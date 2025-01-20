VF: Prince Harry ‘would be very happy if Meghan made all the money’

One thing is for sure: a lot of people in the media and in Britain were paying close attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2025 schedule. Prince William and Kate threw together appearances to coincide with/thunder-steal from Meghan’s Netflix show, which was originally scheduled to drop on January 15. Those people were also hyper-aware of Harry’s massive trial against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers. And don’t forget the Invictus Games next month, because I believe some of these stories were anticipatory for all of the amazing press Harry and Meghan get for every Invictus event. All in all, it feels like there’s another high-level effort to smear Harry and Meghan. This Vanity Fair cover story is going to be referenced and discussed for a while too, which sucks. So, Vanity Fair published this cover story called “Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Big Business Ambitions, 5 Years After Their Royal Exit.” It was written by Anna Peele, and Peele notes that Harry & Meghan “declined to be interviewed for this article.” You can read the full piece here. I’m going to have to cover this over multiple posts, sadly.
Having read the VF piece a couple of times now, I feel safe in saying that it’s overwhelmingly unfair to Harry and Meghan. Whatever “case” Vanity Fair is trying to make – that Meghan sucks and Harry is okayish – is hurt by Peele quoting unnamed sources with really obvious axes to grind, so much so the sources sound like palace courtiers hiding behind gopher wigs and sunglasses. Full disclosure though: there are some sections which I found notable, interesting or believable. Most of those parts are about how Harry probably would prefer if Meghan goes out and makes the money (I believe that completely) so he can just do his advocacy and charity work. I also believe some of the stuff about how toxic it got between Spotify and the Sussexes, and I think we just have to eat some of that, as fans of Harry & Meghan. Spotify had legitimate beef with the Sussexes and Spotify had every right to be disappointed with how little they did with their contract. Now, it was a choice to put so much of the Spotify stuff in the VF article, because it’s been abundantly clear for years that there’s no love lost. I would also assume that associates from other companies didn’t want to speak to VF, or they didn’t have any axe to grind and so their comments were left out. Anyway, here are the Spotify sections:
The naivete: “They have this naivete and their hopefulness about what’s possible in terms of storytelling and good works and all those things,” says producer Jane Marie, who collaborated with the couple while they developed audio projects at Archewell and later produced a podcast with Michelle Obama. “I wish I had that kind of optimism.”
Development problems at Spotify. The former Spotify employee says, “They had this idea to do a podcast because they knew celebrities did them,” a category differentiated between celebrities who get a lot of money to begin podcasting, like Harry and Meghan, and celebrities who get large deals after proving themselves to be capable podcasters, like Smartless’s Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman. The former Spotify employee says Harry and Meghan “didn’t do what celebrities do on podcasts, which is turn on the mic and talk. They wanted a big theme that would explain the world, but they had no ideas.” Someone who worked closely with them on audio projects disputes this version, lamenting that because of Meghan and Harry’s insistence on silence from employees and their own reticence, the public doesn’t know about good projects that had to be abandoned for practical reasons. “It feels like the only story is ‘They didn’t satisfy their contract,’” she says. “It’s not like work wasn’t being done.”
Harry’s meeting with Spotify: As time passed—it would be nearly two years between the couple’s deal signing and the premiere of Archetypes—Spotify began applying pressure to produce something (anything!) that people might listen to. The former Spotify employee says Harry came to the Los Angeles office once and asked for a cup of cocoa. There was none in the office, so employees scrambled to obtain some. An idea was pitched to Harry—what if he reviewed a hot chocolate every week while chatting with a different friend?—which he and his team considered and rejected. Another concept was that Harry would “fix” something every week, ranging from a flat tire to global warming. “He wanted to do a podcast about disabled people who compete in the Invictus Games,” the former Spotify employee says. “But there’s no crossover between the audience who would listen to that and people who want to hear about Harry’s life.”
Harry was charming but disinterested: The former Spotify employee says it was challenging to engage Harry, and a person who interviewed for a job with the couple says, “I just felt like he kind of didn’t want to be there doing that at this time…. My expectation was ‘charming receiving line.’ And it was clear he wasn’t that person. At least that day.” And at least in the context of a hiring manager: A person who worked on an event during Harry’s book tour says he has the “greatest manners I’ve ever seen. Hands down. Like I can’t believe his knees are as supple as they are. He was getting up and down anytime somebody walked into a room…. He was unfailingly kind and friendly to everyone.”
Harry wishes Meghan would make the money: During the interview, the potential employee says, Harry’s attitude was either “Well, why should I do this?” or “Why are we doing this?” The interviewee says they wondered, “Didn’t Spotify pay you a lot of money to do this?” The person inside the couple’s circle says, “He looks like the kind of guy who would, frankly, happily work for charities for the rest of his life and would be very happy if Meghan made all the money and he didn’t need to.”
The Sussexes’ self-censorship: Harry and Meghan became increasingly nervous about how their content would impact them. Marie says, “I can say that they had really great ideas for shows, interesting pitches, interesting guests. But them as the deliverers or either of them as the hosts of these more kind of edgy ideas would have been like…they would have had to move again. I think it’s a combination of self-censorship for good reason and the corporate powers that be that run podcasting that don’t know what that is [to create valuable shows]. In combination, those things make it really hard to make good stuff.” The person who worked in media projects imitates the thought process behind any decision about the couple’s projects: “Well, he has a million things that he has to protect, and he has the book, and they have the documentary, and they don’t want to make the queen upset, and their public image.…”
The problem with Archetypes: The former Spotify source says, “Archetypes was complicated as a podcast concept. You had to explain what the archetype was, then why the woman embodied it, but also how it wasn’t true about her. Every episode was like, ‘This is my friend who has been called that archetype but is not that archetype.’” These archetypes—actually stereotypes—included diva (Mariah Carey) and bimbo (Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger). As for those “friends,” there was an expectation that Meghan would be able to use her personal Rolodex to book the show, the way hosts like Simmons and the Pod Save America guys do. The person who worked in media projects says the assumption was, “Meghan’s gonna be on the phone with the pope tomorrow.”
Watering down the concepts: According to the source in media projects, Meghan would agree to provocative ideas and then walk them back. In one episode, she wanted to actually say the word bitch because, as the source remembers Meghan saying, “You hear it all the time.” It ended up with Meghan calling it “the B-word.” An episode titled “Slut,” intended to center on how trans women’s sexuality is used against them, was retitled “Human, Being” by Meghan and had to be completely reimagined late in production. “Every episode got more and more watered down and further away from actual conversation,” the source says. “It felt like very Women’s and Gender Studies 101 taught in 2003.”
As I said, I think some of these criticisms are fair and some of these stories are true. I believe Harry pitched interesting podcast ideas only to be turned down by Spotify executives who wanted him to give them gossip and scandal rather than “let’t talk to this Invictus competitor.” I could see how Harry would disengage if he was being repeatedly told that no one would listen to a podcast about veterans and mental health (arguably his life’s work). I believe Meghan was self-censoring and she watered down her message in Archetypes. I believe Archetypes was too complicated a pod-concept right out of the gate, and Meghan should have started with a much more simplified concept, like “I’m going to interview this interesting woman about this week’s broad theme.” And yes, I really believe that Harry would love it if Meghan would just go out and make the money so he could concentrate on charity work & Invictus.
At this point Harry has made a lot of money. Plus he still has better up. Plus they’re both involved in Archwell productions. I don’t see why anyone would think Harry doesn’t want to financially take care of his kids future?
Why is that your takeaway from the article?
To me it sounds like Harry’s heart is at philanthropic work, not that he wants meghan to be the breadwinner and provide for their children. They are actually great philanthropists. Its a pity that they need to make money to sustain their lifestyle that gets in the way.
This is the problem when you don’t read the article and form your opinions from Bits and pieces excerpted.
The VF article., believe it or not, was very reasonable in its analysis. Every negative piece that a staffer said was followed up with the alternative, often flattering, opinion.
And where is the proof that Harry thinks any such thing and that he doesn’t enjoy earning his own money and supporting his family?
And if the article is pulling them down then immediately flattering, why write it at all? As an excuse to talk about them and litter the cultural sphere with negative.
That is a weekday in anyone else lives. M AND H are not being paid by tax payers. the tone is always that they meghan and harry, have to earn our approval. Regularly. and that they need to prove to everyone why they do as they prefer in their personal and professional lives. They Make changes , respond to the environment as it it fluxes around them.
For what reason media pretends it is relevant to breakdown their lives like it’s A university class. A never ending university class. Sure if they were on tax payor income- relevant. But since they aren’t, it is the media outing themselves that they have ulterior motives for doing this and trying to slide under the radar, under a guise.
Obviously Harry shows he likes to protect his family . Including by earning money. And volunteering. It’s not an either or. Harry is clever. Megan is clever.
It’s no doubt what he thought their lives would be when she joined the RF. I’m sure it was hard to let go of that.
I don’t conclude that Harry would be happy to just let Meghan earn the money. Why is he at Better-up? Did he not write a best-selling memoir? Does he not co-produce Archewell productions? I think earning a living is a new concept to Harry, but I think the concept of Harry just wanting Meghan to earn a living credible. I’m sure, though, that Harry would love to just be able to concentrate on philanthropy, but they left Britain in order to earn their own living. It’s always been clear that Meghan likes to have a creative outlet, but she also works so that she can do her philanthropy and realizes that she needed to be successful enough so that her philanthropy could have an impact. Just providing security alone is a major reason for Harry and Meghan to both keep their noses to the grindstone. As time goes by, I pray that their children do not inherit a huge security risk, but Harry and Meghan must prepare for all eventualities as best they can, and I think they are doing just that. To deal with what they have to deal with and still be successful and inspirational makes them exceptional human beings. May all the good forces in the universe protect them!
@ Sascha 💯❣️
It seems a lot of people form their opinions on Harry based on what the media says, and never his own words/actions. How in the heck can one even think that Harry would prefer if Meghan was the breadwinner and he would just like to do philanthropy? Even after reading Spare and watching all of his interviews?When over the last 5 years, hasn’t it been Harry mostly earning money? To the point that even some supporters were calling Meghan a “stay-at-home mom” because she barely left her house (in the sense that she barely did any public appearances, not that she never literally left her house). Not to mention he’s literally in court with several media empires and you think he doesn’t want to earn money to pay for his legal fees? I’m side-eying anyone who thinks this hit piece was “balanced”. You can’t balance lies with positivity.
Good point Cyn
So Spotify is for the stupid who need things dumbed down or salacious content? Got it. No wonder that it never clicked with me outside of Meghan’s podcast then.
I think its more for candid conversation and the point was that even though it was a great idea, it kept getting watered down due to self-censorship. It also says that Meghan and Harry often do that because of everything they have to watch out for: media, BRF etc etc. the criticism they get impacts the work they produce.
exactly. If the info this story about their relationship with Spotify is accurate, then the issue wasn’t that the Sussexes didn’t do the work needed for this development deal to work, that Spotify gave them a deal without the deal setting expectations of what it was they were really contracting them to do. Spotify did the equivalent of buying a Porsche Boxster that they expected to function as an ATV or have all the Bond spy gadgets and then, instead of admitting they never asked the dealership about the car’s actual capabilities and best uses, blamed the dealership because a Boxster isn’t an ATV
Spotify is for what people will listen to. There are those who will ONLY want royal gossip, and Harry isn’t going to give them that. Meghan did water down Archetypes and now that I hear the title for the trans episode was supposed to be Slut and she went with Human Being? How is “Human Being” even an archetype? I say all this as someone who enjoyed the Archetypes podcast.
Harry had some really interesting podcast ideas and Spotify wanted him to review hot chocolate while interviewing someone. I can see why this wasn’t a good fit. I do hope one day Harry can eventually do his podcast ideas, they sounded great.
Yes! Looking fwd to Lemonada deal!
The lemonada deal is Meghan’s. Harry’s not involved. I think Harry’s going to withdraw from the showbiz part of their work life. It’s more likely that he’s going to write another book.
Ginger – agreed. And it’s detail like the hot cocoa story that make me doubt the rest because a) I would imagine fancy offices trying to woo their clients would have every drink under the sun available (and cocoa isn’t that wild of an ask), and b) if they didn’t have it, I just cannot imagine Harry to be the type of person to expect some staffer to run around town looking for it. Harry would just roll with it and drink tea or seltzer or whatever else was on hand.
So it’s stupid details like that that just make me doubt the rest. And the comment about someone ELSE thinking they know how Harry feels about whether he or Meghan earn more money is absurd. If anything, I’d guess that Harry feels guilty about Meghan financing a lot of their early life together – because his own family had him living in a cupboard under the stairs – and would want to make it up to her/the family unit. He’s done lots of money-making endeavors like Better Up, Spare and, I assume, Travelyst. And also that book they’re turning into a movie.
I think all of these articles are coming out as a way of threatening (without directly threatening) Harry and Meghan before his court case tomorrow. The British media want desperately to craft a narrative about them so the truth won’t be believed.
I have zero interest in VF or other articles attacking this couple. Their directives are pretty obvious to me, attack, while using unverifiable sources. However this couple chooses to run their empire is for them to decide, not me, I have zero opinion on it. I do believe from all that I have seen, they deeply love each other and that is enough for me. Having a solid foundation in a marriage is incredibly important. From there you are operating with the best interest for each other. Spotify is old news, it did not work out, I have moved on as I hope the Sussexes have as well. What annoys me most is how those gutter rags stay stalking this couple who I am pretty sure do not know many of their stalkers. The interest suggest to me this couple is doing something right, even if it is just remaining together as a family and continuing to live. I am a staunch supporter of this couple because Harry had the courage to take his family away and to be to his wife Meghan what his father was not to his mother. As Harry stated at the Deal Book Summit, his goal is to be the best husband and best father to his kids. In my book, this makes you a winner.
I like H&m as a couple so i do want them to succeed which means i want to like and support their project. And that support has to extend beyond me liking it as a supporter.
They need the projects to be successful because thats how they will support themselves and their lifestyle. So the support has to extend beyond liking them as a couple, which is why the divorce tidbit was an eyeroll. We know theres no divorce happening because the article also states how hot they are for each other.
So yeah, they need to focus on their work. As consumers of that work, criticism is fair and it would be hurtful to their work if no one offered any for
Improvement
And you honestly think that articles that constantly criticize and never acknowledge the good in their work is valid criticism and not just jumping on the hate wagon for clicks?
Maxine Branch – I agree 100% 🙌🏽
I mean I can believe that Harry knows how successful Meghan can be and is happy to have her be the main breadwinner going forward. I also think he’s likely made so much money from Spare over the last two years that he doesn’t need to contribute much more. It’s still selling and likely made them so much that they have a tidy nest egg to keep adding to. Anyway this cover story is embarrassing for VF and it hasn’t been hitting online like they had hoped. I saw more people critiquing Charles helicopter ride to the food bank.
I mean some these issues were broached in the WSJ piece so this is confirmation of those stories. I do believe that Meghan has held back a lot for her own self preservation. Perhaps they signed their deal with Spotify too early and I believe Meghan will be in a better place next time. As for Harry being happier focusing on charity work, this is confirmed by his actions in the last year. What the British press calls a separation is really Harry finding his niche. I still believe that the production company will transition to just producing Meghan’s show and podcast.
This.
It was too early on in her career so i can see why she held back. I really believe that had this spotify deal happened 5 years later than it did, like today, when shes slightly more comfortable with fame and many years removed from the BRF, she would’ve approached the podcast differently. Less self-censorship. More candid conversations (candid does not mean spilling personal deets only).
I can also see why employees would be pissed. You’re mid production and you’ve agreed to certain topics and then suddenly you need to change the whole concept because the host is not comfortable saying certain words. Thats not a great environment, thats extremely stressful. And please dont say it happens.. it does happen and these are the working conditions we label as toxic and not the best to work in.
How was the whole concept changed? Did it get watered down? Yes. But Meghan not wanting to say the b-word on air instead of saying the word bitch does not make a toxic working environment.
I too thought the coverage of Harry was pretty fair. And, yes, he was abused as a child but he was also told he was special because he is royal. So, he has great manners and is very comfortable doing charity work. He’s not really cut out for regular work as such. And his pursuit of the British media’s abuses he regards as part of his royal duty to protect his family.
I definitely think he is cut out for regular work. When he did that show with Oprah she complimented on how hard he worked on it and how he was the first one to show up for the meetings with many notes and how much he added to the show. Betterup has also said how much Harry brings to the table, etc. He is cut out for “regular” work when given the chance.
I think being a soldier and pilot shows he’s cut out for regular work. Also see Travelyst and Better Up.
I mean a regular job. Nine to five type of thing which doesn’t end after a few weeks or months. I certainly don’t mean he’s lazy or stupid and didn’t say that. The military was still an extension of being royal since previous royals, including his grandfather, have done that successfully. He’s not expected to show up every day for those other things. Much as we may like and respect him, Harry is still very different from you and me. And I believe he is still very conscious of his royal lineage. He considers it a responsibility, something to live up to, unlike some others in the family. But he’s never had to hold down a full time job for years and wouldn’t be happy if he had to.
Brassy Rebel, interesting point that Harry isn’t cut out for a 40-hour work week. I think there are lots of people who choose to work for themselves rather than someone else. Harry is doing both. I suspect the amount of time he spends on the philanthropic side of his life adds up to well over 40 hours.
Timing is everything and the timing of this article is critical. It was meant to muddy the waters when her show was released, when Harry’s case was being heard and prior to the Invictus games.
“sources sound like palace courtiers hiding behind gopher wigs and sunglasses”.
The above is important. I actually listened to the article and it sounded so much as though they dug up people who worked with Meghan and had a grudge and mixed it with people at KP. In fact it sounded as though it was KP with some disgruntled recent employees thrown in to give the article currency.
Listen…..Meghan and Harry are not saints. I don’t expect that they are happy and joyful all the time and even the most zen workplace will have challenges.
What other work places don’t have is a RF and tabloid media out to get them and willing to dig and dig until they find something.
What other employers don’t have is a years’ long smear campaign which has convinced many people to believe any negative story they hear.
I wish Harry and Meghan well. I believe that more people who have not followed their story are seeing the light and are quite suspicious of these stories now.
The problem is that – as other have pointed out – none of these complainers are putting their name to their words. But also, and maybe the better piece of “evidence” is that before she became a royal there was not EVER one single negative word about how she carried herself as a worker or person in power over others. Every single report about her behavior on set and toward others in a very cutthroat industry (that would just love to tear down a young woman of color) was that she was thoughtful, kind, remembered details about others, generous, etc. There was never any reports of her being rude to others or yelling (which, by definition is loud) by whispering or making people cry or sending them to intensive therapy. Never. But suddenly she joins a family where she is doing everything in her power to blend in and work hard and be half as much as the white duchess and silence herself and we’re supposed to believe she becomes a tyrant? Nah, I don’t think so.
Harry has a job with Better Up 🙄 He is making money, he is working as an executive, so I am sure he isn’t working 9-5, but it would certainly pay well.
Exactly. He definitely pulls his weight.
You have to keep in mind the Spotify deal was made in 2020 and all this happened around 2021 and 2022. Harry and Meghan just left the royal family, they had to find very quickly ways to make a living after they were completely cut off by Charles, the Queen was still alive with declining health and IMO Harry and Meghan were still trying to find their way around the media.
I think Harry and Meghan were in a very different frame of mind at that time, probably trying to please everybody and to avoid any controversy. Imagine the fallout from the BM if Meghan had used the words “Bitch” or “Slut” in her podcast. Harry and Meghan have just escaped the toxic life in the UK. Therefore I think mistakes were made and tried to find some peace.
Spotify probably thought they could make a lot of money on the back of Harry and Meghan by continuing spilling the beans but that was not what Harry and Meghan wanted, expectations were not really discussed. I feel Spotify’s ideas for Harry were very shallow. There is nothing wrong to shine a light on people with disabilities.
Harry and Meghan have grown individually and as a couple over the last few years. They are in a very different mind, and moved on from trying to please everybody. They know by now that The BM will always find a way to attack them whatever they do. Thanks God Harry and Meghan now living their lives to the full despite what anybody else says. As Meghan said it is her time of joy.
Also, it is the same time when Spotify was heavily investing on Joe Rogan and there were a lot of articles about the culture of the company skewing towards bro-culture. So, from the start it wasn’t fit into what H&M wanted to create, both sides probably went into the deal with different expectations. Even though Meghan’s podcast was successful, it wasn’t the content Spotify was looking for. A lot of people there said all of H&M’s ideas were shut down by the podcast executives.
Harry grew up protected from needing an education to earn a living like the rest of us have so this might be (partly to mostly) true. I don’t know. I do remember that Spotify did the MOST to hang onto Joe Rogan round this time. Joe Rogan is very much NOT the kind of person Harry is, nor does JR believe in blocking conspiracies, so quite frankly, there may have been a very good reason Harry fidn’t find his home at Spotify.
Harry didn’t grow up in a protected environment and he has a highly qualified military education. I think we all have to be careful that we don’t absorb the poison of the right-wing press bit by bit.
IMO Harry grew up in a sheltered environment with low expectations of him. Charles told Harry after his school education University was not an option. Harry himself said he was not academic. This does not make him stupid.
I have also in my mind that Dr Gabor Mate “diagnosed” Harry in his interview with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder). This of course has to be diagnosed properly but would explain a lack of focus and concentration. A lot of adults are nowadays diagnosed with ADD or ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder). Also trauma can affect children in the way that they cannot fulfill their potential especially academically. This does not mean that Harry is stupid. This means that information might be processed differently and Harry might learn differently.
Harry has proven over and over again his capability. He is very eloquent when he speaks. He has a lot of projects which are still going. He learnt to fly an Apache helicopter, no mean feat.
The BM tried last year in Harry’s case against the Mirror group to portray Harry as stupid, slow and not understanding how the system works. He proved them wrong. He was solid and eloquent in his evidence and won his case. People not involved with the BM as David Furness, husband of Elton John, said at the time not to believe the BM.
The expectations of him were enormous. He was supposed to be the replacement for his brother without receiving anything in return. He wrote that he was even expected to donate organs when his brother needed one. Expectations for his own development, even his own life path, were neither encouraged nor supported. The great expectation of him was that he would function in public since he was a toddler and be the family scapegoat for the press. The expectations and defencelessness could not have been greater or more damaging. You can be talented in many ways, you don’t have to be an academic. His talent has made its way – against the immense expectations of who he should be.
I don’t fully know their finances. A lot of people would like to be rich enough to just do philanthropy work. But Harry will probably have to do some more work before he retires to a life of philanthropy. Such is life. If Meghan is good with him just doing philanthropy and their finances support it then okay? But Meghan’s heart is also in philanthropy.
They both probably made sound investments
Wasn’t Archetypes 3 years ago? So the development meetings and production would have been before that? What did Spotify think they were buying from two inexperienced people who’d just escaped the royal family? Does anyone seriously believe that Spotify would lay out a pantload of money for Harry’s potential skill as an interviewer? Of course not. The only project that could hit the ground running without a lot of learning curve is royal gossip and the “naiveite” is that H&M thought Spotify wanted something else. Even so, Archetypes was a success.
As for Harry sitting back while Meghan makes all the money – I’ll just say Spare.
Haven’t read the piece but did the journalist mention Harry’s role at Better Up? I think Meghan has particular earning potential in a way Harry doesn’t eg when they left Tom Bradby said she could be a brand ambassador. I think many thought she would be a brand spokesperson for high end jewellery or fashion brand like a Cartier or Dior- remember those rumours. And of course people thought she would bring back the Tig. So with things around lifestyle with ARO & the cooking show etc Meghan many potential revenue streams.
Harry’s skills, experience & interests for earning would probably more suit executive director roles & maybe another book on leadership etc. So it makes sense if outside of roles at Better Up, Travalyst, if Harry focuses on philanthropy. I think Harry would actually be great as a podcast host based on his talks for Better Up & when he was on Dax Shephard show & flipped the interview to him. But I do think his royalty does place certain restrictions on him (fair or not) & maybe the topics he’d be interested in exploring like mental health perhaps aren’t commercially viable
I loved Archetypes & don’t agree it was a hard concept. I could see unfortunately Meghan being concerned about backlash & therefore censuring herself. Even as non controversial as Archetypes was she did get bashed for almost every episode- remember the “ungrateful” commentary around her saying she felt treated like a bimbo on deal or no deal. I remember nasty comments on when Meghan discussed women exploring their sexuality & being regarded as sluts- people were saying it was appalling from a member of the royal family. So unfortunately their roles do place certain pressures that others don’t
I always thought Spotify wanted a gossipy podcast – them to spill the tea on their royal exit etc or for them to be spit balling like Joe rogan – those are the podcasts that seem to do well for them. But their other contracts & restrictions cos of their roles, concern for backlash etc meant they couldn’t deliver that type of podcast. And it was said by a podcast producer in 2023 they had good ideas but Spotify would never go with them so could see frustration on both sides
However if you look at reporting on Spotify podcast division from 2022 when the Obamas left it mentioned their frustration with creative process & ideas being rejected. And many of their high profile podcasts deals had issues eg Ava Duvarney never even produced one, Kim Kardashian only produced 8 episodes & there was a huge delay for the Batman dc podcasts from when the deal was signed.
So it was clear that the podcast division was a mess & even the Spotify CEO acknowledged the issues with that line of business in 2023
I have to say I was confounded that the podcast idea they did not go with was just having Harry talk to anyone and everyone – that would’ve been interesting enough on its own. The big idea thing did bog them down completely. At this point, he would probably have the Top 5 podcast for Spotify where he just interviews people.
I can buy that working is something he has little interest in as he would’ve been raised to be a gentleman as most of his peers were – a foreign concept to Americans, but something that still persists in the British class system. They “work” sinecure jobs but don’t have to actually worry about their paychecks. Or they “Farm” but mostly just oversee things from their perch. It’s no different than when William was being described as a 10-4 prince for his work schedule.
The policing of Harry and Meghan’s work and personal life by supporters and haters alike is sicking. I hope they are in that freedom place when you accept that not everyone will like you and that hating is a form freedom to most humans. Hating is an escapism, a drug that frees us from personal responsibility. Unfortunately, even we their supporters are dancing in this hate by holding them prisoners
of our expectations. By falling into these traps written as professional articules. We give them oxygen. Our reactions make these so called reporters ‘all powerful’
Meghan’s Spotify podcast was a hit! Period. Spotify will STAY salty that Meghan (and many others) left that cesspool to do the kind of podcast SHE wants to do…NOT what THEY wanted her to do.
#StaySalty😡
Harry good – Meghan bad. I think we all have to be careful that we don’t end up breathing in some of the toxic particulate matter that the right-wing press is constantly blowing into the air.
It sounds like it just wasn’t a good fit, honestly. I love the Bateman/Hayes/Arnett podcast. Just yesterday we we listening to the one where they interview Kieran Culkin, which was a perfect fit for them. All of those guys are professional actors and entertainers with decades in front of the camera and proven comedy chops. Harry, charming and personable as he is, isn’t going to be able to come close to replicating that if that’s what they want.
As to Harry trying and “reviewing” a different cup of hot cocoa every week? I’d listen to that in a heartbeat because I love Harry’s voice and humor and I love hot cocoa. But I can see where he probably found the idea a bit silly? He’s a fun guy, but he’s used to handling and implementing bigger concepts, more high-minded endeavors. It’s partly a British v. American thing, and partly him being, you know, a former military man and a freaking Prince.
And yes, he does have to think about his public image. Just imagine if he WAS doing a weekly podcast about hot cocoa?! These same people would be all over him for the frivolity and meaningless of it all, wouldn’t they? Even if millions of people were listening and loving it, consuming it rabidly, just like they did “Spare.” They can’t win unless they are solving world hunger while never “putting a foot wrong.”
Marriage is a partnership, and financially I’m sure they have been trying to figure out how to maximize the money they brought in originally and how to maximize their collective and separate talents and interests to ensure that they will be strong financially in the future, and at the same time be fulfilled by the work they do.
I feel like this whole Spotify thing was previously discussed in another publication when them leaving the deal was announced. This same site went over and analyzed it at the time, including the pitch ideas. It’s been two years now and there’s another deal in place, so obviously they still like podcasting. It’s cold tea as they say. I will say this though. The thing about Harry being content to live off Meghan makes me feel really angry. It seems so gross to expect this guy to live off her, while she’s getting attacked daily, being told she’s not entitled to her husband’s name, being told not to work with her and undermining her work, while saying he’s the good one who can just go back to royal life. Just the assumption that it’s ok is gross and offensive. How does anyone not see that? Also, Harry may do “charity” but this is also his job. He is not just showing up but is the main driver of these organizations. Philanthropy and the non-profit sector is a profession in and of itself. I don’t know how many ways to Sunday they can keep rehashing the Spotify deal.
“An idea was pitched to Harry—what if he reviewed a hot chocolate every week while chatting with a different friend?—which he and his team considered and rejected.”
That is the dumbest idea I’ve ever read. Meanwhile, Harry was pitching substantive ideas like examining sociopathic personalities.
(Side note: I wish my husband would earn all the money, but he hasn’t signed onto the idea.)
This is so stupid. I seriously hope that was said as a joke or throwaway. Also why would they have to scramble to get Harry a hot chocolate as if there aren’t a million Starbucks and other cafes on every city block. This is how you know they’ve pulled out as many threads as possible and really looking under every rock for something to add to this played out narrative.
I find it interesting that there was no mention (unless I missed it) of WME. What happened there? I want such good things for H&M, I hope they find the right people and venue and soar!
I think if you’ve seen how this past year has gone for the Sussexes, what they’ve set up, it’s a good road map for how they’re going forward. What exactly about WME? They’re not the same as palace comms. Their job is to secure deals for Meghan. I’m sure they are consulting with the Sussexes, which is why they issued a rebuttal to the Hollywood reporter piece, but how many times do they have to defend something that supposedly took place years ago? Personally hope the Instagram becomes more active but what else? How many ways do they need to say, and have others say, that they’re good to work with and some things are still being figured out. Even if the Sussexes decided to emerge once every 2 years at Invictus and “ quietly” did charity, you’d get these same hit pieces. What are they supposed to do at this point every time this comes up?