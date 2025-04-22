Prince William & Kate will make a work trip in Scotland for their anniversary

Prince William and Kate’s 14th wedding anniversary is coming up in one week, on April 29. In 2011, they were married in Westminster Abbey. Fourteen years, three kids and an estrangement from the Sussexes later and a lot has changed. Given William and Kate’s “who gon’ check me boo” energy lately, I wondered if they planned to do much for any of the kids’ birthdays coming up, or if they would give the people a new anniversary photoshoot/denim ad. As it turns out, we will get new photos… sort of. William and Kate are headed to a remote Scottish island for an overnight trip on their anniversary. They also have plans to do some public appearances.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will embrace the simple life for their 14th wedding anniversary with an overnight trip to a remote Scottish island. The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, are to travel to the Isle of Mull, in the Inner Hebrides, next week to connect with small community life and nature. They will also make a private visit to the nearby island of Iona during the two-day trip. During the visit, they will travel to a community hub that hosts everything from toddler birthday parties to weddings, meet a herd of Hebridean sheep on a coastal croft and spend time in ancient woodland. The young Prince William and Kate Middleton met in Scotland while studying at the University of St Andrews in Fife and married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011. The trip, on April 29 and 30, comes as the Princess puts nature at the heart of her return to public life following her chemotherapy. In a social media post to mark mother’s day, she wrote: “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary.”

This will be Kate’s first work event since St. Patrick’s Day. William has been seen in the past month – he took George to two Aston Villa matches, which he probably counts as “work.” But yeah, the Wales family has been on an extended holiday through April and this is W&K’s big return to work. As for the decision to visit the Isle of Mull… it’s fine? It’s been a minute since they were both in Scotland for any kind of work event, right? Going from memory, the last time Kate was in Scotland for a work event was November 2023 (the photos in this post). William has been to Scotland solo a few times in the past year though.