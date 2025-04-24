Mail: What if Prince Harry married a white woman like Cressida Bonas??

Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas for several years in his late 20s. They broke up somewhere around his 30th birthday. For years, I believed that Harry and Cressida cared about each other and were moving towards a more serious relationship, but Cressida wanted no part of the royal machinery. There were consistent rumors (from Cressida’s friends) that Harry did propose to her and that she turned him down. Harry ended up disputing that in his memoir, describing how he broke up with Cressida in 2014 when he decided that they weren’t really right for each other long-term, even if he cared about her a great deal. Cressida went to Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding and she ended up married to another bloke named Harry. Cressida tried her hand at acting for a few years, but now she’s a podcaster, wife and mom. Obviously, the Daily Mail has a new story about “why didn’t Harry marry a white woman like Cressida?!?” It’s been over a decade.
She’s a former actress who has moved away from a burgeoning career in TV drama to write, make podcasts and create content around her experience of raising two children with her husband Harry. This might sound just like a quick summing up of the trajectory of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, but in fact it’s a potted history of the royal’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas – his last serious relationship before meeting his now wife.
The similarities, down to the women’s personal projects and Instagram content, are notable, but where they diverge is in their relationship with the Royal Family. In his memoir Spare, Harry revealed how Cressida had the seal of approval of Wiliam and Kate, and to this day she is close with Beatrice and Eugenie – with the latter being the one to introduce the couple in the first place.
It certainly raises intriguing ‘what if’s’ about the future Harry may have had if he’d wed his last serious girlfriend before finding his ‘soulmate’ Meghan. Much like Meghan, Cressida kicked off her career as a model, actress and dancer, and was championed as a rising star by Harvey Weinstein when she was given a part in his £19 million costume drama Tulip Fever – before the disgraced movie mogul’s downfall. She also had a leading role in the ITV true crime drama White House Farm.
In recent years however, the Hampshire-born ‘It-Girl’, who is expecting her second baby with husband Henry Wentworth-Stanley, 35, has moved into writing and podcasting, with her social media feed turning from chic, artsy selfies to wholesome sunny snaps with her two-year-old son. It’s a similar trajectory to that of the Duchess, who burst into the spotlight after playing paralegal Rachel Zane in the 2011 drama Suits – but shifted her focus after marrying Harry in 2018.
The As Ever founder has, since making an Instagram comeback in the New Year, also come out with a Netflix cooking show and launched a lifestyle brand – As Ever – where she sells the likes of raspberry ‘spread’, flower sprinkles, herbal teas and cookie mixes.
Meghan’s path is comparable to Cressida’s, with the British star going from wowing audiences as Daisy Buchanan in the Great Gatsby play to sharing heartfelt op-eds on motherhood in national magazines.
The pair have even released new podcasts within days of one another – with Meghan announcing Confessions of A Female founder just days before Cressida launched Lessons From Our Mothers, hosted with her half sister, Isabella Branson, for a ‘series of conversations that celebrate motherhood and mothering in all its forms’. The series features cameos from a variety of A-listers, including the likes of Kate Winslet, Giovanna Fletcher and Mary Berry – who made the duo a tasty homemade cake and a cup of tea.
In some ways, I actually feel sorry for Cressida, because they’re still going to be doing this when she’s 60 years old – “remember when she dated Prince Harry/why didn’t Harry marry Cressida.” That being said, I’m actually positive that she has no regrets – even in the “what if” scenario where Harry married the blonde, beautiful white woman, the Windsors would have made her life a living hell. The biggest difference is that Cressida was so young and inexperienced, she really would have been trapped in that system with zero way out. Anyway, it’s funny that the Mail is basically promoting Cressida here as “the could-have-been white wife.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Cressida would have fell in line and put up with the press BS.
Cressida played to the media. Her mother’s friend Ingrid Seward had an open letter pleading with Harry to “take her back.” People who did not care for Kate (and there were) back then wanted Cressida to marry so her 1/2 sister Isabelle would be in proximity to William (who was interested in her).
@tessa, willy was madly in love (as much as he can) with Isabella he wanted her. But she married Sam Branson. Isabella famously threw willy over. She wouldn’t touch penis head with a barge pole.
The press wanted Harry to marry her because of her connections to the press. That is why. Harry wasn’t feeling the relationship ( they never showed PDA in the photos we have seen of them) and broke it off. It’s been 10 years and the press need to get over it. Cressida was treated SO much better than his other girlfriends.
Yes, and maybe that would have been frustrating for William who would “pine over” Isabella when she came visiting had Cressida married Harry and she’s ignore him. Kate would be fuming because she knew if Isabella had said yes, she would be history
I don’t think she wanted to put up with the press BS which is why they weren’t ‘suited’ long term. Part of the royal machinery.
They are trying to make Cressida happen to stir up that Harry “should have” married her. Maybe they should try to write similar articles that Jecca was more “right” for William. See how that goes over.. Harry was more serious about Chelsy, she was treated badly by the media but not as much as Meghan is. I don’t think he and Cressida were all that serious. And she would court the media and talk about her “acting roles.” She was an actress for local productions and also bit roles and a grade z horror movie. Never called Grade Z by bots. Cressida only had a very small role in Tulip Fever. It was not a “starring” or “supporting role.”
Ditto on her “acting roles.” Cressida was “…a former actress who has moved away from a burgeoning career in TV drama…” (not). But meanwhile, they describe Meghan who was in a main role on a well-known TV series for 7 years a “failed actress.”
Sure, Jan.
The Daily Fail just wanted to remind the world how racist they are. Putting down a black American and inflating a white English woman’s accomplishment. Meghan was a successful actor, blogger and a humanitarian before she met Harry. Cressida first failed to become a ballerina, and she did not have a “burgeoning career” in acting either. Sorry to be so blunt, just stating the fact. Cressida was a pretty girl and seemed to be a free spirit, but her acting was just not good enough to sustain a career as actor.
These BM, RR, racists just couldn’t accept Black Excellency.
And in next week’s edition of the Fail’s fraudulent fairytale fanfiction: Chelsy Davy, and the week after that we’ll get Jecca Craig. Although maybe they shouldn’t go there…
😂 @NANEA
The media is making a lot of money from these fictional tales. They’re churning them out by the hour, possibly minutes depending on the publication (they’re using AI to write some of them). This story was published for the Meghan haters. They will love it.
Please, someone explain to me what the hell do all these people want from poor Harry and his wife? There is nothing interesting about this or any other royal family that would be worth writing about all the time. Where does this obsession come from? I don’t believe this is just about racism.
Harry and Cressida parted ways 11 years ago. The article is pointless. Cressida and Harry are not going to ditch their spouses and get married. They did not get married. I think she was sort of a rebound from Chelsy. Though he had other girlfriends after the breakup from Chelsy.
It’s pointless and insulting. There’s no ‘intriguing what ifs’ about anything. How dare they?
And why did they put ‘spread’ in parentheses? Do they think it’s not real?
Harry and Meghan create clicks. That’s all.
The media presents a false narrative. The public all fall for it. Then they argue about it because they’re interesting.. That’s all. The best part! There are fans and haters, who all argue with each other, thus creating more clicks and content. Oh plus the paid bot farms. That’s it in a nutshell. What the media wants is money. Why else would they care? Mostly they want photos of the children to exploit.
Eva, I totally hear you. I think racism is a component, but it’s far from being the *only* component. Americans (being one, albeit in the U.K. for over a decade, I speak for us as a general thing but I’m sure there are exceptions) just don’t tend to live vicariously through our first family / celebrities / dynasties whether they be the Bushes, Kennedys, what have you. Much less our actors in Hollywood. There is a much sharper focus on the fact that these people have a public role but a private life. They don’t exist for the public, we just get to observe / enjoy them. There’s not a degree of obsession or emotional investment sufficient to justify neurotic fixation, the way you tend to see here. I mean… it’s a national psychosis. I think Meghan was onto three things that would have crushed anyone else who married Harry: William and Kate hated her guts, for taking away their emotional support animal; Charles and Camilla have a boozy, gossipy codependent relationship with the absolute dregs of the tabloid press; and the Queen was not long for this world. Hence she left. Smart girl.
It’s about money, power, and control.
The Firm wants to control Harry and Meghan, and they can’t, and it eats at them like acid. Plus the two of them thriving and doing philanthropy without public funding is a breathing threat to the entire Monarchy at this point. That’s their money and power being threatened.
The press want to control the narrative, and continue to make money, and Harry and Meghan are far more profitable for them than other subjects.
Plus, with Harry’s ongoing & successful war on tabloid culture, he directly threatens the power and money of the owners and editors of these outlets. They want him dead, but they want to make money off his back in the meantime.
It’s really quite disgusting.
Hard agree. 👍
IT’S MONEY, HONEY 💰💰💰 3 – 4 THOUSAND CLICKS, THAT’S A GOLDMINE 😍
3 – 4 thousand comments 👆
I recall reading, at the time, that Kate wasn’t thrilled about Harry dating Cressida because William once had a huge crush on her sister, Isabella. It was said, that Kate knew if Harry married Cressida then Isabella would be around more often and Kate was worried about her being in close proximity to William.
Yes, I posted something similar. There were more people out there who could not stand Kate.And wanted the Cressida and Harry marriage to make Kate uncomfortable since Isabella would be around. If Isabella had said yes to William it is probably that Kate would be out of the picture. IMO
I remember from Spare that both W&K asked Harry if he is gonna get Cressida back and they liked her. It sounded like both of them approved of her from Harry’s recollections.
Kate and Cressida were never seen together. Chelsy and Kate were. William might have “approved” because Cressida was Isabella’s half sister. I don’t think Kate was close to any of Harry’s girlfriends. I think there would have been friction between Kate and Cressida had Harry married Cressida. Kate wanted Harry as third wheel.
@Tessa, I know that was the tabloids talking point, but we actually don’t know what is happening behind the closed doors. Kate might have met her somewhere without any media present. All Harry said, both W and K said to him, they liked her and he should get back together with her. I don’t think Kate would be besties with her, but she might see her as harmless.
Also, remember, one of the tabloids talking points was Kate visiting Harry at his home and making him uncomfortable with her interferences in his love life. Harry said he literally had no relationship with W&K. They have never visited him and never invited him to their home for dinners. The tabloid reporters don’t know sh*t.
Chelsy was with Harry for much longer and she was sitting next to Harry during the Diana memorial concert in 2007 when Kate was not. Kate was not as certain of her position with William and so she had to play nice to Chelsy because Harry had been with her much longer and more consistently than Kate was with William.
By the time Cressida was dating Harry, Kate was engaged and married and able to lord over Cressida. It is more likely that Cressida didn’t bother with Kate because she had real aristo connections.
Also let’s not forget how the tabloids always covered Chelsy like she was partying and drinking everyday when she was actually working on a law degree whereas Kate was busy doing nothing but chasing William at the bars and falling out of taxi cabs. Even then William’s girlfriends were treated better by the media than anyone with Harry.
Lazy didn’t like other women. Full stop. She told Chelsey that Harry would never be faithful to her. Lazy would have been soooo insecure with Cressida’s aristo connections.
What a mind fuck Lazy is. Sucks to be her.
It’s actually funny she said that to Chelsy because Harry was consistent when they dated and they didn’t break up multiple times and dance on tables cheering breakups which was what William was doing at the same time.
I’ve always thought this. Kate should have warmly embraced Megan for being even more of an outsider than herself, play the role of benevolent SiL. Meghan shines brighter but she was never an English Rose. If Harry married Cressida, Kate would have forever lived in her shadow with constant negative comparisons.
Kate really didn’t know how good she could have had it with Meghan by her side.
yeah she would have given any wife of Harry’s a hard time.
I’ve always heard that story that Kate told Chelsey that Harry would never be faithful to her but…how do we know that actually happened? I wasn’t paying attention until Meghan but it kind of just sounds like something made up? I just mean how does anyone know it’s not just a tabloid story. Although it does sound like something that could’ve been said or a sentiment that could’ve been had.
@jais – Did Harry have a habit of cheating, tho? I feel like he was always a relationship guy. Sure he had some party boy phases, but did he cheat on anyone?
I believe Kate tried to gaslight Chelsey, but I also believe Chelsey knew Harry better than anyone else pre Meghan and saw right through Kate.
Good for Cressida for being successful. Had Meghan worked with Weinstein, you know their take on it would have been nasty and not the just mention it like with Cressida.
Cressida posed with Weinstein on the Red Carpet. That picture is rarely seen. If it had been Meghan it would be all over the place. Cressida should really complain about the “Harry’s ex” stories. Chelsy is more low key. Good for her.
@Eva: it is all about racism. They didn’t want a biracial woman with Harry and they did whatever they could to stop it! Harry is in love with Meg and he was not going to be told who he could marry. Had he married a white woman there would have been less problems and articles.
I find this whole article offensive. The underlying message is “oh why did Harry marry a women of color”. Just infuriating.
This is another racist article that should be called out. Super offensive.
Yes!
Why don’t they just hang the “whites only” sign at all the palace entrances because that’s what this article screams..
A “Whites Only” sign would be honest at least. Why pretend to be a “very not racist” family when you absolutely are the very definition of the ridiculous concept of white supremacy?!?
Completely agree.
This article is appalling. The pining for an all-white RF is crystal-clear.
I know that Cressida and Harry were together for some time but Harry seemed way more serious about Chelsey than Cressida.
It seems as though the only reason they’re zeroing in on Cressida is because she has a podcast and was trying to be an actor. It’s as if these racists are yelling into the void “You could have had all that podcast celebrity life you seem to like with the white lady and still be here so we can harass you Harry!!!”
Harry didn’t marry Cressida because he was not in love with her. Period.
If she married into BRF, she wouldn’t do the things she is doing anyway. And there is no way they could be able to leave the BRF. Cressida grew up within the system, her family is friends with the tabloids reporters.
Oh, that is an excellent point. She’s part of that world and wouldn’t have wanted to leave.
And Cressida is an… ACTRESS! 😱
Funny how the rats tend to denigrate Meghan’s profession when Fred Windsor’s wife is also one. Except Meghan was successful at actressing…and Cressida and Fred Windsor’s wife weren’t.
Such double standards. Meghan had a real career and was a series regular on a prime time show. And she is trashed by people like Bower. Cressida had a bit part in the weinstein film, she was “star” of a Grade Z horror film, and did local theatre.
You mean coke-head Fred 🤣🤣🤣
@Canterbury 😏
Did he ever get a job for his habit? His actress wife – whose roles are so memorable I don’t recall her name nor her films – must really love being a member of that family.
Can you imagine how they would tear Meghan apart if they thought they could create a connection to Weinstein, like Cressida might have had?
It’s telling that Cressida married a rich American and high tailed it out of the U.K. while she could. If Prince Harry had married her both of them would have been trapped in the U.K. and their social class in a weird way.
Henry’s an English aristocrat.
Not only is Harry an English aristocrat, but his mother is married to the Marquess of Milford Haven, who is a distant cousin of Prince Charles. So Cressida is still royal adjacent. And Harry Wentworth-Stanley was her ex-boyfriend. I think they dated before she dated Prince Harry.
@Elizabeth
Cressida has a thing for Harrys 😂
I do think she dated Harry to make Henry jealous. It worked.
I stand corrected!
Meghan “shifted her focus” ?? The palace made her shut down the Tig, her career, even took her passport and told her to stay home. The rewriting of history is so dishonest
Cressida was on the rebound to Harry with her current husband. She and Henry broke up, she rebounded on Harry, Harry broke up with her, she went back to Henry (the Wentworths are old aristo – see Jane Austen‘s Persuasion). They were never into each other. I’d say Harry was with Chelsy but Harry treated Cressida like a filler-in. I think Harry was crushed by another aristo whose French mother warned her off Harry and the media terrified her. This Harry ex still suffers from anxiety.
I remember reading Cressida complaining that she didn’t have enough money to go on weekends away with Harry – a ski trip to Kazakhstan perhaps – that’s why she was a working actress. And I suspect Harry didn’t have money to pay for her unlike Willie with Lazy.
These aristos are broke. Unless you’re the eldest born son, Cressida was financially reliant on her family. So it’s a good thing for her that she married well. She only has her lineage to offer and so two old aristo families were united upon her marriage to Henry. And Henry probably has money, unlike Harry in his pre-Meghan days.
At that point Harry either didn’t have access to or needed his inheritance. It’s bizarre how short changed he was.. Fortunately, 20 million from 96 translates to a lot of money now.
But William didn’t pay for Kate, did he? He is notoriously stingy and is not known to be gentlemanly. I thought the coke-hookers uncle who bankrolled Operation Nail Down the Prince paid for Kate to go on holidays with William? I mean, the Middletons were paying for all those holidays with William as their guest. There was a report ages ago that he left her at the airport and went off with his friends when they returned from a holiday and she had to get her own transport: bus, taxi (I forget which).
The woman is happily married with CHILDREN. Harry is happily married with CHILDREN. End of story!!! My God, British media is so toxic. What is wrong with the journalists and editors over their?
But for the first time in history, two young people who didn’t work out ended up happily married to other people with nothing but good thoughts for their long ago ex. How are we to interpret such an unusual situation?
The DM had a similar article about Chelsy Davy about a month ago. Except for the misogynoir, the press would have treated Cressida the same way they treat Meghan and William and Kate would have been jealous of her as well.
Chelsy was treated badly by Kate fans when she was dating Harry (and before the Keens got engaged. She was called clingy (even though she went to Law School and worked), and she and her family were derided. This was on social media and Kate was the “perfect one” . It was really bad and her social media account was even hacked. It would have been bad but not as horrific as what is going on with Meghan.
They tried to make Chelsy the dumb blonde one, instead it was Lazy who was the one who did so little because she had shit for brains. But hey, she always had her legs open for Willie.
I think Chelsey would have had a hard time in public had she married Harry. Her Zimbabwean/South African background and accent would have labelled her as foreigner and she could have evolved into another Charlene of Monaco. As much as Harry loved her, I think they both knew it wouldn’t work out. Too much baggage from all that phone hacking, and unlike the Lazies, they matured and grew up.
The Middletons family worked their tabloid connections during that time, Including Niraj Tanna, to make sure that kate was the good girlfriend and Chelsy was the bad one.
I read better fan fiction.
Gross! What if CRex hadn’t married Camzilla or WillNot hadn’t married CanNot? Maybe revisit some of the royalmistresses’ stories instead of trying to butt into successful, happy marriages.
Maybe the media could do an articles on the women in Charles life “who got away), like Lady Jane Wellesley and Anna Wallace.
Anna Wallace intrigues me because she basically told Chuck to fuck off once she found out about Camilla. I wish she told Diana this.
The press would have attacked Cressida if they had gotten engaged. There are a lot of factors involved in why the british press went after meghan so hard in 17/18/19 – racism, xenophobia, meghan’s charisma and popularity – but one factor is that she was the wife of the spare and therefore was meant to serve as tabloid fodder to protect Kate, the same way Harry was meant to protect William in the press.
So she never would have been treated with the kid gloves that Kate has been since marrying in. And she would have been a problem for Kate if there had been an engagement – aristo-adjacent with significant society connections that the midds would love to have.
So she would have been attacked in the press. It would not have been to the extent Meghan was, of course – not by a long shot – but it still would have happened.
that said, its clear both she and harry are much happier where they are.
100% agree with all of this
All of Harry’s girlfriends were treated worse in the media. And during that time period there was another factor of the Cambridge marriage falling apart and that needed to be hidden. The Verbier dad dancing was exposed by a non British paper first and initially they thought the clips were Harry until they realized it wasn’t. Harry was always going to take the hit to cover his brother’s misdeeds.
Willie groping that Brazilian’s tit was gross. He was totally drunk and didn’t care. Now, come to think of it, not sure if it was at a ski resort or after one of their many breakups in a London nightclub.
Then again, there was also that incident at another ski resort where he tried to hook up with an Australian who was like, “You’re Prince William and you’re married with three kids?”
This article is so gross. Words fail. Just these words are coming to mind: gross, racist, misogynistic, disgusting.
Putting aside the grossness of trying to erase Meghan I have to wonder who paid for this. This article reminds me of when they would use Meghan sending jars of jam to her friends to talk about Chuckie’s jam line which actually temporarily increased his sales. IT was such a thorough run down of all of Cressida’s current projects that it comes off as advertising for those projects.
They’re saying the not so quite part out loud, aren’t they? Their biggest objection to Meghan was not her job, nor her nationality, but her race. The British royal family is a white institution, and it’s supposed to be the epitome of white supremacy. That Meghan came in and did more meaningful work in 18 months than Cain and Unable in 14 years threw a big fat wrench in their white superiority. That they haven’t succeeded in destroying Meghan’s life shows that their so-called white supremacy is just smoke and mirrors. Royal families, all of them, are about mediocrity, not supremacy. The media is helping the royal family render their brand utterly toxic and right wing. While that’s a fine short-term strategy for them, when fascism comes crashing down, as it always does, it won’t bode well for the royal family if they have aligned themselves with white supremacy. The royal family would have likely died out after WW2 had Nazi-loving Edward and Wallis been King and Queen.
I hope they do crash out, mainly for the Wales kids sake. The toxicity of the royal brand has become unsustainable, and if the kids deviate one iota from the ratchets expectations, their lives will be made miserable.
I cannot imagine Cressy has one shred of regret. She would have been treated much better than Meghan was, but eventually Kate will be the consort with whatever power that entails and surely Cressy had a front row seat to what Kate and her mother are capable of when they’re threatened by another woman.
Reads like PR article about Cressida ventures.
Yeah, making sure we remember that Cressida also has a podcast. I mean good for the both of them for having a podcast.
I wonder how Cressida feels about being the poster girl for white supremacy?
They love to project. This article tells me the author thinks William has some “what if” thoughts about his own exes.
I understand from reading Spare, there was a time when Harry’s unresolved issues tested his relationship with Meghan prior to the engagement. Knowing this it seems Cressida had no idea how to manage it, help Harry in addition to the fact Cressida didn’t want the restrictions of marrying into the royal family.
We will never know if she would have liked the restrictions of marrying into the RF since Harry broke up with her. Meghan was treated horribly when she dated Harry and Meghan was the only one he was considering to marry. If you date Harry you have to know it could go somewhere and if she didn’t want the restrictions she shouldn’t have dated him for 2 years.
Boy are they ever trying to fluff her up here. She’s nothing more than a million other “mommy” influencers out there, she never had a top notch acting career, her only 15 minutes of fame were when she was dating Harry. She’s pretty in the ‘white English rose’ sort of way, but as bland as pablum. To compare her to Meghan is ridiculous — Meghan is far more talented, intelligent, focused, and public service minded than Cressida, Cressida did what was best for her — married a rich toff and is living a life of cossetted mommyhood. She’s found her niche, good for her, but she’ll never be Meghan. This article is nothing more than a racist hit on Meghan — come out and say it honestly…”What if Harry had married the white girl?”
I’m genuinely surprised at how casually racist the British media is regarding Meghan, how shamelessly they write these kinds of articles, and how eagerly the British public consumes that trash.
Yet, at the same time I’m reminded of how ugly things have gotten here in the US, how eagerly the populace showed its racist ass during the last election. It’s disgusting and disheartening to realize that bold, bald-faced racist hatred is back in vogue. It feels like society has taken some giant steps backwards.
It is an incredible insult to all concerned to ask such a question. The British newspapers have not the slightest bit of what the British are generally said to be. Courtesy, tact, fairness, consideration. And they kick it into the dirt on a daily basis. I don’t understand why the British put up with this dismantling, which is visible all over the world
I think the British media and “royals” think Trump is providing cover for their more and more flagrant abuse of Meghan. They fail to grasp that Trump is a truly awful human being, whereas they are abusing a perfectly nice woman who is minding her own business and not saying a word about them. It’s really gross, and will be a stain long after all of the people involved are gone.
Articles like these could only not be seen as racist and misogynistic in nature if they also wrote articles about William’s former flames before Kate, like how his life would be different if he married a woman, Jecca perhaps, who could actually do something for the royal family besides be a coat hanger. Kate had several relationships during her breakup with William or they could write about her relationship with another Branson, Richard Branson, and how her life would be different if she would have married him. They could write about her sister Pippa and his relationship with the now deceased Kingston or just write about how Pippa said that Kate didn’t have a traditional illness and that is why she went on two vacations during the time Kate was allegedly going through cancer and chemo treatment.
If only William’s mistresses were getting as much attention as Harry’s former girlfriends.
British media is so messy like what is the point of bringing up these “what if” scenarios.
Cressida seems like a nice girl, but she is charisma-free. Harry fell off his horse the moment he saw Meghan. I mean the instant. He saw a picture of her and wanted to meet her. I remember him saying she is heart-attack beautiful. As far as charisma, Meghan has it to spare.
The DM seems to be obsessed with the colour of Meghan’s skin.
WORD.
this is microaggression, even mentioning this type -of subject.
UGH..
Offensive, vulgar and insulting.