Rumors about the state of the Obamas’ marriage are flying around DC

When Barack and Michelle Obama left the White House in January 2017, they decided to buy a place in Washington so that their daughters could finish high school with all of their friends. The Obamas bought a $8.1 million home in one of the ritzier DC neighborhoods and they gave their daughters that stability post-White House. Over the years, the Obamas have expanded their real estate holdings – they bought land in Hawaii and built a home there, and in 2019, they purchased an estate in Martha’s Vineyard. Once Malia and Sasha went to college, Barack and Michelle traveled more and spent more time outside of DC. I’m honestly not sure why they would even keep their DC home, since both of them reportedly prefer their other homes.

Anyway, the Obamas’ real estate and living situation has come up in recent days because of Michelle’s open refusal to attend the Trump inauguration. She made sure everyone knew about it and it unsurprisingly became a major story ahead of the inaugural. Michelle’s non-attendance also called attention to the constant rumors about the state of the Obama marriage, because Michelle also did not attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Sources close to Michelle insist that her refusal to attend these events is solely about her hatred for Donald Trump. And yet the “marriage trouble” rumors persist. Well, now Page Six says that there’s a lot of DC dinner chatter about the Obamas’ marriage too, especially because Michelle is never in DC anymore.

After weeks of speculation that the most famous marriage in politics was in trouble, Barack Obama posted a fawning tribute to the “love of his life,” Michelle Obama, in honor of her 61st birthday on Friday. “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!,” he wrote on Instagram, beneath a photo of the casually-dressed couple holding hands over dinner. “Love you, honey!” his wife quickly replied. The former president, one of the most savvy political operators ever to take the Oval Office, posted the message amid rampant rumors that all was not well in his marriage. It began when former first lady Michelle failed to join her husband at Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9 — and heated up even more when it was announced she would not be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday. “You cannot tell Michelle what to do — no one can.” said a source who has worked with the Obamas, of her decision to skip the swearing-in.”That’s why she could not be persuaded to stump for Joe Biden during the last election.” A high-society insider added that the topic “is getting a lot of DC peeps talking. The noise is getting louder. I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral.” But those who know the Obamas — who share two grown daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 — say the couple have always made it clear their marriage is not a fairytale. “They don’t pretend that they have this Camelot relationship,” said the source who has worked with them. “They’re not trying to present that they’re this magical couple.” Even so, Michelle has been “checked out” of DC life ever since the couple left the White House back in January 2017, according to a Beltway insider. That’s led to “certainly nonstop chatter that Michelle is fed up with the political circus, and pretending everything is OK with Barack all the time,” said the high-society insider. “What this will all lead to is to be revealed in time.” While it’s been reported that the Obamas’ primary residence is in the Kalorama neighborhood of DC — where, in June 2017, they bought a home for $8.1 million — Michelle is said to spend a lot of time on Martha’s Vineyard, where they own a $11.75 million ocean-front compound. Another source confirmed that Michelle is “mostly Martha’s Vineyard, never in DC,” and multiple others said they had been on the island last summer without Barack and appeared “happy and content.”

[From Page Six]

I don’t know if Michelle has checked out of her marriage, but I guarantee that she’s checked out of DC and the world of politics completely. I would also believe that the Obama marriage is fine, but like a lot of empty-nesters, they’re enjoying their freedom now that their girls are grown, and maybe that freedom for Michelle is “not having to interact with the Trumps or any Republican.”

Honestly though, Michelle’s retweet and the photo Barry used? LMAO. They’re not beating the divorce allegations, but what’s even funnier is that they don’t seem to care enough to beat the allegations.