Prince William & Kate will make a work trip in Scotland for their anniversary

Prince William and Kate’s 14th wedding anniversary is coming up in one week, on April 29. In 2011, they were married in Westminster Abbey. Fourteen years, three kids and an estrangement from the Sussexes later and a lot has changed. Given William and Kate’s “who gon’ check me boo” energy lately, I wondered if they planned to do much for any of the kids’ birthdays coming up, or if they would give the people a new anniversary photoshoot/denim ad. As it turns out, we will get new photos… sort of. William and Kate are headed to a remote Scottish island for an overnight trip on their anniversary. They also have plans to do some public appearances.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will embrace the simple life for their 14th wedding anniversary with an overnight trip to a remote Scottish island.
The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, are to travel to the Isle of Mull, in the Inner Hebrides, next week to connect with small community life and nature. They will also make a private visit to the nearby island of Iona during the two-day trip. During the visit, they will travel to a community hub that hosts everything from toddler birthday parties to weddings, meet a herd of Hebridean sheep on a coastal croft and spend time in ancient woodland.
The young Prince William and Kate Middleton met in Scotland while studying at the University of St Andrews in Fife and married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011.
The trip, on April 29 and 30, comes as the Princess puts nature at the heart of her return to public life following her chemotherapy. In a social media post to mark mother’s day, she wrote: “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary.”
This will be Kate’s first work event since St. Patrick’s Day. William has been seen in the past month – he took George to two Aston Villa matches, which he probably counts as “work.” But yeah, the Wales family has been on an extended holiday through April and this is W&K’s big return to work. As for the decision to visit the Isle of Mull… it’s fine? It’s been a minute since they were both in Scotland for any kind of work event, right? Going from memory, the last time Kate was in Scotland for a work event was November 2023 (the photos in this post). William has been to Scotland solo a few times in the past year though.
The Simple Life?! Really. Going by Helicopter surrounded by assistants and they are not going to have to do cooking. I think they would have separate rooms or dwellings. She needs to do something about the hair/wigs. Will William be persuaded to take her hand for photo ops. Yet they can’t show up for Church at Easter. Oh and another “woodland” photo shoot is in store.
That was so irritating to read, ’embrace the simple life’. No they bloody well are not! They’re having their anniversary trip paid for by the taxpayers. And they’re going to ‘meet’ a herd of sheep? Not the sheep owner? They’re meeting the sheep?? And what’s this ‘ancient woodland’ stuff? I did a quick google & per google, Iona barely has any trees due to the strong winds. (Which sounds like Shetland. Anybody else see that show? No trees!)
Nothing like a publicly funded trip to Tartan Disneyland for your anniversary, am I right?
(Also the young Prince William? I understand it’s relative compared to the rest of the “working” royals but the guy is over 40 and looks older. There is nothing young about him)
I think it just means when Prince William and Kate were young they met at university in Scotland. It’s just worded strangely. Sounds like romance fanfic tbh.
Offered a place at Edinburgh University the university of her dreams until she heard that William was going to St. Andrew’s. Can’t make up my mind whether she thought that getting to know William would be good for her Mum’s business or she really wanted to be Queen.
Kate and William fan fiction. They had met before college at a party, IIRC.
@HeatherC Sounds like it. I’m surprised they didn’t go to Skye for their “work.” Might be too obvious.
My thoughts exactly! Kate is probably busy buying up all the plaid she can find online.
Please tell me there is an excellent single malt distillery somewhere nearby, I can’t imagine Peg going anywhere on his “anniversary” with Waity without some very strong drink in mass quantities
Islay would have been a better choice for him.
Going to Iona after missing the Easter Sunday service is pretty insulting. And hypocritical.
Why? As in, why is Iona insulting?
also note that it says a private visit to Iona. So they want a weekend in scotland (not at Balmoral) and are going to do a quick public engagement to justify taxpayers paying for their anniversary jaunt.
Oh poor sausages having to work on their anniversary lol. Well no wonder they skipped Easter services they have to “work” ( photo ops of the happy couple act) on their anniversary. What a dedicated couple.
So Charles and Camilla just made a huge spectacle about their April wedding anniversary with a travel/working engagement; queue William and Kate to remind us that they are also married and celebrating their April wedding anniversary with a travel/working engagement. Oh boy…I’m here for this entertainment…. the heir one upping the monarch? I hope Kaiser gets lots of photos for us from that engagement. 😜
So I’m guessing the rota is invited along? Time for the Wales to spare them a bone, I guess. Nature pics galore. What a romantic anniversary. Surrounded by the rota and tabloid vultures.
Trying to show they are “happy” for the cameras.
Looking at the photos I think that was the time period when Kate had the real and serious health issues. Mental or physical, but serious. And that is a full wig that was meant to hide as much of her face as possible.
They are trying so hard to sell to the public the fairy tale of the happy married couple that I wonder what they are hiding (or better, what William is hiding)… simple life, nature…blah blah blah…whatever….
Going to Mull is a holiday too. Iona is a very spiritual place, a sacred place.
Sounds like the French ski trip didn’t do their PR well so off to the Scottish islands they go!
😏
Working on your wedding anniversary to avoid each other. These co-workers really do hate each other. Nobody is buying what they’re selling, what losers.
Are the lazy duo going to attend the Pope’s funeral on Saturday? GB News suggests it should be FK and FQ as Charles attended the Pope’s funeral in 2005 despite his second wedding ceremony being scheduled for that very day. He attended and got married days later.
Pope’s funeral on Saturday and Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday? OMG! What’s about the school run? How would they cope with so much work? And, most importantly, how would they put u with each other for so many days? Poor sausages!!!
I know @First Comment they have just had a refreshing month off work but to expect them to up to a Saturday funeral plus a two day stay to Scotland? Quite frankly after the Easter Service no show I doubt they’ll get away with skiving the funeral as well? How much leeway are they going to allow this light weight couple? The late Pope was working until the last despite being 88 and unwell. Why can’t a perfectly healthy 43 do his duty and attend a high profile funeral on a Saturday and show respect and appreciation for a man who worked hard throughout his life?
Should be the King and Queen as they met him only a few days ago. I don’t think that WanK ever have. Besides William doesn’t believe in the Pope’s life’s work.
That’s what I was thinking, they never met the pope. They won’t go.
The palace announced only William is going.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/2044759/prince-william-pope-francis-funeral-vatican-plans
Looking at the second photo down from the top, it looks as if she is wearing a full wig that has slipped back a bit to far, front parting looks weird.
Ugh why is she so bad at wearing trousers? Always too long, too short, or skin-tight!
Will they be overnighting in Scotland or travelling back and forth by helicopter like they did when they did a two day visit to Wales in 2023?
Surely they can stay in one of their endless Scottish properties in separate rooms/ places if necessary? Maria and Ma Midds can cope with the kids for one night? Why do they make heavy weather of everything, just make practical decisions as a couple or is that too much to ask?
They’re going to meet sheep. No shepherd? And spend time in the woods. Not exactly any public events.
So is this the fourth or fifth holiday for them this year? I bet they are not happy that they were photographed during the last one because now they have to scramble to add some pit stops so they can say this holiday was for work. Who do they think they are fooling🙄
Nature is exactly what I think of when I think about Kate … she’s so natural, what with her natural hair, her natural smile, her natural face, her natural nature. Nature, nature, nature.