Prince William took Prince George to watch Aston Villa lose to PSG yet again

Surprise, surprise, Prince William went to another football match last night and he brought Prince George again, same as last week. This was the “second leg” of the Aston Villa vs Paris Saint Germain quarterfinal for the Champions League. The first leg was played in Paris last week and it was a good match for PSG. Last night in Villa Park, it was a better night for Aston Villa, but PSG is still the team heading to the semifinals.

Paris Saint-Germain have advanced to the Champions League semi-final for the second straight season after defeating Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate. Having won the first leg 3-1, the French side increased their lead to 5-1 in the opening half hour at Villa Park through goals from Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. Even after the hosts pulled a goal back before half-time through Youri Tielemans, PSG still looked certain to advance. That certainty was shattered early in the second half as John McGinn and Ezri Konsa each scored in the space of two minutes to cut Villa’s deficit to 5-4. The hosts then created several big chances to equalise but couldn’t find one more goal, leaving them just short of completing a miraculous comeback. PSG will face the winner of Real Madrid vs. Arsenal in the semi-final. The English side hold a 3-0 lead heading into Wednesday’s second leg at the Bernabeu.

Basically, Aston Villa actually won this stand-alone match, but because the scores are pooled from the two matches, PSG won overall, 5-4. Which means that yet again, William is a jinx! He was in full “football hooligan” mode last night, screaming and raging out in tons of photos. George was seemingly absorbed in the game, but his view of the pitch kept getting blocked out because other people kept standing up in front of him. One nice thing is that it looks like there was another kid in the group and the kid looked close to George’s age. Probably the son of one of William’s buddies, I would assume. Did someone finally figure out that it looks really bad to keep forcing George to go to these events where he’s the only kid in the group?

