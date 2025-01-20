VF: ‘It kind of feels like’ Duchess Meghan is ‘reparenting’ Prince Harry

Vanity Fair’s February cover story is all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their marriage, their business, their successes and their failures. I’ve felt for some time now that some people in the American media have their knives out for the Sussexes, and this VF story really shows it. You cannot say that all of this is coming from the salty royalists in Britain, even if there are certainly chunks of this VF story which read like quotes from “palace sources” and “sources close to Prince William.” But the fact that VF put the story together in this way and timed it to drop at this specific moment, speaks to a larger, transatlantic agenda to kneecap, vilify and undermine Harry and Meghan. While the cover story is aimed more at Meghan, there’s certainly an unflattering portrait of Harry included too. They paint him as a unintelligent yet well-mannered man-child who is being “reparented” by Meghan. Some Harry-specific excerpts from VF:
Harry hopes to have a better relationship with his family: At an event in 2023, someone privately asked Harry if he’d heard from his family. He said he hadn’t. This person asked Harry if he thought he was going to, and he said he hoped so. “That’s sort of what made me so sad,” the source says. “His hope seemed very genuine. And I was just kind of like, ‘Oh, no.’ ” The source believed Harry hadn’t absorbed the gravity of what it would mean to sell millions of copies of a tell-all book about a famously insular and circumspect family in the middle of a years-long public relations crisis. “The power of the written word, and the power of the narrative…” this person went on. “I don’t know if that’s something he understood while he was doing it.”
The Sussexes’ security: There are clear dangers to the family’s safety—a person who worked closely with them says strangers take Lyfts to their house, and in 2023 the couple was involved in what a spokesperson called a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi. (There were no injuries, collisions, or charges filed.) The person who interacted with Harry in 2023 also described a “very scary paparazzi situation” after employees at the hotel where Harry was staying allegedly tipped off photographers to his presence.
Harry has no friends: By one telling, the person who interacted professionally with Meghan says he’s socially marooned beyond his nuclear family. “She was up-front about the fact that Harry hadn’t made many friends yet,” the source says of Meghan’s assessment of her husband. The person who worked in media projects with the couple also has a guess. “I think Harry doesn’t know what he wants because he grew up in a fishbowl, and so he doesn’t know what real life really is,” they say. “I think he probably wants to be left alone and be able to go kiss babies every once in a while but not have to worry about money. I don’t think he wants to be famous the way Meghan wants to be famous.”
The Sussexes are deeply in love. “They are so hot for each other,” the person who worked closely with them said. “Like, you know how you meet those couples where you’re like, the way they’re looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?” When Harry is solo, the person inside the couple’s circle says, “he’s very personable, he’s very at ease with people, quite like Diana… he just has this way of, like, making people feel very comfortable.” When he’s in public with Meghan, “there is a circus,” the source says. “He’s so protective of her because people are so nasty to her…. It’s a whole different experience.”
Meghan’s role in their dynamic is caregiver and facilitator. She’s the one who makes things happen. “Pre-Meghan,” says the person familiar with the couple, “Harry would just pop in [to the palace press office], ask a few questions, and leave, like he was a little bored but also very keen.” It’s almost impossible to imagine today’s Harry willingly engaging with the media in search of purpose. The source who worked with Harry and Meghan says, “I can picture him meeting Meghan and being just a deep breath of, like, ‘I’ve been so exhausted, and you make everything so easy.’… I don’t want to be like, oh, it’s an Oedipus thing or whatever, but it kind of feels like she’s reparenting him in a way.”
Meghan’s claim that she didn’t research the Windsors when she met Harry: A royals reporter believes that Meghan assumed her husband’s vision rather than researching the job of being a royal, and the reporter has a more positive view of the folie. “Oh, that’s such a good idea for a successful marriage,” the reporter says. “It’s a terrible idea for a job, but…if you’re joining this big network of people, you’ve got to see this through your husband’s eyes, be your husband’s advocate in it. And it’s no wonder this relationship works, even if the family business part of it fell apart.”
Harry doesn’t know himself: That instinct to do things as Harry and Meghan believed they should be done, rather than how they are typically accomplished, was exacerbated during their time as senior working royals. It led to conflict with Harry’s family and palace staff, the reporter says, because Harry “doesn’t understand himself. He doesn’t understand a monarchy. His family didn’t do a very good job of inculcating him into the family legend partially because he didn’t care; partially because he was just kind of abandoned at the age of eight.”
“He doesn’t understand a monarchy. His family didn’t do a very good job of inculcating him into the family legend partially because he didn’t care; partially because he was just kind of abandoned at the age of eight.” This seems a particularly harsh way of describing a situation with a few nuggets of truth. One, Harry was abandoned and neglected for a huge part of his childhood. Two, Harry never really felt like he was fully part of the institution. As Harry and Meghan have told their stories and Meghan has insisted that Harry was the one preparing her for royal life, I’ve always sort of thought… wow, Harry really bungled it, or he was completely unprepared for what Meghan would face, and he didn’t fully appreciate what the royal institution was going to do to Meghan. There was a naivete to how Harry operated within the monarchy, and he handed that naivete to Meghan.
Basically though, this is all just another version of a million other stories about Harry being bored/dumb and indifferent to his new California life. The people speaking about him to VF are not the people who have actually spent time with him as an adult – they remember a somewhat aimless, anxious young man and they’ve imprinted those qualities on who they think Harry is now. It’s a version of: British sources insist that “the old Harry would have hated living in a California mansion with a hot wife and two children, he must be desperate to get back to the UK so William can boss him around!”
Your last point is the key point. They keep asking people that knew Harry at his own admitted low point, when he was self-medicating with drugs and alcohol and had tremendous amounts of anxiety, how he would be feeling. He’s a different person now and the fact that people who know him now and hang out with him now have a different viewpoint is never mentioned. It’s always when I went to Eton with Harry when he was 15, he was like this or back when we used to hit the clubs in Mayfair when Harry was 22 he was like this, so he would totally hate that. Yeah sure I haven’t spoken to him in 9 years but what does that matter I’m sure everything is the exact same, it’s not like he’s gotten married had two children, moved to another country, completely changed the trajectory of what he thought his life would be why would that make a difference in the type of person you are?
Very typical to – people who don’t change or mature past high school assume this applies to everyone or if they notice others have matured it becomes an offence „you have changed, you are not the same”.
Harry has matured and grown between ages of 20 and 40, which is what is supposed to happen, no?
This is just such a crass article. Carole bragged about being a mother to william. The media is ignoring how William was manipulated and probably still is. Harry and Meghan are a couple in love and it clearly is a love match.
Crass is a good word for it.
We have questions about the timing of this, right? Well, Harry’s about to kneecap tabloid reporting with his Murdoch lawsuit, and suddenly Vanity Fair wants a piece of him. Wonder how insidious the connections are between the publisher of VF and the Murdoch empire. Wonder what this magazine is protecting by running dirt on Harry and Meghan.
This Frankensteins monster of an article is all over the place. Of course Harry had arrested development! Of course his wife helped him navigate that. As I’m sure he helped her navigate issues (prob related to his bonkers family and the demon U.K. media). People are mad that they are happy, rich, sexy and moisturized.
To say he was abandoned at the age of 8 with a straight face is A Choice seeing as the reason why is because ghouls like this woman hounded his mother until it killed her. The only man-child is Will, and everyone knows it.
Even the most unsavvy person will see through these constantly retread articles. its ALL BEEN SAID BEFORE. Its BORING. Meanwhile, Rupert Murdoch’s house is on fire because the trial starts tomorrow. Hubris is a curious thing: it can allow you to slay dragons OR it can make you overconfident, arrogant and brazen which will lead to your downfall. The British media cant STAND that they cant destroy Harry/Meghan and this is another tantrum, one which all can see and many are getting bored with.
I do believe Harry needs parently love, and that Meghan has done lots for his personal growth. Also, that many challenges that Meghan faced during her life as part of BRF were caused by Harry’s inmaturity and inner desire to utilize Meghan as an element of subversion. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad person or he doesn’t love Meghan, just that he has many unresolved issues.
@Aurora I think Harry expected Megan to be treated by the Royal Family that same as they treated Kate. The first few years of their marriage Will and Kate were allow to seclude themselves away, do no royal engagement and allowed to live their lives like normal people. The media were also very protective over them as they didn’t want the same thing to happen to Kate as Diana.
Unfortunately he forgot that he was the spare and Megan was black.
Actually, if these anonymous “sources” bothered to read Harry’s book, they would know that Meghan doesn’t put up with BS, even from Harry. When he snapped on her, she didn’t parent him through, she told his ass to get therapy or else she would leave him. Doesn’t sound like a parent to me, sounds like a partner who wants to feel solid and stable in their relationship. Of course to these people, stability = parenting
My thoughts exactly – Meg sounds as a good and understanding partner, who steered H in right direction, eg therapy, but would not assume the parent role in a marriage.
Aurora, that’s what therapy is for–to work through unresolved issues. No, Meghan isn’t parenting him. Harry has done the work to deal with the affects of the bizarre family he grew up in.
I keep wondering how many of these anonymous “insights” into Harry’s personality and into the couples’ relationship with their Montecito neighbors are coming from Richard Mineatds, the DM’s royal commentator who now lives in Montecito.
Harry is “socially marooned beyond his nuclear family”? Lol. Sure, Jan.
Harry has no friends yet he went away on a “boys” weekend for his 40th birthday 🙄 and let’s conveniently forget his close friendship with Nacho, Nicky and the many others that we have no idea about 🤷♀️
If Harry needs to reparent himself, then I can totally empathize. I’m pretty much the same age as he is and suffered emotional neglect and abandonment from parents on the emotionally immature/narcissistic spectrum. Now, with the help of therapy, I am learning how to be the parent to myself that I never had by showing myself empathy, curiosity, unconditional love, etc. I highly doubt that Meghan is “reparenting” him; she’s probably modeling the qualities that I mentioned before to their own children as a mother and to Harry as a wife. The press once again shows itself to be infantilizing towards Harry. I hope Harry and Meghan continue to do the good work that they love and remember that we’re all learning and it’s OK to be imperfect.
The sources for this section seem to be royal reporters and courtiers so I’m not putting any stock in what is written here. When Harry was promoting his book he did say that he would like a relationship with his family but I don’t think he feels the same way now.
@Aurora you really think that Harry wanted to use Meghan as an element of subversion? Really? Sounds like a tabloid talking point. Harry is the only one in that family who saw through the media and said they are not going to do to her like what they did to my mother. Meghan always said her mistake was trusting them meaning his family. They realized that all the attacks from the media was from family members giving info on them to the tabloids. How can they work and support the family when no one is supporting them. I guess they were supposed to just shut up and take the abuse like all the others did. I’m glad they said no and got out. Harry and Meghan are protecting their mental health and that of their family. The RF and their media allies are still but hurt they left and have been on a quest to attack them ever since. Their was no way that Harry and Meghan could work in that environment.
Agree with you Angied.
I guess I’m not surprised that even some Americans have knives out for H&M. It’s obvious that some white women are very resentful and livid that a biracial woman married a British prince. It’s not just British and Australian women hating on lovely Meghan for that particular “crime”, lots of American Karens do too. And if they can’t have Harry, they’ll do whatever they can to attempt to diminish him.
Meghan’s hate groups are filled with American white women. They were looking at BRF as the one representative of whiteness. When Meghan married the most popular Prince, they lost it.
I think it’s more about consolidating media powers if that makes sense, whether it is in England or the US. Murdoch is a big one. That now has connections to WP, Will Lewis and Bezos. Then you’ve got the conservative Penske media with entertainment news. Besides being conservative and sucking up to conservative power, they all have connections of having worked for so and so at some point and looking out for each other. Murdoch got his ass handed to him by the dominion lawsuit and now there’s Harry’s trial. There’s an even bigger trial happening soon with Murdoch and his family or something? Anyways, the very top of the media look out for each other and with budget cuts a lot of writers are hanging on for dear life with click bait. Doesn’t make it okay but that’s what’s happening. And that’s before even getting into SM.
How many friends does anyone have? I only have a handful of good friends and I’m not a famously famous royal whose every encounter could end up in the tabloids.
Of course, Meghan “assumed her husband’s vision” when it came to the RF. What was she going to do, Google “How to navigate life in a 1,000-year old monarchy”? Harry was supposed to be the expert on this. I guess, in a way, he did misunderstand the monarchy, in that he thought they would welcome Meghan.
As for Harry breathing a sigh of relief – again, of course. He found someone who loved him and understood him and shared his values.
Finally, look at that photo of Harry striding up the stairs. Any photo – of him at Invictus Games, coming out of the courthouse, speaking in front of thousands, heading for the airport with his legendary hanger – and tell me that’s a man who doesn’t understand who he is.
Harry is the type that tries to see the good in people and really thought his brother and dad would welcome Meghan. I don’t think anyone would want to believe their dad and brother are so awful. He probably thought they would love Meghan as much as he did and it was naive to think that. Luckily he got them out and they have a pretty great life now. You can tell in Spare that he was REALLY wanting his family to like and accept Meghan.
So when Carol & Kate were praised for reparenting William & giving him the family he never had that was all good, but when a biracial woman does it, it is a problem?
Give me a break! The VF article is littered with dog whistles!!
Nothing new in Vanity Fair and Anna Peele’s attempt to emasculate Prince Harry. His army record, and charitable endeavors like Invictus Games and Sentebele speak for itself.
It was the “reparenting” phrase that got me, as if that were some sort of pejorative.
I’ve long held the belief that no matter how good your childhood, there’s something you needed to become a fully actualized adult that you didn’t get from your parents – even if they were great – and part of life’s journey is figuring out what that was and getting it for yourself, and that can be done in a lot of different ways and through components of different relationships. A good spousal relationship has lots of dimensions, and if reparenting is one for H&M, that’s a credit to them both – and I am guessing that he served some of that for her, too.
Amusing note: had to hit the edit button to change autocorrect’s revision, which was “repainting.”
All true, but also, Harry does in fact have a parental figure in his life – Doria, conveniently left out of the VF narrative for obvious reasons; acknowledging her presence puts a crimp in the story they’re trying to sell about that dastardly Meghan. We saw Doria at the Together launch, on the plane coming to LA from Canada, at Tyler Perry’s, with them at the event that led to the NYC chase. And that’s just what we’ve seen. Clearly she’s an important part of both their lives.
As far as poor poor Harry, anyone who believes he’s not well down the road to being an intelligent, fully realized young man who knows who he is and what he wants, has not seen the H&M documentary, or, for that matter, the one he did with Oprah. Of course, the truth is, TPTB already know this, since they haven’t been able to dissuade him from proceeding with his suits against the media.
But man, five years down the road these articles are really getting old.
💯, @windyriver, but those “reparents” can be friends, pets, kids, or even the random stranger you encounter who drops a nugget of wisdom while you’re in line at the grocery store or standing in a receiving line (the latter more likely for H&M and the former for me!). Harry definitely won the mother-in-law lottery, but a great attribute of reparenting is its personalized crowdsourcing component.
Sifting through the BS spin, this is what I’m getting:
Their marriage is rock solid. There have been a lot of understandable growing pains navigating a post royal life. Harry has had a lot of necessary therapy. Some entertainment industry people have tried to use them and are pissed off that they can’t.
After all that has been said or done, they have done remarkably well considering what they have been up against.
Harry was treated in his family like the scapegoat that they felt he was born to be. Meg came along and showed him it didn’t have to be that way. She unconditionally loves him, unlike his family, and he thrived having that kind of love. He had that love while Diana was alive but when she died he lost that love. The rest of his family don’t understand love they are incredibly selfish and want only to be number one in everyone else’s minds.
I like to believe that Harry enjoys and appreciates M and Doria’s love and parenting/grandparenting of Archie and Lili since he missed out on essentially all of it. Calling it ‘reparenting’ is patronizing, but maybe H gets to absorb the joy that his kids feel when their mom and grandma care for them. I hope he gets to feel made-whole when he’s parenting and watching his kids enjoy their childhood. It’s sweet and he deserves the happiness!
“‘His family didn’t do a very good job of inculcating him into the family legend partially …”
I would be super irritated by this misuse of ‘inculcating’ but for the fact that they are so much telling on themselves w/r/t how they hav historically treated Harry. Idiots.
So they are admitting that Harry was abandoned at the age of 8, which we all know included not giving him the nurturing and support he needed after his mother died when he was only 12. He had unresolved anxiety and depression, and his previous relationships with potential life partners had foundered at least in part because of the intrusiveness of the paparazzi.
WHY is it surprising that when he met his match, she found herself having to help him resolve and confront the emotional issues and inner conflicts that had been stewing for decades? That happens frequently in relationships and marriages. William found something of a refuge in the Middletons (for a while anyway). Harry found it in Meghan. If they don’t like it, they should have made him feel safe in his own family and “institution,” given him a place and love and the grounding and support he needed.
I wasn’t abandoned the way Harry was and my parents are certainly not narcissists. They were there for me….for the most part. But I was the youngest of four children, my oldest sibling had serious chronic health issues and resulting behavioral problems that impacted all of us, and my parents marriage seriously foundered (before righting itself) when I was about 21. I went to boarding school at age 15 and never had what could be considered a fully intact family to return home to again. And this was in the 80s and early 90s, when we didn’t have cell phones. I talked to my parents maybe once a week on a pay phone in a dorm hallway for most of the formative years of my teens and early 20s. It’s not healthy and it has lasting consequences. So yes, my husband found himself having to help me re-parent myself some when we met and for years afterwards. I was lucky I found someone with the resources to do that. Harry is lucky too.
MaisiesMom, I’m sorry that you didn’t have the stability in your childhood and early adulthood. It sounds like your husband is a great person. Harry had the ability to have therapy and stay with it for as long as he chose. I don’t know if you had that option. Mental health is not the priority in the US as it should be, so the cost can be prohibitive.
Please stop giving air to this rubbish 🗑
“Harry would just pop in [to the palace press office], ask a few questions, and leave, like he was a little bored but also very keen.”
LOL. So which was it? Was he bored or was he keen?? This whole article is so schizophrenic.
I don’t get that impression that their relationship dynamic is Meghan “ reparenting” Harry. Harry comes across as so much more self-assured and confident these past few years. His week in New York and Southern Africa can attest to that. Meanwhile people were complaining about where’s Meghan? Make it make sense. Another thing is they say Meghan wants to be more famous. Ever since she got with Harry, they have been calling them, especially her, fame whores, because they grabbed all the headlines, just by showing up and being present. How much more famous can they be? I feel like people thought the Sussexes would be really thirsty once they left the UK, but they are in some ways hard to pin down. For all the privacy tour sniping, they actually are very private, keep things close to their chest, are Hollywood adjacent but don’t really want to be deep in that scene. They are in a unique position because of them being royal, that is just how it is. The thing about this article is the now what? Now that this is out, this dissection, what is supposed to be done with it? Can someone explain that to me?
Red flag: whenever someone (especially a white person) says a couple – where one or both people aren’t white – is based on sex and dysfunction.