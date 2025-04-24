“Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio in the Pentagon” links
  • April 24, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio at the Pentagon. [Socialite Life]
Hacks’ writers copied Reese Witherspoon’s arrest video, word for word. [LaineyGossip]
John Waters really is an American treasure. [OMG Blog]
Kerry Washington’s bangs are making me so sad. [RCFA]
Which SNL cast members are leaving? Probably Michael Che. [Pajiba]
Doechii is on the cover of Cosmo! [Go Fug Yourself]
Joshua Jackson still talks to Katie Holmes. [Just Jared]
Sebastian Stan was in Hot Tub Time Machine. [Seriously OMG]
Did Jim-Bob Duggar buy a $1 million house for Anna Duggar? [Starcasm]
The teaser trailer for Wednesday’s Season 2 is so cute. [Hollywood Life]
Health-related signs/symptoms you should never ignore. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to ““Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio in the Pentagon” links”

  1. Kiki says:
    April 24, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    No more anchor man blue!! Can’t wait for the tutorials. Finally made a good decision. We need storage for all of the Dollar General Brawn-zer.

    Reply
  2. Blithe says:
    April 24, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    Nothing says “warrior ethos” like having your very own private makeup studio at the Pentagon.

    This tracks though. He was hired because Trump thinks he looks the part, so, given his lack of actual competence, maintenance is probably important.

    Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    April 24, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    What is with these men and their makeup? Vance with the eyeliner, Trump with the orange foundation, and now this dude…

    Reply
  4. IdlesAtCranky says:
    April 24, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    Use of public funds to pay for a vanity mirror and a fifty-gallon drum of Hey You Guys I’m Really A Serious Dude Pancake #4?

    Seems like a great time for DOGE to step in and cut the wasteful, fraudulent use of taxpayer monies.

    Reply
  5. Smegmoria says:
    April 24, 2025 at 1:00 pm

    Ahhhhh. Laura Jean Poon’s arrest, a classic.

    Reply
  6. Anna says:
    April 24, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    For a man who’s party fears drag queens, he sure bends the rules.

    Reply
  7. Jaded says:
    April 24, 2025 at 1:13 pm

    It probably doubles as a shagging room.

    Reply
  8. HeatherC says:
    April 24, 2025 at 1:29 pm

    1 million dollar home for a woman and her seven children….with 6 bedrooms. Couldn’t spring for even a half den or something Jim Bob?

    Reply
  9. Normades says:
    April 24, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    The person I’d like to see exit SNL is Lorne himself. His choices of hosts and musical guests have been sucking

    Reply
  10. olliesmom says:
    April 24, 2025 at 1:47 pm

    I cannot wait for this little twerp to be gone.

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    April 24, 2025 at 2:03 pm

    Oh lord, is Pete gonna post a GRWM for drunk texting war plans?

    Reply
  12. Lu says:
    April 24, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    Considering his wrecked face I almost don’t blame him for thinking a 40k makeup studio might just the thing to help him feel more confident. Unfortunately no amount of Hey You Guys I’m Really A Serious Dude Pancake #4 can transform his vapid & pockmarked soul.

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      April 24, 2025 at 5:25 pm

      @Lu:

      Bold assertion that Pete “Real-Time Missile Strike Details Aren’t Really Classified, Y’all” actually has a soul.

      I think he just has booze, coke, and incredibly unjustified amounts of arrogance.

      Or maybe not. Maybe that Pancake #4 is for caking over the gap where all that should be…

      Reply
  13. Mireille says:
    April 24, 2025 at 3:29 pm

    LOL! The DoD on the defense about the make-up room on X. According to them, it’s not a make-up studio, it’s a souped up green room for ugly-ass thugs to be camera ready before speaking to Newsmax. No amount of Fenty Beauty can cover up that evil.

    Reply
  14. Jane says:
    April 24, 2025 at 6:35 pm

    Imagine being able to go to the doctor to get things checked?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment