Body-language analysts have some thoughts on Prince Harry & Meghan’s NYC outing

In case you haven’t noticed, the royalists have spent the past year trying to make one particular talking point happen: Prince Harry is now “Meghan’s Spare.” As in, Meghan is the star, and Harry is the supporting player to his wife, just as he was intended to be the supporting player to his incandescent brother for the entirety of both of their lives. This whole “Harry is Meghan’s Spare” conversation is couched in toxic masculinity, because it’s based on the idea that it’s somehow unmanly for Harry to love and support his wife, and it’s unmanly to enjoy being a husband and father in a marriage of equals. Harry has repeatedly spoken on the record of his support for Meghan and all of her ventures, telling People Magazine just last week that “I am so happy for my wife and fully support everything she’s done.” Alas, Harry’s own words are no match for the Daily Mail’s body language analysts, who magically parrot the royalists’ “spare” talking points.
Meghan Markle took centre stage at a New York summit yesterday – leaving Prince Harry assuming the role of ‘spare’ once again, a body language expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex was said to have ‘directed camera attention’ towards his wife as she arrived in a Ralph Lauren suit at the Time 100 Summit in New York City.
Upon their arrival earlier on, Harry chaperoned his wife from their private car as she walked in – before also being around to greet her at the end of her stint on stage. While some might have considered Harry to be merely adopting the role of doting husband, body language expert Judi James has since pointed out ‘awkwardness’.
Ms James told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview: ‘Whether Harry’s leading or lurking here he appears to be in the role of ‘spare,’ displaying some awkward-looking body language poses while a more assured Meghan takes the starring role.’
Analysing their arrival, Ms James said: ‘By the time they’re arriving for the greetings it seems to be Meghan very much in the lead while Harry lurks behind. Meghan uses one key non-verbal cue or tell here to elevate her celebrity or star status. While her arms are bent at a 45-degree angle, her hands adopt a ‘celebrity wilt’, dangling from her bent wrists. This is a gesture that suggests a form of specialness. It’s also called the ‘broken wing’ gesture and although it suggests physical weakness or vulnerability it reflects status power as in ‘I don’t need my hands as I have people to open my doors and tow me along’.’
Ms James continued: ‘It’s Meghan who works the cameras here and instigates the gracious-looking hugs of friendship. Harry waits his turn in a way that would have been unthinkable during his time in the royal family. His jacket hangs open and his expression is more intense and less radiant than his wife’s.’
Usually, I ignore the Fail’s body-language analysts, but I just wanted to talk more about this attempt to turn “Meghan’s Spare” into a real thing. This is coming from the monarchy too, these are talking points being issued and discussed by courtiers. They cannot wrap their heads around Harry’s love and support for Meghan – it’s broken their brains that Harry doesn’t treat Meghan like sh-t or that he’s more important than her. Also, my body-language analysis says that Harry was acting as bodyguard/enforcer for Meghan, which is very “manly” in my book. As in, he was scanning their surroundings and doing his own threat assessment in real time. HOT.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Harry is her husband. She is his wife. They love each other. The spare talk is obnoxious
They wouldn’t know what a loving and respectful relationship is even if it hit them in the face. But after all, they have zero example of that back at home.
Love love love Meg but those trousers are ridiculous.
The pants touching the NYC sidewalk is not ok.
Why? It’s just her outfit for the event.
I very much doubt she went to someone’s house afterwards trailing it on their floor or something.
Like watching a period piece where one pities the maids who clean the elaborate dresses that drag on the ground. Now at least it’s ‘Oh, spare a thought for he poor dry cleaners!’ Of course non-black ‘silk suit’ in NYC was enough to evoke that for me.
But I also don’t get the pants as a ‘look’. The blazer with pushed-up sleeves is great 1980s style, comfortable and confident. But the pants are puzzling. Spare fabric to make another pair if needed? Maxi skirt effect? — but then the top should be more compact for contrast.
Can someone please point to an example of what is intended here!
Yes I forgot most high end dry-cleaners are staffed by rundown Victorian orphans desperate to escape the workhouse.
Anyway, most outlets have articles about how wide-leg pants with oversized pieces are still trending. In fact there was one from Vogue UK only two months ago. Another example, Elle online had a good article recently about oversize pants that features blazers like the one Meghan is wearing here. I really do refuse to believe commenters objecting to her outfit don’t know that this is still on trend (even if it’s not my particular personal style either).
@Crystal, Thanks for the pointers and the laugh.
My look book from the 1980s had both oversized blazer with slimmer pants (or short skirt) and long skirt or wide pants with tighter short jacket combinations. For comfort over fashion I get both oversized and baggy top and bottom, especially this kind of loose and flowing. But these pants are so extreme that with the long jacket they give a gamine or street urchin effect. Something like Annie Hall but more so.
Of course the power of Meghan is such that we might actually see that as a thing more soon (cue 3… 2… 1…)
Then, Its a good thing you dont have to wear them. I think she looks adorable in an “Annie Hall” kind of way.
I am 5’9 and my pants touch the ground. I spend plenty of money on pants and pantsuits with the idea they will. Obviously Meghan loves this look and I love it on her.
Agree 100 %. 🙂
Harry looks happy and I don’t like the trousers either. This Wail article is designed to please the detractors and sell advertising space.
Those pants are a hoot. You could hide a toddler under them. Do you think she brought one of the kiddos? I love it.
Nobody called john f Kennedy spare when he said I am the man who accompanied Jackie to Paris. Charles sulked when Diana was popular on tours. Is that what the spare talkers want a man not to praise his wife.
JFK was very much a misogynist, but even he understood that when his wife outshone him, it was good for both of them. This lesson is totally lost on the Windsors going back to Charles and Diana when he appeared visibly annoyed at the attention she got.
Exactly this. Most secure men in the public eye recognise that their wives will generate a lot of interest and that this in turn will boost their own message/profile. Jackie was a tremendous asset to JFK and Diana could have been to Charles if he was not so self-centred.
First ever second gentleman Doug was in love and was always very supportive of his first ever woman vice president wife Kamala Harris and nobody ever called Doug Kamala’s spare. The derangers (I include the Britshit media and the monarchy and their minions, they all are derangers) are on crack! Harry is more man than all those “body language experts” that hide behind their computers to spew venom. None of the Fail writers or experts or any of the palace folks have ever served their country in any capacity, Prince Harry defended his country for 10 year and served 2 tours in Afghanistan. Those bellends can all miss me with their stoopid Harry is Meg’s spare” foolishness. They’re just jealous none of them is famous in any way shape or form and their WanK can’t even compare to Harry and Meg.
Secure married couples view each other as partners, not rivals. That means that what is good for either is good for both.
Oh yes, I am aware of JFK’s shortcomings as a husband. But JFK did not come across like Charles all pouty and sulky over his wife being popular. And Charles openly made disparaging comments about Diana even on tours.I believe JFK did appreciate his wife and liked to see her be popular.
Harry is the only real man among the British royals.
The Wail readers would love it if Archie and Lilibet came from a broken home.
Thr man cannot keep his hands off her. He’s clearly focused on making sure she’s safe and taken of. So hot (fanning face)!
Yes – he is there watching out for her as he has to feel she is all right thanks to those dreadful “ exclusive sources”
And he is proud to be by her side.
And I really wish she’d wear pants with a different leg. Less of all that would be fine in my humble opinion.
He definitely was in full bodyguard mode.. I mentioned it under a previous article that he was scanning the crowd and keeping himself between Meghan and the public. It was very obvious and also very hot. He is the husband woman want but never get so we read romance books and dream.. Prince Harry is no one’s “Spare” anymore he is definitely “Leading man” material.
100%. i think he’s always like that when they are in a public place like NYC streets. So I can sort of get why this “expert” is talking about him lurking or looking intense – its because he is intense when it comes to her safety. he is absolutely on edge in these kinds of settings and then seems to relax once they’re inside.
I do find it hilarious though how the british press is so mad that he lets Meghan walk in front of him. how dare he!!!!
He makes sure she is shielded until that car door closes that’s for sure.. I love protective men who don’t use that protection as a cage.
They were mad when she was walking in front of him while they were senior working royals in the UK. They tried to imply that she was controlling and didn’t know her place, even when there was always video evidence of him motioning for his wife to be welcomed first, like any good, decent and loving man would do. There were a couple of times when Wank tried to copy them and Kate walked in before William, but of course the media praised them and never questioned William’s manhood or Kate not knowing her place is to trail behind the blood royal. This is all the same. They think that Harry naming his memoir Spare was him feeling degraded by that description, but it was simply him describing how the royals, royalists and media had their own distorted views of what a spare should be in the royal family. Harry didn’t have an issue with the role of Spare as long as fairness and respect was given to the role.
Agree with your assessment, Harry was scanning the people surrounding Meghan along with the body guards. This is this man’s most precious being and he has mentioned on more than one occasion he does not want to be a single dad. Probably the only reason he accompanied Meghan was her being there was so publicly announced. They both adore each other and for me he acts like a man who values and loves his wife and will protect her at any cost. Those gutter rats are used to men in Harry’s birth family treating their wives as less than and Harry has never followed that blueprint
Harry turned up with 50 million, they then both got contracts of at least 100 million. Harry started 3 charities in his 20s, became a helicopter pilot, went to war, fought in a war, started another charity, got numerous high paying jobs. They’re so angry because he’s no one’s spare.. He just let’s Meghan do her thing. More people ask for Harry to speak at events than anyone else in the royal family (incl Meghan). He’s very successful and very in demand. I saw comments the other day about how he’s perceived by fans and foes and I agree with those comments. I have seen them too. It’s the same rhetoric about Harry. He’s more successful than anyone in his family (ANYONE). his confidence is why he let’s others shine. That’s not a spare
Body language experts, aka esoteric quacks.
Please wake me up when we have an exact science that is able to gauge the state of a relationship from a handful of photos or a few seconds of video.
Apparently words and actions like handholding, looking out for landsharks and similar creepy crawlies, helping, visibly supporting don’t count.
IKR? “Body language expert” 😂😂 Did you make your own certificate for that?
This is how they’ve always been. Even when they were dating and the paps would catch them — Harry always shielded her by leading her when out and about.
These dummies are so thirsty and will find any reason to write about Harry and Meghan.
Oh no! Not awkwardness and lurking.
I thought they looked very much in love and excited to be there, but I’m not a body language expert.
I now have nominations for the remake of Thr Bodyguard lol
Was about to say the same
Who needs a remake that will suffer by comparison when they could build off this energy to update?
Omg.. yes please! Meghan and Harry I would love that.
Body language people need real jobs and I hate Meghan’s pants.
Bullshit, as always.
Was he supposed to run ahead of his wife and forget she was there like Peg does to his wife? No Harry is very protective of her and he “hangs back” because this is her event and he wants to keep a sharp eye out for trouble.
Trump does exactly the same with his wife. He jumps out of the car, leaving her inside it to get out and follow him by herself. And I believe I remember Charles doing the same with Diana!! Did none of these men read etiquette books? Or do they think they are so important that being polite and caring is not needed?
Exactly this! This is Meghan’s event, Harry IS there in a supporting role, and he clearly knows it. It’s hot as hell watching him steer her into the car like it’s his job. That woman is LOVED.
Celebrity wilt! God spare us from this made up bullshit. Someone having hands and arms that aren’t carrying anything is now a thing to be analysed.
I laughed with their description of it being both a sign of weakness but in Meghan’s case it’s a sign that she is in control, LOL.
The relationships these people must have in their own lives, given how obsessed they are with a hierarchy within it. This is part toxic masculinity, but it’s also part he’s a white Prince and is inherently better than her. So you get that extra dash of racism on top of it. I agree though, it’s interesting to see how these people are always flabbergasted and puzzled by him supporting his wife, and visibly showing his love and affection and her doing the same as if that’s abnormal in a relationship.
And they are obsessed with the idea of rankings. Which is why it’s no cognitive dissonance for them that Harry should be William’s Spare, and walk behind him and defer to him and that Meghan should have been happy to do that for William, Kate and Harry. The idea of reciprocity within interpersonal relationships just doesn’t exist for them. His rightful place is doing this for Kate not Meghan in their eyes.
‘I don’t need my hands as I have people to open my doors and tow me along’.’ Wasn’t one of their complaints early on that she opened her own car door? Of course, Meghan was the one getting the most attention. It was her event. Do they complain when Harry is getting attention because it is his event?
“Celebrity Wrist Wilt” — 🤣🤣🤣
I want a job getting paid to spout absolutely gobsmacking confabulated jibberjabber while maintaining a nominally straight face.
Can somebody please hook me up?
Sign me up! Body language experts are the smartest conmen. Get paid good money and no one calls you a crackpot, like they do with people who claim to talk to the dead.
Yes, the famous ‘celebrity wrist wilt’ which we all know so well… /s
It’s the CWW that keeps up a thousand tabloid reporters at night gnashing their teeth, and that Kate is practicing even now, no doubt…
If so, I hope Meghan continues to elegantly wilt her wrist while running rings with her style, beauty, podcast, show, merchandise opportunities, media appearances, diplomatic intl visits, and who knows what else she’s cooking up while insouciantly wilting her wrist…
Harry is a good looking man, but his looks don’t compare to his masculinity, his quiet confidence and strength, he has IT!!! That, And the fact that he is not afraid of a strong beautiful charismatic and outspoken woman. He’s the package. Meghan got the right prince!! ❤️
Oh that’s so nice 😍
Agreed. Honestly, I am shocked that family managed to produce Harry in the first place. It’s kind of miraculous, if you think about it.
It’s the Spencer genes. Has to be.
How about this? Harry took a step back because it was Meghan’s event, just the way Meagan did the same for Harry at the Invictus Games. Seems logical to me.
Absolutely! Meghan was invited to speak, not Harry. He was just accompanying her as her loving husband, so his stepping back was correct.
Unfortunately, the British media do not understand how a woman can have precedence over her husband or any man, for that matter.
I need someone to make a video of Harry with Meghan and set it to Beyoncé’s song bodyguard. Bc that’ll make it crystal clear what his body language is about to all the absurd royalists.
Yup, he’s so protective of her 😍
Just saying that song would fit perfect and you know Meghan’s got Beyonce on repeat.
I wish I had a man in my life singing my praises to the world, accompanying me about my day and duties, and looking out for me. She does the same for him it seems. They’re the picture of healthy balance.
But last September/October/November they were all going on about how Harry was back doing what he shines at and Meghan was failing because she did not launch ARO and that H&M were going to divorce. There was the huge ‘Where is Meghan’ spread in the Telegraph because Harry was working without her. They are spinning like a top with various negative narratives against the Sussexes but nothing is breaking them.
Now that I KNOW Meghan is happy and thriving in her new community of friends and entrepreneurs I can now read these articles knowing that the royal family’s campaign against the Sussexes continues to fail while the institution and their principals continue to struggle to remain relevant and the principals are unhappy.
The Sussexes have won and I am so happy for them. I’m doing the Happy Dance 💃
Meghan was the guest of honour, why are they expecting Harry to be in front of her? I seem to remember when they were working royals, the press being upset that he always left her go ahead of him too. So this is just a continuation of what was said before.
Oh my god I’m dying. Her arms are slightly bent at the elbow when she walks??! These are your body language experts?!
Is this because Kate has that bizarre, stiff walk with straight unmoving arms and knuckles facing forward to show big blue? (When someone here pointed it out years ago, I can never not see it!). It’s the most unnatural gait I’ve ever seen.
I thought I was the only one who noticed the way she usually poses her hands while standing.
Yah the protective swagger as they walked out of the building was HOT. And I’m not someone who necessarily finds Harry attractive for me personally. But yah that was swoon worthy.
They never seem to bring out the body language expert for the other couple where physical distance and icy looks are the norm.
Umm…those are romantic gestures and festive gazes!!!
These people are just forever salty because Harry and Meghan are thee hot couple they wish wank and buttons could be . Can I say Harry and Meghan look really really good together. . I love their love
What tripe. How does one qualify to be a body language “expert” pray tell?
Body language experts like Judi are not using evidence based research work. Just utter nonsense based on misinformation as well as parroting the lines and narratives that the tabloids want.
🎯
Harry is a combat veteran and a protector to his core. He really was putting his body between strangers and Meghan, especially as they got into their vehicle to leave.
Charles leaves Camilla to eat his dust all the time (and I loathe Camilla), and Willy won’t even share an umbrella with Kate. Of course Harry’s chivalry and unabashed love for his wife are foreign to them.
(I love Meghan’s look. The trousers are a bit long, but she looks great.)
what bothers me is Charles rushes ahead of Camilla. Those airline steps can be precarious for the elderly and Charles does not even look back to see if she is OK exiting the plane.
He’s elderly also. They probably both need somebody to ensure they make it safely down steps.
Thank you Judy James. You made “lurk” great again. Can’t wait to use it on one of Kate’s or Camilla’s next outings. It perfectly describes what these two women do, and are expected to perform, by the UK media, when with their respective husbands.
The man has his head on swivel the entire time he is in public with his wife. That comes from his military training. Ain’t no spare, more like hero.
totally agree, Clare, well said!
I love the trousers and the fabric. I’d love the suit and shirt.
I find that Meghan is reassuringly protective of Harry when he performs and I find that he protectively clears the space for her. They make a great couple.
And … I’m so glad I never chose a job where I have to sell people words like ‘frog leg position’.
Judi James also talked to the Daily Express after the event, she must be waiting by the phone every time H&M are out together. No matter what James says H&M are strong, and she manages to completely ignore what Meghan said during the interview.
It makes me feel sorry for the wives/partners of the men who have this attitude about being the ‘spare’. Can you imagine what it’s like to live with someone like that?
I love Meghans’ silky outfit! Wide pants need to be long to avoid a dorky look; however, I do like keeping my wide, long pants about 1/2 an inch to 3/4 of an inch off the back of my high heel ( and off the floor). Harry and Meghan always look so hot and sexy together! Their charisma and connection with each other are so palpable in photographs! I can only imagine what they are like in person.
You can tell that between Harry’s military training and his protection training as a royal, he’s very careful about keeping his body between Meghan and the crowd and scanning for potential attackers, even if it’s something innocuous like someone’s got a rotten tomato or an egg to throw at her. Body language expert my ass, anyone can see Harry’s in professional protection mode.
I accidentally stumbled into some of the derangers saying that same theme in SM- M doesn’t appreciate H as she just wants attention etc and he’s just in the background 🙄.
But H has his own achievements- Invictus games which is highly successful (and the BM and left overs seem to forget), his book is a hit, he won the Espy Award, Living Legends Aviation award for his service, etc and he prob has new upcoming business ventures in the pipeline(the interview with him at the founders conference earlier this year in CA is actually pretty good. Something the BM seems to also ignore) . I think both HM are equals, they each have their own successes individually and successes as a couple. Something the leftovers can’t comprehend as they don’t have that balance. From the outside looking in- It’s like they have a future king who’s envious of his younger brother with a future queen whose other big headline besides her wedding and her being MIA is about her clothes and hair .
Oh my! – stop talking about those pants, just tell me how she came across in the conversation, what she was talking about, etc.
I can’t see it now, and I’m really curious, and you only have pants and pants:)