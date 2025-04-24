“Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio in the Pentagon” links

Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio at the Pentagon. [Socialite Life]
No more anchor man blue!! Can’t wait for the tutorials. Finally made a good decision. We need storage for all of the Dollar General Brawn-zer.
Nothing says “warrior ethos” like having your very own private makeup studio at the Pentagon.
This tracks though. He was hired because Trump thinks he looks the part, so, given his lack of actual competence, maintenance is probably important.
What is with these men and their makeup? Vance with the eyeliner, Trump with the orange foundation, and now this dude…
His obvious hair product.
And RFK JR is leaning into Tan Mom territory with his weird bronzer color.
Use of public funds to pay for a vanity mirror and a fifty-gallon drum of Hey You Guys I’m Really A Serious Dude Pancake #4?
Seems like a great time for DOGE to step in and cut the wasteful, fraudulent use of taxpayer monies.
I was reading your comment during a boring video meeting and had to cover a laugh!
@Amy G:
Sorry about that!! 🤣🤣🤣
Ahhhhh. Laura Jean Poon’s arrest, a classic.
💜all hail Michael K
RIP D Listed! Those were the days…
For a man who’s party fears drag queens, he sure bends the rules.
It probably doubles as a shagging room.
1 million dollar home for a woman and her seven children….with 6 bedrooms. Couldn’t spring for even a half den or something Jim Bob?
The person I’d like to see exit SNL is Lorne himself. His choices of hosts and musical guests have been sucking
I cannot wait for this little twerp to be gone.
I have fantasies of punching him in the face…several times.
Oh lord, is Pete gonna post a GRWM for drunk texting war plans?
Considering his wrecked face I almost don’t blame him for thinking a 40k makeup studio might just the thing to help him feel more confident. Unfortunately no amount of Hey You Guys I’m Really A Serious Dude Pancake #4 can transform his vapid & pockmarked soul.
@Lu:
Bold assertion that Pete “Real-Time Missile Strike Details Aren’t Really Classified, Y’all” actually has a soul.
I think he just has booze, coke, and incredibly unjustified amounts of arrogance.
Or maybe not. Maybe that Pancake #4 is for caking over the gap where all that should be…
LOL! The DoD on the defense about the make-up room on X. According to them, it’s not a make-up studio, it’s a souped up green room for ugly-ass thugs to be camera ready before speaking to Newsmax. No amount of Fenty Beauty can cover up that evil.
Imagine being able to go to the doctor to get things checked?