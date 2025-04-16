Prince Harry: ‘I am so happy for my wife & fully support… everything she’s done’

Throughout this year especially, the British press and royalist contingent have been trying to create a wedge issue between Prince Harry and his wife. Every move that the Duchess of Sussex has made this year, from launching her Instagram and ShopMy page to her Netflix show and As Ever product line, has upset Harry, at least according to the media and royalists. They keep insisting that Harry doesn’t like Meghan’s IG or that he didn’t want to appear on With Love, Meghan, or that he’s embarrassed that Meghan is “flogging jam.” My favorite dumb talking point is “Harry is Meghan’s spare, Harry is in Meghan’s shadow!” These people are ridiculous. But in case anyone needed to hear it straight from Harry’s mouth, he told People Magazine directly that he’s thrilled for Meghan and he supports her 100%,
Prince Harry couldn’t be prouder of Meghan Markle’s success in her business ventures.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, has been a constant, supportive presence as his wife stepped back into the spotlight this spring with the launch of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan in March and the debut of her lifestyle brand As ever, which sold out its entire product line in under an hour.
“I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” Prince Harry tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.
“I’m incredibly proud,” he adds.
Harry made a brief appearance in his wife’s Netflix series, appearing in the final episode during a celebratory brunch for Meghan’s business. When Harry arrives, the two lean in and share a quick kiss, and Harry tells her: “You did a really great job. I love it.”
So there you go. I’m sure they’ll twist it into “he has to say that, for reasons! Meghan made him say that because she’s a harpy!” The thing is, I honestly believe that Harry is thrilled that Meghan has started a business and that she’s doing all of this lifestyle content. While that February 2025 Vanity Fair article was a total hit job, I believed one part, this quote from someone allegedly in the Sussexes’ inner circle: “He looks like the kind of guy who would, frankly, happily work for charities for the rest of his life and would be very happy if Meghan made all the money and he didn’t need to.” I truly think that Meghan and Harry have finally worked it out so that’s what they’ll do moving forward – Meghan will be running her business and doing her lifestyle show and Harry will be doing charity work, plus BetterUp and some investments into businesses he cares about.
Harry has been the one doing speeches at various events and still has a job with Better Up. Not to mention all the money he is probably still making from Spare. They both are bringing in money and they both are doing philanthropy. I don’t know why people want to separate out their endeavors like she works and he just does charity. To push the “she wears the pants” agenda or what? I’m sure he enjoys, as does she, doing the childcare for the day when Meghan is working. They seem to have an equal partnership in childcare, work and philanthropy.
There were articles that keen is in charge of wails marriage. And that is praised. But the derangers falsely accuse Meghan of ordering harry around that’s a bad thing. Double standards
Well that’s false because we all know CarolE is in charge of that marriage.
I agree. H is quietly on speaker circuit and probably picking up $50 to $200k per speech, in addition to Better Up, which is probably paying him hundreds of thousands plus a stock package. He has done his share of Netflix work as well. The brits do not have a clue.
Yeah, I think it’s a pretty simplistic and binary characterization. It makes it sound like the prince just wants to sit back and do charity while his wife does all the work. Harry is working too. And Meghan is doing charity too.
Love the Netflix show! My husband who loves cooking shows even likes it! I’ve picked up a few cool tips and have only watched a few so far. Cute outfits too!! People laughed at the pretzels thing but I thought it was kinda sweet given the context!
Harry himself has said he has invested in some businesses so he is definitely bringing in the money. That VF article was your typical hit piece.
I’m not sure where the Harry sits while Meghan works is coming from either. I mean, the money each had before their marriage was a lot. And even thoug Meg was a millionare, Harry had his inheritance which was about 50million quid. If he invested wisely, then they both probably are sitting on tens of millions
It really bothers derangers to see them happy
Take that crazy salt isle gutter press and fanatical royalists!!’ He is very happy and proud!
Respect. A clear, full-throated message of his support for Meghan.
Exactly. Clearly they have a marriage of equals, unlike his brother’s.
Speculations regarding this couple will live on in infinity. Some folks will never forgive him from extracting himself from his birth family to live his life and dreams with the woman he loves while creating his family.
If Harry didn’t want a working wife, he wouldn’t choose Meghan. There were many women in his circles who don’t have to work one day in their lives. It is weirdo behavior to think that seeing Meghan work would create anything negative in their marriage. He fell in love with that version of Meghan. Of course, he would be proud of her.
Right? She was acting and running The Tig when he met her. Obviously it doesn’t bother him in the least, and in fact he’s proud of her. Harry is such an anomaly in that family…his father and brother are both so obsessed with getting the most attention, the most coverage, not being “overshadowed,” etc., but Harry seems to have his priorities in order. He really got all of Diana’s genes, while William is basically Charles 2.0.
The Sussexes.
Her husband and his wife loving and supporting each other, being proud of the other’s accomplishments.
In any true partnership, (business) decisions should be talked through and supported.
If this is somehow notable as something extra special, it says a lot about the Left-Behinds and their way of doing things.
He fully supports absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do. He can’t make it any more clear. A proud husband.
The thing is when he met Meghan she was doing these things so why would he have a problem with her doing something similar now? I think he liked that Meghan had a job and was doing her own thing and was probably upset that she had to give up her career and the Tig when she married him.
Harry has 10s of millions of dollars. He’s fine. He’s not a spare. He loves and supports his wife and she does him. The press are so bored! 🤣
Exactly. If I had his money and assets I’d retire immediately.
Keener’s (Carole’s) PR strategy for years was to leak that Willy was an angry, petulant temper tantrum throwing man baby that needed keener to soothe and peace make for him because he was too stunted to make it without her. The rota/Windsors are desperate to cover the actually state of the left behinds marriages and continue to use Harry as a human shield.
@TN Democrat, if it’s true that CarolE is the one who got the “always incandescent with rage” narrative going about William, I have to give her credit, because it sure worked!
The British royals and their media sycophants are always suspicious of men who love their wives. In their world, wives are strictly utilitarian. It’s very medieval. It’s why they don’t bat an eye at William treating his wife like 💩.
I’m so glad they don’t read all this crap. I’m happy that they are just living their best lives and I wish them all the best now and forever.
Charles is a broken dysfunctional man. Part of that dysfunction was resenting his wife’s popularity instead of celebrating it. He used his pet press to beat the drum that a wife having any kind of platform or getting any attention was wrong and “overshadowed” other important work. As a result he redefined (for the worst) the role of husband and wives in the Windsor family. Now the same stick he made up to beat Diana is used against Kate and they try to use it against Meghan. Fortunately Harry doesn’t share his father’s issues and Willy likes throwing his wife out there to distract from him non work (his insane jealousy is focused on his brother) so it appears this nonsense will live and die with Charles.
Harry worked – in the Army – and then took a job on the events side in addition to BRF duties for years. I think working is part of his personality, unlike W. And having been involved in litigation, I can attest that supervising litigation is a job, in addition to BetterUp and running charities. It is possible to outsource all that, but I think Harry is the sort who gets very involved.
Good. Then he can take some time out to write his next book (about his tabloid an or security battles).
By the way, Prince Harry made enough money with SPARE (tens of millions, people in the industry are saying) on his own already. And the royalties he will get from it in the years to come will give him a steady income annually.
Almost 33 years after publishing “Diana, her true story in her own words”, Andrew Morton is still collecting a yearly check of about £ 200- £300,000 from the ongoing worldwide sales of that book (which is selling still at full price), I was told by a friend who owns an franchised bookshop & literary cafe. In fact, after that book, the man never worked a real (day) job again. He wrote a few more celebrity biographies, but none of them made him the millionaire he became off of Diana’s name and fame.