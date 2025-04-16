Prince William took Prince George to watch Aston Villa lose to PSG yet again

Surprise, surprise, Prince William went to another football match last night and he brought Prince George again, same as last week. This was the “second leg” of the Aston Villa vs Paris Saint Germain quarterfinal for the Champions League. The first leg was played in Paris last week and it was a good match for PSG. Last night in Villa Park, it was a better night for Aston Villa, but PSG is still the team heading to the semifinals.

Paris Saint-Germain have advanced to the Champions League semi-final for the second straight season after defeating Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate.

Having won the first leg 3-1, the French side increased their lead to 5-1 in the opening half hour at Villa Park through goals from Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. Even after the hosts pulled a goal back before half-time through Youri Tielemans, PSG still looked certain to advance.

That certainty was shattered early in the second half as John McGinn and Ezri Konsa each scored in the space of two minutes to cut Villa’s deficit to 5-4. The hosts then created several big chances to equalise but couldn’t find one more goal, leaving them just short of completing a miraculous comeback.

PSG will face the winner of Real Madrid vs. Arsenal in the semi-final. The English side hold a 3-0 lead heading into Wednesday’s second leg at the Bernabeu.

[From The NY Times]

Basically, Aston Villa actually won this stand-alone match, but because the scores are pooled from the two matches, PSG won overall, 5-4. Which means that yet again, William is a jinx! He was in full “football hooligan” mode last night, screaming and raging out in tons of photos. George was seemingly absorbed in the game, but his view of the pitch kept getting blocked out because other people kept standing up in front of him. One nice thing is that it looks like there was another kid in the group and the kid looked close to George’s age. Probably the son of one of William’s buddies, I would assume. Did someone finally figure out that it looks really bad to keep forcing George to go to these events where he’s the only kid in the group?

Photos courtesy of Getty.

44 Responses to “Prince William took Prince George to watch Aston Villa lose to PSG yet again”

  1. Krista says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:37 am

    At least poor George wasn’t in a suit.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Such a hard worker, our Pegs!!!

    At least this (might) mean they’re back in England? and at least george (again, might) have gotten to take a friend this time?

    Why does he wear the same outfit to all these games? Is that blue coatigan his new blazer? Why not wear some villa gear, its not like he’s there on behalf of the FA and needs to appear impartial.

    Reply
  3. Anne says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:44 am

    It must be his week with the kids.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 16, 2025 at 7:53 am

      He does not take the younger two. Maybe only George stays with him

      Reply
      • gaffney says:
        April 16, 2025 at 9:50 am

        I always think this! Where are the other two? Why can’t they come? Maybe it’s not a thing for them and they don’t care? I’m not a prince(ss) but my grown kids remember even the slightest thing they feel was favoritism and will bring it up when they get together. “Mommie took you to the dr that time and you got a banana royale from BR”!!

  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:44 am

    With all their losing when he’s present — the team may want Willy to stay away.

    Reply
  5. Mslove says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:51 am

    I see Hugh Grosvenor sitting in front of Peg. Is that a snub to Prince Harry?? And why doesn’t Peg take Louis to a match?

    Reply
  6. BASH says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:52 am

    Duke of Westminster and his wife next to William

    Reply
  7. Dee(2) says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:53 am

    I have to give it to him, he’s really doubling down on the I’ll work when I feel like it era. Unless he plans to do an engagement every single day for the month and a half leading up to trooping (LOL), they are really milking these Easter holidays. And yet crickets.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 16, 2025 at 8:01 am

      i mean, I admit it, i’m impressed by how blatantly lazy they are. and kind of jealous, lol. just vacation after vacation, not worried about money thanks to the duchy, and honestly not even the bare minimum of work.

      That’s something that QEII understood and Charles does too – that the public is okay with this family living in total luxury because there all these other trappings around – they really played up the whole gilded cage aspect of royalty. sure, charles has multiple grand estates and someone to cater to his every whim but his life has been played out in public and he works endlessly.

      William and Kate are just like, meh, our lives are completely private and you’re entitled to nothing and we’re not going to work either but we’ll keep the grand estates.

      And there can be a discussion about the merits of the privacy aspect there, right? Or about how much is actually public or what the public has a right to know. QEII lived a very public life but also had a private life that was pretty closely guarded. Over the decades more and more has come out but most of what we know is because it was also public – the queen loved corgis and horses, for example. But one of her PR skills was that people felt they knew her and related to her without knowing her at all. I think W&K are trying to pull that off but its not really working. And I’m not even factoring the kids into this, just how W&K themselves are.

      but anyway it really is astounding how little they do and how quiet the “we pay you pose” people are .

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 16, 2025 at 8:20 am

      Are there usually this many AV games during the easter break? Is he always secretly going to these games and just now being blatant about it or are they just having a good year? It makes me wonder if the scout video of Kate was always intended to be dropped around this time to distract from all of William’s FB watching. Or they just brazenly don’t care.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        April 16, 2025 at 8:42 am

        I’m not sure about Villa’s history in the champions league, but the reason there seem to be so many games right now is bc Villa got fairly far in the Champions league (these were the quarterfinals and it was two matches, not one as we might expect in the US) and they are also playing their regular schedule in the EPL. In general if you follow premier league soccer it feels like you can always find a match being played.

        for example we are tottenham supporters. They played last Sunday in league play, they’ll play tomorrow as part of the champions league. and then play again Monday as part of league play.

        Aston Villa is still in the FA cup so they also have games for that. So they have a league game Saturday, a league game tuesday, an FA game 4/26, et. so in the next 10 days they have 3 games.

        I just think they brazenly don’t care.

    • Tina says:
      April 16, 2025 at 8:31 am

      Agreed he’s basically telegraphing what his reign will be like. He will do as he pleases and no one can stop him. The press and the courtiers have really boxed themselves in here.

      Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:55 am

    at least George had someone his own age there.

    Reply
  9. Hypocrisy says:
    April 16, 2025 at 7:55 am

    I’m sorry but his soccer fan cheering looks far too much like Jack Nicholson in The Shining… it is very creepy looking.

    Reply
  10. Xantha says:
    April 16, 2025 at 8:04 am

    It’s official: SLW is bad luck for this team. They need to soft ban him or something, cause if he’s not going to be an actual global statesman,(His real job tbh), he should be a good luck charm. He’s a failure at everything it seems.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    April 16, 2025 at 8:05 am

    I think the younger two stick together and children can resent one child getting to go to a game and they stay home. William said the younger ones watch on tv. Just wht does he keep them away if they watch it on tv and show interest.

    Reply
  12. Me at home says:
    April 16, 2025 at 8:15 am

    The comments on the BM are getting more and more scathing about PW’s work ethic. Sure, you still see “how lovely he gets to relax after last year,” but those posts are often riddled with negative replies and I have to wonder how many were paid posts in the first place.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    April 16, 2025 at 8:20 am

    Does Charlotte not like football? I see no reason why she can’t go with them? Plus is William going to this game the reason why KP pulled out that Kate video?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 16, 2025 at 8:25 am

      The younger children like the sport according to william

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        April 16, 2025 at 8:53 am

        Yeah, i can see leaving Louis at home, especially since it seems william is going for the game and is completely focused on it. but why not charlotte? she’s 10 in 3 weeks, if she can sit through Wimbledon, she can handle a football match. If she wasn’t interested then I’d say whatever, but William has told us she’s interested, that she likes soccer, that she watched the game from home (or the villa I guess.)

        So why not take her?

      • HeatherC says:
        April 16, 2025 at 9:05 am

        According to their parents, the children like everything, especially if they can mention it in one of their rare work days (remember one of Louis’s first words was Mary Berry or something like that). So I don’t put much stock in them saying Charlotte “likes” anything in particular. It was clear to me that the video of him and Charlotte rooting for women’s soccer was William using Charlotte as a shield, as these two tend to do, use the children as shields and buffers. George obviously enjoys soccer though.

      • Tessa says:
        April 16, 2025 at 9:18 am

        But Charlotte was put in a video to deflect–William was getting criticized for not going to the women’s final game.. she never has attended games with her father. George has gone many times, Charlotte never. I believe Charlotte does like sports. I think Charlotte would enjoy soccer but never gets asked to go by her father. I think George gets more attention than Charlotte and Louis by their father. Charlotte would perhaps feel happy if she went to a game. She apparently has not even been given a chance.

      • sunnyside up says:
        April 16, 2025 at 9:21 am

        Maybe William can’t manage more than one child at a time.

      • Becks1 says:
        April 16, 2025 at 9:44 am

        @HeatherC that’s the rub, right? I have no idea if Charlotte actually likes soccer or if she was just used in that video as deflection from criticism (or both.) Maybe she has no interest in soccer or is a Man City supporter or something, lol. But based on what the Waleses have told us, and what William has told us, she DOES like soccer and is interested in it and was watching the game from the villa – so why has she not gone to at least one of these games?

        They might be lying and she might hate soccer and have zero interest in going and that’s why she’s not there. but then their own PR is hurting them, you know? Because now people are wondering why she’s not there when KP/William/Kate have told us how much she likes it. Their lies ( if that’s what they are) just make them look bad.

    • Jay says:
      April 16, 2025 at 9:19 am

      He was certainly happy to trot out Charlotte when he had to make a video for the Lionesses. You know, because she’s a girl and it’s a girl’s team🙄.

      Reply
  14. Inge says:
    April 16, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Once again his charities must be thrilled that he happily makes the time for footie but not them

    Also fail commenters noticing that he only takes George.

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    April 16, 2025 at 8:24 am

    Is it bad for early years for a father to favor one child over the rest

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      April 16, 2025 at 8:31 am

      After seeing Ms “I’ll shoot pheasants but keep telling people to love nature” out and about doing other things if doing anything at all, it seems the concept of Airrly Yarrs has been put out to pasture.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 16, 2025 at 8:40 am

        Nah. It’ll cycle back around. I think they actually might pay people to do stuff with the center for early years bc they talk about how they held meetings even when Kate was sick and unable to join. So unless they’ve cut them, I’d imagine there will still be stuff once or twice a year.

      • Libra says:
        April 16, 2025 at 8:43 am

        Out to pasture because she has just lost interest or she has been invited to back off? Proper social scientists have already done the research, so no point really unless she is willing and able to put her money and hard work into the programs.

      • Tessa says:
        April 16, 2025 at 9:19 am

        I think the photos of her picking up dead birds William shot is somewhere on the Internet plus her wielding a gun.

  16. aquarius64 says:
    April 16, 2025 at 8:39 am

    If William is getting dragged for these soccer jaunts is because he is one heartbeat away from the throne and he has not shown anything that says I am preparing for that role: interaction with the government that is allowed,for example. William not being appointed regent during Charles’ illness doesn’t offer assurances that the Crown will one day being in good hands. William is not outwardly preparing George for the job when it’s his turn. Other monarchs prepare their heirs much sooner.

    Reply
  17. Me at home says:
    April 16, 2025 at 8:57 am

    How awkward and sad is it that William and George never seem to interact with each other, sharing joy at goals, or dejection at losses, or any emotions really. Let alone William putting an arm around his boy. It’s just William screaming and waving his arms wildly as he stares at the players not George. At least George has a friend this time. Maybe it’s just the pictures we see here and everywhere else, but I’m just not seeing the father-son “bonding.”

    Reply
  18. HeatherC says:
    April 16, 2025 at 9:06 am

    I need a publicly funded job where I am only really expected to attend Buffalo Bills games. Maybe throw in some Sabres and Yankees so I’m busy all year.

    Reply
  19. Chrissy says:
    April 16, 2025 at 9:13 am

    Sitting there with his extreme ski tan while screaming at another sporting activity is a really bad look for an heir whose father is fighting cancer and yet travelling and working, however nominally. Especially after having been caught having multiple vacations and yet, no work done for weeks. Someone need to pull his chain. What a disgrace!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 16, 2025 at 9:20 am

      He supposedly is “close” to Charles (which I doubt), so he and Keen did not apparently make a fuss over the “anniversary” of C and C. They were elsewhere. Hopefully this will all catch up to William someday.

      Reply
  20. Jane Blake says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:45 am

    If it weren’t for W bringing George along, we’d get the focus on Kate’s consistent absence.

    Reply

