Lord and Lady of the Isles – William and Catherine will be visiting both the Isles of Mull and Iona. It is their first visit to the Inner Hebrides, which Their Royal Highnesses have been keen to visit for some time, it is understood.
A source said: ‘For The Duke and Duchess, this visit is all about the power of communities, and highlighting that by building stronger and better-connected communities we can perhaps build a steady path to more loving and compassionate society. What we will see on their visit to the Inner Hebrides is that we can learn powerful lessons from ways of life on Mull and Iona, specifically about how we reconnect with each other. The simpler way of life that these island communities enjoy, steeped in nature and built on strong person to person connections, offers a powerful model for transforming our own health and wellbeing, and in turn the communities within which we live.’
The islands sound beautiful. If I was being paid millions of pounds a year, I would visit those beautiful Scottish islands constantly. You wouldn’t be able to make me stop visiting them. There are only 3000 people living on the Isle of Mull?? And Iona only has a population of about 130 people? And much of the local economy is tourism-based, as the article says. I actually hope that William and Kate give the islands a tourism-bump, but I have no idea if anyone actually cares enough? As for staying overnight in a cottage… lol. I would guess that they just didn’t feel like flying all the way back to London/Windsor on the same day.
The Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, visiting the regiment at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Wellington Barracks.
“It is their first visit to the Inner Hebrides, which Their Royal Highnesses have been keen to visit for some time, it is understood.” So what was stopping them if they were so keen? They could have vacationed there with their children instead of all the other places they have been just so far this year (4 whole months in). It sounds like this place already has plenty of attention and tourism, so are they going so they can claim credit for something that already is (drawing tourists)? And why does he have to “learn about sustainable farming”? Isn’t that supposedly part of the duchy that he supposedly runs? It would be kind of funny if he is trying to ditch Kate, but obstacles keep getting thrown up to prevent it.
Willie’s grandmother (Diana’s mother) famously lived in another Hebridean island, the Isle of Seil.
https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/12508213.from-society-darling-to-isle-recluse/
You can tell how little influence the Spencers had on Willie. He’s a Windsor all the way both in character and in appearance with a dash of the Middleton’s incurious and xenophobic Middle England coming through.
@somebody: what was stopping them was they didn’t want to spend their own money. It’s all these many years later until they got invited/sent by the government.
I can’t speak specifically to Iona and Mull, but it is generally the case across remote Scottish communities that holiday lets are killing the local population. Young people starting out cannot get on the property ladder, because properties are snapped up for Air BnBs. Instead they have to to leave for mainland Scotland. Perhaps W&K could show their support by talking about the need for investment in housing and infrastructure for people who want to build lives and families there, not just breeze in for 48 hours, then breeze on out…or perhaps not #SlumLandlord.
Some of the smaller islands have been undertaking community buyouts from absentee feudal landlords.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_community_buyouts_in_Scotland
The Hebrides are pretty Bolshie.
Similar issue here in the States. All these remote place where the rich like to play can make it tough when you actually have to live & work there. I encountered this myself time & again as I moved around the country working for the Forest Service. Lake Tahoe? Forest Service all around, but my goodness! The rents! If you can even find anything available.
They just radiate dull and unappealing energy..
Man, “sources” are their own worst enemies, or maybe more correctly W&K’s worst enemy. This is a total bland, non-offensive, I’d even say pleasant and appropriate thing for them to do and it’s nice that they can be on this island for their anniversary. I don’t have anything to complain about, it’s fine, nice, no problem.
BUT THEN
“A source said: ‘For The Duke and Duchess, this visit is all about the power of communities, and highlighting that by building stronger and better-connected communities we can perhaps build a steady path to more loving and compassionate society. What we will see on their visit to the Inner Hebrides is that we can learn powerful lessons from ways of life on Mull and Iona, specifically about how we reconnect with each other.”
Oh my god! Now they’ve taken something that up until this statement I was totally fine with and now I am frowning and deeply annoyed. No one is “learning powerful lessons” from W&K staying in a cottage, wth!
🤣😂🤣.. they do “shovel it on thick” it makes for good comedy..
lololol!! It is funny because it is so unhinged haha
If anyone said to me that they were spending their anniversary in a remote cottage BECAUSE from them doing that “we can perhaps build a steady path to more loving and compassionate society”, I would start laughing! Maybe that’s rude, but what??? Like what are you smoking?? heehee
By releasing a statement that they are keen to learn something, lol, now it becomes an engagement which means William doesn’t have to spend a thing and he can expect the citizens of those isles to give him something to show they care.
The theme of reconnecting with each other is a fascinating one.
I assume that their “cottage” let will have multiple bedrooms for both them and the countless aides travelling with them. These two are such slugs. I assume their goal is another version of the
@Chrissy: I have to say I giggled at the thought of W&K in a ‘self-catering’ cottage. As though these two are going to do ANYTHING for themselves!
Carol will be along to ‘do’ for them. Then she and KM will share the only bed if need be, whilst W (happily drunk and out-of-it) sleeps on the sofa.
But, but, but…..who’ll do the school run?
Right!! they end up overegging the pudding or whatever that phrase is.
how about just – they are going on a two day visit to scotland. For overnight accommodations they are going to stay in a cottage (self catering? does that mean it has a kitchen?) to showcase the local tourism industry.
full stop. everything else just sounds so desperate and like KP really wants us to forget that this will be Kate’s first public event since St Patricks day since skiing in the Alps doesnt count.
Yes, I think it just means the cottage has a kitchen with all the equipment and utensils, etc.
W&K really are miracle workers, aren’t they – to highlight the power of community and showcase local tourism all with one night in an Air B&B. And maybe they can connect with the outdoors and nature that they missed when doing all that indoor skiing in the Alps.
It’s also condescending for these big-city people to write about the ‘simple life’ on a small island and how we can all learn to be better people from these ‘simple’ folk. 🤮
I agree! It’s incredibly patronising. Marie Antoinette level, let’s pretend to learn from the peasants before we swan off back to one of our several palatial homes.
So fake. As if it was a three room cottage probably a large residence with chefs and people waiting on them. But they might show another. Commercial of Kate cooking and cleaning and huevo carrying keen over the threshold.
Right? “Self-catering” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here….do we really think Kate’s going to turn up in an apron, unload all the silverware and glasses from the four-door hatchback and cook and serve William a roast chicken? That William will give their “cottage” a once-over with his Swiffer as he does at Adelaide where they have “no live-in staff”, build them a nice fire, and arrange the Scrabble tiles? Why do they keep trying this nonsense?
HAHAHAHAHA funny picture you are painting. There should be an actual soap opera, youtube series perhaps, that acts out the fantasy that KP keep painting for us.
… but who will do the school run?
So desperate to be with their children that they couldn’t take the time and the children to go to Easter church with the King, yet now they are spending a whole night away from them.
Scotch whiskey, a peat fire, some sheep, and thou…
Let’s go to the wildly romantic Hebrides, to “learn” about something or other, so we can justify going on three or four more separate vacays while staging photo shoots playing Happy Families.
Is there any kind of cosplay these two won’t try to sell the public?
I’d love to visit too. But not with a camera crew in tow. Expect a soft-focus video of Kate touching heather and sponging up love from the locals while Willy looks pained.
Unless they’re giving up most of their many homes and actually getting out to work and meet the public more, the PR-speak about “The simpler way of life” that’s “steeped in nature and built on strong person to person connections” sounds like vacuous PR gibberish.
It is.
Thoreau extolled the simple life and lived his life that way. He did not dwell in many mansions like the keens.
Oh my, lol!!
“In my Father’s house are many mansions…”
Definitely a Scriptural misinterpretation there from Billy Idle and Katie Keen!
Yeah there’s something off putting about super wealthy people with multiple homes that they helicopter between and take private jets to private island vacations and ski resorts, waxing poetic about how awesome the way of life is for society of these rural and remote communities. The thing is that they work together as a community because life is HARD. Things are expensive and it’s hard to get them and so people take care of each other. And to have these rich snobs prance in and pat them on the head and say it’s so great what you’re doing. Not sure I’d be overly excited with the visit.
@ Shazbot:
Spot on.
Thoreau also had women to cook and clean for him (his family, mainly his mother) so he’s not the shining example he thinks he was.
THANK YOU. I get so tired of the romantic ideal of Thoreau who “got away from everything” to live the “simpler, natural” life, when he was just another privileged white dude who was born on third base but thought he hit a triple. It’s not like he was foraging for his own food, his mother and sister were essentially his servents. Sorry, it’s a bugaboo of mine.
And to keep it on topic, that’s why I am heavily side-eyeing Kate’s “religious experience” in nature. If she wants to make insta videos of herself walking through pretty meadows, fine – but it’s not something everyone has access to. If it’s so important, she can decree all of the crown land to be public for other people to enjoy this spiritual awakening.
This is like Charles’ and Camilla’s forced Anniversary narrative with the Italy holiday/state visit.
Neither relationship is reminiscent of a fairytale but they’ll have the media spin this one for the subjects like they spun for C&C trip to Italy. 😏
I believe the loyal royalists as well as many avid and casual international royal watchers will be entertained. That’s essentially the goal. 🙄
They are like Andy Cohen’s Bravo reality shows now. They perform for engagement. Gone are the days of patronizing charities like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip did with their visits to highlight various causes. 🤷🏽♀️
This right here. It’s not a “romantic” getaway if it’s part of a work trip. It’s just PR, that’s it.
Translation: We have been caught out jetting off to France and Mustique too many times this year, and people are starting to notice that we barely show our faces. As penance, we will be forced to endure each other in an isolated but picturesque cottage, but don’t worry! It’ll be a “working” romantic getaway. We’ll inflict our awkwardness on every little market and “green” organization that we can. Anything to not actually have to spend unstructured time together.
14 years is not a landmark anniversary like 25 years
Isolated cottage… better not as Willie might do her in …
I also doubt that this isolated cottage is small or not without luxuries like staff to make and pour the tea
Unless there’s two separate cottages…
That was my thought as well. This sounds like the beginning of an Agatha Christie novel in which unhappily marrieds go away for what is supposed to be respite only for one or both of them to end up dead and all the doors are locked. That or an episode of Shetland (wrong island, similar flavor).
My thoughts. Not that she disappears for another six months…
The Isle of Mull is gorgeous. My family enjoyed the local biscuits (ie, cookies), which I discovered I can also purchase in the Netherlands. (These https://www.islandbakery.scot/shop/ )
We had a great vacation in Scotland a few years back, and found the people warm and welcoming.
Only the rota rats care about this boring lazy duo
An isolated cottage so that no one can hear the pillow throwing that may take place if these two have to be together overnight? Seems they have to do this because it’s their anniversary much to Pegs dismay.
At least I got the answer to my previous question. It’s very interesting that KP has told Becky English about William and Kate’s accommodations in Scotland. I’m going to guess that some staff from Balmoral will be summoned to ensure that William and Kate are catered to during their stay.
Who needs staff when you’ve got Carol.
These are the absentee feudal lords making their once in a lifetime visit to their Scottish estates.
Have been both to Mull and Iona and other islands of the inner Hebrides. They are beautiful islands with plenty of history. Lots of people go to Mull, especially Australians, because of its connection to Lachlan Macquarie. Iona is famous in its own right and the abbey hosts effigies of the proper nobility of that isle.
These two Lazies won’t boost tourism in those isles. They are already popular without their presence.
And yes, why have they never visited this part of Scotland before? Arguably the prettiest part of Scotland. It seems their Scottish exposure only limited them to the East Neuk of Fife with weekends in Edinburgh and London during their St Andrew’s years. How typically Hooray Henrys of them. St Andrew’s is known for hosting the English or Sassenachs who couldn’t get into Oxbridge (same with Bristol). It’s not really a Scottish university for the Scots.
My thoughts with the residents of Mull and Iona who’ll have to deal with the media circus.
Also, how many holidays does Lazy need to take because mentioning this Scottish holiday with her cancer recovery BS is wearing thin especially after her skiing holiday in Courvechel. Where’s the next holiday Lazy? Mustique again? And we’re slumming in a croft this time are we? The Lazies must not be in good terms with the current Duke of Argyll 😏 Inveraray Castle is a helicopter ride away.
You’re not in England anymore. 🏴
All I know about Mull is that Paul McCartney had a farm there. His cover photo for the Ram album is him on that farm, with a ram. 🐏😁
Loved that album, love his song “The Mull of Kintyre”.
But couldn’t they get back to London or Windsor pretty quickly in theory helicopter?
In other words, another freebie holiday but this time it’s disguised as “work”.
Do you think they’re staying here?
https://www.ardbegselfcatering.co.uk/
Trying to picture where their entourage would stay too. And where they would get their meals if it’s “self-catering.” This sleeps 10 and maybe Kate will pack her groceries and cook everyone dinner and breakfast in the little kitchen?!?
Well as long as it has two bedrooms and their chef can oversee the staff in the village to pre-prepare food they brought with them, Will and Kate can basically ignore each other except at the dinner table. The protection officers can forage for themselves.
Does anyone have an explanation or theory for what happened during 2024 and 2025? 2024 started out as if it was a problem between Kate and William and it seems that Charles was siding with Kate and hence the articles: Kate and Charles are closer than ever but Camilla was definitely making fun of Kate when she wore a jewel that looked like Kate’s engagement ring but now it seems that
K and W vs C & C
It all kicked off when Kate made a grievous error of showing up at the coronation in a Temu tiara when the rule was no tiaras. They also upstaged the procession by arriving late. From there on in, it was chaos. Clearly she and William had some sort of extraordinarily bad bust-up and she bolted. I doubt her hospitalization was due to cancer, maybe she had surgery but used it as a means of hiding away until some sort of separation agreement was worked out. But she capitalized on Charles’s cancer diagnosis by having her own “cancer crisis” and made a full meal out of it, again upstaging Charles. William has done basically eff-all since then, capitalizing on Kate’s supposed cancer treatments. Then there were the faked photos, videos, etc. So no wonder Charles has benched them both, especially Kate. They embarrassed him publicly on numerous occasions and we all know what a tender ego he has.
So after vacationing everywhere but the UK, like French ski resorts and Mustique, they’re going to do a performative one night/2 day vacay in the Scottish isles to spotlight uk tourism. When they themselves don’t actually travel within the uk during their many vacations. It feels farcical. But I’m sure the islands are lovely.
It’s always going to be ‘since Kate announced she was in remission from cancer’. When George turns 21 it’ll be his first 21st, since Kate announced she was in remission from fake cancer! These people! The bar is always in hell.. Just say, the royal couple will be shagging on their anniversary, the first since… Yada Yada they want people to think that. Weird they need to be so obvious
I’ve noticed, since Meghan stated “community” as one of her areas focus, that KP has been talking a lot about ‘community’. I see what Meghan means by the word, but I don’t think KP has a dark clue about helping or creating communities. In fact, it has become a theme for Kate, having the palace mouth ideas fairly frequently about the importance of community, like the importance of early years, or the importance of nature.
C & C go to Italy, and WandK go to Scotland for anniversaries. Is there a trend here?
They just use the same words and sentence constructions as Harry and Meghan and think that because it gets to Harry and Meghan, it gets to them. The difference is that Harry and Meghan do what they say and work for it every day. Why do these two people, who will one day be King and Queen, actually want to be like Harry and Meghan? Why don’t they tell their own true story? What they tell always seems like completely inappropriate plagiarism.
It seems with CR threadbare Monarchy a pressing need to focus on Scotland. The opening of Balmoral castle for tours, something ER never would’ve approved.
We spent a week on Islay and it was gorgeous. A large swath of the land near where we were staying was the property of an aristocrat, which I found strange. It didn’t seem right that it belonged to any one person.
I had to laugh at the description of the “self-catering cottage,” because it doesn’t exactly conjure up romance.
Both Mull and Iona are beautiful. Mull for its small population is a big island, Iona is a teeny tiny isle known for the religious community and the cathedral where many notable people and kings of Scotland have been laid to rest. You can walk around Iona in an afternoon, that’s how small it is with its machair, where St Columba first settled bringing Christianity to western Scotland. It’s a fascinating wee place that I spent a happy week on with a group from my year at secondary school when it was a good mix of new age along with Christians.
It would be interesting to know where they’re staying on Mull given the few large estates owned by wealthy families. I worked with a a woman few years younger then myself before she married and eventually moved to the husbands estate on Mull. She herself comes from distant aristocracy, the great grandfather (I think) married into Scottish nobility, a Baron or Earl. The family are on the rolls that list the British nobility. She’s a lovely person, plummy accent but there’s no heirs or graces about her. Anyway, it would be interesting if Willy & Kate turned up at one of the two holiday rentals that belong to my old work colleague estate.
‘But as part of their efforts to highlight the importance of the self-sustaining economy in the Inner Hebrides they plan to rent a house for the night on the island, it can be revealed.’ First off, they’re vacationing & renting an Airbnb for the night. THEY are highlighting nothing. Second, this ‘self-sustaining economy’ the community is after is tourism? That’s a tough one to base your economy on; watching what happened here in Hawaii during the pandemic was heartbreaking. I understand there were similar job losses after 9-11 when no one was getting on a plane.
Is this what Kate has been saddled with? A pity trip to Scotland? Don’t get me wrong, the Scottish Isles are beautiful and if I was a millionaire freeloader, I’d visit too… but let’s be clear here… this isn’t what Kate wanted at all. She wanted Italy. She wanted to have her moment in the sun. Now she’s been benched from the country and also from the Pope’s funeral. Even Melania is going, for goodness sake. I digress.
Prepare to see Kate looking gloomy asf. Didn’t the Wails do a Scotland anniversary tour just after Covid where they visited St Andrew’s to try and recreate the origins of their romance and ended up looking like they wanted to kill each other…? Lol. This should be interesting.