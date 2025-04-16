Zoe Kravitz is just ‘hanging out’ & ‘having fun’ with Austin Butler right now

I wholeheartedly believe two pieces of gossip about Zoe Kravitz’s love life. One, I believe Channing Tatum was the reason why Zoe’s first marriage, to Karl Glusman, ended so swiftly in December 2020. Two, I believe Austin Butler is the reason why Zoe’s engagement to Channing Tatum ended so swiftly last year. The timing checks out in both instances, and I’ll give Zoe some credit: as soon as she feels herself being pulled towards another man, she ends the relationship she’s currently in. She’s not carrying on months-long affairs, you know? Well, Austin and Zoe have been relatively quiet since she split with Channing. No one has said that they’re dating, but they wrapped filming on Caught Stealing and they’re still hanging out with one another. In March, they went to the same Paris Fashion Week events and he was seen leaving a party hosted by Zoe. Now “sources” are giving some indication about what’s happening behind the scenes:
Are they going to steal each other’s hearts? “Caught Stealing” co-stars Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler play love interests in the upcoming film, but have sparked real-life romance rumors after they were seen kissing on set in October 2024, a month before filming wrapped. The 36-year-old actress also shockingly called off her engagement to Channing Tatum that same month after three years of dating.
Neither Kravitz, 36, nor Butler, 33, have addressed their apparent spark, but, a source close to the Kravitz family told Page Six, “it’s nothing serious” as her star continues to soar.
“With Austin, it’s an opportunity to have fun, keep her mind off things right now. I’m sure she’s not the happiest with what happened [with Tatum]; it’s a good way for her to have fun and hang out. Who wouldn’t be interested in Zoe? She is gaining the clout that can definitely help someone’s career. He’s [Butler] the ‘it’ guy in Hollywood, she’s the ‘it’ girl. I’m sure he’s not opposed to the attention,” the source said.
Butler’s rep denied there was any romance between the two.
Kravitz was also photographed leaving a Los Angeles bar in March with “To All the Boys” actor Noah Centineo, 28, ahead of the Oscars. Tatum, meanwhile, was spotted with his new girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, 25, last month in West Hollywood shortly after a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles in February.
The source told Page Six that Kravitz’s mom and dad, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, “loved” Tatum, but the timing for their relationship wasn’t right.
“They [Lisa and Lenny] loved him. They absolutely loved him. There was no explosive fighting or anything going seriously wrong or craziness happening [between Channing and Zoe]. It seemed like they were in different places, and it didn’t work for them,” the source said. “Zoe’s star is on the rise. His star is on its decline a bit.”
That’s kind of mean about Channing’s “star on decline.” I’m pretty sure he’s made a conscious choice in recent years to not work so much and to actually take time off for his daughter. It also makes Zoe sound like she’s dating certain men to further her career, which… is not Zoe’s deal at all. I’m not judging actresses who do that, but Zoe dates guys for old-fashioned reasons: she’s attracted to them. She’s hot for Austin Butler and I suspect he’s hot for her too. He split with Kaia Gerber around the same time as Zoe and Channing split too. I think we’ll soon get a hard launch of Austin and Zoe.
I knew it. A few other Celebitchy readers called this too. Zoe seems like a romantic but isn’t really interested in marriage. Though he’s talented I’m not an Austin fan and think his looks are just ordinary.
Nah, this one is complete fiction. Don’t get me wrong- they’d make a *hot* couple. But facts are facts- Austin &Zoe haven’t been in the same city except for last month in Paris where they were both there for work, as ysl ambassadors. She’s been dating Noah Centineo since Feb. He’s been in London. This is pure PR for their new movie- go see Caught Stealing out Aug 29 y’all!
I think they’re hiding it right now on purpose. You don’t star in a whole movie together, go to Paris fashion week, sit 3 seats apart and a studiously not interact. They are hiding it. I fully believe this too. Celebitchy nailed it .Theyre a hot couple and I think they’re serious. She is much more interesting for him than Kaia Gerber. Both rising stars. I’ll bet they are serious which is why they are taking such pains to hide it
In both those pics, she looks like she’s saying, “Hey, Austin – wait for me, please. Don’t just walk ahead to get the paps first.”
Why do Zoe and Austen look like they’re about to recast Reality Bites? Giving serious 90s vibes.
The film takes place in the 1990s.
I also thought she was dating Noah Centineo.
OMG are you serious? Is this an attempt at a remake?!
No worries! Reality Bites is a different film; I meant the plot of Caught Stealing takes place in the nineties: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caught_Stealing_(film) Hence the fashion Zoe and Austin are sporting here.
@ML:
Thanks for clarifying & reducing our panic!
@ML – Thanks for that! Glad to know my 90s-dar isn’t on the fritz. 🤣
They do! But please don’t let that happen 🙏🏼
I can’t deal with a remake of Reality Bites. I can’t even deal with the thought of it.
It’s not that it’s my favorite movie, it used to be, but it isn’t anymore.
It’s s that RB captures Gen X so perfectly for me, RB captures a moment in time that cannot be redone and it doesn’t need to be redone. Just watch the original.
Also, I would have done anything for a moment of Ethan Hawke’s time as he looked in that movie. ANYTHING.
Ethan Hawke was such a panty dropper in the 90s.
Off to Google some photos.
Oh that dude was my sexual awakening in high school.
🤩
I had a friend that worked on the film he directed starring Maya and she said he is a total charmer and could still get it
Crawling out from where I lurk to add that also had my sexual awakening to Ethan Hawke and his character Troy. Troy could wreck my life over & over.
I wore out my copy of the movie. My parents thought I was swooning for Winona…..sorry Mum and Dad!
✨️ 🕺🏼✨️
Old news. She’s been seen out with Noah Centineo multiple times in the past month or so. No AB in sight.
Lmao is her publicist really trying to convince us “her star is on the rise”? I think her star rose as high as it could when she was cast as Catwoman. She’s gorgeous but just doesn’t have the talent or “it” factor of a true movie star imo.
You are 100% correct.
She is beautiful & fashionable but her stage presence is rated a zero, for me
Yeah, the “clout” that Zoe has mainly comes from her parents and her resemblance to them. I think deep down she knows that, which is why the “nepo baby” conversations seem to irk her so much. (Oh, and look, both of her parents were mentioned by name in the original article. Surprise, surprise.) Meanwhile, Austin has an Oscar nomination and Golden Globes and BAFTA awards because of the Elvis movie. He’s the one to watch, not her.
I totally think there’s something here even if she might be dating Noah.
She is nepo and maybe not the greatest actress but the film she directed got great reviews. Her clout is definitely on the rise. But harsh to say that charming potato is on the wane.
I think we’ll get a “friends to lovers” PR trope with these two
Austin Butler is filling out with more meat and muscle…much sexier than his former scrawny physique! That’s all I got…
He really does look so much better. If they are together, I like it. Somehow it works for me, much more so than Cindy Crawford’s daughter. THAT seemed like a made-up relationship, he liking her glam and glad for the publicity and she waiting for him to win the Oscar. Zoe and Austin are really hot together, IMHO.