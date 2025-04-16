Blake Lively wore Chanel & David Koma to promote ‘A Simple Favor 2’ in London

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are in London this week to promote A Simple Favor 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 film. The sequel is exclusively on Amazon Prime and I don’t think they’re even giving this one a theatrical release? I’m including photos from the London photocall, the premiere/screening and some photos of Blake outside of a London hotel, smiling at the paparazzi on Tuesday.

Fashion notes: for the photocall, Blake wore head-to-toe Chanel, a black-and-gold cardigan, skirt and boots. Her purse is Chanel and she wore lots of jewelry and hair accessories. Just my opinion, but Blake’s style is always just a little bit “off.” She’s always prided herself on styling herself and you can tell, because most stylists would have asked her to make some smaller adjustments along the way. Anna’s red look is Rixo London – I’m not crazy about it.

For the screening, Blake wore a fringed David Koma trench coat. Anna wore Zuhair Murad! I have to admit, my favorite ensemble is actually the sequined denim look on Blake. I’m really obsessed with those jeans (not so much the matching shirt). As always, people are doing body-language analysis between Blake and Anna – my take is that Anna and Blake are not BFFs whatsoever but they’re okay with each other and keeping it professional?

Obviously, we’ve tapped out on covering the daily minutiae of Blake and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits, but they’re still fighting and all of the legal actions are seemingly on-going. A crew member recently went on the record with 60 Minutes Australia, and she said that Baldoni was a lovely boss and, in her opinion, Blake tried to take control of the film. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯