Elephants form huddle around their calves during San Diego earthquake

I was born and raised in San Francisco, so earthquake drills were a big part of growing up. Though I have no recollection of it, I was there for the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake — aka the “World Series earthquake” — that reached a whopping 6.9 magnitude. My parents later informed me that I howled like a possessed creature of the damned for the duration. They made a point of stressing that I wasn’t crying or scared; just baying, like a jackal at the moon. Anyway, my parents kept me safe then (despite whatever dark arts I was communicating through sound), and that’s just what the African elephants did Monday morning at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, when a 5.2-magnitude quake hit. On instinct, the herd of matriarchs immediately formed a protective huddle around their seven-year-old calves once the tremors began, facing outward to be alert for danger. Don’t worry, there’s a video.
A video shot of their enclosure at the park Monday morning shows the five African elephants standing around in the morning sun before the camera shakes and they run in different directions. Then the older elephants — Ndlula, Umngani, Khosi — scramble to encircle and shield the two 7-year-old calves Zuli and Mkhaya from any possible threats.
They remain huddled for several minutes as the older elephants look outward, appearing to be at the ready, their ears spread and flapping — even after the rocking stopped.
The quake was felt from San Diego to Los Angeles, 120 miles (193 kilometers) away. It sent boulders tumbling onto rural roads in San Diego County and knocked items off store shelves in the tiny mountain town of Julian near the epicenter but caused no injuries or major damage.
But it spooked the elephants.
Once in a circle, “they sort of freeze as they gather information about where the danger is,” said Mindy Albright, a curator of mammals at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Elephants are highly intelligent and social animals that have the ability to feel sound through their feet. When they perceive a threat, they often bunch together in an “alert circle,” typically with the young clustered in the center and the adults facing outward to defend the group.
In the video, one of the calves can be seen running for refuge between the adults, a group of matriarchs that all helped raise her. But the other calf, the only male, remained on the edge of the circle, wanting to show his courage and independence, Albright said. Meanwhile, the female elephant, Khosi, a teenager who helped raise him along with his biological mother, Ndlula, repeatedly tapped him on the back with her trunk, and even on the face, as if patting him to say, “Things are OK,” and “Stay back in the circle.”
…About an hour later when an aftershock hit, they briefly huddled again and then dispersed once they determined everyone was safe.
Damn right this is what happens when the matriarchs are in charge! The response time is swift, the youngest and most vulnerable are safeguarded, and no one gets left behind. I don’t know why, but the part that’s really blowing my mind is where the protective pachyderms turn around in the circle, so butts are abutting. It’s amazing to me that they just know to do this! Speaking as someone who is always tasked with representing the office at building safety meetings, I’m mighty impressed. I can say from experience that humans, with all our supposed superior powers of speech, would not move so smoothly as those 3-ton mamas. And as for their fierce, innate drive to shield their young, need I remind you of Dumbo and his faithful Mother. If ever I feel the need for a deep sob, the “Baby Mine” scene gets me there in seconds. Let’s all strive to be more elephantine in our communities. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a couple videos to watch on repeat.
Elephants are so intelligent and social.
Herds have been observed mourning family members who die, and during migration, when they pass the spot where they last saw them, they stop and spend some time touching and sniffing the ground where their family member was. They really do have deep connections to their family and friends.
Agree. Elephants are smart and extremely social. Their funereal rituals are awe-inspiring.
Funny story: years ago I worked for an electric-fencing company. The fences around the palm plantations were effective against many animals but not elephants. These smart creatures had figured out that the electric fence jolts hurt the heart muscle and since the young ones had smaller hearts, they hurt less. So … when they approach a fence, they herd the young ones to the front and hurl them against the flimsy wires. Fence down, everyone trample over for lunch while the small ones are picking themselves up after an almighty jolt. LOL
Elephants are very interesting creatures.
It’s incredible to watch but I just have to point out that elephants do not belong in zoos.
Yep, do you know about the elephant rescue center in TN? They take in former circus elephants and elephants from small zoos, most lived years alone. A safe place for elephants who can’t go back to the wild.
Now this is the funny content we have all been missing!! Well done. And hilarious.
Lovely. ❤️
Watching these elephants form a circle was fascinating.
Years and years back, there was a 5 something quake in the LA area while we were out riding in a group. A few seconds before there were tremors, about half a minute in retrospective, the horses shied and the two dogs barked. We all got off. Nothing really happened but we would have been better off on the ground if something had happened.
I didn’t realize elephants were considered young for so long. That’s getting up there with great apes.
Love this video, and elephants. Friends think I am morbid, but I am honestly so at peace with the idea that when humans wipe themselves out, the earth will go back to Mother Nature and plants and animals will go on, not committing mass genocide against one another and not willfully polluting everything. I think I’m an optimist!
I was already crying from watching the video, didn’t need the bit about the little boy elephant trying to be brave 😭
Also, my brother and his family lived in Alaska for 5 years. My sister in law started having dizzy spells, they were about to start treating her for vertigo when a 5ish sized earth quake hit. She had a dizzy spell right before it hit. She’d been tracking her dizzy spells, and when they compared them against seismic activity she was getting dizzy from the tiny quakes they have regularly that are usually only noticed by seismologists. Some folks are just sensitive.
So unfair to elephants to be used as the GOP symbol.
I watched the earthquake clip so many times my feed is now full of elephant videos. I always liked them but now I’m just really astounded and I love them.
Elephants are such wonderful creatures. One of my favorite videos is of elephants running to see a keeper that they hadn’t seen for 14 months. Their joy and love is so apparent , and they vocalize while stroking the man. What a lucky man to know an elephant’s love.
The way elephants communicate is just amazing. We went on safari last December, the kind where you can get in an open vehicle (with a trained guide) and really be near the animals. At one point we were just sitting there while a big herd of them walked past and around us on the move. Our guide showed us how they send signals to each other that we can’t even perceive, saying “Hey, are you back there? I’m up here” and whatever else they need to do to be sure all is well. They were my favorite part of the experience by far.
Awe. We humans could learn from this. ❤️🐘
“… just baying, like a jackal at the moon.” Thank you for my first laugh of the day! How old were you at the time?!