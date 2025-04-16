Zoe Kravitz is just ‘hanging out’ & ‘having fun’ with Austin Butler right now

I wholeheartedly believe two pieces of gossip about Zoe Kravitz’s love life. One, I believe Channing Tatum was the reason why Zoe’s first marriage, to Karl Glusman, ended so swiftly in December 2020. Two, I believe Austin Butler is the reason why Zoe’s engagement to Channing Tatum ended so swiftly last year. The timing checks out in both instances, and I’ll give Zoe some credit: as soon as she feels herself being pulled towards another man, she ends the relationship she’s currently in. She’s not carrying on months-long affairs, you know? Well, Austin and Zoe have been relatively quiet since she split with Channing. No one has said that they’re dating, but they wrapped filming on Caught Stealing and they’re still hanging out with one another. In March, they went to the same Paris Fashion Week events and he was seen leaving a party hosted by Zoe. Now “sources” are giving some indication about what’s happening behind the scenes:

Are they going to steal each other’s hearts? “Caught Stealing” co-stars Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler play love interests in the upcoming film, but have sparked real-life romance rumors after they were seen kissing on set in October 2024, a month before filming wrapped. The 36-year-old actress also shockingly called off her engagement to Channing Tatum that same month after three years of dating. Neither Kravitz, 36, nor Butler, 33, have addressed their apparent spark, but, a source close to the Kravitz family told Page Six, “it’s nothing serious” as her star continues to soar. “With Austin, it’s an opportunity to have fun, keep her mind off things right now. I’m sure she’s not the happiest with what happened [with Tatum]; it’s a good way for her to have fun and hang out. Who wouldn’t be interested in Zoe? She is gaining the clout that can definitely help someone’s career. He’s [Butler] the ‘it’ guy in Hollywood, she’s the ‘it’ girl. I’m sure he’s not opposed to the attention,” the source said. Butler’s rep denied there was any romance between the two. Kravitz was also photographed leaving a Los Angeles bar in March with “To All the Boys” actor Noah Centineo, 28, ahead of the Oscars. Tatum, meanwhile, was spotted with his new girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, 25, last month in West Hollywood shortly after a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles in February. The source told Page Six that Kravitz’s mom and dad, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, “loved” Tatum, but the timing for their relationship wasn’t right. “They [Lisa and Lenny] loved him. They absolutely loved him. There was no explosive fighting or anything going seriously wrong or craziness happening [between Channing and Zoe]. It seemed like they were in different places, and it didn’t work for them,” the source said. “Zoe’s star is on the rise. His star is on its decline a bit.”

[From Page Six]

That’s kind of mean about Channing’s “star on decline.” I’m pretty sure he’s made a conscious choice in recent years to not work so much and to actually take time off for his daughter. It also makes Zoe sound like she’s dating certain men to further her career, which… is not Zoe’s deal at all. I’m not judging actresses who do that, but Zoe dates guys for old-fashioned reasons: she’s attracted to them. She’s hot for Austin Butler and I suspect he’s hot for her too. He split with Kaia Gerber around the same time as Zoe and Channing split too. I think we’ll soon get a hard launch of Austin and Zoe.