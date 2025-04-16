Prince Harry: ‘I am so happy for my wife & fully support… everything she’s done’

Throughout this year especially, the British press and royalist contingent have been trying to create a wedge issue between Prince Harry and his wife. Every move that the Duchess of Sussex has made this year, from launching her Instagram and ShopMy page to her Netflix show and As Ever product line, has upset Harry, at least according to the media and royalists. They keep insisting that Harry doesn’t like Meghan’s IG or that he didn’t want to appear on With Love, Meghan, or that he’s embarrassed that Meghan is “flogging jam.” My favorite dumb talking point is “Harry is Meghan’s spare, Harry is in Meghan’s shadow!” These people are ridiculous. But in case anyone needed to hear it straight from Harry’s mouth, he told People Magazine directly that he’s thrilled for Meghan and he supports her 100%,

Prince Harry couldn’t be prouder of Meghan Markle’s success in her business ventures. The Duke of Sussex, 40, has been a constant, supportive presence as his wife stepped back into the spotlight this spring with the launch of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan in March and the debut of her lifestyle brand As ever, which sold out its entire product line in under an hour. “I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” Prince Harry tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “I’m incredibly proud,” he adds. Harry made a brief appearance in his wife’s Netflix series, appearing in the final episode during a celebratory brunch for Meghan’s business. When Harry arrives, the two lean in and share a quick kiss, and Harry tells her: “You did a really great job. I love it.”

[From People]

So there you go. I’m sure they’ll twist it into “he has to say that, for reasons! Meghan made him say that because she’s a harpy!” The thing is, I honestly believe that Harry is thrilled that Meghan has started a business and that she’s doing all of this lifestyle content. While that February 2025 Vanity Fair article was a total hit job, I believed one part, this quote from someone allegedly in the Sussexes’ inner circle: “He looks like the kind of guy who would, frankly, happily work for charities for the rest of his life and would be very happy if Meghan made all the money and he didn’t need to.” I truly think that Meghan and Harry have finally worked it out so that’s what they’ll do moving forward – Meghan will be running her business and doing her lifestyle show and Harry will be doing charity work, plus BetterUp and some investments into businesses he cares about.