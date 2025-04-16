Blake Lively wore Chanel & David Koma to promote ‘A Simple Favor 2’ in London

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are in London this week to promote A Simple Favor 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 film. The sequel is exclusively on Amazon Prime and I don’t think they’re even giving this one a theatrical release? I’m including photos from the London photocall, the premiere/screening and some photos of Blake outside of a London hotel, smiling at the paparazzi on Tuesday.
Fashion notes: for the photocall, Blake wore head-to-toe Chanel, a black-and-gold cardigan, skirt and boots. Her purse is Chanel and she wore lots of jewelry and hair accessories. Just my opinion, but Blake’s style is always just a little bit “off.” She’s always prided herself on styling herself and you can tell, because most stylists would have asked her to make some smaller adjustments along the way. Anna’s red look is Rixo London – I’m not crazy about it.
For the screening, Blake wore a fringed David Koma trench coat. Anna wore Zuhair Murad! I have to admit, my favorite ensemble is actually the sequined denim look on Blake. I’m really obsessed with those jeans (not so much the matching shirt). As always, people are doing body-language analysis between Blake and Anna – my take is that Anna and Blake are not BFFs whatsoever but they’re okay with each other and keeping it professional?
Obviously, we’ve tapped out on covering the daily minutiae of Blake and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits, but they’re still fighting and all of the legal actions are seemingly on-going. A crew member recently went on the record with 60 Minutes Australia, and she said that Baldoni was a lovely boss and, in her opinion, Blake tried to take control of the film. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
LONDON, ENGLAND – 10 April 2025: Blake Lively pictured leaving her London Hotel Corinthia Hotel the Blake here promoting the new film ahead of its launch on Prime Video on May 1.
LONDON, ENGLAND – 10 April 2025: Blake Lively pictured leaving her London Hotel Corinthia Hotel the Blake here promoting the new film ahead of its launch on Prime Video on May 1.
LONDON, ENGLAND – 15 April 2025: Blake Lively pictured leaving her London Hotel Ham Yard hotel Blake’s in London promoting the new film ahead of its launch on Prime Video on May 1.
Blake Lively at a photocall for Another Simple Favour at the Corinthia Hotel in central London
(left to right) Henry Golding, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick at a photocall for Another Simple Favour at the Corinthia Hotel in central London
Celebrities attend a screening of ‘Another Simple Favour’ at the Ham Yard Hotel, in London
Celebrities attend a screening of ‘Another Simple Favour’ at the Ham Yard Hotel, in London
Celebrities attend a screening of ‘Another Simple Favour’ at the Ham Yard Hotel in London
I love those jeans. I had never realized how tall Blake is. She is so much taller than Anna, who is also wearing high heels. I like the Chanel outfit, but she wore too many accessories and the boots/dark hose don’t work.
Over accessorizing is a thing with BL, and not in a good way at all.
Blake look like one of the mob wives from Bravo in the Chanel. Only thin missing is the manicure.
Blake’s purse is overkill.
Anna looks uncomfortable, but maybe that’s just her regular face.
In that first photo, I think Blake looks like a mom who just told her kids “Fix your faces for this picture. Now!” And she’s cheesing away while her kids are like “meh”.
Both ladies look gorgeous and well styled which is perfect for the film / the first one had killer wardrobe and was deeply, darkly funny. With great twists.
Every time I read someone turning their nose up at Blake I reread the text messages of baldoni’s well paid smear team – about how easy it is to get people to hate women,
And none of Blake’s personality flaws make sexual harassment okay or a lie.
Baldoni’s goons and actual attenders give interviews to the press.
Witnesses on Blake’s side are quiet, b/c they’ve likely been told not to speak until they are testifying in depositions or trial.
They have facts .
Baldoni is just out to publicly humiliate and punish Blake – b/c how dare a woman cross him.
Sorry for the rant this early in the morning,
The way women love to crap on Blake makes me profoundly sad for our world and our daughters.
@ariel I roll my eyes and click on Blake posts every time. I did it before the Baldoni situation. I do it because I like mess and rolling my eyes at a post of someone I don’t know but don’t “like” is part of the point of gossip blogs. I do keep in mind how awful women are treated and it makes me tone down the snarky comments. I wish we could just go back to hating somebodies dress or attitude and move on.
@ ariel – Agree full_y.
Well said, Ariel!
First off abusers do not necessarily mistreat everyone around them. A former friend of mine was abusing his child–he’s a lot of fun to be around, witty, charming, and a complete a-hole. The former crew member coming up for Baldoni’s personality and treatment towards herself is terrible optics–it’s not so subtly giving Blake deserved it. The focus should be on the inappropriate workplace, not if the boss, who’s been regularly sued btw, is a nice guy.
I love Anna’s black lace dress, the red one is a little on the summer office wear side. About Blake, is it undereye fillers or cheek fillers that make her eyes almost disappear like that?
If you think she’s squinty, look at Katherine Schwarzenegger (sp?) pics.
She hit the nail with the demin outfit. She looks perfect and should go with this vibe more often.
The other outfits though…feel like they are wearing her instead. It almost feels like she’s trying on clothes at the mall
I really like the first look – the boxy cardigan and skirt set with the tall boots. I would have skipped the dark pantyhose, though. It might also be one of those outfits that only work if you are tall and leggy, haha.
And yes to Henry Golding! Yay!
You’re right about the pantyhose
I don’t like any of Blake’s outfits though the jeans are a better look than the others. But I love Anna’s clothes and especially her hair and makeup with the red look
Somehow I liked how Blake how used to style things more than her current efforts.
I don’t know whether that’s because actresses are now using very high quality stylists and Blake’s current efforts appear to be amateur rather than quirky and original.
I’d actually reallly like to see how a top notch stylist would style Blake. In the trailer her outfits look great and she does too.
I’m not a fan of the black (leather?) fringe dress. It is swallowing Blake up. Honestly the fashion is unremarkable to me, and Anna looks like she doesn’t like Blake at all. Maybe it’s the photo selected? I got that impression from the first movie too.
Henry Golding is SO sexy. I need him in more things (and in my bed, teeehehehehehehe).
Anna needs a new stylist and Blake needs a professional stylist.